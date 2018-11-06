Football

Playoff rankings

Team;Record

1. Alabama;9-0

2. Clemson;9-0

3. Notre Dame;9-0

4. Michigan;8-1

5. Georgia;8-1

6. Oklahoma;8-1

7. LSU;7-2

8. Washington St.;8-1

9. West Virginia;7-1

10. Ohio St.;8-1

11. Kentucky;7-2

12. UCF;8-0

13. Syracuse;7-2

14. NC State;6-2

15. Florida;6-3

16. Mississippi St.;6-3

17. Boston College;7-2

18. Michiagn St.;6-3

19. Texas;6-3

20. Penn St.;6-3

21. Iowa;6-3

22. Iowa St.;5-3

23. Fresno St.;8-1

24. Auburn;6-3

25. Washington;7-3

Men's basketball

Tuesday's scores

Top 25

No. 1 Kansas 92, No. 10 Michigan State 87

No. 3 Gonzaga 120, Idaho State 79

No. 5 Virginia 73, Towson 42

No. 6 Tennessee 86, Lenoir-Rhyne 41

No. 8 North Carolina 78, Wofford 67

No. 9 Villanova 100, Morgan State 77

No. 11 Auburn 101, South Alabama 58

No. 16 Syracuse 66, Eastern Washington 34

No. 19 Michigan 63, Norfolk State 44

No. 21 UCLA 96, IPFW 71

No. 22 Clemson 100, The Citadel 80

No. 24 Purdue 90, Fairfield 57

Big Ten

Indiana 104, Chicago State 55

Kansas 92, Michigan State 87

Purdue 90, Fairfield 57

Maryland 73, Delaware 67

Minnesota 104, Nebraska-Omaha 76

Nebraska 106, Mississippi Valley State 37

Wisconsin 85, Coppin State 63

Michigan 63, Norfolk State 44

Big 12

Iowa State 79, Alabama State 53

Texas Tech 87, Incarnate Word 37

Kansas 92, Michigan State 87

Texas 71, Eastern Illinois 59

Texas Southern at Baylor, late

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji State 51

Ball State 86, Indiana State 69

Illinois State 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66

Missouri State 84, Oral Roberts 50

Loyola-Chicago 76, Missouri-Kansas City 45

Valparaiso 121, Concordia (Ill.) 65

Others

Creighton 78, Western Illinois 67

Iowa State 79, Alabama State 53

ISU -- Michael Jacobson 7-9 2-3 17, Marial Shayok 6-10 0-1 14, Lindell Wiggington 5-11 0-0 13, Tyrese Haliburton 5-6 0-0 12, Taylon Horton-Tucker 3-12 0-0 6, George Conditt IV 1-1 3-3 5, Nick Weiler-Babb 2-5 0-0 5, Terrence Lewis 2-8 0-0 5, Zion Griffin 1-5 0-0 2.

ASU -- Reginald Gee 5-10 1-2 15, Leon Daniels 4-11 0-0 11, Jacoby Ross 2-8 2-2 7, Fausto Pichardo 3-5 0-0 6, Austin Rogers 2-3 0-0 4, Ed Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Tobi Ewuosho 1-7 1-4 3, Therrell Gosier 1-2 0-0 2, Branden Johnson 1-4 0-2 2, Gene Davis 0-3 0-0 0.

ISU;36;43;--;79

ASU;23;30;--;53

3-point goals -- ISU 10-26 (Jacobson 1-1, Weiler-Babb 1-1, Shayok 2-3, Haliburton 2-3, Wiggington 3-6, Lewis 1-4, Griffin 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-5); ASU 9-26 (Jones 1-1, Gee 4-7, Daniels 3-7, Ross 1-5, Gosier 0-1, Ewuosho 0-2, Davis 0-3). Rebounds -- ISU 42 (Jacobson 7); ASU 32 (Johnson 11). Assists -- ISU 20 (Weiler-Babb 4, Horton-Tucker 4, Haliburton 4); ASU 11 (Davis 4). Turnovers -- ISU 14 (Shayok 4); ASU 20 (Davis 6). Steals -- ISU 12 (Halibuton 4); ASU 4 (Daniels 2). Blocks -- ISU 5 (Conditt IV 4); ASU 3 (Ewuosho, Rogers, Pichardo)

Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji State 51

UNI -- Wyatt Lohaus 7-15 3-3 19, Isaiah Brown 6-8 0-0 16, AJ Green 5-10 4-4 16, Miles Wentzien 3-5 4-4 11, Lincoln Conrey 3-6 3-4 10, Luke McDonnell 3-3 3-4 9, Trae Berhow 3-8 0-0 8, Justin Dahl 1-3 2-2 4, Spencer Haldeman 1-4 0-0, Shandon Goldman 1-6 0-2 2, Malik Haynes 0-3 0-0 0, Donovan Holterhaus 0-3 0-2 0.

