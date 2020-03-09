Men's basketball
Monday's results
No. 2 Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 77
No. 14 BYU vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.), late
AP Top 25
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (65)
|28-3
|1625
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|29-2
|1546
|2
|3. Dayton
|29-2
|1507
|3
|4. Florida St.
|26-5
|1384
|7
|5. Baylor
|26-4
|1322
|4
|6. San Diego St.
|30-2
|1261
|5
|7. Creighton
|24-7
|1157
|11
|8. Kentucky
|25-6
|1118
|6
|9. Michigan St.
|22-9
|995
|16
|10. Duke
|25-6
|990
|12
|11. Villanova
|24-7
|989
|14
|12. Maryland
|24-7
|912
|9
|13. Oregon
|24-7
|904
|13
|14. BYU
|24-7
|762
|15
|15. Louisville
|24-7
|755
|10
|16. Seton Hall
|21-9
|722
|8
|17. Virginia
|23-7
|560
|22
|18. Wisconsin
|21-10
|495
|24
|19. Ohio St.
|21-10
|443
|19
|20. Auburn
|25-6
|436
|17
|21. Illinois
|21-10
|241
|23
|22. Houston
|23-8
|167
|21
|22. West Virginia
|21-10
|167
|-
|24. Butler
|22-9
|161
|-
|25. Iowa
|20-11
|111
|18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary's (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
Big Ten Championships
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday's games -- (12) Minnesota vs. (13) Northwestern, 5 p.m.; (11) Indiana vs. (14) Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games -- (8) Rutgers vs. (9) Michigan, 11 a.m.; (5) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m.; (7) Ohio State vs. (10) Purdue, 5:30 p.m.; (6) Penn State vs. Indiana/Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan winner, 11 a.m.; (4) Illinois vs. Iowa/Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue winner, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Maryland vs. Penn State/Indiana/Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 Championships
At Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Wednesday's games -- (8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Iowa State, 6 p.m.; (7) TCU vs. (10) Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games -- (4) Texas vs. (5) Texas Tech, 11:30 a.m.; (1) Kansas vs. Oklahoma State/Iowa State winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Oklahoma vs. (6) West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Friday's games -- Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.
Saturday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.
Coaches All-Big Ten teams
First team – *Luka Garza, Iowa; Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland; Jalen Smith, Maryland; *Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State.
Second team – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Zavier Simpson, Michigan; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State.
Third team – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.
Honorable mention – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Marcus Carr, Minnestoa; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers.
All-Freshman team – *Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; *Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Rocket Watts, Michigan State.
All-defensive team — Jalen Smith, Maryland; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Jamari Wheeler, Penn State; Nojel Eastern, Purdue.
Player of the year – Luka Garza, Iowa.
Defensive player of the year – Xavier Tillman, Michigan State.
Freshman of the year – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois.
Sixth man of the year – Aaron Wiggins, Maryland.
Coach of the year – Greg Gard, Wisconsin.
*unanimous
Media All-Big Ten teams
First team – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; *Luka Garza, Iowa; Jalen Smith, Maryland; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State.
Second team – Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland; Zavier Simpson, Michigan; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State.
Third team – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin.
Honorable mention – Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.
Player of the year – Luka Garza, Iowa.
Freshman of the year – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois.
Coach of the year – Greg Gard, Wisconsin.
*unanimous
Women's basketball
Monday's results
No. 5 UConn 87, Cincinnati 53
Portland 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 69
No. 15 DePaul 88, Marquette 74
No. 17 South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43
AP Top 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|32-1
|747
|1
|2. Oregon (3)
|31-2
|723
|3
|3. Baylor
|28-2
|668
|2
|4. Maryland
|28-4
|656
|6
|5. UConn
|28-3
|647
|5
|6. Louisville
|28-4
|588
|4
|7. Stanford
|27-6
|558
|7
|8. NC State
|28-4
|543
|10
|9. Mississippi St.
