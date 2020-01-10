Men's basketball
Friday's results
AP Top 25
No. 6 Butler 70, Providence 58
Iowa 67, No. 12 Maryland 49
Big Ten
Area Div. I
Northern Kentucky 68, Illinois-Chicago 52
MARYLAND;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
JSmith;29;5;7;3;4;5;0;0;13
Scott;25;2;7;2;2;3;1;2;7
Wiggins;16;0;4;0;0;0;3;1;0
Morsell;30;3;9;1;2;6;1;2;7
Cowan;36;2;10;3;7;4;1;3;9
Ayala;27;0;6;2;2;5;2;1;2
Lindo;7;2;2;0;0;2;2;0;4
SSmith;14;2;4;0;2;1;3;1;5
Tomaic;3;1;1;0;0;2;0;0;2
Hart;2;0;1;0;0;0;0;0;0
Marial;7;0;1;0;0;2;1;1;0
Mona;3;0;0;0;1;1;0;0;0
team ;;;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;17;52;11;20;32;14;11;49
IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Kriener;22;2;2;3;3;6;2;1;7
Wieskamp;39;9;16;3;3;11;1;0;26
Garza;35;8;21;4;6;13;3;1;21
CMcCaffery;31;1;7;0;0;3;2;2;3
Toussaint;16;1;4;2;2;1;2;5;4
Pemsl;23;1;3;0;0;2;0;4;3
Evelyn;30;1;7;0;0;5;4;2;3
Till;4;0;1;0;0;0;1;1;0
team ;;;;;;3;;;
Totals ;200;23;61;12;14;44;16;16;67
Halftime – Iowa 38, Maryland 24. 3-point field goals – Maryland 4-22 Cowan 2-9, Scott 1-4, SSmith 1-2, Ayala 0-3, Wiggins 0-2, Morsell 0-1, Hart 0-1), Iowa 9-23 (Wieskamp 5-9, Evelyn 1-6, Garza 1-4, McCaffery 1-3, Pemsl 1-1). Blocked shots – Maryland 5 (JSmith 2), Iowa 5 (Garza 2). Steals – Maryland 8 (Morsell 3), Iowa 10 (Wieskamp 4). Turnovers – Maryland 17 (Ayala 4), Iowa 18 (Toussaint 5). Technical fouls – Iowa bench.
A – 11,721.
Late Thursday
Sauk Valley 65, Black Hawk 53
BLACK HAWK -- Tipler 1 1-3 3, Little 9 2-3 27, Trumbull 3 0-0 6, Griffin 1 0-0 2 Buresh 4 0-1 9, Minch 1 2-2 4, Mabor 0 0-0 0, January 1 0-0 2, Freeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 5-9 53
SAUK VALLEY -- Robinson 4 0-0 11, Bailey 4 0-0 9, Govig 1 0-0 3, Naib 2 1-1 5, Duncan 0 3-5 3, Hudson 2 0-0 5, Morrissey 4 2-7 10, D. Williams 5 2-2 16, M. Williams 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 8-15 65
Halftime score -- Black Hawk 31, Sauk Valley 27. 3-point goals -- Black Hawk, Little 7; Sauk Valley, D. Williams 4, Robinson 3, M. Williams 1, Bailey 1, Govig 1, Hudson 1. Total fouls -- Black Hawk 15; Sauk Valley 7. Fouled out -- none.
Women's basketball
Friday's results
Top 25
Arizona State 72, No. 2 Oregon 66
No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 18 Arizona, late
No. 5 Stanford vs. California, late
No. 8 UCLA 84, Utah 54
No. 15 DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68
No. 20 Missouri State 69, Drake 67
Area Div. I
Northern Iowa 60, Southern Illinois 57
Missouri State 69, Drake 67
Bradley 76, Illinois State 61
Loyola-Chicago 71, Evansville 61
DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68
Northern Iowa 60, Southern Illinois 57
Northern Iowa (9-4) -- Kristina Cavey 5-12 4-4 3 15, Karli Rucker 4-12 5-6 1 14, Cynthia Wolf 3-5 0-0 2 7, Nicole Kroeger 2-4 0-0 3 6, Kam Finley 3-7 0-2 4 6, Rose Simon-Ressler 1-4 3-5 3 5, Abby Gerrits 2-4 0-0 0 4, Bre Gunnels 1-3 1-1 4 3, Cailyn Morgan 0-3 0-0 0 0, Heidi Hillyard 0-2 0-0 3 0, Kiana Barney 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 21-56, 13-20 23 60.
Sourthern Illinois (9-5) -- Makenzie Silvey 4-18 1-2 2 10, Abby Brockmeyer 2-2 4-7 3 9, Nicole Martin 3-11 3-4 2 9, Brittney Patrick 2-8 3-4 2 8, Payton McCallister 2-4 0-2 3 6, Kristen Nelson 2-7 1-2 3 5,Caitlin 2-3 0-0 1 5, Gabby Walker 1-5 1-1 3 3, Lauren Hartman 1-1 0-0 1 2, Rachel Rudlowski 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 19-59 13-24 20 57.
UNI;17;16;18;9;--;60
SIU;9;26;9;13;--;57
Three-point goals -- UNI 5-17, (Kroeger 2-3, Rucker 1-5, Cavey 1-3, Wolf 1-1 Gunnels 0-1, Finley 0-2, Gerrits 0-2); SIU 6-20, (McCallister 2-4, Patrick 1-4, Silvey 1-6, Brockmeyer 1-1, Link 1-1, Nelson 0-4). Assists -- UNI 8, (Rucker 3); SIU 11, (Silvey 3). Rebounds -- UNI 34, (Gunnels 6, Simon-Ressler 6); SIU 38, (Brockmeyer 13). Blocks -- UNI 4, (Wolf 3); SIU 9, (Patrick 3). Steals -- UNI 4, (Wolf 2); SIU 8, (Brockmeyer 2, Link 2). Turnovers -- UNI 15, (Finley 6); SIU 12, (Patrick 3, Silvey 3).
Football
College Football Championship
Monday
at New Orleans
LSU (14-0) vs. Clemson (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS Championship game
Today
at Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Iowa 41, Indiana 0
125 -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall Liam Cronin, 15-0. 133 -- Austin DeSanto (Iowa) pinned Jonathan Moran, 2:42. 141 -- Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Eddie Bolivar, 6-0. 149 -- Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Graham Rooks, 10-6. 157 -- Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Fernando Silva, 11-4. 165 -- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned David Tunon, 5:34. 174 -- Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Jacob Covaciu, 9-6. 184 -- Abe Assad (Iowa) dec. Jake Hinz, 6-2. 197 -- Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Nick Willham, 8-3. 285 -- Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Rudy Streck, 0:20.
Records -- Iowa (5-0, 2-0); Indiana (0-2, 0-1). A -- 1,914.