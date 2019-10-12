Football
Saturday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28
No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14
South Carolina 20, No. 3 Georgia 17 (2 OT)
No. 5 LSU 42, No. 7 Florida 28
No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
No. 9 Notre Dame 30, Southern Cal 27
No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12
No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, late
No. 15 Utah 52, Oregon State 7
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25
No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, late
No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
FBS
Air Force 43, Fresno State 24
Ball State 29, Eastern Michigan 23
Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7
Central Michigan 42, New Mexico State 28
Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23
Florida Atlantic 28, Middle Tennessee 13
Florida International 48, Charlotte 23
Georgia State 31, Coastal Carolina 21
Kent State 26, Akron 3
Louisiana Tech 69, UMass 21
Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17
Nevada 41, San Jose State 38
Northern Illinois 39, Ohio 36
South Florida 27, BYU 23
Southern Mississippi 45, North Texas 27
Tennessee 20, Mississippi State 10
Tulane 49, UConn 7
UAB 33, UTSA 14
UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10
Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17
Western Kentucky 17, Army 8
Western Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16
Missouri 38, Mississippi 27
Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20
Navy 45, Tulsa 17
Washington at Arizona, late
Wyoming at San Diego State, late
Big Ten
Penn State 17, Iowa 12
Michigan 42, Illinois 25
Purdue 40, Maryland 14
Indiana 35, Rutgers 0
Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7
Big 12
Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14
Oklahoma 34, Texas 27
Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)
Missouri Valley
North Dakota State 46, Northern Iowa 14
Indiana State 20, Western Illinois 10
South Dakota 45, Missouri State 10
South Dakota State 38, Youngstown State 28
Illinois State 21, Southern Illinois 7
CCIW
North Central 42, Augustana 14
Illinois Wesleyan 31, Carthage 7
Wheaton 63, North Park 0
Washington U. 47, Elmhurst 7
Millikin 30, Carroll 7
Mid-States
St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7
Missouri Baptist 20, Trinity International 13
St. Xavier 31, Robert Morris (Ill.) 28
Siena Heights 42, Taylor 0
Indiana Wesleyan 45, Lawrence Tech 10
St. Francis (Ind.) 34, Concordia (Mich.) 27
American Rivers
Loras 56, Luther 21
Coe 27, Buena Vista 13
Dubuque 28, Central 7
Wartburg 61, Nebraska Wesleyan 7
Midwest Conference
Illinois College 56, Cornell 7
Chicago 37, Knox 6
Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14
|Iowa St.
|0
|14
|7
|17—38
|West Virginia
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|First Quarter
WVU—Smith 19 interception return (Staley kick), 4:29
|Second Quarter
ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 14:55
ISU—Purdy 2 run (Assalley kick), 6:32
WVU—T.Simmons 9 pass from Allison (Staley kick), :28
|Third Quarter
ISU—Hall 12 run (Assalley kick), 9:39
|Fourth Quarter
ISU—FG Narveson 45, 12:20
ISU—Scates 18 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 6:54
ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 14:55
A—51,836.
———
|ISU
|WVU
|First downs
|26
|12
|Rushes-yards
|43-143
|28-41
|Passing
|229
|149
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-1
|19-25-1
|Return Yards
|0
|110
|Punts-Avg.
|3-45.66
|6-43.83
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-53
|Time of Possession
|36:11
|23:49
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Iowa St., Hall 26-132, Mitchell 4-18, Lang 4-11, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Purdy 6-(minus 15). West Virginia, L.Brown 10-26, Dorr 2-9, McKoy 8-6, Kendall 3-5, James 1-3, O'Laughlin 0-0, Allison 4-(minus 8).
PASSING—Iowa St., Purdy 19-30-1-229. West Virginia, Kendall 1-1-0-9, Allison 18-24-1-140.
RECEIVING—Iowa St., Pettway 8-81, C.Kolar 3-45, Milton 2-38, Soehner 1-21, Scates 1-18, Shaw 1-17, Hall 1-5, Allen 1-3, Lang 1-1. West Virginia, T.Simmons 5-75, James 5-30, O'Laughlin 3-16, McKoy 2-8, Wright 2-1, Jennings 1-11, L.Brown 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
North Dakota St. 46, Northern Iowa 14
|N. Iowa
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—14
|N. Dakota St.
|15
|3
|7
|21
|—46
|First Quarter
NDSU—Sproles 36 pass from Lance (Hendricks run), 10:57.
NDSU—Watson 19 pass from Lance (Crosa kick), 2:12.
|Second Quarter
UNI—Weston 17 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 13:13.
