Men's basketball
Wednesday's results
AP Top 25
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66
No. 3 Dayton 84, Rhode Island 57
No. 7 Florida State 73, Notre Dame 71
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77
No. 11 Creighton 91, Georgetown 76
Texas A&M 78, No. 17 Auburn 75
No. 22 Virginia 46, Miami 44
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Big Ten
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Big 12
Kansas 75, TCU 66
Kansas State at Oklahoma State, late
Missouri Valley Championships
At Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Today's games -- (8) Drake vs. (9) Illinois State, 6 p.m.; (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Northern Iowa vs. Drake/Illinois State winner, noon; (4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Loyola vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 2:30 and 6 p.m.
Sunday's -- Championship, 1 p.m.
All-Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley Conference specialty teams, as selected by conference newspaper beat writers:
All-bench team -- Marquise Kennedy, Loyola; Ville Tahvanainen, Bradley; Garrett Sturtz, Drake; Antonio Reeves, Illinois State; John Kiser, Valparaiso
All-most improved team -- Liam Robbins, Drake; Trae Berhow, Northern Iowa; Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso; Ja'Shon Henry, Bradley; Mileek McMillan, Valparaiso
Women's basketball
Wednesday's results
Big 12
TCU 96, Oklahoma 71
West Virginia 71, Texas Tech 69
Big Ten Championships
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday's results -- Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55; Minnesota 85, Penn State 65
Today's games -- (9) Purdue vs. (8) Michigan State, 11 a.m.; (4) Rutgers vs. (12) Wisconsin, 1:25 p.m.; (10) Nebraska vs. (7) Michigan, 5:30 p.m.; (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Minnesota, 7:55 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Maryland vs. Purdue/Michigan State winner, 11 a.m.; (4) Indiana vs. Rutgers/Wisconsin winner, 1:25 p.m.; (2) Northwestern vs. Nebraska/Michigan winner, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Iowa vs. Ohio State/Minnesota winner, 7:55 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:55 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55
ILLINOIS -- Brandi Beasley 2-11 0-0 1 4, Jeanae Terry 2-8 1-2 1 5, Petra Holesinska 0-9 2-2 2 2, Kennedi Myles 6-11 0-0 1 13, Ali Andrews 5-12 2-2 4 15, J-Naya Ephraim 0-3 1-2 1 1, Cierra Rice 1-7 2-2 2 5, Jada Peebles 3-5 2-4 1 10, Taylor Edwards 0-1 0-0 0 0, Courtney Joens 0-0 0-0 2 0. Totals 19-67 10-14 15 55
WISCONSIN -- Kendra Van Leeuwen 0-2 0-0 1 0, Abby Laszewski 10-13 4-6 0 24, Niya Beverly 4-11 0-0 1 10, Sydney Hilliard 4-8 3-5 2 11, Imani Lewis 4-10 6-6 0 14, Suzanne Gilreath 0-3 0-0 1 0, Julie Pospisilova 2-6 0-0 2 6, Kara Crowley 1-1 0-0 0 2, Courtney Fredrickson 1-4 0-0 2 2, Tara Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0 0, Sara Stapleton 1-1 0-0 0 2. Totals 27-59 13-17 9 71
Illinois;11;13;15;16;--;55
Wisconsin;;2111;20;19;--;71
3-point goals -- Illinois 7-22 (Andrews 3-6, Peebles 2-2, Myles 1-1, Rice 1-3, Terry 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Beasley 0-3, Holesinska 0-3); Wisconsin 4-14 (Berverley 2-4, Pospislova 2-4, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-2, Gilreath 0-3). Rebounds -- Illinois 38 (Myles 11); Wisconsin 47 (Laszewski 10). Assists -- Illinois 11 (Beasley 2, Terry 2, Ephraim 2, Peebles 2); Wisconsin 22 (Van Leeuwen 6, Beverley 6). Turnovers -- Illinois 10 (Andrews 3); Wisconsin 13 (Hilliard 3). Blocks -- Illinois 5 (Myles 3); Wisconsin 6 (Laszewski 3). Steals -- Illinois 6 (Beasley 2); Wisconsin 7 (Beverley 2).
NJCAA Region IV District L tourney
Saturday's championship game at Palos Hills -- (3) Black Hawk vs. (1) Bryant & Stratton, noon
Baseball
Iowa 15, Grand View 2
Grand View;000;020;000;--;2;6;0
Iowa;003;023;61x;--;15;14;0
Parker Thode, Aaron Buford (3), Jason MacAlpine (4), Nick Johnson (6), Jalen Hunter (7), Brandon Smith (7) and Caleb McDowell; Hunter Lee, Cam Baumann (4), Jack Guzek (5), Adam Ketelsen (7), Jacob Henderson (9) and Brett McCleary, Tyler Snep (8). Two or more hits -- Iowa, Izaya Fullard 3, Zeb Adreon 2, Trenton Wallace 2, Matthew Sosa 2. 2B -- Grand View, McDowell, Dan Petersen; Iowa, Wallace. 3B -- Iowa, Peyton Williams, Brandon Sher, Fullard. HR -- Iowa, Wallace. RBI -- Grand View, Drew Prange, McDowell; Iowa, Fullard 4, Williams 3, Adreon 3, Sher 2, Wallace, McCleary. Records -- Grand View 2-11, Iowa 6-4
Mount Mercy 7, St. Ambrose 3
St. Ambrose;100;100;010;--;3;4;1
Mount Mercy;000;100;15x;--;7;4;2
Zach Meyer, Frankie Klemm (5) and Collin Rogiers (8); Ben Steidler, Brock Adams (6), Nathan Barnes (8), Dylan Campbell (9). 2B – St. Ambrose, Shawn Rigsby; Mount Mercy, Lyle Fini. HR – Mount Mercy, Cael Lambe. RBI – St. Ambrose, Rigsby, Meyer; Mount Mercy, Lambe 4, Michael Barbato 2. Records—St. Ambrose 4-5, Mount Mercy 5-7.
