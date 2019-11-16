Football
Saturday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 LSU 58, Mississippi 37
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21
No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3
No. 4 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7
No. 5 Georgia 21, No. 13 Auburn 14
No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, late
No. 23 Iowa 23, No. 7 Minnesota 19
No. 8 Utah 49, UCLA 3
No. 9 Penn State 34, No. 24 Indiana 27
No. 10 Oklahoma 34, No. 12 Baylor 31
No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6
No. 14 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
No. 15 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 21 Navy 20
No. 17 Cincinnati 20, South Florida 17
No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27
No. 19 Boise State vs New Mexico, late
Iowa State 23, No. 22 Texas 21
No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
Other FBS
Arkansas State 28, Coastal Carolina 27
Army 47, VMI 6
BYU 42, Idaho State 10
Central Michigan 45, Ball State 44
Florida State 49, Alabama State 12
Georgia Southern 51, Louisiana-Monroe 29
Hawaii 21, UNLV 7
Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 14
Louisiana 37 South Alabama 27
New Mexico State 41, Incarnate Word 28
Rice 31, Middle Tennessee St. 28
Syracuse 49, Duke 6
Temple 29, Tulane 21
Troy 63 Texas State 27
UAB 37, UTEP 10
Utah St. 26, Wyoming 21
Virginia Tech 45, Georgia Tech 0
Washington St. 49, Stanford 22
Southern Miss 36, UTSA 17
Air Force 38, Colorado State 21
Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 6
Louisville 34, NC State 20
Oregon State 35, Arizona State 34
USC at Cal, late
Big Ten
Iowa 23, Minnesota 19
Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
Penn State 34, Indiana 27
Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
Northwestern 45, Massachusetts 6
Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21
Big 12
Iowa State 23, Texas 21
Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
TCU 33, Texas Tech 31
West Virginia 24 Kansas State 20
Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31
Missouri Valley
South Dakota State 38, Northern Iowa 7
Southern Illinois 45, Western Illinois 21
Indiana State 24, Youngstown State 17
Illinois State 17, Missouri State 12
North Dakota State 49, South Dakota 14
CCIW
Augustana 51, Carthage 36
North Central 59, Millikin 32
Wheaton 58, Elmhurst 0
Illinois Wesleyan 32, North Park 6
Washington U 62, Carroll 14
Mid-States
Robert Morris (Ill.) 28, St. Ambrose 24
St. Xavier 29, St. Francis (Ill.) 27
Olivet Nazarene 84, Trinity International 7
Marian 21, Siena Heights 7
Concordia (Mich.) 28, Indiana Wesleyan 17
Taylor 38, Lawrence Tech 26
Walsh 42, Missouri Baptist 7
American Rivers
Central 31, Coe 21
Wartburg 48, Loras 7
Simpson 16, Luther 10
Dubuque 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 7
Midwest
Monmouth 10, St. Norbert 7
Knox 27, Beloit 11
Cornell 17, Macalaster 14
Chicago 35, Lake Forest 21
Illinois College 35, Ripon 21
South Dakota State 38, Northern Iowa 7
UNI;0;0;7;0;--;7
SDSU;0;7;10;21;--;38
Second quarter
SDSU -- Mikey Daniel 2 run (Chase Vinatieri kick), 13:16
Third quarter
SDSU -- Jaxon Janke 10 pass from Keaton Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:58
SDSU -- Vinatieri 44 field goal, 5:20
UNI -- Sam Schnee 11 run (Matthew Cook kick), :49
Fourth quarter
SDSU -- Don Gardner 24 fumble recovery (Vinatieri kick), 13:16
SDSU -- Cade Johnson 20 pass from Keaton Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:04
SDSU -- Kanin Nelson 12 run (Vinatieri kick) 2:36
Team statistics
;UNI;SDSU
First downs;13;15
Rushes-yards;34-154;37-141
Passing yards;85;196
Comp-Att-Int;12-24-3;15-16-0
Punts-avg.;7-38.6;4-35.8
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-42;3-20
Individual statistics
Rushing
UNI -- Sam Schnee 18-74, Will McElvain 12-50, Trevor Allen 3-18, Aaron Graham 1-12.