NDSU—FG Crosa 25, 6:29.
UNI—Hoosman 6 run (Cook kick), 2:40.
|Third Quarter
NDSU—Gindorff 30 pass from Lance (Crosa kick), 13:02.
|Fourth Quarter
NDSU—Cofield 1 run (Crosa kick), 12:53.
NDSU—Cofield 37 run (Crosa kick), 9:05.
NDSU—Johnson 50 run (Crosa kick), 2:05.
———
|UNI
|NDSU
|First downs
|14
|24
|Rushes-yards
|33-106
|51-347
|Passing
|233
|145
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-30-1
|10-18-0
|Return Yards
|42
|103
|Punts-Avg.
|4-39.5
|3-50.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|4-25
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:40
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—N. Iowa, T. Hoosman 12-54, W. McElvain 8-22, T. Allen 6-16, A. Soko 3-10, N. McCabe 3-6. N. Dakota St., A. Cofield 15-104, K. Johnson 9-95, T. Lance 11-83, T. Brooks 12-51, S. Clark 2-13, D. Williams 1-3, H. Luepke 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—N. Iowa, W. McElvain 15-29-0-233, D. McShane 0-1-1-0. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 10-18-0-145.
RECEIVING—N. Iowa, I. Weston 5-129, A. Graham 5-57, J. James 2-23, N. Phillips 1-17, D. McShane 1-7, J. Scott 1-0. N. Dakota St., P. Sproles 3-59, N. Gindorff 1-30, C. Watson 1-19, T. Brooks 2-15, A. Cofield 2-15, B. Ellefson 1-7.
Indiana St. 20, W. Illinois 10
|W. Illinois
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—10
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|10
|10
|—20
|Second Quarter
WIU—Drake 23 pass from Sampson (Erickson kick), 14:55.
WIU—FG Erickson 38, 1:39.
|Third Quarter
INST—Caton 3 pass from Wilderman (Nunez kick), 7:29.
INST—FG Nunez 20, 0:44.
|Fourth Quarter
INST—Caton 6 pass from Wilderman (Nunez kick), 8:31.
INST—FG Nunez 32, 2:50.
———
|WIU
|INST
|First downs
|12
|15
|Rushes-yards
|30-112
|46-191
|Passing
|102
|125
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-34-1
|17-24-0
|Return Yards
|77
|56
|Punts-Avg.
|9-43.0
|7-38.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|6-34
|2-19
|Time of Possession
|24:19
|35:41
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—W. Illinois, M. Norris 3-46, T. Tate 3-29, D. Thompson 7-26, G. Wahee 1-10, C. Sampson 7-1, K. Johnson 1-1, K. Walker 8-(minus 1). Indiana St., P. Kerlegrand 12-70, T. McCoy 13-62, M. Haupert 5-40, K. Wilderman 10-14, D. Collins 1-6, C. Childers 2-3.
PASSING—W. Illinois, C. Sampson 15-34-1-102. Indiana St., K. Wilderman 10-12-0-74, G. See 7-12-0-51.
RECEIVING—W. Illinois, J. Drake 2-32, C. Ratkovich 3-18, T. Tate 2-14, G. Angel 1-14, K. Walker 2-12, M. Clark 2-11, D. Thompson 2-2, M. Norris 1-(minus 1). Indiana St., D. Caton 3-20, M. Thomas 1-20, P. Kerlegrand 1-19, Z. Larkin 2-14, D. Hendrix 1-13, R. Morgan 2-12, T. McCoy 3-10, J. Wildt 1-9, D. Dafney 1-6, D. Collins 1-2, C. Childers 1-0.
No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25
|Michigan
|14
|14
|0
|14—42
|Illinois
|0
|7
|10
|8—25
|First Quarter
MICH—Haskins 29 run (Nordin kick), 11:20
MICH—Schoonmaker 25 pass from Patterson (Moody kick), :59
|Second Quarter
MICH—Charbonnet 7 run (Moody kick), 12:19
MICH—Eubanks 4 pass from Patterson (Moody kick), 4:33
ILL—Imatorbhebhe 23 pass from M.Robinson (McCourt kick), :55
|Third Quarter
ILL—FG McCourt 50, 10:14
ILL—M.Robinson 1 run (McCourt kick), :30
|Fourth Quarter
ILL—D.Brown 1 run (D.Brown run), 12:50
MICH—Peoples-Jones 5 pass from Patterson (Nordin kick), 8:57
MICH—Patterson 1 run (Nordin kick), 6:21
A—37,275.
