Men's basketball

Monday's results

No. 2 Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 77

No. 14 BYU vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.), late

AP Top 25

 RecPtsPrv
1. Kansas (65)28-316251
2. Gonzaga29-215462
3. Dayton29-215073
4. Florida St.26-513847
5. Baylor26-413224
6. San Diego St.30-212615
7. Creighton24-7115711
8. Kentucky25-611186
9. Michigan St.22-999516
10. Duke25-699012
11. Villanova24-798914
12. Maryland24-79129
13. Oregon24-790413
14. BYU24-776215
15. Louisville24-775510
16. Seton Hall21-97228
17. Virginia23-756022
18. Wisconsin21-1049524
19. Ohio St.21-1044319
20. Auburn25-643617
21. Illinois21-1024123
22. Houston23-816721
22. West Virginia21-10167-
24. Butler22-9161-
25. Iowa20-1111118

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary's (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.

Big Ten Championships

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday's games -- (12) Minnesota vs. (13) Northwestern, 5 p.m.; (11) Indiana vs. (14) Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games -- (8) Rutgers vs. (9) Michigan, 11 a.m.; (5) Iowa vs. Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m.; (7) Ohio State vs. (10) Purdue, 5:30 p.m.; (6) Penn State vs. Indiana/Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.

Friday's games -- (1) Wisconsin vs. Rutgers/Michigan winner, 11 a.m.; (4) Illinois vs. Iowa/Minnesota/Northwestern winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) Michigan State vs. Ohio State/Purdue winner, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Maryland vs. Penn State/Indiana/Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Championships

At Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Wednesday's games -- (8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Iowa State, 6 p.m.; (7) TCU vs. (10) Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games -- (4) Texas vs. (5) Texas Tech, 11:30 a.m.; (1) Kansas vs. Oklahoma State/Iowa State winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas State winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Oklahoma vs. (6) West Virginia, 8 p.m.

Friday's games -- Semifinals, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.

Coaches All-Big Ten teams

First team – *Luka Garza, Iowa; Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland; Jalen Smith, Maryland; *Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State.

Second team – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; Zavier Simpson, Michigan; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State.

Third team – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.

Honorable mention – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Marcus Carr, Minnestoa; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers.

All-Freshman team – *Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; *Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; CJ Fredrick, Iowa; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Rocket Watts, Michigan State.

All-defensive team — Jalen Smith, Maryland; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Jamari Wheeler, Penn State; Nojel Eastern, Purdue.

Player of the year – Luka Garza, Iowa.

Defensive player of the year – Xavier Tillman, Michigan State.

Freshman of the year – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois.

Sixth man of the year – Aaron Wiggins, Maryland.

Coach of the year – Greg Gard, Wisconsin.

*unanimous

Media All-Big Ten teams

First team – Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois; *Luka Garza, Iowa; Jalen Smith, Maryland; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Lamar Stevens, Penn State.

Second team – Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland; Zavier Simpson, Michigan; Xavier Tillman, Michigan State; Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State.

Third team – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Joe Wieskamp, Iowa; Marcus Carr, Minnesota; Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin.

Honorable mention – Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.

Player of the year – Luka Garza, Iowa.

Freshman of the year – Kofi Cockburn, Illinois.

Coach of the year – Greg Gard, Wisconsin.

*unanimous

Women's basketball

Monday's results

No. 5 UConn 87, Cincinnati 53

Portland 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 69

No. 15 DePaul 88, Marquette 74

No. 17 South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43

AP Top 25

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (27)32-17471
2. Oregon (3)31-27233
3. Baylor28-26682
4. Maryland28-46566
5. UConn28-36475
6. Louisville28-45884
7. Stanford27-65587
8. NC State28-454310
9. Mississippi St.27-65029
10. UCLA26-54888
11. Gonzaga28-245212
12. Northwestern26-438411
13. Arizona24-737413
14. Oregon St.23-931214
15. DePaul27-528318
16. Kentucky22-827616
17. South Dakota28-225317
18. Florida St.24-824122
19. Texas A&M22-823915
20. Indiana24-818520
21. Iowa23-717219
22. Princeton26-116521
23. Missouri St.26-412023
24. Arkansas24-89925
25. Arizona St.20-112924

Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Marquette 7, Boston College 6, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Rutgers 3, Iowa St. 2, Duke 2, Cent Michigan 1, Boise St. 1.

