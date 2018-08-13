Football
AFCA Preseason FCS poll
;2017;;2017
;Rec;Pts;Rank
1. North Dakota St. (23);14-1;647;1
2. James Madison (3);14-1;623;2
3. South Dakota St.;11-3;579;4
4. Sam Houston St.;12-2;557;3
5. Kennesaw St.;12-2;543;9
6. Jacksonville St.;10-3;530;10
7. Eastern Washington;7-4;454;22
8. Weber St.;11-3;446;5
9. New Hampshire;9-5;430;15
10. Samford;8-4;393;17
11. Wofford;10-3;340;7
12. Northern Iowa;8-5;338;19
13. Elon;8-4;319;21
14. North Carolina A&T;12-0;292;6
15. Central Arkansas;10-2;269;8
16. Delaware;7-4;257;NR
17. Nicholls St.;8-4;241;23
18. McNeese St.;9-2;187;18
19. Villanova;5-6;165;NR
20. Illinois St.;6-5;144;NR
21. Furman;8-5;128;20
22. Stony Brook;10-3;120;11
23. Austin Peay;8-4;119;NR
24. Youngstown St.;6-5;88;NR
25. Montana;7-4;67;NR
Others receiving votes: Idaho 41; Northern Arizona 36; Yale 22; Grambling St. 14; Monmouth (N.J.) 12; Southern Utah 11; Sacramento St. 9; Colgate 8; South Dakota 6; San Diego 5; Richmond 4; Western Illinois 3; Western Carolina 2; Lehigh 1.
