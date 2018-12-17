Men’s basketball
Monday’s results
AP Top 25
No. 10 Florida State 85, Southeast Missouri State 68
Vanderbilt 81, No. 20 Arizona State 65
Big Ten
Northwestern 88, Chicago State 46
Area teams
Augustana 90, Centre 64
Northern Illinois 91, Western Illinois 76
Drake 79. SIU-Edwardsville 66
AP Top 25
;Rec;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (56) ;9-0;1586;1
2. Duke (5) ;9-1;1488;2
3. Tennessee (2) ;8-1;1464;3
4. Michigan (1) ;11-0;1442;5
5. Virginia (1) ;9-0;1400;6
6. Nevada ;11-0;1319;7
7. Auburn ;9-1;1156;8
8. Gonzaga ;9-2;1147;4
9. North Carolina ;8-2;1126;12
10. Michigan St. ;9-2;1070;9
11. Florida St. ;8-1;949;10
12. Texas Tech ;10-0;912;11
13. Virginia Tech ;9-1;838;13
14. Buffalo ;10-0;684;14
15. Ohio St. ;9-1;647;15
16. Wisconsin ;9-2;619;16
17. Mississippi St. ;9-1;529;18
18. Arizona St. ;8-1;415;20
19. Kentucky ;8-2;377;19
20. Marquette ;8-2;350;21
21. Houston ;10-0;266;24
22. Indiana ;9-2;226;25
23. Iowa ;8-2;224;22
24. Furman ;12-0;208;23
25. Nebraska ;9-2;156;—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.
USA Today poll
;Rec;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (27) ;9-0;768;1
2. Duke (1) ;9-1;709;2
3. Virginia ;9-0;697;3
4. Tennessee ;8-1;694;4
5. Michigan (3) ;11-0;678;5
6. Nevada ;11-0;617;7
7. Auburn ;9-1;532;8
8. Michigan State ;9-2;502;9
9. Gonzaga ;9-2;497;6
10. North Carolina ;8-2;493;12
11. Texas Tech ;10-0;470;11
12. Florida State ;8-1;452;10
13. Virginia Tech ;9-1;425;13
14. Ohio State ;9-1;341;14
15. Buffalo ;10-0;318;15
16. Mississippi State ;9-1;272;17
17. Wisconsin ;9-2;232;19
18. Kentucky ;8-2;198;18
19. Arizona State ;8-1;178;20
20. Houston ;10-0;168;22
21. Iowa ;8-2;115;21
22. Nebraska ;9-2;94;25
23. Marquette ;8-2;91;NR
24. Maryland ;9-2;90;23
25. Furman ;12-0;82;NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 62; Oklahoma 58; St. John's 51; Kansas State 45; Villanova 35; Cincinnati 28; Texas Christian 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina State 13; North Texas 7; Central Florida 7; Louisville 6; Florida 6; Purdue 3; Belmont 2.
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;2;0;11;0
Ohio State;2;0;9;1
Indiana;2;0;9;2
Michigan State;2;0;9;2
Wisconsin;2;0;9;2
Maryland;1;1;9;2
Minnesota;1;1;9;2
Nebraska;1;1;9;2
Purdue;1;1;6;5
Iowa;0;2;8;2
Northwestern;0;2;8;3
Penn State;0;2;5;5
Rutgers;0;2;5;5
Illinois;0;2;4;7
Monday’s game
Chicago State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Today’s games
Youngstown State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Western Carolina at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Penn State at Duquesne, 6 p.m.
Central Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Ohio at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Friday’s games
Oakland at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Grambling State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Savannah State at Iowa, noon
Columbia at Rutgers, noon
Cal State Fullerton at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
UCLA vs. Ohio State (at Chicago), 2 p.m.
Air Force at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Maryland, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Missouri vs. Illinois (at St. Louis), 7 p.m.
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;0;0;10;0
Kansas;0;0;9;0
Oklahoma;0;0;9;1
TCU;0;0;8;1
Iowa State;0;0;9;2
Kansas State;0;0;7;2
Texas;0;0;7;3
Baylor;0;0;6;3
West Virginia;0;0;6;4
Oklahoma State;0;0;4;6
Iowa State this week
Friday: Eastern Illinois, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Drake;0;0;6;2
Indiana State;0;0;6;3
Bradley;0;0;7;4
Valparaiso;0;0;6;4
Illinois State;0;0;7;5
Southern Illinois;0;0;7;5
Loyola;0;0;6;5
Evansville;0;0;5;5
Missouri State;0;0;4;6
Northern Iowa;0;0;4;6
Northern Iowa this week
Wednesday: Grand Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: North Dakota, 1 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;3;0;9;1
Elmhurst;3;0;5;3
North Central;3;1;8;1
North Park;2;2;3;8
Wheaton;1;2;8;3
Carthage;1;2;5;6
Illinois Wesleyan;1;3;7;3
Millikin;1;3;5;4
Carroll;1;3;3;6
Augustana this week
Today: at Rhodes, 3 p.m.
