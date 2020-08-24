 Skip to main content
College
agate

College

Preseason AP Top 25

(with 2019 records)

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Clemson (38)

14-1

1520

2

2. Ohio St. (21)

13-1

1504

3

3. Alabama (2)

11-2

1422

8

4. Georgia

12-2

1270

4

5. Oklahoma

12-2

1269

7

6. LSU (1)

15-0

1186

1

7. Penn St.

11-2

1147

9

8. Florida

11-2

1125

6

9. Oregon

12-2

1119

5

10. Notre Dame

11-2

995

12

11. Auburn

9-4

852

14

12. Wisconsin

10-4

840

11

13. Texas A&M

8-5

764

-

14. Texas

8-5

703

25

15. Oklahoma St.

8-5

672

-

16. Michigan

9-4

611

18

17. Southern Cal

8-5

534

-

18. North Carolina

7-6

496

-

19. Minnesota

11-2

451

10

20. Cincinnati

11-3

234

21

21. UCF

10-3

229

24

22. Utah

11-3

211

16

23. Iowa St.

7-6

199

-

24. Iowa

10-3

134

15

25. Tennessee

8-5

133

-

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.

Batterson's ballot

Steve Batterson of the Quad-City Times is among the media voting in the AP college football poll. His preseason ballot:

1. Clemson; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma; 5. Georgia; 6. LSU; 7. Oregon; 8. Penn State; 9. Notre Dame; 10. Florida; 11. Texas A&M; 12. Wisconsin; 13. Texas; 14. Auburn; 15. Michigan; 16. Oklahoma State; 17. North Carolina; 18. Minnesota; 19. Iowa; 20. USC; 21. Miami (Fla.); 22. Utah; 23. UCF; 24. Iowa State; 25. Virginia Tech

