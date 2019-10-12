Football

Saturday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Alabama 47, No. 24 Texas A&M 28

No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14

South Carolina 20, No. 3 Georgia 17 (2 OT)

No. 5 LSU 42, No. 7 Florida 28

No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27

No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0

No. 9 Notre Dame 30, Southern Cal 27

No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12

No. 14 Boise State vs. Hawaii, late

No. 15 Utah 52, Oregon State 7

No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25

No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Louisville, late

No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)

Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28

No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23

FBS

Air Force 43, Fresno State 24

Ball State 29, Eastern Michigan 23

Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7

Central Michigan 42, New Mexico State 28

Duke 41, Georgia Tech 23

Florida Atlantic 28, Middle Tennessee 13

Florida International 48, Charlotte 23

Georgia State 31, Coastal Carolina 21

Kent State 26, Akron 3

Louisiana Tech 69, UMass 21

Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17

Nevada 41, San Jose State 38

Northern Illinois 39, Ohio 36

South Florida 27, BYU 23

Southern Mississippi 45, North Texas 27

Tennessee 20, Mississippi State 10

Tulane 49, UConn 7

UAB 33, UTSA 14

UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10

Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17

Western Kentucky 17, Army 8

Western Michigan 38, Miami (Ohio) 16

Missouri 38, Mississippi 27

Kentucky 24, Arkansas 20

Navy 45, Tulsa 17

Washington at Arizona, late

Wyoming at San Diego State, late

Big Ten

Penn State 17, Iowa 12

Michigan 42, Illinois 25

Purdue 40, Maryland 14

Indiana 35, Rutgers 0

Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 34, Nebraska 7

Big 12

Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14

Oklahoma 34, Texas 27

Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30 (2 OT)

Missouri Valley

North Dakota State 46, Northern Iowa 14

Indiana State 20, Western Illinois 10

South Dakota 45, Missouri State 10

South Dakota State 38, Youngstown State 28

Illinois State 21, Southern Illinois 7

CCIW

North Central 42, Augustana 14

Illinois Wesleyan 31, Carthage 7

Wheaton 63, North Park 0

Washington U. 47, Elmhurst 7

Millikin 30, Carroll 7

Mid-States

St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7

Missouri Baptist 20, Trinity International 13

St. Xavier 31, Robert Morris (Ill.) 28

Siena Heights 42, Taylor 0

Indiana Wesleyan 45, Lawrence Tech 10

St. Francis (Ind.) 34, Concordia (Mich.) 27

American Rivers

Loras 56, Luther 21

Coe 27, Buena Vista 13

Dubuque 28, Central 7

Wartburg 61, Nebraska Wesleyan 7

Midwest Conference

Illinois College 56, Cornell 7

Chicago 37, Knox 6

Iowa St. 38, West Virginia 14

Iowa St.014717—38
West Virginia7700—14
First Quarter

WVU—Smith 19 interception return (Staley kick), 4:29

Second Quarter

ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 14:55

ISU—Purdy 2 run (Assalley kick), 6:32

WVU—T.Simmons 9 pass from Allison (Staley kick), :28

Third Quarter

ISU—Hall 12 run (Assalley kick), 9:39

Fourth Quarter

ISU—FG Narveson 45, 12:20

ISU—Scates 18 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 6:54

ISU—Hall 1 run (Assalley kick), 14:55

A—51,836.

———

 ISUWVU
First downs2612
Rushes-yards43-14328-41
Passing229149
Comp-Att-Int19-30-119-25-1
Return Yards0110
Punts-Avg.3-45.666-43.83
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalties-Yards4-306-53
Time of Possession36:1123:49

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Iowa St., Hall 26-132, Mitchell 4-18, Lang 4-11, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Purdy 6-(minus 15). West Virginia, L.Brown 10-26, Dorr 2-9, McKoy 8-6, Kendall 3-5, James 1-3, O'Laughlin 0-0, Allison 4-(minus 8).

PASSING—Iowa St., Purdy 19-30-1-229. West Virginia, Kendall 1-1-0-9, Allison 18-24-1-140.

RECEIVING—Iowa St., Pettway 8-81, C.Kolar 3-45, Milton 2-38, Soehner 1-21, Scates 1-18, Shaw 1-17, Hall 1-5, Allen 1-3, Lang 1-1. West Virginia, T.Simmons 5-75, James 5-30, O'Laughlin 3-16, McKoy 2-8, Wright 2-1, Jennings 1-11, L.Brown 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

North Dakota St. 46, Northern Iowa 14

N. Iowa01400—14
N. Dakota St.153721—46
First Quarter

NDSU—Sproles 36 pass from Lance (Hendricks run), 10:57.

