Football

Saturday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 LSU 58, Mississippi 37

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21

No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3

No. 4 Alabama 38, Mississippi State 7

No. 5 Georgia 21, No. 13 Auburn 14

No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona, late

No. 8 Utah 49, UCLA 3

No. 9 Penn State 34, No. 24 Indiana 27

No. 10 Oklahoma 34, No. 12 Baylor 31

No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6

No. 14 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10

No. 15 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21

No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 21 Navy 20

No. 17 Cincinnati 20, South Florida 17

No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27

No. 19 Boise State vs New Mexico, late

Iowa State 23, No. 22 Texas 21

No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13

Other FBS

Arkansas State 28, Coastal Carolina 27

Army 47, VMI 6

BYU 42, Idaho State 10

Central Michigan 45, Ball State 44

Florida State 49, Alabama State 12

Georgia Southern 51, Louisiana-Monroe 29

Hawaii 21, UNLV 7

Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 14

Louisiana 37 South Alabama 27

New Mexico State 41, Incarnate Word 28

Rice 31, Middle Tennessee St. 28

Syracuse 49, Duke 6

Temple 29, Tulane 21

Troy 63 Texas State 27

UAB 37, UTEP 10

Utah St. 26, Wyoming 21

Virginia Tech 45, Georgia Tech 0

Washington St. 49, Stanford 22

Southern Miss 36, UTSA 17

Air Force 38, Colorado State 21

Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 6

Louisville 34, NC State 20

Oregon State 35, Arizona State 34

USC at Cal, late

Big Ten

Northwestern 45, Massachusetts 6

Big 12

Iowa State 23, Texas 21

Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13

TCU 33, Texas Tech 31

West Virginia 24 Kansas State 20

Missouri Valley

South Dakota State 38, Northern Iowa 7

Southern Illinois 45, Western Illinois 21

Indiana State 24, Youngstown State 17

Illinois State 17, Missouri State 12

North Dakota State 49, South Dakota 14

CCIW

Augustana 51, Carthage 36

North Central 59, Millikin 32

Wheaton 58, Elmhurst 0

Illinois Wesleyan 32, North Park 6

Washington U 62, Carroll 14

Mid-States

Robert Morris (Ill.) 28, St. Ambrose 24 

St. Xavier 29, St. Francis (Ill.) 27

Olivet Nazarene 84, Trinity International 7

Marian 21, Siena Heights 7

Concordia (Mich.) 28, Indiana Wesleyan 17

Taylor 38, Lawrence Tech 26

Walsh 42, Missouri Baptist 7

American Rivers

Central 31, Coe 21

Wartburg 48, Loras 7

Simpson 16, Luther 10

Dubuque 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 7

Midwest 

Monmouth 10, St. Norbert 7

Knox 27, Beloit 11

Cornell 17, Macalaster 14

Chicago 35, Lake Forest 21

Illinois College 35, Ripon 21

UNI;0;0;7;0;--;7

SDSU;0;7;10;21;--;38

Second quarter

SDSU -- Mikey Daniel 2 run (Chase Vinatieri kick), 13:16

Third quarter

SDSU -- Jaxon Janke 10 pass from Keaton Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:58

SDSU -- Vinatieri 44 field goal, 5:20

UNI -- Sam Schnee 11 run (Matthew Cook kick), :49

Fourth quarter 

SDSU -- Don Gardner 24 fumble recovery (Vinatieri kick), 13:16

SDSU -- Cade Johnson 20 pass from Keaton Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:04

SDSU -- Kanin Nelson 12 run (Vinatieri kick) 2:36

Team statistics

;UNI;SDSU

First downs;13;15

Rushes-yards;34-154;37-141

Passing yards;85;196

Comp-Att-Int;12-24-3;15-16-0

Punts-avg.;7-38.6;4-35.8

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-42;3-20

Individual statistics 

Rushing 

UNI -- Sam Schnee 18-74, Will McElvain 12-50, Trevor Allen 3-18, Aaron Graham 1-12.

SDSU -- Mikey Daniel 21-82, Devin Blakley 6-23, Pierce Strong 3-14, Kanin Nelson 1-12, Keaton Heide 6-12.

