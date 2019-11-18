Men's basketball

AP Top 25

 RecPtsPrv
1. Duke (52)4-016082
2. Louisville (8)4-015014
3. Michigan St. (4)2-114963
4. Kansas2-113895
5. North Carolina3-012626
6. Maryland3-012407
7. Virginia (1)3-012329
8. Gonzaga4-012278
9. Kentucky2-111101
10. Ohio St.3-0100616
11. Oregon4-099814
12. Texas Tech3-094711
13. Seton Hall3-183712
14. Arizona4-064419
15. Utah St.4-061917
16. Memphis3-157413
17. Villanova2-156010
18. Xavier4-046321
19. Auburn4-042022
20. Tennessee3-0402
21. VCU4-0365
22. Texas4-0238
23. Colorado2-020825
24. Baylor2-117924
25. Washington2-115020

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

Monday's results

No. 3 Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46

No. 9 Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74

No. 10 Ohio State 86. Stetson 51

No. 15 Utah State 82, UTSA 50

No. 19 Auburn 91, Colgate 62

No. 23 Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Indiana;0;0;4;0

Ohio State;0;0;4;0

Maryland;0;0;3;0

Michigan;0;0;3;0

Penn State;0;0;3;0

Illinois;0;0;3;1

Michigan State;0;0;3;1

Rutgers;0;0;3;1

Wisconsin;0;0;3;1

Iowa;0;0;2;1

Purdue;0;0;2;2

Northwestern;0;0;1;1

Nebraska;0;0;1;2

Minnesota;0;0;1;3

Monday’s results

Michigan State 94, Charleston Southern 46

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

Ohio State 86, Stetson 51

Today’s games

Bucknell at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

Radford at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Princeton at Indiana, 6 p.m.

SFA at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s games

North Florida at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Central Mich. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Michigan, 6 p.m.

IPFW at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Southern U. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Yale at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma State;0;0;4;0

Texas;0;0;4;0

Kansas State;0;0;3;0

Oklahoma;0;0;3;0

Texas Tech;0;0;3;0

TCU;0;0;2;0

West Virginia;0;0;2;0

Baylor;0;0;2;1

Iowa State;0;0;2;1

Kansas;0;0;2;1

Iowa State this week

Today: Southern Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northern Iowa;0;0;4;0

Evansville;0;0;3;0

Drake;0;0;3;1

Valparaiso;0;0;3;1

Bradley;0;0;2;1

Illinois State;0;0;2;1

Loyola;0;0;2;2

Missouri State;0;0;2;2

Southern Illinois;0;0;2;3

Indiana State;0;0;0;3

UNI this week

Today: Tennessee-Martin, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Cornell College, 7 p.m.

CCIW

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Carroll;0;0;4;0

Carthage;0;0;2;0

Wheaton;0;0;2;0

Elmhurst;0;0;1;0

Augustana;0;0;2;1

Illinois Wesleyan;0;0;2;1

North Central;0;0;1;1

North Park;0;0;0;2

Millikin;0;0;0;3

Augustana this week

Wednesday: Loras, 7 p.m.

CCAC

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

St. Xavier;2;0;6;1

Governors State;2;0;5;1

Holy Cross;2;0;5;1

St. Ambrose;2;0;5;1

St. Francis (Ill.);2;1;3;1

Indiana Northwest;2;1;3;2

Olivet Nazarene;1;1;6;1

Robert Morris (Ill.);1;1;4;1

Indiana-South Bend;1;1;5;3

Roosevelt;1;1;1;5

Calumet St. Joseph;1;2;2;3

Cardinal Stritch;0;2;3;3

Trinity International;0;2;1;4

Judson;0;2;1;5

Trinity Christian;0;2;3;5

St. Ambrose this week

Today: at St. Francis (Ill.), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Trinity International, 3 p.m.

Arrowhead

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Carl Sandburg;0;0;5;0

Kishwaukee;0;0;2;1

Highland;0;0;3;2

Sauk Valley;0;0;4;3

Illinois Valley;0;0;3;3

Black Hawk;0;0;3;4

Black Hawk this week

Today: Mount Mercy JV, 6 p.m.

Thursday: at St. Ambrose JV, 6 p.m.

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

HAWAII (3-2) -- Raimo 7-12 2-2 16, Carper 4-8 0-0 8, Stansberry 4-14 0-0 10, Buggs 3-12 0-0 6, Avea 4-11 0-0 9, da Silva 2-3 0-1 4, Colina 0-1 0-0 0, Webster 0-2 0-0 0, Hemsley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 2-3 53.

