Men's basketball
AP Top 25
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (52)
|4-0
|1608
|2
|2. Louisville (8)
|4-0
|1501
|4
|3. Michigan St. (4)
|2-1
|1496
|3
|4. Kansas
|2-1
|1389
|5
|5. North Carolina
|3-0
|1262
|6
|6. Maryland
|3-0
|1240
|7
|7. Virginia (1)
|3-0
|1232
|9
|8. Gonzaga
|4-0
|1227
|8
|9. Kentucky
|2-1
|1110
|1
|10. Ohio St.
|3-0
|1006
|16
|11. Oregon
|4-0
|998
|14
|12. Texas Tech
|3-0
|947
|11
|13. Seton Hall
|3-1
|837
|12
|14. Arizona
|4-0
|644
|19
|15. Utah St.
|4-0
|619
|17
|16. Memphis
|3-1
|574
|13
|17. Villanova
|2-1
|560
|10
|18. Xavier
|4-0
|463
|21
|19. Auburn
|4-0
|420
|22
|20. Tennessee
|3-0
|402
|—
|21. VCU
|4-0
|365
|—
|22. Texas
|4-0
|238
|—
|23. Colorado
|2-0
|208
|25
|24. Baylor
|2-1
|179
|24
|25. Washington
|2-1
|150
|20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.
Monday's results
No. 3 Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46
No. 9 Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74
No. 10 Ohio State 86. Stetson 51
No. 15 Utah State 82, UTSA 50
No. 19 Auburn 91, Colgate 62
No. 23 Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Indiana;0;0;4;0
Ohio State;0;0;4;0
Maryland;0;0;3;0
Michigan;0;0;3;0
Penn State;0;0;3;0
Illinois;0;0;3;1
Michigan State;0;0;3;1
Rutgers;0;0;3;1
Wisconsin;0;0;3;1
Iowa;0;0;2;1
Purdue;0;0;2;2
Northwestern;0;0;1;1
Nebraska;0;0;1;2
Minnesota;0;0;1;3
Monday’s results
Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Ohio State 86, Stetson 51
Today’s games
Bucknell at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
Radford at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Princeton at Indiana, 6 p.m.
SFA at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s games
North Florida at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Central Mich. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Michigan, 6 p.m.
IPFW at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Yale at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma State;0;0;4;0
Texas;0;0;4;0
Kansas State;0;0;3;0
Oklahoma;0;0;3;0
Texas Tech;0;0;3;0
TCU;0;0;2;0
West Virginia;0;0;2;0
Baylor;0;0;2;1
Iowa State;0;0;2;1
Kansas;0;0;2;1
Iowa State this week
Today: Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northern Iowa;0;0;4;0
Evansville;0;0;3;0
Drake;0;0;3;1
Valparaiso;0;0;3;1
Bradley;0;0;2;1
Illinois State;0;0;2;1
Loyola;0;0;2;2
Missouri State;0;0;2;2
Southern Illinois;0;0;2;3
Indiana State;0;0;0;3
UNI this week
Today: Tennessee-Martin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Cornell College, 7 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Carroll;0;0;4;0
Carthage;0;0;2;0
Wheaton;0;0;2;0
Elmhurst;0;0;1;0
Augustana;0;0;2;1
Illinois Wesleyan;0;0;2;1
North Central;0;0;1;1
North Park;0;0;0;2
Millikin;0;0;0;3
Augustana this week
Wednesday: Loras, 7 p.m.
CCAC
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
St. Xavier;2;0;6;1
Governors State;2;0;5;1
Holy Cross;2;0;5;1
St. Ambrose;2;0;5;1
St. Francis (Ill.);2;1;3;1
Indiana Northwest;2;1;3;2
Olivet Nazarene;1;1;6;1
Robert Morris (Ill.);1;1;4;1
Indiana-South Bend;1;1;5;3
Roosevelt;1;1;1;5
Calumet St. Joseph;1;2;2;3
Cardinal Stritch;0;2;3;3
Trinity International;0;2;1;4
Judson;0;2;1;5
Trinity Christian;0;2;3;5
St. Ambrose this week
Today: at St. Francis (Ill.), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Trinity International, 3 p.m.
Arrowhead
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Carl Sandburg;0;0;5;0
Kishwaukee;0;0;2;1
Highland;0;0;3;2
Sauk Valley;0;0;4;3
Illinois Valley;0;0;3;3
Black Hawk;0;0;3;4
Black Hawk this week
Today: Mount Mercy JV, 6 p.m.
Thursday: at St. Ambrose JV, 6 p.m.
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
HAWAII (3-2) -- Raimo 7-12 2-2 16, Carper 4-8 0-0 8, Stansberry 4-14 0-0 10, Buggs 3-12 0-0 6, Avea 4-11 0-0 9, da Silva 2-3 0-1 4, Colina 0-1 0-0 0, Webster 0-2 0-0 0, Hemsley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 2-3 53.