Passing 

UNI -- Will McElvain 12-24-3 85 yards 

SDSU -- Keaton Heide 15-16-0 196 yards

Receiving 

UNI -- Jaylin James 3-34, Aaron Graham 2-21, Logan Wolf 1-10, Jayden Scott 1-9, Trevor Allen 2-7, Suni Lane 1-5, Sam Schnee 2-(-1).

SDSU -- Cade Johnson 6-134, Adam Anderson 2-21, Jaxon Janke 4-20, Devin Blakley 1-13, Kallan Hart 1-6, Pierre Strong 1-2.  

Augustana 51, Carthage 36

Augustana;3;24;10;14;--;51

Carthage;9;0;13;14;--;36

First quarter 

C -- Collins 36 field goal; 10:51

AUG -- Owen Ennis 19 field goal; 4:39 

C -- Stricker 12 pass from Klein (kick blocked); 0:00

Second quarter 

AUG -- Tom Dolis 34 pass from Zachary Fuller (Ennis kick); 12:28

AUG -- Bobby Jarosz 0 blocked punt return (Ennis kick);10:58

AUG -- Alek Jacobs 3 run (Ennis kick); 1:52

AUG -- Ennis 38 field goal; 0:00

Third quarter

C -- Stricker 6 pass from Klein (Klein pass failed); 12:04

AUG -- Ennis 40 field goal; 5:17

C -- Dennis 4 pass from Klein (Collins kick); 3:46

AUG -- Jacobs 20 run (Ennis kick); 1:59

Fourth quarter 

C -- Stricker 8 pass from Klein (Collins kick); 14:49

AUG -- Jarosz 3 run (Ennis kick); 10:12

AUG -- Antonio Cannon 2 run (Ennis kick); 5:31

C -- Jarvis 83 kickoff return (Collins kick); 5:19

Team statistics 

;AUG;C

First downs;27;19

Rushes-yards;60-349;23-88

Passing yards;219;313

Comp-Att-Int;16-22-0;19-33-1

Punts-avg.;3-30;6-16.2

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-40;4-48

Individual statistics 

Rushing

Augustana -- Bobby Jarosz 35-263, Alek Jacobs 17-72, Zachary Fuller 4-18, Antonio Cannon 1-2, TEAM 3-(-6).

Carthage -- Fontenot 18-110, Lingle 1-0, Dennis 1-(-1), Klein 3-(-21).

Passing 

Augustana -- Zachary Fuller 15-21-0 221 yards, Alek Jacobs 1-1-0 -2 yards 

Carthage --  Klein 19-33-1 313 yards

Receiving 

Augustana -- Tom Dolis 7-161, Ethan Jennings 5-39, Max Uranich 1-9, PArtick Byrne 1-7, Bobby Jarosz 2-3

Carthage --  Stricker 9-120, Dury 4-84, Dennis 4-72, Ell 1-24, Fontenot 1-13

Iowa St. 23, No. 22 Texas 21

Texas07014—21
Iowa St.73103—23
First Quarter

ISU—C.Kolar 2 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:44

Second Quarter

ISU—FG Assalley 35, :47

TEX—Eagles 14 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), :17

Third Quarter

ISU—D.Jones 75 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 14:46

ISU—FG Narveson 48, 12:09

Fourth Quarter

TEX—Ingram 22 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), 14:50

TEX—Epps 7 pass from S.Ehlinger (Dicker kick), 5:37

ISU—FG Assalley 36, :00

A—58,946.

———

 TEXISU
First downs1626
Rushes-yards26-5430-112
Passing273354
Comp-Att-Int22-40-030-49-1
Return Yards240
Punts-Avg.9-40.665-34.6
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-553-25
Time of Possession27:2532:35

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Texas, S.Ehlinger 12-27, R.Johnson 6-18, Ingram 8-9. Iowa St., Hall 24-101, Purdy 4-8, Lang 1-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Texas, S.Ehlinger 22-40-0-273. Iowa St., Clark 0-1-0-0, Purdy 30-48-1-354.

