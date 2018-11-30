Football

Friday's results

MAC Championship: Northern Illinois 30, Buffalo 29

PAC 12 Championship: Washington 10, Utah 3

Saturday's games

Conference title games

Big 12 Championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

C-USA Championship: UAB at Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

AAC Championship: Memphis at UCF, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.

MWC Championship: Fresno St. at Boise St., 6:45 p.m.

ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.

Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.

Area FBS

Drake at Iowa St., 11 a.m.

FCS playoffs

Second Round

Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 1 p.m.

Montana St. (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 2 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-2), 2 p.m.

SE Missouri (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 3 p.m.

Nicholls St. (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.

N. Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.

Men's basketball

Friday's results

Top 25

No. 9 Michigan State 78, Rutgers 67

No. 22 Wisconsin 72, No. 14 Iowa 66

Radford 62, No. 17 Texas 59

No. 21 Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77

No. 25 Mississippi State 65, Dayton 58

Big 10

Michigan State 78, Rutgers 67

Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, late

Big 12

Radford 62, Texas 59

TCU 89, Central Michigan 62

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, late

Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66

WISCONSIN;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Trice;36;6;14;4;4;7;3;1;20

Happ;32;6;10;1;4;7;5;5;13

Davison;27;3;8;2;2;4;3;1;9

Iverson;23;2;3;3;4;3;3;2;7

Reuvers;12;1;3;0;0;2;4;0;2

Pritzl;29;5;9;0;0;4;1;0;12

Ford;11;2;4;0;0;1;4;1;4

King;23;1;4;0;0;2;0;3;3

Anderson;3;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;0

Thomas;3;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0

Strickland;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;0;0

team ;;;;;;1;;;

Totals;200;27;56;10;14;32;24;13;72

IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Cook;37;8;15;3;4;15;3;4;19

Bohannon;33;3;12;2;2;3;1;0;11

Garza;24;4;8;3;4;3;4;2;11

Wieskamp;33;3;11;1;1;8;3;0;8

Moss;12;1;5;0;0;1;2;1;2

Baer;23;2;4;2;4;6;1;1;8

McCaffery;22;2;3;2;2;1;1;1;6

Kriener;7;0;1;1;2;0;1;0;1

Dailey;9;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0

team ;;;;;;0;;;

Totals;200;23;59;14;19;38;16;9;66

Halftime -- Wisconsin 27, Iowa 27. 3-point goals -- Wisconsin 8-24 (Trice 4-8, Pritzl 2-6, King 1-3, Davison 1-4, Ford 0-1, Reuvers 0-2); Iowa 6-24 (Bohannon 3-8, Baer 2-4, Wieskamp 1-4, McCaffery 0-1, Kriener 0-1, Moss 0-3, Garza 0-3). Turnovers -- Wisconsin 9 (Trice 3); Iowa 11 (Cook 4). Blocked shots -- Wisconsin 1 (Happ); Iowa 4 (Baer 3). Steals -- Wisconsin 5 (Happ); Iowa 2 (Wieskamp, Baer)

Women's basketball

Friday's results

Big 12

Oklahoma State 66, Texas State 55

Area Div. I

Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40

Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40

UNI -- Karli Rucker 6-14 1-2 2 14, Mikaela Morgan 3-7 2-2 3 10, Ellie Howell 3-9 3-4 4 10, Megan Maahs 3-5 0-0 4 7, Bre Gunnels 1-2 0-0 0 3, Taylor Hagen 2-4 0-0 3 4, Abby Gerrits 1-2 0-0 1 3, Heidi Hillyard 1-2 0-0 4 2, Nicole Kroeger 0-2 0-0 0 0, Kam Finley 0-1 0-0 0 0, Rose Simon-Ressler 0-1 0-0 0 0, Cynthia Wolf 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 20-51 6-8 21 53

IUPUI -- Macee Williams 5-8 2-4 3 13, Allex Brown 2-4 0-0 2 5, Holly Hoopingarner 1-11 1-2 1 4, Sydney Hall 0-5 2-2 3 2, Sydney Roule 0-2 0-0 0 0, Tamya Sims 3-8 2-2 1 8, Morgan Allen 2-2 0-0 1 4, Agatha Beier 1-2 0-0 1 2, Briana Mishler 1-3 0-1 1 2, Brittany Welch 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 15-46 7-11 13 40

UNI;13;19;11;10;--;53

IUPUI;11;10;9;10;--;40

3-point goals -- UNI 7-22 (Morgan 2-6, Maahs 1-1, Gerrits 1-1, Gunnels 1-2, Howell 1-4, Rucker 1-6, Finley 0-1, Wolf 0-1); IUPUI 3-15 (Williams 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hoopingarner 1-4, Roule 0-1, Mishler 0-1, Hall 0-4). Rebounds -- UNI 32 (Rucker 6); IUPUI 34 (Williams 10). Assists -- UNI 10 (Rucker 3, Hillyard 3); IUPUI 8 (Hall 2, Hoopingarner 2, Williams 2). Turnovers -- UNI 14 (Hagen 4); IUPUI 20 (Hall 4, Allen 4). Blocks -- UNI 3 (Rucker, Howell, Maahs); IUPUI 2 (Roule, Sims). Steals -- UNI 7 (Maahs 2); IUPUI 5 (Williams, Brown, Hall, Sims, Allen)