|27-6
|502
|9
|10. UCLA
|26-5
|488
|8
|11. Gonzaga
|28-2
|452
|12
|12. Northwestern
|26-4
|384
|11
|13. Arizona
|24-7
|374
|13
|14. Oregon St.
|23-9
|312
|14
|15. DePaul
|27-5
|283
|18
|16. Kentucky
|22-8
|276
|16
|17. South Dakota
|28-2
|253
|17
|18. Florida St.
|24-8
|241
|22
|19. Texas A&M
|22-8
|239
|15
|20. Indiana
|24-8
|185
|20
|21. Iowa
|23-7
|172
|19
|22. Princeton
|26-1
|165
|21
|23. Missouri St.
|26-4
|120
|23
|24. Arkansas
|24-8
|99
|25
|25. Arizona St.
|20-11
|29
|24
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.
Big 12 Championships
At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.
Thursday's games -- (8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Oklahoma, 6 p.m.; (7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Kansas, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games -- (4) Iowa State vs. (5) Kansas State, 11 a.m.; (1) Baylor vs. Oklahoma State/Oklahoma winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) TCU vs. Texas Tech/Kansas winner, 5 p.m.; (3) Texas vs. (6) West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Championships
At TaxSlayer Center, Moline
Thursday's games -- (8) Loyola-Chicago vs. (9) Indiana State, 4 p.m.; (7) Southern Illinois vs. (10) Evansville, 7 p.m.
Friday's games -- (1) Missouri State vs. Loyola-Chicago/Indiana State winner, noon; (4) Illinois State vs. (5) Northern Iowa, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Drake vs. Southern Illinois/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Bradley vs. (6) Valparaiso, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 2 p.m.
All-Big 12 team
First team — Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, sr.; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, so.; Te'A Cooper, Baylor, 5-8, sr.; Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 6-0, so.; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State, 6-5, fr.; Peyton Williams, Kansas State, 6-4, sr.; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State, 6-1, jr.; Lauren Heard, TCU, 5-9, jr.; Charli Collier, Texas, 6-5, so.; F Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech, 6-5, sr.
Second team — DiDi Richards, Baylor, 6-1, jr.; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, 6-4, jr.; Kianna Ray, TCU, 6-1, sr.; Sug Sutton, Texas, 5-8, sr.; Tynice Martin, West Virginia, 5-11, sr.
Honorable mention — Baylor, Juicy Landrum; Iowa State, Kristin Scott; Kansas State, Angela Harris; Oklahoma, Taylor Robertson; TCU, Jayde Woods; Texas, Joyner Holmes; Texas Tech, Chrislyn Carr; West Virginia, Kysre Gondrezick, Kari Niblack
Coach of the year — Kim Mulkey, Baylor
Player of the year — Lauren Cox, Baylor
Defensive player of the year — DiDi Richards, Baylor
Newcomers of the year — Te'a Cooper, Baylor and Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State
Freshman of the year — Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
Sixth player of the year — Queen Egbo, Baylor
All-defensive team — Lauren Cox, Baylor, sr.; DiDi Richards, Baylor, jr.; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, jr.; Kianna Ray, TCU, sr.; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech, sr.
All-freshman team — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Iowa State; Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Gabby Gregory, Oklahoma; Celeste Taylor, Texas
Baseball
Gulf Coast State 3, Black Hawk 2
Black Hawk;000;000;020;--;2;7;0
Gulf Coast State;002;000;10x;--;3;4;1
Payton Lawrence, Colton Sanders (8) and Gerald Acaba; Eli Ellington, Brayden Gainey (7), Jon Allen (8), Parker Dean (8) and Kyler Hultgren. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Drew Davis 2, Acaba 2; Gulf Coast, Dallen Leach. 2B -- Gulf Coast, Dallen Leach. HR -- Gulf Coast, Reid Halfacre. RBI -- Black Hawk, Braden Cox 2; Gulf Coast, Halfacre 2, Hultgren. Records -- Black Hawk 0-1, Gulf Coast 14-7
Tallahassee 8-7, Black Hawk 0-0
First game
Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Tallahassee CC;602;000;x;--;8;9;0
Kyle Stoddard, Bryce White (4) and Gerald Acaba; Jude Ard, Zane Stephens (6) and Julian Barcelo. Two or more hits -- Tallahassee, Trent Jeffcoat 2, Spencer Hanson 2, Corey Yawn 2, Cyrus Grimes 2. 2B -- Tallahassee, Hanson, Grimes. RBI -- Tallahassee, Hanson 2, Jeffcoat, Orlando Adams, Stan King, Bryson Kirksey.