NDSU—Watson 19 pass from Lance (Crosa kick), 2:12.

Second Quarter

UNI—Weston 17 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 13:13.

NDSU—FG Crosa 25, 6:29.

UNI—Hoosman 6 run (Cook kick), 2:40.

Third Quarter

NDSU—Gindorff 30 pass from Lance (Crosa kick), 13:02.

Fourth Quarter

NDSU—Cofield 1 run (Crosa kick), 12:53.

NDSU—Cofield 37 run (Crosa kick), 9:05.

NDSU—Johnson 50 run (Crosa kick), 2:05.

———

 UNINDSU
First downs1424
Rushes-yards33-10651-347
Passing233145
Comp-Att-Int15-30-110-18-0
Return Yards42103
Punts-Avg.4-39.53-50.7
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalty-Yards4-251-15
Time of Possession28:2031:40

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—N. Iowa, T. Hoosman 12-54, W. McElvain 8-22, T. Allen 6-16, A. Soko 3-10, N. McCabe 3-6. N. Dakota St., A. Cofield 15-104, K. Johnson 9-95, T. Lance 11-83, T. Brooks 12-51, S. Clark 2-13, D. Williams 1-3, H. Luepke 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—N. Iowa, W. McElvain 15-29-0-233, D. McShane 0-1-1-0. N. Dakota St., T. Lance 10-18-0-145.

RECEIVING—N. Iowa, I. Weston 5-129, A. Graham 5-57, J. James 2-23, N. Phillips 1-17, D. McShane 1-7, J. Scott 1-0. N. Dakota St., P. Sproles 3-59, N. Gindorff 1-30, C. Watson 1-19, T. Brooks 2-15, A. Cofield 2-15, B. Ellefson 1-7.

Indiana St. 20, W. Illinois 10

W. Illinois01000—10
Indiana St.001010—20
Second Quarter

WIU—Drake 23 pass from Sampson (Erickson kick), 14:55.

WIU—FG Erickson 38, 1:39.

Third Quarter

INST—Caton 3 pass from Wilderman (Nunez kick), 7:29.

INST—FG Nunez 20, 0:44.

Fourth Quarter

INST—Caton 6 pass from Wilderman (Nunez kick), 8:31.

INST—FG Nunez 32, 2:50.

———

 WIUINST
First downs1215
Rushes-yards30-11246-191
Passing102125
Comp-Att-Int15-34-117-24-0
Return Yards7756
Punts-Avg.9-43.07-38.3
Fumbles-Lost2-02-2
Penalty-Yards6-342-19
Time of Possession24:1935:41

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—W. Illinois, M. Norris 3-46, T. Tate 3-29, D. Thompson 7-26, G. Wahee 1-10, C. Sampson 7-1, K. Johnson 1-1, K. Walker 8-(minus 1). Indiana St., P. Kerlegrand 12-70, T. McCoy 13-62, M. Haupert 5-40, K. Wilderman 10-14, D. Collins 1-6, C. Childers 2-3.

PASSING—W. Illinois, C. Sampson 15-34-1-102. Indiana St., K. Wilderman 10-12-0-74, G. See 7-12-0-51.

RECEIVING—W. Illinois, J. Drake 2-32, C. Ratkovich 3-18, T. Tate 2-14, G. Angel 1-14, K. Walker 2-12, M. Clark 2-11, D. Thompson 2-2, M. Norris 1-(minus 1). Indiana St., D. Caton 3-20, M. Thomas 1-20, P. Kerlegrand 1-19, Z. Larkin 2-14, D. Hendrix 1-13, R. Morgan 2-12, T. McCoy 3-10, J. Wildt 1-9, D. Dafney 1-6, D. Collins 1-2, C. Childers 1-0.

No. 16 Michigan 42, Illinois 25

Michigan1414014—42
Illinois07108—25
First Quarter

MICH—Haskins 29 run (Nordin kick), 11:20

MICH—Schoonmaker 25 pass from Patterson (Moody kick), :59

Second Quarter

MICH—Charbonnet 7 run (Moody kick), 12:19

MICH—Eubanks 4 pass from Patterson (Moody kick), 4:33

ILL—Imatorbhebhe 23 pass from M.Robinson (McCourt kick), :55

Third Quarter

ILL—FG McCourt 50, 10:14

ILL—M.Robinson 1 run (McCourt kick), :30

Fourth Quarter

ILL—D.Brown 1 run (D.Brown run), 12:50

MICH—Peoples-Jones 5 pass from Patterson (Nordin kick), 8:57

MICH—Patterson 1 run (Nordin kick), 6:21

A—37,275.