———
|MICH
|ILL
|First downs
|25
|17
|Rushes-yards
|48-295
|43-64
|Passing
|194
|192
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-22-0
|16-29-0
|Return Yards
|55
|38
|Punts-Avg.
|3-37.66
|7-38.12
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-54
|10-95
|Time of Possession
|29:47
|30:13
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Michigan, Haskins 12-125, Charbonnet 18-116, Wilson 10-46, Patterson 5-17, C.Turner 1-(minus 4), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Illinois, D.Brown 8-39, Bonner 8-14, Corbin 9-14, Navarro 1-6, I.Williams 4-4, Stampley 1-3, B.Hayes 1-0, M.Robinson 11-(minus 16).
PASSING—Michigan, Patterson 11-22-0-194. Illinois, I.Williams 0-4-0-0, M.Robinson 16-25-0-192.
RECEIVING—Michigan, Bell 3-98, Peoples-Jones 3-36, Black 2-21, Eubanks 2-14, Schoonmaker 1-25. Illinois, Imatorbhebhe 5-102, Stampley 4-28, Navarro 3-18, Smalling 2-19, Washington 1-20, J.Williams 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Michigan, Nordin 34.
St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7
St. Ambrose;7;0;3;7;--;17
Olivet Nazarene;0;7;0;0;--;7
First quarter
SAU -- Blake Wittman 0 fumble recovery (Tom Gillen kick), 5:14
Second quarter
ONU -- Jalen Dunnigan 23 pass from Jordan Lawton (Bryce DeGuira kick), 5:15
Third quarter
SAU -- Gillen 32 field goal, 3:43
Fourth quarter
SAU -- Declan McDonald 1 run (Gillen kick), 9:03
Team statistics
;SAU;ONU
First downs;18;13
Rushes-yards;54-253;26-75
Passing yards;63;202
Comp-Att-Int;5-11-0;15-29-1
Total plays-yards;65-316;55-277
Punts-avg.;5-29.4;4-32.5
Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-4
Penalties-yards;8-76;11-101
Time of possession;38:11;20:29
Individual statistics
Rushing
St. Ambrose -- Isaiah Hawkins 12-69; Jake Osterberger 11-51; Brandon Baalman 10-48; John Benckendorf 10-44; Garret Tiarks 7-25; Vince Vignali 2-16; Declan McDonald 2-0; Yemi Odugbesan 0-0
Olivet Nazarene -- LaShaun Rule 9-61; Jayvion Daniels 10-37; Jordan Lawton 6-5; Josh Anderson 1-(-28)
Passing
St. Ambrose -- Benckendorf 3-6-0, 29 yards; McDonald 2-5-0, 34 yards
Olivet Nazarene -- Lawton 15-27-1, 202 yards; David Hutton 0-2-0, 0 yards
Receiving
St. Ambrose -- Tiarks 1-28; JD Villafuerte 2-22; Tyler Martyn 1-7; Blake Wittman 1-6
Olivet Nazarene -- Jalen Dunnigan 5-85; Scott Graziano 1-30; Brady Walling 2-28; Jake Klingelsmi 2-19; Lyric McFarrin 2-18; Daniels 2-14; Brian Jenkins 1-8
Tackles
St. Ambrose -- Jeremiah Jackson Sr. 4-7-11; Jaxson Nelson 0-5-5; Dillon Valdez 2-3-5; Ethan Miebach 2-3-5; Collin Etherton 3-1-4
Olivet Nazarene -- Anthony Portill 3-10-13; Jalon Simpson 2-10-12; Brody Crossin 2-7-9; TJ Layne 5-4-9; Lance Walker 4-4-8
North Central 42, Augustana 14
Augustana;7;0;0;7;—;14
North Central;14;21;7;0;—;42
First quarter
NCC -- Ethan Greenfield 2 run (Milan Dezelich kick), 12:37
NCC -- Andrew Kamiensky 30 pass from Broc Rutter (Dezelich kick), 6:51
Augie -- Tom Dolis 39 pass from Zach Fuller (Owen Ennis kick), 0:57
Second quarter
NCC -- Greenfield 2 run (Dezelich kick), 11:05
NCC -- Kamiensky 32 pass from Rutter (Dezelich kick), 7:02
NCC -- Kamiensky 6 pass from Rutter (Dezelich kick), 3:09
Third quarter
NCC -- Ethan Greenfield 3 run (Dezelich kick), 3:52
Fourth quarter
Augie -- Alek Jacobs 15 run (Ennis kick), 4:18
;AC;NCC
First downs;14;24
Rushing-yards;45-160;42-145
Passing yards;137;298
Passes (C-A-I);11-27-1;27-41-1
Total offense;72-297;83-443
Punts;9-34.4;9-34.2
Fumbles lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties;1-15;9-74
Poss. Time;26:27;33:33
Individual statistics
Rushing
Augie -- Bobby Jarosz 19-67, Jacobs 8-40, Antonio Cannon 8-26, Zach Fuller 6-23, Travor Spicer 2-8, Craig Shelton 1-(-2), team 1-(-2).
