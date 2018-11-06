Football
Playoff rankings
Team;Record
1. Alabama;9-0
2. Clemson;9-0
3. Notre Dame;9-0
4. Michigan;8-1
5. Georgia;8-1
6. Oklahoma;8-1
7. LSU;7-2
8. Washington St.;8-1
9. West Virginia;7-1
10. Ohio St.;8-1
11. Kentucky;7-2
12. UCF;8-0
13. Syracuse;7-2
14. NC State;6-2
15. Florida;6-3
16. Mississippi St.;6-3
17. Boston College;7-2
18. Michiagn St.;6-3
19. Texas;6-3
20. Penn St.;6-3
21. Iowa;6-3
22. Iowa St.;5-3
23. Fresno St.;8-1
24. Auburn;6-3
25. Washington;7-3
Men's basketball
Tuesday's scores
Top 25
No. 1 Kansas 92, No. 10 Michigan State 87
No. 3 Gonzaga 120, Idaho State 79
No. 5 Virginia 73, Towson 42
No. 6 Tennessee 86, Lenoir-Rhyne 41
No. 8 North Carolina 78, Wofford 67
No. 9 Villanova 100, Morgan State 77
No. 11 Auburn 101, South Alabama 58
No. 16 Syracuse 66, Eastern Washington 34
No. 19 Michigan 63, Norfolk State 44
No. 21 UCLA 96, IPFW 71
No. 22 Clemson 100, The Citadel 80
No. 24 Purdue 90, Fairfield 57
Big Ten
Indiana 104, Chicago State 55
Kansas 92, Michigan State 87
Purdue 90, Fairfield 57
Maryland 73, Delaware 67
Minnesota 104, Nebraska-Omaha 76
Nebraska 106, Mississippi Valley State 37
Wisconsin 85, Coppin State 63
Michigan 63, Norfolk State 44
Big 12
Iowa State 79, Alabama State 53
Texas Tech 87, Incarnate Word 37
Kansas 92, Michigan State 87
Texas 71, Eastern Illinois 59
Texas Southern at Baylor, late
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji State 51
Ball State 86, Indiana State 69
Illinois State 74, Florida Gulf Coast 66
Missouri State 84, Oral Roberts 50
Loyola-Chicago 76, Missouri-Kansas City 45
Valparaiso 121, Concordia (Ill.) 65
Others
Creighton 78, Western Illinois 67
Iowa State 79, Alabama State 53
ISU -- Michael Jacobson 7-9 2-3 17, Marial Shayok 6-10 0-1 14, Lindell Wiggington 5-11 0-0 13, Tyrese Haliburton 5-6 0-0 12, Taylon Horton-Tucker 3-12 0-0 6, George Conditt IV 1-1 3-3 5, Nick Weiler-Babb 2-5 0-0 5, Terrence Lewis 2-8 0-0 5, Zion Griffin 1-5 0-0 2.
ASU -- Reginald Gee 5-10 1-2 15, Leon Daniels 4-11 0-0 11, Jacoby Ross 2-8 2-2 7, Fausto Pichardo 3-5 0-0 6, Austin Rogers 2-3 0-0 4, Ed Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Tobi Ewuosho 1-7 1-4 3, Therrell Gosier 1-2 0-0 2, Branden Johnson 1-4 0-2 2, Gene Davis 0-3 0-0 0.
ISU;36;43;--;79
ASU;23;30;--;53
3-point goals -- ISU 10-26 (Jacobson 1-1, Weiler-Babb 1-1, Shayok 2-3, Haliburton 2-3, Wiggington 3-6, Lewis 1-4, Griffin 0-3, Horton-Tucker 0-5); ASU 9-26 (Jones 1-1, Gee 4-7, Daniels 3-7, Ross 1-5, Gosier 0-1, Ewuosho 0-2, Davis 0-3). Rebounds -- ISU 42 (Jacobson 7); ASU 32 (Johnson 11). Assists -- ISU 20 (Weiler-Babb 4, Horton-Tucker 4, Haliburton 4); ASU 11 (Davis 4). Turnovers -- ISU 14 (Shayok 4); ASU 20 (Davis 6). Steals -- ISU 12 (Halibuton 4); ASU 4 (Daniels 2). Blocks -- ISU 5 (Conditt IV 4); ASU 3 (Ewuosho, Rogers, Pichardo)
Northern Iowa 97, Bemidji State 51
UNI -- Wyatt Lohaus 7-15 3-3 19, Isaiah Brown 6-8 0-0 16, AJ Green 5-10 4-4 16, Miles Wentzien 3-5 4-4 11, Lincoln Conrey 3-6 3-4 10, Luke McDonnell 3-3 3-4 9, Trae Berhow 3-8 0-0 8, Justin Dahl 1-3 2-2 4, Spencer Haldeman 1-4 0-0, Shandon Goldman 1-6 0-2 2, Malik Haynes 0-3 0-0 0, Donovan Holterhaus 0-3 0-2 0.