———

 MICHILL
First downs2517
Rushes-yards48-29543-64
Passing194192
Comp-Att-Int11-22-016-29-0
Return Yards5538
Punts-Avg.3-37.667-38.12
Fumbles-Lost3-22-2
Penalties-Yards7-5410-95
Time of Possession29:4730:13

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Michigan, Haskins 12-125, Charbonnet 18-116, Wilson 10-46, Patterson 5-17, C.Turner 1-(minus 4), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Illinois, D.Brown 8-39, Bonner 8-14, Corbin 9-14, Navarro 1-6, I.Williams 4-4, Stampley 1-3, B.Hayes 1-0, M.Robinson 11-(minus 16).

PASSING—Michigan, Patterson 11-22-0-194. Illinois, I.Williams 0-4-0-0, M.Robinson 16-25-0-192.

RECEIVING—Michigan, Bell 3-98, Peoples-Jones 3-36, Black 2-21, Eubanks 2-14, Schoonmaker 1-25. Illinois, Imatorbhebhe 5-102, Stampley 4-28, Navarro 3-18, Smalling 2-19, Washington 1-20, J.Williams 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Michigan, Nordin 34.

St. Ambrose 17, Olivet Nazarene 7

St. Ambrose;7;0;3;7;--;17

Olivet Nazarene;0;7;0;0;--;7

First quarter

SAU -- Blake Wittman 0 fumble recovery (Tom Gillen kick), 5:14

Second quarter

ONU -- Jalen Dunnigan 23 pass from Jordan Lawton (Bryce DeGuira kick), 5:15

Third quarter

SAU -- Gillen 32 field goal, 3:43

Fourth quarter

SAU -- Declan McDonald 1 run (Gillen kick), 9:03

Team statistics

;SAU;ONU

First downs;18;13

Rushes-yards;54-253;26-75

Passing yards;63;202

Comp-Att-Int;5-11-0;15-29-1

Total plays-yards;65-316;55-277

Punts-avg.;5-29.4;4-32.5

Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-4

Penalties-yards;8-76;11-101

Time of possession;38:11;20:29

Individual statistics

Rushing

St. Ambrose -- Isaiah Hawkins 12-69; Jake Osterberger 11-51; Brandon Baalman 10-48; John Benckendorf 10-44; Garret Tiarks 7-25; Vince Vignali 2-16; Declan McDonald 2-0; Yemi Odugbesan 0-0

Olivet Nazarene -- LaShaun Rule 9-61; Jayvion Daniels 10-37; Jordan Lawton 6-5; Josh Anderson 1-(-28)

Passing

St. Ambrose -- Benckendorf 3-6-0, 29 yards; McDonald 2-5-0, 34 yards

Olivet Nazarene -- Lawton 15-27-1, 202 yards; David Hutton 0-2-0, 0 yards

Receiving

St. Ambrose -- Tiarks 1-28; JD Villafuerte 2-22; Tyler Martyn 1-7; Blake Wittman 1-6

Olivet Nazarene -- Jalen Dunnigan 5-85; Scott Graziano 1-30; Brady Walling 2-28; Jake Klingelsmi 2-19; Lyric McFarrin 2-18; Daniels 2-14; Brian Jenkins 1-8

Tackles

St. Ambrose -- Jeremiah Jackson Sr. 4-7-11; Jaxson Nelson 0-5-5; Dillon Valdez 2-3-5; Ethan Miebach 2-3-5; Collin Etherton 3-1-4

Olivet Nazarene -- Anthony Portill 3-10-13; Jalon Simpson 2-10-12; Brody Crossin 2-7-9; TJ Layne 5-4-9; Lance Walker 4-4-8

