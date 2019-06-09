Baseball
NCAA Super Regionals
Best-of-3; x-if necessary
Louisville 2, East Carolina 0
Friday: Louisville 14, East Carolina 1
Saturday: Louisville 12, East Carolina 0, Louisville advances
Vanderbilt 2, Duke 1
Friday: Duke 18, Vanderbilt 5
Saturday: Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0
Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2, Vanderbilt advances
Texas Tech 2, Oklahoma State 1
Friday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6
Saturday: Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech 5
Sunday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech advances
Michigan 1, UCLA 1
Friday: Michigan 3, UCLA 2
Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings
Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), late
Auburn 1, North Carolina 1
Saturday: Auburn 11, North Carolina 7
Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0
Today: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), noon
Mississippi State 1, Stanford 0
Saturday: Mississippi State 6, Stanford 2
Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), late
x-Monday: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.
Arkansas 1, Mississippi 1
Saturday: Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2
Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5
Today: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 3 p.m.
Florida State 1, LSU 0
Saturday: Florida State 6, LSU 4
Sunday: LSU (40-25} vs. Florida State (40-21), late
x-Today: LSU vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.