NCC -- Greenfield 27-138, Z. Garrett 7-38, R. Rios 5-8, team 1-(-17), Jake Johnson 2-(-22).
Passing
Augie -- Fuller 7-19-0-89; Jacobs 4-8-1-48.
NCC -- Rutter 25-37-1-291, Johnson 2-4-0-7.
Receiving
Augie -- Dolis 2-55, Jarosz 2-15, Patrick Byrne 2-14, Nick Karis 1-13, Sam Jones 1-12, Shelton 1-10, Cannon 1-9, Max Uranich 1-9.
NCC -- Kamiensky 11-135, DeAngelo Hardy 5-56, Blake Williams 2-51, Alex Rose 1-21, Greenfield 3-19, Matt Metz 2-9, Nic Rummell 2-7.
Tackles
Augie -- John Kappel 6-4-10, Luke Sawicki 9-1-10, David Lane 7-2-9, Sam Francis 6-3-9, J.J. Cervino 4-2-6, Luke Phelan 4-2-6, Daniel Tjaden 4-1-5.
NCC -- Bruan Beauchamp 5-4-9, Cole Griffin 5-2-7, Dan Gilroy 3-3-6.
Tackles for loss
Augie -- Sawicki 2-4, Xavier Holley 1-9, Tim Swaney 1-2, Zach Stewart 1-1.
NCC -- Zach Greenberg 1-3, Beauchamp 1-2.
Sacks
Augie -- Holley 1-9.
Interceptions
Augie -- J.J. Cervino 1-7.
NCC -- Dakota Cremeens 1-0.
Fumble recoveries
Augie -- Cervino 1-12.
NCC -- Team 2.
Men's cross country
Fighting Bee Invitational
at Crow Creek Park
Team results -- 1. Trinity Christian 43, 2. Mount Mercy 45, 3. St. Ambrose 56, 4. Waubonsee CC 102, 5. Carl Sandburg 121, 6. Governors State 171
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Jordan VanBarriger (Waubonsee CC) 26:26.8, 2. Brantley VanOverloop (Trinity Christian) 26:40.2, 3. Jacob Blackmon (Mount Mercy) 26:42.2, 4. Matt Jung (SAU) 26:46.8, 5. Cameron Steffens (Mount Mercy) 26:54.3
St. Ambrose -- 4. Matt Jung 26:46.8, 10. Nick Chapan 27:49.8, 11. George Barton 28:15.4, 14. Kyle Campagna 28:49.0, 17. Chris Borschnack 29:05.8
Women's cross country
Fighting Bee Invitational
at Crow Creek Park
Team results -- 1. St. Ambrose 44, 2. Mount Mercy 51, 3. Trinity Christian 64, 4. Judson 72, 5. Roosevelt 151, 6. Carl Sandburg 163, 7. Waubonsee CC 187, 8. Governors State 229
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Vanessa Cortes (Mount Mercy) 19:05.0, 2. Michaela Pieroni (SAU) 19:24.5, 3. Lexi Brown (Southeastern CC) 19:30.4, 4. Megan Grady (SAU) 19:32.5, 5. Julie O'Sullivan (Trinity Christian) 19:49.0
St. Ambrose -- 2. Michaela Pieroni 19:24.5, 4. Megan Grady 19:32.5, 7. Emma Duncan 20:05.2, 15. Claire Duncan 20:49.1, 17. Jessica Mendenhall 20:57.9
Women's golf
TPC Deere Run Invitational
Round 1
Team results -- 1. William Penn 353, 2. Oklahoma Wesleyan 355, 3. Mount Mercy 362, 4. Viterbo 377, 5. Indiana University East 386, 6. Iowa Lakes CC 402, 7. St. Ambrose 404, 8. St. Francis (Ill.) 411, 9. Concordia Wisconsin 413, 10. William Penn "B" 416, 11. Midland 437, 12. Peru State 505
Top 5 individuals -- T1. Brittany Evans (William Penn) 79, T1. Tiffani Natera (Oklahoma Wesleyan) 79, T3. Jaclyn Wojciechowski (William Penn) 85, T3. Kayla Stammer (Mount Mercy) 85, T5. Bailey Schmidt (Viterbo) 86, T5. Korena Aills (Oklahoma Wesleyan) 86