BSU -- Ja Morgan 6-9 1-3 14, Max Bjorklund 2-2 3-3 7, Derek Thompson 3-8 1-2 7, Jacob Hoffman 1-11 4-4 6, Logan Longo 2-4 0-0 5, Logan Bader 2-6 0-1 4, Kaden Hart 1-3 0-0 3, Steele Senske 1-3 0-0 2, Zach Baumgartner 1-3 0-1 2, Cody Landwehr 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin Chase 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob McNallan 0-3 0-0 0, Allen Anderson 0-3 0-0 0.

UNI;49;48;--;97

BSU;24;27;--;51

3-point goals -- UNI 12-33 (Brown 4-5, Berhow 2-4, Wentzien 1-2, Green 2-6, Lohaus 2-6, Conrey 1-3, Haynes 0-1, Holterhaus 0-2, Goldman 0-2, Haldeman 0-2); BSU 3-22 (Morgan 1-1, Hart 1-3, Longo 1-3, McNallan 0-1, Senske 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Bader 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Hoffman 0-7). Rebounds -- UNI 53 (Goldman 12); BSU 31 (Thompson 6). Assists -- UNI 19 (Green 3, McDonnell 3); BSU 7 (Thompson 2). Turnovers -- UNI 5 (Brown, Wentzien, Conrey, Goldman, Haldeman); BSU 15 (Hoffman 3, McNallan 3). Steals -- UNI 7 (Lohaus 2); BSU 2 (McNallan, Baumgartner). Blocks -- UNI 4 (Goldman 2); BSU 5 (Bader 3). Fouled out -- BSU 1 (Landwehr)

Women's basketball

Iowa 102, Dakota Wesleyan 54

Iowa -- Megan Gustafson 11-12 0-0 22, Makenzie Meyer 6-10 2-4 19, Alexis Sevillian 6-7 2-3 17, Monika Czinano 8-14 0-0 16, Hannah Stewart 6-11 3-5 15, Tomi Taiwo 3-5 0-0 8, Logan Cook 1-4 0-0 3, Paula Valino Ramos 1-1 0-0 2, Tania Davis 0-3 0-0 0.

DWU -- Sarah Carr 7-20 0-0 16, Madison Mathews 3-6 0-0 9, Kynedi Cheeseman 3-15 0-0 8, Makaela Karst 3-9 0-0 7, Rylie Osthus 2-6 2-2 6, Meghan Travis 2-5 0-0 4, Kathryn Parsley 1-2 0-0 2, Sydney Halling 1-9 0-0 2, Shannon O'Malley 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Kirk 0-4 0-0 0, Sam Schuh 0-0 0-0 0, Rebecca Buccholz 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Mork 0-0 0-0 0.

Iowa;21;31;24;26;--;102

DWU;10;15;21;8;--;54

3-point goals -- Iowa 11-22 (Sevillian 3-4, Taiwo 2-3, Meyer 5-9, Cook 1-3, Davis 0-3); DWU 8-34 (Mathews 3-5, Karst 1-4, Cheeseman 2-9, Carr 2-11, Osthus 0-1, O'Malley 0-1, Travis 0-1, Halling 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 49 (Stewart 13); DWU 33 (Carr 7, Halling 7). Assists -- Iowa 33 (Meyer 8, Sevillian 8); DWU 12 (Karst 3, Masthus 3, Mathews 3). Turnovers -- Iowa 14 (Sevillian 3, Davis 3); DWU 11 (Mathews 2, Cheeseman 2, Kirk 2, Buccholz 2). Steals -- Iowa 9 (Sevillian 3); DWU 8 (Cheeseman 5). Blocks -- Iowa 9 (Gustafson 5); DWU 9 (Carr 2, Kirk 2).

Volleyball

Saint Xavier 25-16-25-25, St. Ambrose 14-25-14-13

Kills -- SXU, Kate Bontrager 10, Alex Lambros 9, Helena Atton 9; SAU, Devan Porter 14, Riley Hummert 8, Jessica Hemm 7. Assists -- SXU, Cassidy Wyman 33; SAU, Morgan Twing 20, Amber Tomlin 12. Aces -- SXU, Jessica Belseth 2; SAU, Tomlin 2. Digs -- SXU, Grace Murphy 15, Bontrager 14, Belseth 13; SAU, Twing 13, Hummert 12, Emma Marshall 11. Blocks -- SXU, Wyman 3, Lambros 3, Atton 3; SAU, Rachel Dion, Porter, Hemm.

Records -- Saint Xavier (25-9); St. Ambrose 12-21

