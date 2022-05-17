Baseball

NCAA Division III regionals

At Whitewater, Wis.

Friday's games -- Game 1, MSOE vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 11 a.m.; Game 2, Augustana vs. Aurora, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 3, MSOE/Wisconsin-Whitewater loser vs. Augustana/Aurora loser, 11 a.m.; Game 4, MSOE/Wisconsin-Whitewater winner vs. Augustana/Aurora winner, 2:30 p.m.; Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

Sunday's games -- Game 6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m.

NJCAA Region IV D-II tourney

At Madison, Wis.

Thursday's games -- Game 1, (1) Madison vs. (4) Black Hawk, 9 a.m.; Game 2, (2) Kankakee vs. (3) McHenry, noon; Game 3, Madison/Black Hawk loser vs. Kankakee/McHenry loser, 3 p.m.

Friday's games -- Game 4, Madison/Black Hawk winner vs. Kankakee/McHenry winner, noon; Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Softball

NCAA Tournament

Columbia (Mo.) Regional

Friday's games -- Game 1, Missouri vs. Missouri State, 1 p.m.; Game 2, Illinois vs. Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Game 3, Missouri/Missouri State loser vs. Illinois/Arizona loser, 1:30 p.m.; Game 4, Missouri/Missouri State winner vs. Illinois/Arizona winner, 4 p.m.; Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's games -- Game 6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA; Game 7, if necessary, Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBA

Men's golf

NAIA National Championships

At TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Par 71

First-day team results -- 1. tie between Keiser and Point 280, 3. Wayland Baptist 281, 4. British Columbia 283, 5. tie between Victoria (B.C.) and Houston-Victoria 284, 7. tie between Bellevue (Neb.), Coastal Georgia, Morningside and South Carolina Baufort 285, 11. tie between Dalton State, Ottawa (Ariz.) and Reinhardt 287, 14. St. Ambrose 288, 15. Texas Wesleyan 289, 16. tie between Central Methodist and Midway 291, 18. The Master's University 283, 19. Oklahoma City 294, 20. Rocky Mountain 296, 21. Lawrence Tech 297, 22. tie between Cumberlands, Roosevelt, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 300, 25. Southeastern 301, 26. Faulkner 302, 27. Williams Baptist 303, 28. Taylor 305, 29. Sterling 311

First-day individual leaders -- 1. tie between Jonathan Doublas, Morningside; Brendan Porter, Point and Sebastian Tremulot, Wayland Baptist, 64; 4. Jaxon Langford, Houston-Victoria 65; 5. tie between Jack Dudeck, The Master's and Jakob Stavang Stubhaug, Kaiser 66; 7. tie between Jack Houk, Tennessee Wesleyan; John Morrow, Victoria (BC); Aidan Schumer, British Columbia and Jared Tjelmeland, Roosevelt, 67

St. Ambrose individuals -- T14. Jared Tigges 69; T34. Mick Haverland 71; T76. Eric Spurgetis 74; T76. Owen Hultman 74; T150. Dylan McAleer 83

NJCAA National championships

At Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, Joplin, Mo.

First-day team results (20 teams) -- 1. Meridian 295, 2, South Mountain 297, 3. Glendale 298, 4. Kirkwood 299, 5. Parkland 302, 6. Black Hawk 306, 7. Northeast 308, 8. tie between Tyler and Cleveland State 309, 10. Hawkeye 311

First-day individual leaders -- 1. JD Pollard, Kirkwood, 68; 2, Matthew Creighton, Glendale, 69; 3. tie between Porter Brackett, Glendale, and Cecil Belisle, South Mountain, 71; 5. tie between Zachary Erskine, South Mountain; Brock Barber, Abraham Baldwin and Dain Richie, Parkland, 72.

Black Hawk individual results -- T13, A.J. Shoemaker 35-39-74. T28, Luke Lofgren 38-38--76. T37, Evan Earl 38-39--77. T56, Ethan Earl 39-40--79. T110, Sam Spurgetis 42-44--86.