SDSU -- Mikey Daniel 21-82, Devin Blakley 6-23, Pierce Strong 3-14, Kanin Nelson 1-12, Keaton Heide 6-12.
Passing
UNI -- Will McElvain 12-24-3 85 yards
SDSU -- Keaton Heide 15-16-0 196 yards
Receiving
UNI -- Jaylin James 3-34, Aaron Graham 2-21, Logan Wolf 1-10, Jayden Scott 1-9, Trevor Allen 2-7, Suni Lane 1-5, Sam Schnee 2-(-1).
SDSU -- Cade Johnson 6-134, Adam Anderson 2-21, Jaxon Janke 4-20, Devin Blakley 1-13, Kallan Hart 1-6, Pierre Strong 1-2.
Augustana 51, Carthage 36
Augustana;3;24;10;14;--;51
Carthage;9;0;13;14;--;36
First quarter
C -- Collins 36 field goal; 10:51
AUG -- Owen Ennis 19 field goal; 4:39
C -- Stricker 12 pass from Klein (kick blocked); 0:00
Second quarter
AUG -- Tom Dolis 34 pass from Zachary Fuller (Ennis kick); 12:28
AUG -- Bobby Jarosz 0 blocked punt return (Ennis kick);10:58
AUG -- Alek Jacobs 3 run (Ennis kick); 1:52
AUG -- Ennis 38 field goal; 0:00
Third quarter
C -- Stricker 6 pass from Klein (Klein pass failed); 12:04
AUG -- Ennis 40 field goal; 5:17
C -- Dennis 4 pass from Klein (Collins kick); 3:46
AUG -- Jacobs 20 run (Ennis kick); 1:59
Fourth quarter
C -- Stricker 8 pass from Klein (Collins kick); 14:49
AUG -- Jarosz 3 run (Ennis kick); 10:12
AUG -- Antonio Cannon 2 run (Ennis kick); 5:31
C -- Jarvis 83 kickoff return (Collins kick); 5:19
Team statistics
;AUG;C
First downs;27;19
Rushes-yards;60-349;23-88
Passing yards;219;313
Comp-Att-Int;16-22-0;19-33-1
Punts-avg.;3-30;6-16.2
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-40;4-48
Individual statistics
Rushing
Augustana -- Bobby Jarosz 35-263, Alek Jacobs 17-72, Zachary Fuller 4-18, Antonio Cannon 1-2, TEAM 3-(-6).
Carthage -- Fontenot 18-110, Lingle 1-0, Dennis 1-(-1), Klein 3-(-21).
Passing
Augustana -- Zachary Fuller 15-21-0 221 yards, Alek Jacobs 1-1-0 -2 yards
Carthage -- Klein 19-33-1 313 yards
Receiving
Augustana -- Tom Dolis 7-161, Ethan Jennings 5-39, Max Uranich 1-9, PArtick Byrne 1-7, Bobby Jarosz 2-3
Carthage -- Stricker 9-120, Dury 4-84, Dennis 4-72, Ell 1-24, Fontenot 1-13
Iowa St. 23, No. 22 Texas 21
|Texas
|0
|7
|0
|14—21
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|10
|3—23
|First Quarter
ISU—C.Kolar 2 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:44
|Second Quarter
ISU—FG Assalley 35, :47
TEX—Eagles 14 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), :17
|Third Quarter
ISU—D.Jones 75 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 14:46
ISU—FG Narveson 48, 12:09
|Fourth Quarter
TEX—Ingram 22 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), 14:50
TEX—Epps 7 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), 5:37
ISU—FG Assalley 36, :00
A—58,946.
———
|TEX
|ISU
|First downs
|16
|26
|Rushes-yards
|26-54
|30-112
|Passing
|273
|354
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-0
|30-49-1
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|9-40.66
|5-34.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|27:25
|32:35
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Texas, S.Ehlinger 12-27, R.Johnson 6-18, Ingram 8-9. Iowa St., Hall 24-101, Purdy 4-8, Lang 1-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Texas, S.Ehlinger 22-40-0-273. Iowa St., Clark 0-1-0-0, Purdy 30-48-1-354.