RECEIVING—Texas, De.Duvernay 9-107, Eagles 4-84, Ingram 4-45, R.Johnson 2-17, Epps 2-13, Woodard 1-7. Iowa St., Pettway 8-100, D.Jones 7-144, C.Kolar 5-34, Shaw 3-31, Milton 3-20, Allen 1-10, Akers 1-7, Soehner 1-6, Hall 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Men's basketball

Saturday's scores

Top 25

No. 7 Maryland 80, Oakland 50

No. 9 Virginia 60, Columbia 42

No. 10 Villanova 78, Ohio 54

No. 13 Memphis 102, Alcorn State 56

Tennessee 75, No. 20 Washington 62 

No. 23 LSU 75, Nicholls 65

No. 25 Colorado vs. San Diego late

Big Ten

Purdue 93, Chicago State 49

St. Bonaventure 80, Rutgers 74

Indiana 100, Troy 62

Area Division I

Northern Iowa 77, Northern Colorado 72 (OT)

Bradley 65, Illinois-Chicago 56

Loyola-Chicago 85, St. Joseph's 68

St. Ambrose 90, Robert Morris 84

St. Ambrose (5-1) -- Michael Williams 6-11 6-10 2 18, John Kerr 6-12 5-6 1 17, Jake Meeske 5-8 2-5 4 16, Dylan Kaczmarek 4-6 3-4 1 12, Ben Schols 3-5 4-4 3 11, Isaiah Harvey 3-7 3-4 4 10, Tom Kazanecki 2-3 0-0 1 4, Warren Allen 1-6 0-0 1 2, Trey Affolter 0-2 0-0 2 0, Kyle Rohr 0-1 0-0 1 0, Patrick Torrey 0-0 0-0 1 0, Totals 30-61 23-33 21 90.

Robert Morris (4-1) -- Cedric Jefferson 7-12 6-9 3 22, Bobby Shanks 9-18 2-3 4 20, Tyrone Rhivers 7-12 3-4 4 17, Joshua Roberts 4-8 0-0 3 11, Rasean Wright 2-5 0-0 1 5, Darius Branch 1-5 0-0 4 3, David Nelson 1-6 0-0 3 2, Michael Johnson 1-4 0-0 0 2, Andre Nelson 1-4 0-0 3 2, Tangelo Harris 0-1 0-0 1 0, Totals 33-75 11-16 26 84.

Halftime -- SAU 30, RMU 34. 3-point goals -- SAU 7-19, (Meeske 4-7, Harvey 1-2, Schols 1-3, Kaczmarek 1-3, Williams 0-1, Rohr 0-1, Affolter 0-2); RMU 7-26, (Roberts 3-7, Jefferson 2-4, Wright 1-3, Branch 1-4, Nelson 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Assists -- SAU 14, (Harvey 3); RMU 13, (Branch 3, Shanks 3). Rebounds -- SAU 44, (Williams 12, Kerr 12); RMU 38, (Shanks 9). Blocks -- SAU 2, (Kerr 2); RMU 1, (Nelson 1). Steals -- SAU 4, (Meeske 2); RMU 6, (Jefferson 3). Turnovers -- SAU 13, (Harvey 3); RMU 13, (Shanks 3, Branch 3).

Augustana 70, Calvin 67

Calvin (1-1) -- Warners 1-6 4-4 5 6 6, DeVries 10-16 3-3 2 7 24, Bos 2-9 5-7 5 6 10, DeWitte 4-8 3-3 1 2 15, Shymanski 5-12 0-0 1 2 12, Katje 0-1 0-0 4 3 0, Minderhoud 0-1 0-0 2 0 0, LaDuke 0-0 0-0 1 1 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0 1 0. Totals: 22-54 15-17 18 35 67.

Augustana (2-1) --Wofford 6-13 5-6 3 6 18, Bottorff 4-9 0-0 0 6 10, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0 1 0, Jelen 1-3 0-0 2 1 2, Elledge 2-8 0-0 1 0 5, McDonald 1-5 0-0 1 2 2, Tribble 1-2 1-2 3 1 3, Pauley 2-5 0-0 1 2 4, Martin 10-13 4-8 4 10 24, Youngblut 0-0 0-0 3 2 0, Simon 1-2 0-0 0 1 2. Totals: 28-61 10-16 18 36 70.