Second game
Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Tallahassee;004;201;x;--;7;9;1
Seth West, Jake Ryan (5), Lucas Buczynski (6) and Wilfredo Morganti; Hunter Greene, Jacob Estes (4), Luke Ard (6), Nolan Daniel (7) and Daniel Bernstein. Two or more hits -- Tallahassee, Spencer Hanson 2, Corey Yawn 2. 2B -- Black Hawk, Sean Hebread; Tallahassee, Cyrus Grimes, Dilan Lawson. RBI -- Tallahassee, Grimes 3, Andrew Fernandez, Hanson, Lawson, Yawn. Records -- Black Hawk 0-3, Tallahassee 19-8
Softball
St. Ambrose 3, Thomas More 2
At Kissimmee, Fla.
Thomas More;200;000;0;--;2;5;1
St. Ambrose;002;001;x;--;3;7;1
Towe and Marquez; Ella Specht and Madelyn Thompson. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Sophia Delgado 2. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Kayla Stenger. HR -- Thomas More, Harrison. RBI -- Thomas More, Harrison 2; St. Ambrose, Thompson, Stenger, Delgado. Records -- Thomas More 4-8, St. Ambrose 9-6
Michigan-Dearborn 8, St. Ambrose 1
At Kissimmee, Fla.
St. Ambrose;100;000;0;--;1;5;1
Michigan-Dearborn;132;200;x;--;8;11;0
Jane Thomas, Erica Ralfs (5) and Kayla Stenger; McCune and Mauser. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Stenger 2; Michigan-Dearborn, Charbonneau 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Stenger; Michigan-Dearborn, Laquiere. 3B -- Michigan-Dearborn, Vermiglio, Mauser. HR -- Michigan-Dearborn, Millhorn. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Stenger; Michigan-Dearborn, Laquiere 2, Millhorn, Vermiglio, Cheplick, Charbonneau, Mauser, Jarrett. Records -- St. Ambrose 9-7, Michigan-Dearborn 9-12
Costal Alabama East 15, Black Hawk 5 (6)
Black Hawk;002;300—5;10;0
Costal Alabama East;027;123—15;16;0
WP – Jones. LP – Madison Whitmore 0-2. Two or more hits – Black Hawk, Olivia Glass 2, Sophia Thomer 2, Abbie Bush 2, Kayla Roemer 2; Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Dukes 3, Mathis 2, Cawthon 2, Hernandez 2, Nipper 3. 2B – Black Hawk, Dailey Spindle 1; Costal Alabama East, Buck 1, Mathis 1, Serriss 1, Williams 1. HR – Costal Alabama East, Mathis 1. Two or more RBIs – Black Hawk, Spindle 2, Glass 2; Costal Alabama East, Mathis 5, Nipper 2
Costal Alabama 6, Black Hawk 2
Black Hawk;000;101;0—2;8;1
Costal Alabama East;015;000;0-6;15;0
WP – High. LP – Kayla Roemer 0-2. Two or more hits – Black Hawk, Olivia Glass 2; Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Dukes 3, Mathis 2, Serriss 2, Cook 2, Hernandes 2. 2B – Costal Alabama East, Dukes 1. HR – Black Hawk, Lexi Gervino . Two or more RBIs – Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Cook. Black Hawk record – 1-4. Next game – Tuesday, March 17th Augustana JV.