North Central 42, Augustana 14

Augustana;7;0;0;7;—;14

North Central;14;21;7;0;—;42

First quarter

NCC -- Ethan Greenfield 2 run (Milan Dezelich kick), 12:37

NCC -- Andrew Kamiensky 30 pass from Broc Rutter (Dezelich kick), 6:51

Augie -- Tom Dolis 39 pass from Zach Fuller (Owen Ennis kick), 0:57

Second quarter

NCC -- Greenfield 2 run (Dezelich kick), 11:05

NCC -- Kamiensky 32 pass from Rutter (Dezelich kick), 7:02

NCC -- Kamiensky 6 pass from Rutter (Dezelich kick), 3:09

Third quarter

NCC -- Ethan Greenfield 3 run (Dezelich kick), 3:52

Fourth quarter

Augie -- Alek Jacobs 15 run (Ennis kick), 4:18

;AC;NCC

First downs;14;24

Rushing-yards;45-160;42-145

Passing yards;137;298

Passes (C-A-I);11-27-1;27-41-1

Total offense;72-297;83-443

Punts;9-34.4;9-34.2

Fumbles lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties;1-15;9-74

Poss. Time;26:27;33:33

Individual statistics

Rushing

Augie -- Bobby Jarosz 19-67, Jacobs 8-40, Antonio Cannon 8-26, Zach Fuller 6-23, Travor Spicer 2-8, Craig Shelton 1-(-2), team 1-(-2).

NCC -- Greenfield 27-138, Z. Garrett 7-38, R. Rios 5-8, team 1-(-17), Jake Johnson 2-(-22).

Passing

Augie -- Fuller 7-19-0-89; Jacobs 4-8-1-48.

NCC -- Rutter 25-37-1-291, Johnson 2-4-0-7.

Receiving

Augie -- Dolis 2-55, Jarosz 2-15, Patrick Byrne 2-14, Nick Karis 1-13, Sam Jones 1-12, Shelton 1-10, Cannon 1-9, Max Uranich 1-9.

NCC -- Kamiensky 11-135, DeAngelo Hardy 5-56, Blake Williams 2-51, Alex Rose 1-21, Greenfield 3-19, Matt Metz 2-9, Nic Rummell 2-7.

Tackles

Augie -- John Kappel 6-4-10, Luke Sawicki 9-1-10, David Lane 7-2-9, Sam Francis 6-3-9, J.J. Cervino 4-2-6, Luke Phelan 4-2-6, Daniel Tjaden 4-1-5.

NCC -- Bruan Beauchamp 5-4-9, Cole Griffin 5-2-7, Dan Gilroy 3-3-6.

Tackles for loss

Augie -- Sawicki 2-4, Xavier Holley 1-9, Tim Swaney 1-2, Zach Stewart 1-1.

NCC -- Zach Greenberg 1-3, Beauchamp 1-2.

Sacks 

Augie -- Holley 1-9.

Interceptions 

Augie -- J.J. Cervino 1-7.

NCC -- Dakota Cremeens 1-0.

Fumble recoveries

Augie -- Cervino 1-12.

NCC -- Team 2.

Men's cross country 

Fighting Bee Invitational 

at Crow Creek Park

Team results -- 1. Trinity Christian 43, 2. Mount Mercy 45, 3. St. Ambrose 56, 4. Waubonsee CC 102, 5. Carl Sandburg 121, 6. Governors State 171

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Jordan VanBarriger (Waubonsee CC) 26:26.8, 2. Brantley VanOverloop (Trinity Christian) 26:40.2, 3. Jacob Blackmon (Mount Mercy) 26:42.2, 4. Matt Jung (SAU) 26:46.8, 5. Cameron Steffens (Mount Mercy) 26:54.3

St. Ambrose -- 4. Matt Jung 26:46.8, 10. Nick Chapan 27:49.8, 11. George Barton 28:15.4, 14. Kyle Campagna 28:49.0, 17. Chris Borschnack 29:05.8

Women's cross country 

Fighting Bee Invitational 

at Crow Creek Park

Team results -- 1. St. Ambrose 44, 2. Mount Mercy 51, 3. Trinity Christian 64, 4. Judson 72, 5. Roosevelt 151, 6. Carl Sandburg 163, 7. Waubonsee CC 187, 8. Governors State 229

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Vanessa Cortes (Mount Mercy) 19:05.0, 2. Michaela Pieroni (SAU) 19:24.5, 3. Lexi Brown (Southeastern CC) 19:30.4, 4. Megan Grady (SAU) 19:32.5, 5. Julie O'Sullivan (Trinity Christian) 19:49.0

St. Ambrose -- 2. Michaela Pieroni 19:24.5, 4. Megan Grady 19:32.5, 7. Emma Duncan 20:05.2, 15. Claire Duncan 20:49.1, 17. Jessica Mendenhall 20:57.9

Women's golf 

TPC Deere Run Invitational 

Round 1

Team results -- 1. William Penn 353, 2. Oklahoma Wesleyan 355, 3. Mount Mercy 362, 4. Viterbo 377, 5. Indiana University East 386, 6. Iowa Lakes CC 402, 7. St. Ambrose 404, 8. St. Francis (Ill.) 411, 9. Concordia Wisconsin 413, 10. William Penn "B" 416, 11. Midland 437, 12. Peru State 505