Big 12 Championships

At Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.

Thursday's games -- (8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Oklahoma, 6 p.m.; (7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Kansas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games -- (4) Iowa State vs. (5) Kansas State, 11 a.m.; (1) Baylor vs. Oklahoma State/Oklahoma winner, 1:30 p.m.; (2) TCU vs. Texas Tech/Kansas winner, 5 p.m.; (3) Texas vs. (6) West Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley Championships

At TaxSlayer Center, Moline

Thursday's games -- (8) Loyola-Chicago vs. (9) Indiana State, 4 p.m.; (7) Southern Illinois vs. (10) Evansville, 7 p.m.

Friday's games -- (1) Missouri State vs. Loyola-Chicago/Indiana State winner, noon; (4) Illinois State vs. (5) Northern Iowa, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Drake vs. Southern Illinois/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Bradley vs. (6) Valparaiso, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 2 p.m.

All-Big 12 team

First team — Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, sr.; NaLyssa Smith, Baylor, 6-2, so.; Te'A Cooper, Baylor, 5-8, sr.; Ashley Joens, Iowa State, 6-0, so.; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State, 6-5, fr.; Peyton Williams, Kansas State, 6-4, sr.; Vivian Gray, Oklahoma State, 6-1, jr.; Lauren Heard, TCU, 5-9, jr.; Charli Collier, Texas, 6-5, so.; F Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech, 6-5, sr.

Second team — DiDi Richards, Baylor, 6-1, jr.; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, 6-4, jr.; Kianna Ray, TCU, 6-1, sr.; Sug Sutton, Texas, 5-8, sr.; Tynice Martin, West Virginia, 5-11, sr.

Honorable mention — Baylor, Juicy Landrum; Iowa State, Kristin Scott; Kansas State, Angela Harris; Oklahoma, Taylor Robertson; TCU, Jayde Woods; Texas, Joyner Holmes; Texas Tech, Chrislyn Carr; West Virginia, Kysre Gondrezick, Kari Niblack

Coach of the year  Kim Mulkey, Baylor

Player of the year  Lauren Cox, Baylor

Defensive player of the year  DiDi Richards, Baylor

Newcomers of the year  Te'a Cooper, Baylor and Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State

Freshman of the year  Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Sixth player of the year — Queen Egbo, Baylor

All-defensive team — Lauren Cox, Baylor, sr.; DiDi Richards, Baylor, jr.; Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State, jr.; Kianna Ray, TCU, sr.; Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech, sr.

All-freshman team — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Iowa State; Zakiyah Franklin, Kansas; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Gabby Gregory, Oklahoma; Celeste Taylor, Texas

Baseball

Gulf Coast State 3, Black Hawk 2

Black Hawk;000;000;020;--;2;7;0

Gulf Coast State;002;000;10x;--;3;4;1

Payton Lawrence, Colton Sanders (8) and Gerald Acaba; Eli Ellington, Brayden Gainey (7), Jon Allen (8), Parker Dean (8) and Kyler Hultgren. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Drew Davis 2, Acaba 2; Gulf Coast, Dallen Leach. 2B -- Gulf Coast, Dallen Leach. HR -- Gulf Coast, Reid Halfacre. RBI -- Black Hawk, Braden Cox 2; Gulf Coast, Halfacre 2, Hultgren. Records -- Black Hawk 0-1, Gulf Coast 14-7

Tallahassee 8-7, Black Hawk 0-0

First game

Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;2;2

Tallahassee CC;602;000;x;--;8;9;0

Kyle Stoddard, Bryce White (4) and Gerald Acaba; Jude Ard, Zane Stephens (6) and Julian Barcelo. Two or more hits -- Tallahassee, Trent Jeffcoat 2, Spencer Hanson 2, Corey Yawn 2, Cyrus Grimes 2. 2B -- Tallahassee, Hanson, Grimes. RBI -- Tallahassee, Hanson 2, Jeffcoat, Orlando Adams, Stan King, Bryson Kirksey.