ILLINOIS (3-1) -- Bezhanishvili 4-9 1-3 10, Cockburn 6-15 3-6 15, Feliz 2-6 3-4 7, Frazier 3-5 5-5 13, Dosunmu 4-12 0-0 9, Nichols 3-5 3-4 9, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 23-54 15-23 66.
Halftime: 26-26. 3s: Hawaii 3-22 (Stansberry 2-9, Avea 1-4, Hemsley 0-1, Colina 0-1, Webster 0-2, Raimo 0-2, Buggs 0-3), Illinois 5-12 (Frazier 2-3, Griffin 1-2, Bezhanishvili 1-3, Dosunmu 1-3, Nichols 0-1). Fouled out: Carper. Rebounds: Hawaii 25 (Carper, Raimo 6), Illinois 43 (Cockburn 14). Assists: Hawaii 9 (Buggs 4), Illinois 14 (Feliz 5). Total fouls: Hawaii 18, Illinois 8.
Women's basketball
AP Top 25
|Rec
|Pts Prv
|1. Oregon (27)
|3-0
|723
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|3-0
|697
|2
|3. Stanford
|4-0
|654
|3
|4. UConn
|3-0
|606
|4
|5. South Carolina
|4-0
|601
|6
|6. Texas A&M
|3-0
|576
|5
|7. Oregon St.
|4-0
|573
|7
|8. Louisville
|3-0
|506
|9
|9. Maryland
|3-1
|502
|8
|10. Mississippi St.
|3-0
|467
|10
|11. UCLA
|3-0
|427
|11
|12. Florida St.
|4-0
|393
|12
|13. Kentucky
|4-0
|375
|13
|14. N.C. State
|3-0
|373
|14
|15. Michigan St.
|3-0
|318
|16
|16. Miami
|3-0
|286
|17
|17. Syracuse
|3-0
|185
|20
|18. Indiana
|3-0
|176
|21
|19. DePaul
|2-1
|155
|18
|20. Arkansas
|4-0
|151
|23
|21. Michigan
|4-0
|120
|24
|22. South Florida
|4-0
|107
|25
|23. Gonzaga
|2-1
|74
|—
|23. Tennessee
|4-0
|74
|—
|25. West Virginia
|3-0
|68
|—
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.
Monday's results
No. 10 Mississippi State 122, Troy 82
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;0;0;4;0
Nebraska;0;0;4;0
Rutgers;0;0;4;0
Indiana;0;0;3;0
Michigan State;0;0;3;0
Northwestern;0;0;3;0
Purdue;0;0;3;0
Illinois;0;0;3;1
Maryland;0;0;3;1
Minnesota;0;0;3;1
Wisconsin;0;0;3;1
Iowa;0;0;2;1
Ohio State;0;0;2;1
Penn State;0;0;2;2
Iowa this week
Wednesday: Princeton, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois this week
Sunday: Bryant, 2 p.m.
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Kansas;0;0;4;0
Baylor;0;0;3;0
Oklahoma State;0;0;3;0
TCU;0;0;3;0
West Virginia;0;0;3;0
Kansas State;0;0;2;0
Texas Tech;0;0;1;0
Oklahoma;0;0;2;1
Iowa State;0;0;1;1
Texas;0;0;1;2
Iowa State this week
Today: Texas Southern, 11 a.m.
Friday: at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northern Iowa;0;0;4;0
Loyola;0;0;3;0
Missouri State;0;0;4;1
Drake;0;0;3;1
Bradley;0;0;2;1
Illinois State;0;0;2;1
Southern Illinois;0;0;2;1
Evansville;0;0;1;2
Indiana State;0;0;1;2
Valparaiso;0;0;1;2
UNI this week
Sunday: Northwest Missouri State, 2 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Illinois Wesleyan;0;0;4;0
Wheaton;0;0;4;0
Millikin;0;0;3;0
North Park;0;0;2;0
Carthage;0;0;1;2
North Central;0;0;1;2
Augustana;0;0;1;3
Carroll;0;0;0;2
Elmhurst;0;0;0;2
Augustana this week
Wednesday: at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Dubuque, 2 p.m.
CCAC
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
St. Xavier;3;0;5;1
St. Francis (Ill.);3;0;5;2
Olivet Nazarene;2;0;6;1
St. Ambrose;2;0;3;3
Cardinal Stritch;2;1;4;3
Indiana-South Bend;1;1;7;1
Robert Morris (Ill.);1;1;2;3
Holy Cross;1;1;2;5
Governors State;1;1;1;4
Roosevelt;1;1;1;4
Trinity International;1;2;4;4
Indiana Northwest;1;2;3;4
Trinity Christian;0;3;2;6
Judson;0;3;0;6
Calumet St. Joseph;0;3;0;7
St. Ambrose this week
Wednesday: at St. Francis (Ill.), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Trinity International, 1 p.m.