Halftime: Augie 36, Calvin 34. 3-point goals -- C 8-20 (DeWitte 4-6, Shymanski 2-3, DeVries 1-2, Bos 1-5, Warners 0-2, Minderhoud 0-1, Davis 0-1), A 4-15 (Bottorff 2-4, Wofford 1-3, Elledge 1-4, McDonald 0-1, Pauley 0-2, Simon 0-1). Assists -- C 10 (Warners 3, DeVries 3), A 15 (Jelen 7, McDonald 6). Turnovers -- C 15, A 10. Steals -- C 4, A 5 (Wofford 2). Blocks -- C 0, A 7 (Martin 3).

Northern Iowa 77, Northern Colorado 72, OT
N. COLORADO (2-1)

Jockuch 2-2 0-0 4, Hume 6-11 1-2 17, Smoots 0-1 0-0 0, Radebaugh 8-22 5-7 24, Johnson 2-5 1-1 5, Edwards 3-5 0-3 6, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, McCobb 1-1 0-0 2, Masten 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 27-60 9-15 72.

N. IOWA (4-0)

Phyfe 10-16 2-4 22, Green 7-21 0-0 16, Haldeman 9-13 4-5 25, Berhow 1-3 2-2 4, Brown 1-3 3-4 5, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, Dahl 1-1 0-0 2, Pickford 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 30-63 12-17 77.

Halftime—N. Iowa 37-29. End Of Regulation—Tied 65. 3-Point Goals—N. Colorado 9-24 (Hume 4-8, Radebaugh 3-8, Masten 1-2, Harris 1-3, Johnson 0-3), N. Iowa 5-15 (Haldeman 3-3, Green 2-9, Pickford 0-1, Berhow 0-1, Betz 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—N. Colorado 36 (Edwards 12), N. Iowa 32 (Green, Haldeman 7). Assists—N. Colorado 9 (Radebaugh, Masten 3), N. Iowa 6 (Brown 3). Total Fouls—N. Colorado 12, N. Iowa 14. A—3,580 (6,650).

Women's basketball

Saturday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Oregon 99, Texas Southern 63

No. 13 Kentucky 50, Virginia 47

No. 20 Syracuse 75, Albany 53

No. 24 Michigan 80, Akron 71

Big Ten

Michigan 80, Akron 71

Illinois State 74, Illinois 58

Area Division I

Drake 63, Creighton 53

Bradley 101, Eureka 39

Illinois State 74, Illinois 58

Illinois State (2-1) -- Lexi Wallen 10-14 6-6 3 26, Tete Maggett 8-14 2-2 2 21, Megan Talbot 3-8 2-2 3 9, Juliunn Redmond 3-6 1-2 2 7, Paige Saylor 0-1 3-4 3 3, Mary Crompton 1-3 0-0 1 3, Kayel Newland 1-1 0-0 2 3, McKenna Sims 1-3 0-0 3 2, Hannah Kelle 0-1 0-0 0 0, Lexy Koudelka 0-1 0 0, Totals 27-52 14-16 22 74.

Illinois (3-1) -- Petra Holesinska 6-11 1-1 1 16, Kennedi Myles 3-8 5-6 3 11, Ali Andrews 4-6 0-0 3 9, Jada Peebles 1-8 5-6 0 7, Jeanae Terry 3-10 0-1 3 6, Cierra Rice 1-1 2-2 0 5, Courtney Joens 2-4 0-0 1 4, J-Naya Ephraim 0-2 0-0 1 0, Brandi Beasley 0-4 0-0 1 0, Lyric Robins 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 20-54 13-16 14 58.

Halftime -- ISU 28,ILL 22. 3-point goals -- ISU 6-15, (Maggett 3-6, Talbot 1-3, Crompton 1-3, Newland 1-1, Redmond 0-1, Saylor 0-1); ILL 5-20 (Holesinska 3-8, Andrews 1-2, Rice 1-1, Peebles 0-2, Joens 0-2, Beasley 0-2, Myles 0-1, Terry 0-1, Ephraim 0-1). Assists -- ISU 14 (Maggett 8); ILL 11 (Beasley 3, Terry 3). Rebounds -- ISU 40, (Wallen 9); ILL 17 (Terry 5). Blocks -- ISU 1 (Maggett 1); ILL 2 (Andrews 1, Terry 1). Steals -- ISU 7 (Redmond 2); ILL 11, (Peebles 4). Turnovers -- ISU 22 (Maggett 8), ILL 14 (Holesinska 5).     