Second game

Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Tallahassee;004;201;x;--;7;9;1

Seth West, Jake Ryan (5), Lucas Buczynski (6) and Wilfredo Morganti; Hunter Greene, Jacob Estes (4), Luke Ard (6), Nolan Daniel (7) and Daniel Bernstein. Two or more hits -- Tallahassee, Spencer Hanson 2, Corey Yawn 2. 2B -- Black Hawk, Sean Hebread; Tallahassee, Cyrus Grimes, Dilan Lawson. RBI -- Tallahassee, Grimes 3, Andrew Fernandez, Hanson, Lawson, Yawn. Records -- Black Hawk 0-3, Tallahassee 19-8

Softball

St. Ambrose 3, Thomas More 2

At Kissimmee, Fla.

Thomas More;200;000;0;--;2;5;1

St. Ambrose;002;001;x;--;3;7;1

Towe and Marquez; Ella Specht and Madelyn Thompson. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Sophia Delgado 2. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Kayla Stenger. HR -- Thomas More, Harrison. RBI -- Thomas More, Harrison 2; St. Ambrose, Thompson, Stenger, Delgado. Records -- Thomas More 4-8, St. Ambrose 9-6

Michigan-Dearborn 8, St. Ambrose 1

At Kissimmee, Fla.

St. Ambrose;100;000;0;--;1;5;1

Michigan-Dearborn;132;200;x;--;8;11;0

Jane Thomas, Erica Ralfs (5) and Kayla Stenger; McCune and Mauser. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Stenger 2; Michigan-Dearborn, Charbonneau 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Stenger; Michigan-Dearborn, Laquiere. 3B -- Michigan-Dearborn, Vermiglio, Mauser. HR -- Michigan-Dearborn, Millhorn. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Stenger; Michigan-Dearborn, Laquiere 2, Millhorn, Vermiglio, Cheplick, Charbonneau, Mauser, Jarrett. Records -- St. Ambrose 9-7, Michigan-Dearborn 9-12

Costal Alabama East 15, Black Hawk 5 (6)

Black Hawk;002;300—5;10;0

Costal Alabama East;027;123—15;16;0

WP – Jones. LP – Madison Whitmore 0-2. Two or more hits – Black Hawk, Olivia Glass 2, Sophia Thomer 2, Abbie Bush 2, Kayla Roemer 2; Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Dukes 3, Mathis 2, Cawthon 2, Hernandez 2, Nipper 3. 2B – Black Hawk, Dailey Spindle 1; Costal Alabama East, Buck 1, Mathis 1, Serriss 1, Williams 1. HR – Costal Alabama East, Mathis 1. Two or more RBIs – Black Hawk, Spindle 2, Glass 2; Costal Alabama East, Mathis 5, Nipper 2

Costal Alabama 6, Black Hawk 2

Black Hawk;000;101;0—2;8;1

Costal Alabama East;015;000;0-6;15;0

WP – High. LP – Kayla Roemer 0-2. Two or more hits – Black Hawk, Olivia Glass 2; Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Dukes 3, Mathis 2, Serriss 2, Cook 2, Hernandes 2. 2B – Costal Alabama East, Dukes 1. HR – Black Hawk, Lexi Gervino . Two or more RBIs – Costal Alabama East, Buck 2, Cook. Black Hawk record – 1-4. Next game – Tuesday, March 17th Augustana JV.

