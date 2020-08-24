Football
Preseason AP Top 25
(with 2019 records)
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Clemson (38)
14-1
1520
2
2. Ohio St. (21)
13-1
1504
3
3. Alabama (2)
11-2
1422
8
4. Georgia
12-2
1270
4
5. Oklahoma
12-2
1269
7
6. LSU (1)
15-0
1186
1
7. Penn St.
11-2
1147
9
8. Florida
11-2
1125
6
9. Oregon
12-2
1119
5
10. Notre Dame
11-2
995
12
11. Auburn
9-4
852
14
12. Wisconsin
10-4
840
11
13. Texas A&M
8-5
764
-
14. Texas
8-5
703
25
15. Oklahoma St.
8-5
672
-
16. Michigan
9-4
611
18
17. Southern Cal
8-5
534
-
18. North Carolina
7-6
496
-
19. Minnesota
11-2
451
10
20. Cincinnati
11-3
234
21
21. UCF
10-3
229
24
22. Utah
11-3
211
16
23. Iowa St.
7-6
199
-
24. Iowa
10-3
134
15
25. Tennessee
8-5
133
-
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.
Batterson's ballot
Steve Batterson of the Quad-City Times is among the media voting in the AP college football poll. His preseason ballot:
1. Clemson; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma; 5. Georgia; 6. LSU; 7. Oregon; 8. Penn State; 9. Notre Dame; 10. Florida; 11. Texas A&M; 12. Wisconsin; 13. Texas; 14. Auburn; 15. Michigan; 16. Oklahoma State; 17. North Carolina; 18. Minnesota; 19. Iowa; 20. USC; 21. Miami (Fla.); 22. Utah; 23. UCF; 24. Iowa State; 25. Virginia Tech