Washington University 75, Augustana 64

Washington (1-1) -- Kristina Schmelter 6-13 3-4 1 15, Naomi Jackson 4-6 0-0 2 11, Molly Gannon 3-12 2-2 1 10, Sammi Matoush 4-8 0-0 4 10, Samantha Weaver 3-12 3-7 1 9, Rachel Mahler 3-4 2-2 0 8, Karisa Grandison 0-0 5-6 5 5, Isabelle Hren 2-2 0-0 4 5, Maya Arnott 1-1 0-0 0 2, Raevyn Ferguson 0-2 0-0 2 0, Totals: 26-60 15-21 20 75.

Augustana (1-3) -- Alexis Jones 7-19 3-4 2 17, Mia Lambert 6-17 0-0 2 15, Gabriella Loiz 6-10 3-3 2 15, Jeni Crain 3-5 2-2 2 8, Justice Edell 2-9 2-3 3 6, Maddy Murillo 0-1 2-2 4 2, Chaadah Hodges 0-1 1-2 0 1, Diana Riser 0-4 0-0 2 0, Gillian O'Neil 0-1 0-0 0 0, Macy Beinborn 0-0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Hagerty 0-0 0-0 1 0, Cassie Kruse 0-1 0-0 1 0, Totals 24-68 13-16 19 64.

WashU;24;23;17;11;--;75

Augustana;16;20;20;8;--;64

Halftime -- WU 47, AUG 36. 3-point goals -- WU 8-20 (Jackson 3-4, Matoush 2-5, Gannon 2-8, Hren 1-1 Ferguson 0-1, Weaver 0-1); AUG 3-21 (Lambert 3-10, Edell 0-4, Riser 0-4, Jones 0-2, Crain 0-1). Assists -- WU 17, (Weaver 4); AUG 8, (Edell 3). Rebounds -- WU 42, (Schmelter 11); AUG 31, (Jones 8). Blocks -- WU 3, (Schmelter 1, Hren 1, Jackson 1); AUG 1, (Riser 1). Steals -- WU 5, (Weaver 1, Gannon 1, Matoush 1, Grandison 1, Mahler 1); AUG 8, (Jones 5). Turnovers -- WU 23, (Weaver 5, Gannon 5); AUG 17, (Lambert 4). 

St. Ambrose 79, Robert Morris 49

St. Ambrose (3-3) --  Kylie Wroblewski 6-15 6-8 2 18, Madi Epperson 4-11 0-0 0 12, Charlotte Flynn 3-9 3-4 1 10, Maddy Cash 3-6 0-0 2 8, Jaynee Prestegaard 4-11 0-0 2 8, Jamie Martens 2-5 1-2 3 7, Olivia Cantu 3-6 1-1 0 7, M. Prestegaard 3-5 0-0 2 6, Gabriella Koelker 1-3 0-0 2 3, Anna Plumer 0-0 0-0 1 0, Avari Everts 0-0 0-0 1 0, Totals 29-71 11-15 16 79.

Robert Morris (2-3) -- Deesha Brefford 4-14 2-3 1 13, Anika Johnson 4-9 1-4 2 11, Ganette Chism 2-16 3-5 4 8, Dyanla Rainey 2-5 0-0 0 5, Aquilla Anderson 0-4 5-6 0 5, Arkiara Clark 1-2 0-0 0 3, Tineesha Coleman 1-7 0-0 2 3, Angie Figuerero 0-1 1-2 0 1, Chyna Scott 0-4 0-0 3 0, Martha Banuelos 0-1 0-0 1 0, Asia Morris 0-0 0-0 0 0, Totals 14-63 12-20 13 49.