ILLINOIS (3-1) -- Bezhanishvili 4-9 1-3 10, Cockburn 6-15 3-6 15, Feliz 2-6 3-4 7, Frazier 3-5 5-5 13, Dosunmu 4-12 0-0 9, Nichols 3-5 3-4 9, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 23-54 15-23 66.

Halftime: 26-26. 3s: Hawaii 3-22 (Stansberry 2-9, Avea 1-4, Hemsley 0-1, Colina 0-1, Webster 0-2, Raimo 0-2, Buggs 0-3), Illinois 5-12 (Frazier 2-3, Griffin 1-2, Bezhanishvili 1-3, Dosunmu 1-3, Nichols 0-1). Fouled out: Carper. Rebounds: Hawaii 25 (Carper, Raimo 6), Illinois 43 (Cockburn 14). Assists: Hawaii 9 (Buggs 4), Illinois 14 (Feliz 5). Total fouls: Hawaii 18, Illinois 8.

Women's basketball

AP Top 25

 RecPts Prv
1. Oregon (27)3-07231
2. Baylor (2)3-06972
3. Stanford4-06543
4. UConn3-06064
5. South Carolina4-06016
6. Texas A&M3-05765
7. Oregon St.4-05737
8. Louisville3-05069
9. Maryland3-15028
10. Mississippi St.3-046710
11. UCLA3-042711
12. Florida St.4-039312
13. Kentucky4-037513
14. N.C. State3-037314
15. Michigan St.3-031816
16. Miami3-028617
17. Syracuse3-018520
18. Indiana3-017621
19. DePaul2-115518
20. Arkansas4-015123
21. Michigan4-012024
22. South Florida4-010725
23. Gonzaga2-174
23. Tennessee4-074
25. West Virginia3-068

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

Monday's results

No. 10 Mississippi State 122, Troy 82

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Michigan;0;0;4;0

Nebraska;0;0;4;0

Rutgers;0;0;4;0

Indiana;0;0;3;0

Michigan State;0;0;3;0

Northwestern;0;0;3;0

Purdue;0;0;3;0

Illinois;0;0;3;1

Maryland;0;0;3;1

Minnesota;0;0;3;1

Wisconsin;0;0;3;1

Iowa;0;0;2;1

Ohio State;0;0;2;1

Penn State;0;0;2;2

Iowa this week

Wednesday: Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois this week

Sunday: Bryant, 2 p.m.

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Kansas;0;0;4;0

Baylor;0;0;3;0

Oklahoma State;0;0;3;0

TCU;0;0;3;0

West Virginia;0;0;3;0

Kansas State;0;0;2;0

Texas Tech;0;0;1;0

Oklahoma;0;0;2;1

Iowa State;0;0;1;1

Texas;0;0;1;2

Iowa State this week

Today: Texas Southern, 11 a.m.

Friday: at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northern Iowa;0;0;4;0

Loyola;0;0;3;0

Missouri State;0;0;4;1

Drake;0;0;3;1

Bradley;0;0;2;1

Illinois State;0;0;2;1

Southern Illinois;0;0;2;1

Evansville;0;0;1;2

Indiana State;0;0;1;2

Valparaiso;0;0;1;2

UNI this week

Sunday: Northwest Missouri State, 2 p.m.

CCIW

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Illinois Wesleyan;0;0;4;0

Wheaton;0;0;4;0

Millikin;0;0;3;0

North Park;0;0;2;0

Carthage;0;0;1;2

North Central;0;0;1;2

Augustana;0;0;1;3

Carroll;0;0;0;2

Elmhurst;0;0;0;2

Augustana this week

Wednesday: at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Dubuque, 2 p.m.

CCAC

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

St. Xavier;3;0;5;1

St. Francis (Ill.);3;0;5;2

Olivet Nazarene;2;0;6;1

St. Ambrose;2;0;3;3

Cardinal Stritch;2;1;4;3

Indiana-South Bend;1;1;7;1

Robert Morris (Ill.);1;1;2;3

Holy Cross;1;1;2;5

Governors State;1;1;1;4

Roosevelt;1;1;1;4

Trinity International;1;2;4;4

Indiana Northwest;1;2;3;4

Trinity Christian;0;3;2;6

Judson;0;3;0;6

Calumet St. Joseph;0;3;0;7

St. Ambrose this week

Wednesday: at St. Francis (Ill.), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Trinity International, 1 p.m.

Arrowhead

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Black Hawk;0;0;5;2

Illinois Valley;0;0;2;2

Kishwaukee;0;0;1;2

Carl Sandburg;0;0;1;3

Sauk Valley;0;0;0;4

Black Hawk this week

Saturday: at Southeastern, 1 p.m.