St. Ambrose -- T7. Maitlynn Sanders 89, T32. Becki Meils 100, T47. Alyson Scheidecker 107, T49. Elyse Kalb 108
Men's soccer
Wheaton 0, Augustana 0 (2OT)
Halftime -- Wheaton 0, Augustana 0. Saves -- Wheaton, Hasten Biddlecomb 5; Augustana, Jeremy Klaber 8. Shots on goals -- Wheaton 8, Augustana 5. Corners -- Wheaton 4, Augustana 5. Fouls -- Wheaton 12, Augustana 16
Records: Wheaton 7-4-2, (1-2-1); Augustana 3-4-2, (1-1-1)
Women's soccer
Wheaton 2, Augustana 0
Halftime -- Wheaton 1, Augustana 0. Goals -- Wheaton, Carney Blake (Isabelle Oliver) 39th minute; Jensen Ellis (unassisted) 72nd minute. Saves -- Wheaton, Lauren Ketchum 3; Augustana, Sydney Ion 7. Corners -- Wheaton 1, Augustana 4. Fouls -- Wheaton 4, Augustana 5. Shots on goal -- Wheaton 9, Augustana 3
St. Ambrose 12, Calumet 1
Halftime -- St. Ambrose 6, Calumet 0. Goals -- SAU, Katie Reitz (penalty kick) 9th minute; Erin Smothers (Katie Reitz) 26th minute; Tori Timerman (Erin Smothers) 29th minute; Tori Timerman (unassisted) 30th minute; Natalie Neumann (Tori Timerman) 40th minute; Tori Timerman (Natalie Neumann) 42nd minute; Erin Smothers (Katie Pendleton) 57th minute; Stephanie Quigley (Katie Reitz) 58th minute; Katie Reitz (Maddie Aguilar) 58th minute; Natalie Neumann (Tori Timerman) 76th minute; Rachel Jennings (Morgan Whalen) 83rd minute; tori Timerman (unassisted) 87th minute. CAL, SAU own goal 82nd minute. Saves -- CAL, Jade Newton 7; SAU, Molly McLaughlin 0. Corners -- CAL 0, SAU 16. Shots on target -- CAL 1, SAU 18
Records: Calumet 1-9, (0-6); St. Ambrose 7-4-1, (6-1)
Volleyball
St. Francis (Ind.) 25-25-25, St. Ambrose 15-11-18
Kills -- St. Ambrose, Jill Kavalauskas 8, Jenny Koerner 4, Madisyn Johnson 3, Brea Cunningham 3, Payton Wendt 3; St. Francis, Anne Clark 9, Kendra Siefring 6, Taylor Karlo 6. Digs -- St. Ambrose, Alexis Hayes 9, Amber Tomlin 7, Emma Marshall 5, Grace McGrath 5; St. Francis, Maria Pelak 7, Maile Steckelberg 6, Nikki Marshall 6. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Amber Tomlin 19; St. Francis, Maria Pelak 30. Aces -- St. Ambrose, Abby Happ; St. Francis, Madison Candler 4, Maile Steckelberg 3
Lewis-Clarke State 25-25-26-25, St. Ambrose 17-19-28-15
Kills -- St. Ambrose, Abby Happ 12, Jenny Koerner 11, Rachael Dion 9; Lewis-Clarke State, Brooke Kaawa 12, Morgan Ness 11, Tori Edwards 10. Digs -- St. Ambrose, Grace McGrath 12, Amber Tomlin 7, Abby Happ 7; Lewis-Clarke State, Gionni Brown 18, Jordan Phelan 10, Josilyn Remick 5. Blocks -- St. Ambrose, Payton Wendt 2, Brea Cunningham; Lewis-Clarke State, Carli Berntson. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Amber Tomlin 30; Lewis-Clarke State, Josilyn Remick 29, Jess Ruffing 19. Aces -- St. Ambrose, Alexis Hayes 3; Lewis-Clarke State, Jess Ruffing 5, Gionni Brown 5, Josilyn Remick 3
Records: St. Ambrose 6-17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.