CCAC
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Calumet St. Joseph;5;0;12;0
St. Francis (Ill.);4;1;10;3
Governors State;5;2;7;8
Roosevelt;4;2;9;5
Olivet Nazarene;4;3;9;5
Trinity International;4;3;9;6
Robert Morris (Ill.);4;3;7;8
Cardinal Stritch;3;3;8;5
St. Ambrose;3;3;7;5
St. Xavier;3;3;5;9
Holy Cross;3;4;8;6
Trinity Christian;1;6;4;11
Indiana-South Bend;1;6;3;11
Judson;1;6;3;11
St. Ambrose this week
Wednesday: Calumet St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Arrowhead
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Carl Sandburg;0;0;11;4
Highland;0;0;7;4
Kishwaukee;0;0;8;5
Sauk Valley;0;0;7;6
Illinois Valley;0;0;6;7
Black Hawk;0;0;4;9
Black Hawk this week
Today: Oakton, 7 p.m.
Augustana 90, Centre 64
AUGUSTANA (9-1) — Wofford 5-9 2-2 13, Benning 5-8 0-0 10, Ferguson 2-3 2-3 6, Ebel 8-11 2-2 23, Orange 4-7 3-3 13, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Jelen 3-4 0-0 7, Elledge 2-4 0-0 4, Kellen 1-1 0-0 3, Youngblut 1-1 0-0 2, Frakes 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Tribble 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 35-54 9-10 90.
CENTRE COLLEGE (8-1) — Walker 3-5 0-0 8, Bates 5-15 1-3 11, Rakes 3-5 2-2 8, Sine 1-5 1-2 4, Ayers 1-11 2-2 4, Crump 2-2 4-6 8, Gerald 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Spitzer 2-3 2-2 6, Brownley 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-1 5-6 7, Purvis 0-2 1-2 1, Durbin 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 18-25 64.
Halftime — Augie 35-31. 3-point goals — Augie 11-20 (Ebel 5-7, Orange 2-2, Kellen 1-1, Frakes 1-1, Wofford 1-2, Jelen 1-2, Simon 0-1, Benning 0-2, Elledge 0-2), Centre 4-13 (Walker 2-3, Durbin 1-2, Sine 1-3, Ayers 0-2, Bates 0-3). Fouls — Augie 23, Centre 15. Foued out — none. Rebounds — Augie 30 (Orange 6), Centre 22 (Bates 4). Assists — Augie 21 (Wofford 6), Centre 8 (Rakes 2, Crump 2). Turnovers — Augie 16 (Wofford 4), Centre 11 (Rakes 2, Sine 2).
Women’s basketball
Monday's results
AP Top 25
No. 15 Syracuse 94, Niagara 45
No. 19 Marquette 93, Binghamton 40
No. 20 DePaul 95, Tennessee State 73
Big Ten
Northwestern 97, Chicago State 35
Area teams
St. Ambrose 93, Emmaus 57
Northern Illinois 78, Eastern Illinois 59
AP Top 25
;Rec;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (31) ;9-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame ;9-1;738;2
3. Louisville ;11-0;712;4
4. Mississippi St. ;10-0;681;5
5. Maryland ;10-0;632;6
6. Baylor ;8-1;585;3
7. Oregon ;8-1;583;7
8. Stanford ;7-1;561;11
9. Tennessee ;8-0;558;9
10. NC State ;11-0;510;10
11. Oregon St. ;8-2;429;8
12. Texas ;8-2;390;12
13. Minnesota ;10-0;387;13
14. California ;9-0;386;13
15. Syracuse ;9-2;337;15
16. Iowa ;8-2;303;16
17. Arizona St. ;8-2;227;17
18. Kentucky ;10-1;215;18
19. Marquette ;8-2;191;19
20. DePaul ;7-3;185;20
21. Gonzaga ;10-1;148;21
22. Michigan St. ;9-1;134;23
23. Texas A&M ;8-2;98;--
24. Miami ;9-2;95;24
25. South Carolina ;6-4;66;25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, West Virginia 1, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1.