BSU -- Ja Morgan 6-9 1-3 14, Max Bjorklund 2-2 3-3 7, Derek Thompson 3-8 1-2 7, Jacob Hoffman 1-11 4-4 6, Logan Longo 2-4 0-0 5, Logan Bader 2-6 0-1 4, Kaden Hart 1-3 0-0 3, Steele Senske 1-3 0-0 2, Zach Baumgartner 1-3 0-1 2, Cody Landwehr 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin Chase 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob McNallan 0-3 0-0 0, Allen Anderson 0-3 0-0 0.
UNI;49;48;--;97
BSU;24;27;--;51
3-point goals -- UNI 12-33 (Brown 4-5, Berhow 2-4, Wentzien 1-2, Green 2-6, Lohaus 2-6, Conrey 1-3, Haynes 0-1, Holterhaus 0-2, Goldman 0-2, Haldeman 0-2); BSU 3-22 (Morgan 1-1, Hart 1-3, Longo 1-3, McNallan 0-1, Senske 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Bader 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Hoffman 0-7). Rebounds -- UNI 53 (Goldman 12); BSU 31 (Thompson 6). Assists -- UNI 19 (Green 3, McDonnell 3); BSU 7 (Thompson 2). Turnovers -- UNI 5 (Brown, Wentzien, Conrey, Goldman, Haldeman); BSU 15 (Hoffman 3, McNallan 3). Steals -- UNI 7 (Lohaus 2); BSU 2 (McNallan, Baumgartner). Blocks -- UNI 4 (Goldman 2); BSU 5 (Bader 3). Fouled out -- BSU 1 (Landwehr)
Women's basketball
Iowa 102, Dakota Wesleyan 54
Iowa -- Megan Gustafson 11-12 0-0 22, Makenzie Meyer 6-10 2-4 19, Alexis Sevillian 6-7 2-3 17, Monika Czinano 8-14 0-0 16, Hannah Stewart 6-11 3-5 15, Tomi Taiwo 3-5 0-0 8, Logan Cook 1-4 0-0 3, Paula Valino Ramos 1-1 0-0 2, Tania Davis 0-3 0-0 0.
DWU -- Sarah Carr 7-20 0-0 16, Madison Mathews 3-6 0-0 9, Kynedi Cheeseman 3-15 0-0 8, Makaela Karst 3-9 0-0 7, Rylie Osthus 2-6 2-2 6, Meghan Travis 2-5 0-0 4, Kathryn Parsley 1-2 0-0 2, Sydney Halling 1-9 0-0 2, Shannon O'Malley 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylee Kirk 0-4 0-0 0, Sam Schuh 0-0 0-0 0, Rebecca Buccholz 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Mork 0-0 0-0 0.
Iowa;21;31;24;26;--;102
DWU;10;15;21;8;--;54
3-point goals -- Iowa 11-22 (Sevillian 3-4, Taiwo 2-3, Meyer 5-9, Cook 1-3, Davis 0-3); DWU 8-34 (Mathews 3-5, Karst 1-4, Cheeseman 2-9, Carr 2-11, Osthus 0-1, O'Malley 0-1, Travis 0-1, Halling 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 49 (Stewart 13); DWU 33 (Carr 7, Halling 7). Assists -- Iowa 33 (Meyer 8, Sevillian 8); DWU 12 (Karst 3, Masthus 3, Mathews 3). Turnovers -- Iowa 14 (Sevillian 3, Davis 3); DWU 11 (Mathews 2, Cheeseman 2, Kirk 2, Buccholz 2). Steals -- Iowa 9 (Sevillian 3); DWU 8 (Cheeseman 5). Blocks -- Iowa 9 (Gustafson 5); DWU 9 (Carr 2, Kirk 2).
Volleyball
Saint Xavier 25-16-25-25, St. Ambrose 14-25-14-13
Kills -- SXU, Kate Bontrager 10, Alex Lambros 9, Helena Atton 9; SAU, Devan Porter 14, Riley Hummert 8, Jessica Hemm 7. Assists -- SXU, Cassidy Wyman 33; SAU, Morgan Twing 20, Amber Tomlin 12. Aces -- SXU, Jessica Belseth 2; SAU, Tomlin 2. Digs -- SXU, Grace Murphy 15, Bontrager 14, Belseth 13; SAU, Twing 13, Hummert 12, Emma Marshall 11. Blocks -- SXU, Wyman 3, Lambros 3, Atton 3; SAU, Rachel Dion, Porter, Hemm.
Records -- Saint Xavier (25-9); St. Ambrose 12-21