Football

STATS FCS poll

 RecPtsPvs
1. North Dakota St. (156)11-039001
2. James Madison10-137432
3. Montana9-235585
4. Sacramento State8-332206
5. South Dakota State8-331938
6. Weber State8-330673
7. Illinois State8-330567
8. Montana State8-3262510
9. UNI7-426194
10. Villanova8-3214413
11. Central Arkansas8-3194514
12. Florida A&M9-1192312
13. Southeast Missouri St.8-3179915
14. Wofford7-3171121
15. Monmouth9-2165617
16. Kennesaw State9-2152916
17. Furman7-414569
18. Central Connecticut St.10-1130619
19. Towson7-4116520
20. Austin Peay8-3102522
21. Southeastern Louisiana7-389923
22. Dartmouth8-181911
23. Nicholls7-462624
24. Yale8-1315NR
25. North Carolina A&T7-330525

Others receiving votes: Southern Illinois 282, North Dakota 269, Albany 185, Princeton 92, San Diego 82, UT Martin 38, Alcorn State 37, Sam Houston State 25, Maine 22, Eastern Washington 20, Citadel 14, New Hampshire 10, South Carolina State 8, UC Davis 8, Chattanooga 4.

FCS Coaches poll

 
 RecPtsPvs
1. North Dakota State (26)11-06501
2. James Madison10-16242
3. Montana9-25984
4. Sacramento State8-35626
5. South Dakota State8-35239
6. Illinois State8-35108
7. Weber State8-34963
8. Montana State8-344110
9. Kennesaw State9-238511
10. Northern Iowa7-43795
11. Central Arkansas8-337313
12. Monmouth (N.J.)9-234715
13. Florida A&M9-133614
14. Villanova8-332216
15. Furman7-42777
16. Southeast Missouri St.8-326517
17. Wofford7-325920
18. Central Connecticut St.10-123418
19. Austin Peay8-318322
20. Towson7-415121
21. Dartmouth8-114412
22. Southeastern Louisiana7-312623
23. Nicholls7-48024
24. North Carolina A&T7-34825
25. Southern Illinois7-435NR
25. Yale8-135NR

Others receiving votes: Princeton 26; North Dakota 14; Albany 12; San Diego 11; UT Martin 2; Eastern Washington 1; South Carolina St. 1.

Division II playoffs

Saturday's games

First round

Shepherd (9-2) at Indiana (Pa.) (10-1)

Tiffin (9-1) at Kutztown (10-1)

West Chester (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1)

West Florida (8-2) at Wingate (10-1)

Miles (8-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (11-0)

Carson-Newman (8-2) at Bowie State (11-0)

Indianapolis (9-1) at Central Missouri (10-1)

Lindenwood (Mo.) (8-2) at Ouachita Baptist (11-0)

Harding (10-1) at Northwest Missouri State (10-1)

Augustana (S.D.) (9-2) at Colorado St.-Pueblo (10-1)

Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2) at Tarleton State (11-0)

Sioux Falls (8-3) at Colorado Mines (11-0)

Division III playoffs

Saturday's games

First round

Huntingdon (7-3) at Berry (9-1), 11 a.m.

Wartburg (9-1) at Hope (9-1), 11 a.m.

NY-Maritime (5-5) at Salisbury (9-0), 11 a.m.

Case Western Reserve (9-1) at Union (NY) (10-0), 11 a.m.

MIT (7-2) at Muhlenberg (10-0), 11 a.m.

Brockport (8-2) at Western New England (9-1), 11 a.m.

Hanover (9-1) at Mount Union (10-0), 11 a.m.

Framingham State (8-2) Wesley (9-1), 11 a.m.

Delaware Valley (9-1) at Bridgewater (Va.) (10-0), 11 a.m.

Redlands (9-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (10-0), noon

Monmouth (Ill.) (7-2) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-1), noon

Martin Luther (9-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (10-0), noon

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-2) at Central (Iowa) (9-1), noon

Aurora (9-1) at St. John's (Minn.) (9-1), noon

Wabash (7-3) at North Central (Ill.) (9-1), noon

Linfield (8-1) at Chapman (9-0), 2 p.m.

NAIA playoffs

Saturday's games

First round

Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (10-0)

Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-2) at Marian (Ind.) (9-0)

Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0)

Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at Grand View (Iowa) (11-0)

Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at College of Idaho (10-0)

St. Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0)

Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at Keiser (Fla.) (9-0)

Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments