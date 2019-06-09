Baseball

NCAA Super Regionals

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

Louisville 2, East Carolina 0

Friday: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances

Vanderbilt 2, Duke 1

Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5

Saturday: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0

Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2, Vanderbilt advances

Texas Tech 2, Oklahoma State 1

Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5

Sunday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech advances

Michigan 1, UCLA 1

Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2

Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings

Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), late

Auburn 1, North Carolina 1

Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0

Today: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), noon

Mississippi State 1, Stanford 0

Saturday: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2

Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), late

x-Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

Arkansas 1, Mississippi 1

Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5

Today: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 3 p.m.

Florida State 1, LSU 0

Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4

Sunday: LSU (40-25} vs. Florida State (40-21), late

x-Today: LSU vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.