Men's lacrosse
St. Ambrose 15, Siena Heights 13
Siena Heights;3;3;3;4;--;13
St. Ambrose;6;2;4;3;--;15
Goals -- Siena Heights, Eric Csizmadia 5, Jake Gallaher 3, Danny Kreitzer 2, Cole Laursen, Ryan Mamo, Garnett Potter; St. Ambrose, Nate Crawford 4, Cole Danner 3, Michael Keating 2, Michael Shakerin 2, Cameron Daugherty, Sam Kerr, Matt Romero, Chris Czislowski. Assists -- Siena Heights, Gallaher 2, Mamo 2, Stosh Kowalski, Devin Plemmons, Potter; St. Ambrose, Shakerin 4, Crawford 2, Hayden Latham 2, Danner, Kerr. Saves -- Siena Heights, Alex McCarthy 9; St. Ambrose, Johnny Moran 17. Shots -- Siena Heights 45, St. Ambrose 41. Turnovers -- Siena Heights 21, St. Ambrose 28. Penalties -- Siena Heights 2, St. Ambrose 4. Records -- Siena Heights 0-1, St. Ambrose 2-1
Augustana 13, Cornell 4
Augustana;1;6;4;2;--;13
Cornell;0;0;0;4;--;4
Goals – Augustana, Trevor Moore 4, Mark Teschke 4, John Calabrese, Matt Pierson, Steve Robertson, Shane Forsyth, Robert Kibble; Cornell, Kyle Jussila 2, Brendan Langmack, John Linderman. Assists – Augustana, Matteo Uccelli 3, Robertson 2, Teschke 2, Sam Shaver 2, Calabrese 1, Pierson 1, Fisher 1; Cornell, Langmack 2, Noah Carpenter 1, Linderman 1. Saves – Augustana, Tommy Angelos 5, Cameron Duffy 1; Cornell, Elliot Smith 20. Shots – Augustana 66, Cornell 16. Turnovers – Augustana 12, Cornell 30. Penalties – Augustana 4, Cornell 0. Records – Augustana 1-4, Cornell 1-1.
Women's lacrosse
St. Ambrose 13, Siena Heights 9
Halftime -- Siena Heights 7, St. Ambrose 5. Goals -- Siena Heights, Katherine Tapia 3, Marissa Cirino 2, Alexis Nicole 2, Kristin Delcios, Jenna Sommerville; St. Ambrose, Katie Baranski 3, Mackenzie Zions 3, Erin Green 2, Luaren Hoesly, Allie Ruggiero, Audrey Warner. Assists -- Siena Heights, Sommerville 2; St. Ambrose, Baranski 3, Morgan Curzon, Green, Zions. Saves -- Siena Heights, Elizabeth Elliott 6; St. Ambrose, Katie Burr 8. Shots -- Siena Heights 28, St. Ambrose 36. Turnovers -- Siena Heights 7, St. Ambrose 8. Penalties -- Siena Heights 3, St. Ambrose 3. Records -- Siena Heights 0-1, St. Ambrose 2-0
Men's volleyball
Augustana 17-25-25-25, Loras 25-23-23-20
Leaders -- Kills, Augustana, Jason Szara 14; Loras, Dorian Florenza 17. Aces, Augustana, Jarod Hesse 1; Loras, Florenza 4. Blocks, Augustana, Hesse 4; Loras, Andres Martinez 3. Assists, Augustana, Ryan Hirschel 32; Loras, Joe Horn 36. Digs, Augustana, Brett Kliegl 19; Loras, Ryne Anders 12. Records -- Augustana 11-8, 3-1; Loras 9-6, 3-2
Men's swimming
NAIA National Championships
Wednesday's results
800 free relay -- 1. SCAD (Monori, Nowacki, Monori, Thatcher), 6:33.05; 2. Keiser, 6:35.47; 3. Lindsey Wilson, 6:47.18; 12. St. Ambrose (Petter Kolaas, Justin Fales, Leo Edwards, Rais Hassim), 7:00.22.
Women's swimming
NAIA National Championships
Wednesday's results
800 free relay -- 1. SCAD (Sheridan, Elz, Song, Sizemore), 7:34.48; 2. Keiser, 7:30.60; 3. Cumberlands, 7:42.91; 14. St. Ambrose (Bethany Anderson, Molly Sullivan, Emily Hartman, Kelly Baughman), 8:13.84.