RECEIVING—Texas, De.Duvernay 9-107, Eagles 4-84, Ingram 4-45, R.Johnson 2-17, Epps 2-13, Woodard 1-7. Iowa St., Pettway 8-100, D.Jones 7-144, C.Kolar 5-34, Shaw 3-31, Milton 3-20, Allen 1-10, Akers 1-7, Soehner 1-6, Hall 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Men's basketball
Saturday's scores
Top 25
No. 7 Maryland 80, Oakland 50
No. 9 Virginia 60, Columbia 42
No. 10 Villanova 78, Ohio 54
No. 13 Memphis 102, Alcorn State 56
Tennessee 75, No. 20 Washington 62
No. 23 LSU 75, Nicholls 65
No. 25 Colorado vs. San Diego late
Big Ten
Maryland 80, Oakland 50
Purdue 93, Chicago State 49
St. Bonaventure 80, Rutgers 74
Indiana 100, Troy 62
Area Division I
Northern Iowa 77, Northern Colorado 72 (OT)
Bradley 65, Illinois-Chicago 56
Loyola-Chicago 85, St. Joseph's 68
St. Ambrose 90, Robert Morris 84
St. Ambrose (5-1) -- Michael Williams 6-11 6-10 2 18, John Kerr 6-12 5-6 1 17, Jake Meeske 5-8 2-5 4 16, Dylan Kaczmarek 4-6 3-4 1 12, Ben Schols 3-5 4-4 3 11, Isaiah Harvey 3-7 3-4 4 10, Tom Kazanecki 2-3 0-0 1 4, Warren Allen 1-6 0-0 1 2, Trey Affolter 0-2 0-0 2 0, Kyle Rohr 0-1 0-0 1 0, Patrick Torrey 0-0 0-0 1 0, Totals 30-61 23-33 21 90.
Robert Morris (4-1) -- Cedric Jefferson 7-12 6-9 3 22, Bobby Shanks 9-18 2-3 4 20, Tyrone Rhivers 7-12 3-4 4 17, Joshua Roberts 4-8 0-0 3 11, Rasean Wright 2-5 0-0 1 5, Darius Branch 1-5 0-0 4 3, David Nelson 1-6 0-0 3 2, Michael Johnson 1-4 0-0 0 2, Andre Nelson 1-4 0-0 3 2, Tangelo Harris 0-1 0-0 1 0, Totals 33-75 11-16 26 84.
Halftime -- SAU 30, RMU 34. 3-point goals -- SAU 7-19, (Meeske 4-7, Harvey 1-2, Schols 1-3, Kaczmarek 1-3, Williams 0-1, Rohr 0-1, Affolter 0-2); RMU 7-26, (Roberts 3-7, Jefferson 2-4, Wright 1-3, Branch 1-4, Nelson 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Assists -- SAU 14, (Harvey 3); RMU 13, (Branch 3, Shanks 3). Rebounds -- SAU 44, (Williams 12, Kerr 12); RMU 38, (Shanks 9). Blocks -- SAU 2, (Kerr 2); RMU 1, (Nelson 1). Steals -- SAU 4, (Meeske 2); RMU 6, (Jefferson 3). Turnovers -- SAU 13, (Harvey 3); RMU 13, (Shanks 3, Branch 3).
Augustana 70, Calvin 67
Calvin (1-1) -- Warners 1-6 4-4 5 6 6, DeVries 10-16 3-3 2 7 24, Bos 2-9 5-7 5 6 10, DeWitte 4-8 3-3 1 2 15, Shymanski 5-12 0-0 1 2 12, Katje 0-1 0-0 4 3 0, Minderhoud 0-1 0-0 2 0 0, LaDuke 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0 1 0. Totals: 22-54 15-17 18 35 67.
Augustana (2-1) --Wofford 6-13 5-6 3 6 18, Bottorff 4-9 0-0 0 6 10, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Jelen 1-3 0-0 2 1 2, Elledge 2-8 0-0 1 0 5, McDonald 1-5 0-0 1 2 2, Tribble 1-2 1-2 3 1 3, Pauley 2-5 0-0 1 2 4, Martin 10-13 4-8 4 10 24, Youngblut 0-0 0-0 3 2 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 0 1 2. Totals: 28-61 10-16 18 36 70.
