Football
Friday's results
MAC Championship: Northern Illinois 30, Buffalo 29
PAC 12 Championship: Washington 10, Utah 3
Saturday's games
Conference title games
Big 12 Championship: Texas vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.
C-USA Championship: UAB at Middle Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
AAC Championship: Memphis at UCF, 2:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
SWAC Championship: Southern U. at Alcorn St., 3:30 p.m.
MWC Championship: Fresno St. at Boise St., 6:45 p.m.
ACC Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m.
Big Ten Championship: Northwestern vs. Ohio State at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m.
Area FBS
Drake at Iowa St., 11 a.m.
FCS playoffs
Second Round
Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.
James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon
Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 1 p.m.
Montana St. (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 2 p.m.
Duquesne (9-3) at S. Dakota St. (8-2), 2 p.m.
SE Missouri (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 3 p.m.
Nicholls St. (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.
N. Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.
Men's basketball
Friday's results
Top 25
No. 9 Michigan State 78, Rutgers 67
No. 22 Wisconsin 72, No. 14 Iowa 66
Radford 62, No. 17 Texas 59
No. 21 Buffalo 96, Milwaukee 77
No. 25 Mississippi State 65, Dayton 58
Big 10
Michigan State 78, Rutgers 67
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, late
Big 12
Radford 62, Texas 59
TCU 89, Central Michigan 62
Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, late
Wisconsin 72, Iowa 66
WISCONSIN;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Trice;36;6;14;4;4;7;3;1;20
Happ;32;6;10;1;4;7;5;5;13
Davison;27;3;8;2;2;4;3;1;9
Iverson;23;2;3;3;4;3;3;2;7
Reuvers;12;1;3;0;0;2;4;0;2
Pritzl;29;5;9;0;0;4;1;0;12
Ford;11;2;4;0;0;1;4;1;4
King;23;1;4;0;0;2;0;3;3
Anderson;3;1;1;0;0;0;0;0;0
Thomas;3;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0
Strickland;1;0;0;0;0;0;1;0;0
team ;;;;;;1;;;
Totals;200;27;56;10;14;32;24;13;72
IOWA;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Cook;37;8;15;3;4;15;3;4;19
Bohannon;33;3;12;2;2;3;1;0;11
Garza;24;4;8;3;4;3;4;2;11
Wieskamp;33;3;11;1;1;8;3;0;8
Moss;12;1;5;0;0;1;2;1;2
Baer;23;2;4;2;4;6;1;1;8
McCaffery;22;2;3;2;2;1;1;1;6
Kriener;7;0;1;1;2;0;1;0;1
Dailey;9;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0
team ;;;;;;0;;;
Totals;200;23;59;14;19;38;16;9;66
Halftime -- Wisconsin 27, Iowa 27. 3-point goals -- Wisconsin 8-24 (Trice 4-8, Pritzl 2-6, King 1-3, Davison 1-4, Ford 0-1, Reuvers 0-2); Iowa 6-24 (Bohannon 3-8, Baer 2-4, Wieskamp 1-4, McCaffery 0-1, Kriener 0-1, Moss 0-3, Garza 0-3). Turnovers -- Wisconsin 9 (Trice 3); Iowa 11 (Cook 4). Blocked shots -- Wisconsin 1 (Happ); Iowa 4 (Baer 3). Steals -- Wisconsin 5 (Happ); Iowa 2 (Wieskamp, Baer)
Women's basketball
Friday's results
Big 12
Oklahoma State 66, Texas State 55
Area Div. I
Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40
Northern Iowa 53, IUPUI 40
UNI -- Karli Rucker 6-14 1-2 2 14, Mikaela Morgan 3-7 2-2 3 10, Ellie Howell 3-9 3-4 4 10, Megan Maahs 3-5 0-0 4 7, Bre Gunnels 1-2 0-0 0 3, Taylor Hagen 2-4 0-0 3 4, Abby Gerrits 1-2 0-0 1 3, Heidi Hillyard 1-2 0-0 4 2, Nicole Kroeger 0-2 0-0 0 0, Kam Finley 0-1 0-0 0 0, Rose Simon-Ressler 0-1 0-0 0 0, Cynthia Wolf 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 20-51 6-8 21 53
IUPUI -- Macee Williams 5-8 2-4 3 13, Allex Brown 2-4 0-0 2 5, Holly Hoopingarner 1-11 1-2 1 4, Sydney Hall 0-5 2-2 3 2, Sydney Roule 0-2 0-0 0 0, Tamya Sims 3-8 2-2 1 8, Morgan Allen 2-2 0-0 1 4, Agatha Beier 1-2 0-0 1 2, Briana Mishler 1-3 0-1 1 2, Brittany Welch 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 15-46 7-11 13 40
UNI;13;19;11;10;--;53
IUPUI;11;10;9;10;--;40
3-point goals -- UNI 7-22 (Morgan 2-6, Maahs 1-1, Gerrits 1-1, Gunnels 1-2, Howell 1-4, Rucker 1-6, Finley 0-1, Wolf 0-1); IUPUI 3-15 (Williams 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hoopingarner 1-4, Roule 0-1, Mishler 0-1, Hall 0-4). Rebounds -- UNI 32 (Rucker 6); IUPUI 34 (Williams 10). Assists -- UNI 10 (Rucker 3, Hillyard 3); IUPUI 8 (Hall 2, Hoopingarner 2, Williams 2). Turnovers -- UNI 14 (Hagen 4); IUPUI 20 (Hall 4, Allen 4). Blocks -- UNI 3 (Rucker, Howell, Maahs); IUPUI 2 (Roule, Sims). Steals -- UNI 7 (Maahs 2); IUPUI 5 (Williams, Brown, Hall, Sims, Allen)