St. Ambrose;18;23;25;13;--;79

Robert Morris;17;12;13;7;--;49

Halftime -- SAU 41, RMU 29. 3-point goals -- SAU 10-21, (Epperson 4-9, Martens 2-3, Cash 2-4, Flynn 1-1, Koelker 1-2, Wroblewski 0-2); RMU 9-25, (Brefford 3-7, Johnson 2-5, Rainey 1-2 Clark 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Chism 1-6,). Assists -- SAU 20, (Flynn 5); RMU 8, (Rainey 3). Rebounds -- SAU 61, (Wroblewski 15); RMU 37, (Johnson 11). Blocks -- SAU 8, (Prestegaard 3); RMU 6, (Johnson 3). Steals -- SAU 7, (Martens 2, Flynn 2, Wroblewski 2); RMU 14, (Brefford 4). Turnovers -- SAU 18, (Wroblewski 4); RMU 14, (Brefford 4). 

Men's cross country 

NCAA Division 3 Midwest Regional 

at Lake Breeze Golf Course, Winneconne, WI

Teams -- 1. North Central 47, 2. Wis.La Crose 89, 3. Washington U. 98, 4. University of Chicago 109, 5. Wis. Stout 170, 6. Wis. Eau Claire 192, 7. Wis. Oshkosh 197, 8. Wis. Whitewater 206, 9. Wheaton 264, 10. Wis. Stevens Point 292, 11. MSOE 357, 12. Wis. Platteville 414, 13. Millikin 419, 14. Augustana 434, 15. Carroll 473, 16. Illinois Wesleyan 506, 17. Monmouth 580, 18. Aurora 592, 19. Ripon 594, 20. St. Norbert 603, 21. Carthage 612, 22. Greenville 630, 23. Webster 696, 24. Illinois Tech 708, 25. Elmhurst 712, 26. Lawrence 716, 27. Lake Forest 751, 28. Edgewood 820, 29. Wis. Lutheran 864, 30. Wis. River Falls 884, 31. Concordia 885, 32. Illinois College 918, 33. Principia 945, 34. Beliot 997, 35. Dominican 1110, 36. Knox 1152.

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Ryan Cutter (U. of Chicago) 24:32.6, 2. David Fassbender (Wis. Whitewater) 24:36.8, 3. Tyler Nault (Wis. La Crosse) 24:40.9, 4. Nick Matteucci (WashU) 24:48.8, 5. Zach Klokow (Wis. Platteville) 24:49.1. 

Augustana -- 56. Josh Teets 26:11.8, 72. Tate Henrikson 26:25.8, 77. Karsten Zielinski 26:33.4, 107. Nick Harvey 27:07.4, 122. Matthew Contreras 27:22.8.

Women's cross country 

NCAA Division 3 Midwest Regional 

at Lake Breeze Golf Course, Winneconne, WI

Teams -- 1. Washington U. 37, 2. U. of Chicago 66, 3. Wis. La Crosse 116, 4. Wis. Eau Claire 120, 5. Wheaton 167, 6. North Central 174, 7. Wis. Oshkosh 245, 8. Carroll 275, 9. Elmhurst 277, 10. Wis. Whitewater 353, 11. Wis. Stevens Point 362, 12. Illinois Wesleyan 369, 13. Monmouth 412, 14. Wis. Stout 418, 15. Augustana 431, 16. St. Norbert 486, 17. Lake Forest 492, 18. Webster 507, 19. Edgewood 550, 20. Carthage 573, 21. Millikin 590, 22. Wis. Plateville 651. 23. Wis. River Falls 680, 24. Ripon 683, 25. Benedictine 705, 26. Concordia Univ. Chicago 738, 27. Wis. Lutheran 758, 28. Concordia 784, 29. Greenville 830, 30. Aurora 873, 31. Dominican 897, 32. Pricipia 981, 33. Illinois College 1057, 34. Beliot 1063, 35. Mount Mercy 1113.

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Paige Lawler (WashU) 21:53.0, 2. Lexie Tremble (Wis. Eau Claire) 22:13.1, 3. Sophia Elgamal (U. of Chicago) 22:13.5, 4. Sophia Watterson (WashU) 22:24.5, 5. Aryn Embretson (Wheaton) 22:25.5.

Augustana -- 27. Brittany Staab 23:03.1, 80. Dalie Thomas 24:08.4, 82. Breanna Reinhart 24:09.6, 103. Katelyn Brockman 24:34.1, 126. Rachel Jackson 25:01.1

 