Halftime: Augie 36, Calvin 34. 3-point goals -- C 8-20 (DeWitte 4-6, Shymanski 2-3, DeVries 1-2, Bos 1-5, Warners 0-2, Minderhoud 0-1, Davis 0-1), A 4-15 (Bottorff 2-4, Wofford 1-3, Elledge 1-4, McDonald 0-1, Pauley 0-2, Simon 0-1). Assists -- C 10 (Warners 3, DeVries 3), A 15 (Jelen 7, McDonald 6). Turnovers -- C 15, A 10. Steals -- C 4, A 5 (Wofford 2). Blocks -- C 0, A 7 (Martin 3).
|Northern Iowa 77, Northern Colorado 72, OT
|N. COLORADO (2-1)
Jockuch 2-2 0-0 4, Hume 6-11 1-2 17, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0, Radebaugh 8-22 5-7 24, Johnson 2-5 1-1 5, Edwards 3-5 0-3 6, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, McCobb 1-1 0-0 2, Masten 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 27-60 9-15 72.
|N. IOWA (4-0)
Phyfe 10-16 2-4 22, Green 7-21 0-0 16, Haldeman 9-13 4-5 25, Berhow 1-3 2-2 4, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, Dahl 1-1 0-0 2, Pickford 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 30-63 12-17 77.
Halftime—N. Iowa 37-29. End Of Regulation—Tied 65. 3-Point Goals—N. Colorado 9-24 (Hume 4-8, Radebaugh 3-8, Masten 1-2, Harris 1-3, Johnson 0-3), N. Iowa 5-15 (Haldeman 3-3, Green 2-9, Pickford 0-1, Berhow 0-1, Betz 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Colorado 36 (Edwards 12), N. Iowa 32 (Green, Haldeman 7). Assists—N. Colorado 9 (Radebaugh, Masten 3), N. Iowa 6 (Brown 3). Total Fouls—N. Colorado 12, N. Iowa 14. A—3,580 (6,650).
Women's basketball
Saturday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Oregon 99, Texas Southern 63
No. 13 Kentucky 50, Virginia 47
No. 20 Syracuse 75, Albany 53
No. 24 Michigan 80, Akron 71
Big Ten
Michigan 80, Akron 71
Illinois State 74, Illinois 58
Area Division I
Drake 63, Creighton 53
Bradley 101, Eureka 39
Illinois State 74, Illinois 58
Illinois State (2-1) -- Lexi Wallen 10-14 6-6 3 26, Tete Maggett 8-14 2-2 2 21, Megan Talbot 3-8 2-2 3 9, Juliunn Redmond 3-6 1-2 2 7, Paige Saylor 0-1 3-4 3 3, Mary Crompton 1-3 0-0 1 3, Kayel Newland 1-1 0-0 2 3, McKenna Sims 1-3 0-0 3 2, Hannah Kelle 0-1 0-0 0 0, Lexy Koudelka 0-1 0 0, Totals 27-52 14-16 22 74.
Illinois (3-1) -- Petra Holesinska 6-11 1-1 1 16, Kennedi Myles 3-8 5-6 3 11, Ali Andrews 4-6 0-0 3 9, Jada Peebles 1-8 5-6 0 7, Jeanae Terry 3-10 0-1 3 6, Cierra Rice 1-1 2-2 0 5, Courtney Joens 2-4 0-0 1 4, J-Naya Ephraim 0-2 0-0 1 0, Brandi Beasley 0-4 0-0 1 0, Lyric Robins 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 20-54 13-16 14 58.
Halftime -- ISU 28,ILL 22. 3-point goals -- ISU 6-15, (Maggett 3-6, Talbot 1-3, Crompton 1-3, Newland 1-1, Redmond 0-1, Saylor 0-1); ILL 5-20 (Holesinska 3-8, Andrews 1-2, Rice 1-1, Peebles 0-2, Joens 0-2, Beasley 0-2, Myles 0-1, Terry 0-1, Ephraim 0-1). Assists -- ISU 14 (Maggett 8); ILL 11 (Beasley 3, Terry 3). Rebounds -- ISU 40, (Wallen 9); ILL 17 (Terry 5). Blocks -- ISU 1 (Maggett 1); ILL 2 (Andrews 1, Terry 1). Steals -- ISU 7 (Redmond 2); ILL 11, (Peebles 4). Turnovers -- ISU 22 (Maggett 8), ILL 14 (Holesinska 5).