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;0;0;10;0
Minnesota;0;0;10;0
Indiana;0;0;9;0
Michigan State;0;0;9;1
Illinois;0;0;8;2
Iowa;0;0;8;2
Michigan;0;0;8;3
Wisconsin;0;0;8;3
Rutgers;0;0;7;3
Penn State;0;0;7;4
Purdue;0;0;7;4
Northwestern;0;0;6;3
Ohio State;0;0;4;3
Nebraska;0;0;5;5
Iowa this week
Friday: at Drake, 6 p.m.
Illinois this week
Friday: Missouri, noon
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;0;0;8;1
TCU;0;0;8;1
Kansas;0;0;7;1
Iowa State;0;0;8;2
Texas;0;0;8;2
Oklahoma State;0;0;7;2
Texas Tech;0;0;6;2
West Virginia;0;0;6;2
Kansas State;0;0;7;3
Oklahoma;0;0;3;6
Iowa State this week
Wednesday: Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Bradley;0;0;8;0
Drake;0;0;8;3
Indiana State;0;0;5;3
Loyola;0;0;6;4
Illinois State;0;0;5;4
Northern Iowa;0;0;5;4
Southern Illinois;0;0;5;4
Valparaiso;0;0;3;7
Missouri State;0;0;1;7
Evansville;0;0;1;8
Northern Iowa this week
Wednesday: Minnesota State, 5 p.m.
Friday: Omaha, 6 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Illinois Wesleyan;4;0;9;2
Wheaton;3;0;7;3
Augustana;2;2;7;5
North Park;2;2;5;5
Carthage;1;2;5;4
Carroll;1;2;5;6
Elmhurst;1;2;4;5
North Central;1;3;2;7
Millikin;1;3;2;8
Augustana this week
Idle
CCAC
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
St. Xavier;7;0;8;3
St. Francis (Ill.);6;1;8;3
Holy Cross;6;1;8;7
St. Ambrose;5;2;9;4
Cardinal Stritch;5;2;7;6
Olivet Nazarene;5;3;7;7
Robert Morris (Ill.);4;3;5;6
Governors State;3;4;9;5
Indiana-South Bend;3;4;7;8
Judson;3;4;5;7
Roosevelt;2;5;6;8
Trinity International;1;6;4;8
Trinity Christian;0;7;2;11
Calumet St. Joseph;0;7;2;12
St. Ambrose this week
Idle
Arrowhead
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Illinois Valley;0;0;8;6
Carl Sandburg;0;0;5;6
Kishwaukee;0;0;5;7
Highland;0;0;2;5
Sauk Valley;0;0;2;7
Black Hawk;0;0;1;10
Black Hawk this week
Today: Oakton, 5 p.m.
St. Ambrose 93, Emmaus Bible 57
EMMAUS (3-10) — Kimble 2-13 0-0 5, Harding 3-5 2-2 10, M.Kerttula 1-3 0-0 2, Gelinas 6-13 3-4 17, Williams 3-13 3-4 9, De La Garza 0-0 0-0 0, E.Kerttula 0-0 0-0 0, Muranaka 0-1 0-0 0, Kornstad 3-11 2-2 10, Morry 0-2 0-0 0, Brodmerkle 0-1 0-0 0, Heubner 0-1 0-0 0, Stoffa 0-0 0-0 0, White 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 20-67 10-12 57.
ST. AMBROSE (10-4) — Carlisle 6-7 0-0 14, Epperson 2-8 2-2 7, Finnin 3-6 1-2 8, Koelker 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 5-11 5-7 15, Roling 3-4 0-0 9, Martens 2-3 0-0 4, Cash 4-4 1-2 11, Grady 1-5 2-2 4, Flynn 1-3 0-0 3, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Goldensoph 0-2 2-2 2, Lafary 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 33-64 17-22 93.
Emmaus;16;20;10;11;--;57
St. Ambrose;27;16;29;21;--;93
3-point goals — Emmaus 7-24 (Kornstad 2-9, Gelinas 2-4, Harding 2-2, Kimble 1-3, Morry 0-2, Williams 0-2, M.Kerttula 0-1 Heubner 0-1), St. Ambrose 10-19 (Roling 3-3, Carlisle 2-2, Cash 2-2, Epperson 1-6, Finnin 1-3, Flynn 1-2, Koelker 0-1). Fouls — Emmaus 19, St. Ambrose 10. Fouled out – none. Rebounds — Emmaus 30 (Williams 10), St. Ambrose 50 (Cook 7). Assists — Emmaus 15 (Harding 6), St. Ambrose 24 (Finnin 4). Turnovers — Emmaus 22 (Williams 7), St. Ambrose (Martens 5).