Arrowhead
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Black Hawk;0;0;5;2
Illinois Valley;0;0;2;2
Kishwaukee;0;0;1;2
Carl Sandburg;0;0;1;3
Sauk Valley;0;0;0;4
Black Hawk this week
Saturday: at Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Football
STATS FCS poll
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota St. (156)
|11-0
|3900
|1
|2. James Madison
|10-1
|3743
|2
|3. Montana
|9-2
|3558
|5
|4. Sacramento State
|8-3
|3220
|6
|5. South Dakota State
|8-3
|3193
|8
|6. Weber State
|8-3
|3067
|3
|7. Illinois State
|8-3
|3056
|7
|8. Montana State
|8-3
|2625
|10
|9. UNI
|7-4
|2619
|4
|10. Villanova
|8-3
|2144
|13
|11. Central Arkansas
|8-3
|1945
|14
|12. Florida A&M
|9-1
|1923
|12
|13. Southeast Missouri St.
|8-3
|1799
|15
|14. Wofford
|7-3
|1711
|21
|15. Monmouth
|9-2
|1656
|17
|16. Kennesaw State
|9-2
|1529
|16
|17. Furman
|7-4
|1456
|9
|18. Central Connecticut St.
|10-1
|1306
|19
|19. Towson
|7-4
|1165
|20
|20. Austin Peay
|8-3
|1025
|22
|21. Southeastern Louisiana
|7-3
|899
|23
|22. Dartmouth
|8-1
|819
|11
|23. Nicholls
|7-4
|626
|24
|24. Yale
|8-1
|315
|NR
|25. North Carolina A&T
|7-3
|305
|25
Others receiving votes: Southern Illinois 282, North Dakota 269, Albany 185, Princeton 92, San Diego 82, UT Martin 38, Alcorn State 37, Sam Houston State 25, Maine 22, Eastern Washington 20, Citadel 14, New Hampshire 10, South Carolina State 8, UC Davis 8, Chattanooga 4.
FCS Coaches poll
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|11-0
|650
|1
|2. James Madison
|10-1
|624
|2
|3. Montana
|9-2
|598
|4
|4. Sacramento State
|8-3
|562
|6
|5. South Dakota State
|8-3
|523
|9
|6. Illinois State
|8-3
|510
|8
|7. Weber State
|8-3
|496
|3
|8. Montana State
|8-3
|441
|10
|9. Kennesaw State
|9-2
|385
|11
|10. Northern Iowa
|7-4
|379
|5
|11. Central Arkansas
|8-3
|373
|13
|12. Monmouth (N.J.)
|9-2
|347
|15
|13. Florida A&M
|9-1
|336
|14
|14. Villanova
|8-3
|322
|16
|15. Furman
|7-4
|277
|7
|16. Southeast Missouri St.
|8-3
|265
|17
|17. Wofford
|7-3
|259
|20
|18. Central Connecticut St.
|10-1
|234
|18
|19. Austin Peay
|8-3
|183
|22
|20. Towson
|7-4
|151
|21
|21. Dartmouth
|8-1
|144
|12
|22. Southeastern Louisiana
|7-3
|126
|23
|23. Nicholls
|7-4
|80
|24
|24. North Carolina A&T
|7-3
|48
|25
|25. Southern Illinois
|7-4
|35
|NR
|25. Yale
|8-1
|35
|NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 26; North Dakota 14; Albany 12; San Diego 11; UT Martin 2; Eastern Washington 1; South Carolina St. 1.
Division II playoffs
Saturday's games
First round
Shepherd (9-2) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-1)
Tiffin (9-1) at Kutztown (10-1)
West Chester (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1)
West Florida (8-2) at Wingate (10-1)
Miles (8-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-0)
Carson-Newman (8-2) at Bowie State (11-0)
Indianapolis (9-1) at Central Missouri (10-1)
Lindenwood (Mo.) (8-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0)
Harding (10-1) at Northwest Missouri State (10-1)
Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado St.-Pueblo (10-1)
Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Tarleton State (11-0)
Sioux Falls (8-3) at Colorado Mines (11-0)
Division III playoffs
Saturday's games
First round
Huntingdon (7-3) at Berry (9-1), 11 a.m.
Wartburg (9-1) at Hope (9-1), 11 a.m.
NY-Maritime (5-5) at Salisbury (9-0), 11 a.m.
Case Western Reserve (9-1) at Union (NY) (10-0), 11 a.m.
MIT (7-2) at Muhlenberg (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (8-2) at Western New England (9-1), 11 a.m.
Hanover (9-1) at Mount Union (10-0), 11 a.m.
Framingham State (8-2) Wesley (9-1), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (9-1) at Bridgewater (Va.) (10-0), 11 a.m.
Redlands (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), noon
Monmouth (Ill.) (7-2) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-1), noon
Martin Luther (9-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (10-0), noon
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (9-1), noon
Aurora (9-1) at St. John's (Minn.) (9-1), noon
Wabash (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), noon
Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 2 p.m.
NAIA playoffs
Saturday's games
First round
Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (10-0)
Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-2) at Marian (Ind.) (9-0)
Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0)
Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at Grand View (Iowa) (11-0)
Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at College of Idaho (10-0)
St. Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0)
Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at Keiser (Fla.) (9-0)
Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1)