Washington University 75, Augustana 64
Washington (1-1) -- Kristina Schmelter 6-13 3-4 1 15, Naomi Jackson 4-6 0-0 2 11, Molly Gannon 3-12 2-2 1 10, Sammi Matoush 4-8 0-0 4 10, Samantha Weaver 3-12 3-7 1 9, Rachel Mahler 3-4 2-2 0 8, Karisa Grandison 0-0 5-6 5 5, Isabelle Hren 2-2 0-0 4 5, Maya Arnott 1-1 0-0 0 2, Raevyn Ferguson 0-2 0-0 2 0, Totals: 26-60 15-21 20 75.
Augustana (1-3) -- Alexis Jones 7-19 3-4 2 17, Mia Lambert 6-17 0-0 2 15, Gabriella Loiz 6-10 3-3 2 15, Jeni Crain 3-5 2-2 2 8, Justice Edell 2-9 2-3 3 6, Maddy Murillo 0-1 2-2 4 2, Chaadah Hodges 0-1 1-2 0 1, Diana Riser 0-4 0-0 2 0, Gillian O'Neil 0-1 0-0 0 0, Macy Beinborn 0-0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Hagerty 0-0 0-0 1 0, Cassie Kruse 0-1 0-0 1 0, Totals 24-68 13-16 19 64.
WashU;24;23;17;11;--;75
Augustana;16;20;20;8;--;64
Halftime -- WU 47, AUG 36. 3-point goals -- WU 8-20 (Jackson 3-4, Matoush 2-5, Gannon 2-8, Hren 1-1 Ferguson 0-1, Weaver 0-1); AUG 3-21 (Lambert 3-10, Edell 0-4, Riser 0-4, Jones 0-2, Crain 0-1). Assists -- WU 17, (Weaver 4); AUG 8, (Edell 3). Rebounds -- WU 42, (Schmelter 11); AUG 31, (Jones 8). Blocks -- WU 3, (Schmelter 1, Hren 1, Jackson 1); AUG 1, (Riser 1). Steals -- WU 5, (Weaver 1, Gannon 1, Matoush 1, Grandison 1, Mahler 1); AUG 8, (Jones 5). Turnovers -- WU 23, (Weaver 5, Gannon 5); AUG 17, (Lambert 4).
St. Ambrose 79, Robert Morris 49
St. Ambrose (3-3) -- Kylie Wroblewski 6-15 6-8 2 18, Madi Epperson 4-11 0-0 0 12, Charlotte Flynn 3-9 3-4 1 10, Maddy Cash 3-6 0-0 2 8, Jaynee Prestegaard 4-11 0-0 2 8, Jamie Martens 2-5 1-2 3 7, Olivia Cantu 3-6 1-1 0 7, M. Prestegaard 3-5 0-0 2 6, Gabriella Koelker 1-3 0-0 2 3, Anna Plumer 0-0 0-0 1 0, Avari Everts 0-0 0-0 1 0, Totals 29-71 11-15 16 79.
Robert Morris (2-3) -- Deesha Brefford 4-14 2-3 1 13, Anika Johnson 4-9 1-4 2 11, Ganette Chism 2-16 3-5 4 8, Dyanla Rainey 2-5 0-0 0 5, Aquilla Anderson 0-4 5-6 0 5, Arkiara Clark 1-2 0-0 0 3, Tineesha Coleman 1-7 0-0 2 3, Angie Figuerero 0-1 1-2 0 1, Chyna Scott 0-4 0-0 3 0, Martha Banuelos 0-1 0-0 1 0, Asia Morris 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 14-63 12-20 13 49.