Top 5 individuals -- T1. Brittany Evans (William Penn) 79, T1. Tiffani Natera (Oklahoma Wesleyan) 79, T3. Jaclyn Wojciechowski (William Penn) 85, T3. Kayla Stammer (Mount Mercy) 85, T5. Bailey Schmidt (Viterbo) 86, T5. Korena Aills (Oklahoma Wesleyan) 86

St. Ambrose -- T7. Maitlynn Sanders 89, T32. Becki Meils 100, T47. Alyson Scheidecker 107, T49. Elyse Kalb 108

Men's soccer 

Wheaton 0, Augustana 0 (2OT) 

Halftime -- Wheaton 0, Augustana 0. Saves -- Wheaton, Hasten Biddlecomb 5; Augustana, Jeremy Klaber 8. Shots on goals -- Wheaton 8, Augustana 5. Corners -- Wheaton 4, Augustana 5. Fouls -- Wheaton 12, Augustana 16

Records: Wheaton 7-4-2, (1-2-1); Augustana 3-4-2, (1-1-1) 

Women's soccer 

Wheaton 2, Augustana 0

Halftime -- Wheaton 1, Augustana 0. Goals -- Wheaton, Carney Blake (Isabelle Oliver) 39th minute; Jensen Ellis (unassisted) 72nd minute. Saves -- Wheaton, Lauren Ketchum 3; Augustana, Sydney Ion 7. Corners -- Wheaton 1, Augustana 4. Fouls -- Wheaton 4, Augustana 5. Shots on goal -- Wheaton 9, Augustana 3

St. Ambrose 12, Calumet 1 

Halftime -- St. Ambrose 6, Calumet 0. Goals -- SAU, Katie Reitz (penalty kick) 9th minute; Erin Smothers (Katie Reitz) 26th minute; Tori Timerman (Erin Smothers) 29th minute; Tori Timerman (unassisted) 30th minute; Natalie Neumann (Tori Timerman) 40th minute; Tori Timerman (Natalie Neumann) 42nd minute; Erin Smothers (Katie Pendleton) 57th minute; Stephanie Quigley (Katie Reitz) 58th minute; Katie Reitz (Maddie Aguilar) 58th minute; Natalie Neumann (Tori Timerman) 76th minute; Rachel Jennings (Morgan Whalen) 83rd minute; tori Timerman (unassisted) 87th minute. CAL, SAU own goal 82nd minute. Saves -- CAL, Jade Newton 7; SAU, Molly McLaughlin 0. Corners -- CAL 0, SAU 16. Shots on target -- CAL 1, SAU 18

Records: Calumet 1-9, (0-6); St. Ambrose 7-4-1, (6-1) 

Volleyball 

St. Francis (Ind.) 25-25-25, St. Ambrose 15-11-18

Kills -- St. Ambrose, Jill Kavalauskas 8, Jenny Koerner 4, Madisyn Johnson 3, Brea Cunningham 3, Payton Wendt 3; St. Francis, Anne Clark 9, Kendra Siefring 6, Taylor Karlo 6. Digs -- St. Ambrose, Alexis Hayes 9, Amber Tomlin 7, Emma Marshall 5, Grace McGrath 5; St. Francis, Maria Pelak 7, Maile Steckelberg 6, Nikki Marshall 6. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Amber Tomlin 19; St. Francis, Maria Pelak 30. Aces -- St. Ambrose, Abby Happ; St. Francis, Madison Candler 4, Maile Steckelberg 3

Lewis-Clarke State 25-25-26-25, St. Ambrose 17-19-28-15

Kills -- St. Ambrose, Abby Happ 12, Jenny Koerner 11, Rachael Dion 9; Lewis-Clarke State, Brooke Kaawa 12, Morgan Ness 11, Tori Edwards 10. Digs -- St. Ambrose, Grace McGrath 12, Amber Tomlin 7, Abby Happ 7; Lewis-Clarke State, Gionni Brown 18, Jordan Phelan 10, Josilyn Remick 5. Blocks -- St. Ambrose, Payton Wendt 2, Brea Cunningham; Lewis-Clarke State, Carli Berntson. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Amber Tomlin 30; Lewis-Clarke State, Josilyn Remick 29, Jess Ruffing 19. Aces -- St. Ambrose, Alexis Hayes 3; Lewis-Clarke State, Jess Ruffing 5, Gionni Brown 5, Josilyn Remick 3

Records: St. Ambrose 6-17

