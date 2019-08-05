Football
STATS FCS Preseason Top 25
;2018;Pts;LR
1. North Dakota St. (142) ;15-0;3971;1
2. James Madison (14);9-4;3635;9
3. South Dakota St. (1);10-3;3631;3
4. Eastern Washington (3);12-3;3594;2
5. UC Davis ;10-3;3210;7
6. Jacksonville St. ;9-4;3004;10
7. Maine ;10-4;2891;4
8. Weber State ;10-3;2827;6
9. Wofford ;10-3;2522;13
10. Kennesaw State ;11-2;2361;5
11. Towson ;7-5;2330;20
12. Nicholls ;9-4;2156;14
13. Colgate ;10-2;1892;8
14. Montana State ;8-5;1866;17
15. Illinois State ;6-5;1432;NR
16. Indiana State ;7-4;1192;NR
17. Southeast Missouri ;9-4;1166;15
18. Northern Iowa ;7-6;1136;23
19. Furman ;6-4;1074;NR
20. North Carolina A&T ;10-2;885;12
21. Elon ;6-5;870;19
22. Delaware ;7-5;798;24
23. Sam Houston St.;6-5;564;NR
24. Princeton ;10-0;432;11
25. Montana ;6-5;413;NR
Others receiving votes: ETSU 323, Stony Brook 257, Duquesne 235, San Diego 209, Eastern Kentucky 175, Dartmouth 149, Central Arkansas 125, McNeese 110, Monmouth 110, UIW 108, Alcorn State 85, Yale 52, New Hampshire 42, Chattanooga 38, South Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 16, Lamar 14, Villanova 14, Richmond 8, The Citadel 7, Mercer 7, Rhode Island 7, Abilene Christian 6, Southeastern Louisiana 6, Idaho State 5, Youngstown State 4, Southern 3, Samford 2, North Dakota 1, Sacred Heart 1, Wagner 1, Western Illinois 1.
