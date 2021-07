Men’s basketball

Augustana 2021-22 schedule

November — 6, at UW-Oshkosh, 5 p.m.; 12, vs. Dubuque, 7 p.m.; 16, vs. Saint Mary's (Minn.), 7 p.m.; 19, at Calvin, 6:30 p.m.; 20, at Alma, 2 p.m.; 23, vs. Illinois College, 7 p.m.; 28, at UW-Stevens Point, 3 p.m.

December — 4, at Millikin, 7 p.m.; 11, vs. Carthage, 7 p.m.; 19, vs. North Park, 5 p.m.; 22, at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.; 30, at Aurora, 5 p.m.

January — 5, vs. North Central, 7 p.m.; 8, at Carroll, 4 p.m.; 12, at Wheaton, 7 p.m.; 15, at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.; 19, vs. Elmhurst, 7 p.m.; 22, vs. Millikin, 7 p.m.; 26, at North Central, 7 p.m.; 29, vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

February — 2, vs. Wheaton, 7 p.m.; 5, at North Park, 7 p.m.; 9, at Elmhurst, 7 p.m.; 12, at Carthage, 4 p.m.; 19, vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0