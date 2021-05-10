Football
NAIA Championship
Monday's final at Grambling, La.
Lindsey Wilson 45, Northwestern (Iowa) 13
Baseball
St. Francis (Ill.) 5, St. Ambrose 0
CCAC Championships at Joliet, Ill.
St. Ambrose;000;000;000;--;0;4;1
St. Francis (Ill.);200;000;30x;--;5;9;0
Adam Deal, Nick Hernandez (8), Conor O'Hara (8) and Nate Villagomez; Ryan Daly and Jake LaSota. Two or more hits -- St. Francis, Noah Kararo 2, Josh Tesch 2, Shawn Harper 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Shawn Rigsby; St. Francis, Travis Schoonover, Joe McGuire. 3B -- Foster Heise. RBI -- St. Francis, Dolan Nicholson, Tesch, McGuire. Records -- St. Ambrose 27-23, St. Francis (Ill.) 23-19