St. Ambrose;18;23;25;13;--;79
Robert Morris;17;12;13;7;--;49
Halftime -- SAU 41, RMU 29. 3-point goals -- SAU 10-21, (Epperson 4-9, Martens 2-3, Cash 2-4, Flynn 1-1, Koelker 1-2, Wroblewski 0-2); RMU 9-25, (Brefford 3-7, Johnson 2-5, Rainey 1-2 Clark 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Chism 1-6,). Assists -- SAU 20, (Flynn 5); RMU 8, (Rainey 3). Rebounds -- SAU 61, (Wroblewski 15); RMU 37, (Johnson 11). Blocks -- SAU 8, (Prestegaard 3); RMU 6, (Johnson 3). Steals -- SAU 7, (Martens 2, Flynn 2, Wroblewski 2); RMU 14, (Brefford 4). Turnovers -- SAU 18, (Wroblewski 4); RMU 14, (Brefford 4).
Men's cross country
NCAA Division 3 Midwest Regional
at Lake Breeze Golf Course, Winneconne, WI
Teams -- 1. North Central 47, 2. Wis.La Crose 89, 3. Washington U. 98, 4. University of Chicago 109, 5. Wis. Stout 170, 6. Wis. Eau Claire 192, 7. Wis. Oshkosh 197, 8. Wis. Whitewater 206, 9. Wheaton 264, 10. Wis. Stevens Point 292, 11. MSOE 357, 12. Wis. Platteville 414, 13. Millikin 419, 14. Augustana 434, 15. Carroll 473, 16. Illinois Wesleyan 506, 17. Monmouth 580, 18. Aurora 592, 19. Ripon 594, 20. St. Norbert 603, 21. Carthage 612, 22. Greenville 630, 23. Webster 696, 24. Illinois Tech 708, 25. Elmhurst 712, 26. Lawrence 716, 27. Lake Forest 751, 28. Edgewood 820, 29. Wis. Lutheran 864, 30. Wis. River Falls 884, 31. Concordia 885, 32. Illinois College 918, 33. Principia 945, 34. Beliot 997, 35. Dominican 1110, 36. Knox 1152.
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Ryan Cutter (U. of Chicago) 24:32.6, 2. David Fassbender (Wis. Whitewater) 24:36.8, 3. Tyler Nault (Wis. La Crosse) 24:40.9, 4. Nick Matteucci (WashU) 24:48.8, 5. Zach Klokow (Wis. Platteville) 24:49.1.
Augustana -- 56. Josh Teets 26:11.8, 72. Tate Henrikson 26:25.8, 77. Karsten Zielinski 26:33.4, 107. Nick Harvey 27:07.4, 122. Matthew Contreras 27:22.8.
Women's cross country
NCAA Division 3 Midwest Regional
at Lake Breeze Golf Course, Winneconne, WI
Teams -- 1. Washington U. 37, 2. U. of Chicago 66, 3. Wis. La Crosse 116, 4. Wis. Eau Claire 120, 5. Wheaton 167, 6. North Central 174, 7. Wis. Oshkosh 245, 8. Carroll 275, 9. Elmhurst 277, 10. Wis. Whitewater 353, 11. Wis. Stevens Point 362, 12. Illinois Wesleyan 369, 13. Monmouth 412, 14. Wis. Stout 418, 15. Augustana 431, 16. St. Norbert 486, 17. Lake Forest 492, 18. Webster 507, 19. Edgewood 550, 20. Carthage 573, 21. Millikin 590, 22. Wis. Plateville 651. 23. Wis. River Falls 680, 24. Ripon 683, 25. Benedictine 705, 26. Concordia Univ. Chicago 738, 27. Wis. Lutheran 758, 28. Concordia 784, 29. Greenville 830, 30. Aurora 873, 31. Dominican 897, 32. Pricipia 981, 33. Illinois College 1057, 34. Beliot 1063, 35. Mount Mercy 1113.
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Paige Lawler (WashU) 21:53.0, 2. Lexie Tremble (Wis. Eau Claire) 22:13.1, 3. Sophia Elgamal (U. of Chicago) 22:13.5, 4. Sophia Watterson (WashU) 22:24.5, 5. Aryn Embretson (Wheaton) 22:25.5.
Augustana -- 27. Brittany Staab 23:03.1, 80. Dalie Thomas 24:08.4, 82. Breanna Reinhart 24:09.6, 103. Katelyn Brockman 24:34.1, 126. Rachel Jackson 25:01.1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.