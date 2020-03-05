Men's basketball
Thursday's results
AP Top 25
No. 5 San Diego State 73, Air Force 60
No. 13 Oregon vs. California, late
No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63
UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71
No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Big Ten
;Conf.;;Overall
Maryland;13;6;23;7
Wisconsin;13;6;20;10
Michigan State;13;6;21;9
Illinois;12;7;20;10
Penn State;11;8;21;9
Ohio State;11;8;21;9
Iowa;11;8;20;10
Michigan;10;9;19;11
Rutgers;10;9;19;11
Purdue;9;10;16;14
Indiana;9;10;19;11
Minnesota;7;12;13;16
Northwestern;2;17;7;22
Nebraska;2;17;7;23
Thursday's games
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio State 71, Illinois 63
Missouri Valley Championships
At Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Thursday's results -- Drake 75, Illinois State 65; (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, late
Today's games -- (1) Northern Iowa vs. (8) Drake, noon; (4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Loyola vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, Northern Iowa/Drake winner vs. Bradley/Southern Illinois winner, 2:30; Loyola/Valparaiso/Evansville winner vs. Indiana State/Missouri State winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 1 p.m.
Ohio State 71, Illinois 63
ILLINOIS (20-10) -- Cockburn 2-5 2-2 6, Dosunmu 9-14 2-2 21, Feliz 4-14 2-2 11, Frazier 3-10 1-2 8, Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Griffin 2-5 2-2 7, Nichols 1-3 0-0 2, Bezhanishvili 1-1 0-0 2, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-10 63.
OHIO ST. (21-9) -- A.Wesson 2-8 4-4 8, K.Wesson 7-10 3-4 19, Hummer 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-6 1-2 1, Washington 3-12 2-2 9, Walker 2-10 11-13 15, Liddell 7-9 3-3 17, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 24-28 71.
Halftime -- Illinois 37-30. 3-Point goals -- Illinois 6-22 (Williams 2-3, Dosunmu 1-3, Griffin 1-3, Feliz 1-6, Frazier 1-6, Nichols 0-1), Ohio St. 3-15 (K.Wesson 2-4, Washington 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Walker 0-2, A.Wesson 0-4). Fouledout -- K.Wesson. Rebounds -- Illinois 28 (Feliz 11), Ohio St. 35 (Liddell 11). Assists -- Illinois 10 (Dosunmu 5), Ohio St. 11 (Walker 5). Total Foul -- Illinois 22, Ohio St. 13. A -- 16,382 (18,809).
Women's basketball
Thursday's results
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53
No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, late
No. 23 Missouri State 85, Valparaiso 70
California 71, No. 24 Arizona State 67
No. 25 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68
Missouri Valley
Missouri State 85, Valparaiso 70
Illinois State 68 Evansville 51
Bradley 58, Indiana State 59
Southern Illinois 58, Loyola 41
Big Ten Championships
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday's results -- Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55; Minnesota 85, Penn State 65
Thursday's results -- Purdue 72, Michigan State 63; Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55; Michigan 81, Nebraska 75; Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56
Today's games -- (1) Maryland vs. (9) Purdue, 11 a.m.; (4) Indiana vs. (5) Rutgers, 1:15 p.m.; (2) Northwestern vs. (7) Michigan, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Iowa vs. (6) Ohio State, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.
Sunday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.
NJCAA Region IV District L tourney
Saturday's championship game at Palos Hills -- (3) Black Hawk vs. (1) Bryant & Stratton, noon
All-Arrowhead Conference
All-Arrowhead Conference women's basketball team as selected by conference coaches:
First team
Kennedy Jackson, Carl Sandburg, soph.; Megan Teal, Black Hawk, fr.; Morgan Baker, Kishwaukee, soph.; Hailey Lovetinsky, Carl Sandburg, soph.; Gabby Englehaupt, Illinois Valley, fr.
Second team
Sydney Hannam, Black Hawk, fr.; Shian Gallbreth, Sauk Valley, soph.; Cesca Vardman, Kishwaukee, soph.; Margie Villaruz, Black Hawk, soph.; Jessica Stice, Black Hawk, fr.; Destiny Allen, Carl Sandburg, fr.
Individual honors
Most valuable player: Kennedy Jackson, Carl Sandburg
Coach of the year: Logan Frye, Black Hawk
Men's swimming
NAIA Championships
At Knoxville, Tenn.
Second-day team leaders
1. Keiser 244, 2. Savannah College of Art & Design 225, 3. Lindsey Wilson 124, 4. Midland 118, 5. Cumberlands 92, 8. St. Ambrose 71
Second-day individual results
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Keiser, 1:19.77; 6. St. Ambrose (Caleb Gaylor, Petter Kolaas, Victor Del Rio Foces, Reece Powell), 1:24.75
500 freestyle -- 1. Joel Thatcher, Savannah College of Art and Design, 4:22.37; 24. Justin Fales, St. Ambrose, 4:46.16; 42. Isaac Garcia, 4:56.56
200 IM -- 1. Lukas Macek, Keiser, 1:48.75; 14. Rais Hassim, St. Ambrose, 1:54.08
50 freestyle -- 1. Marcel Nagy, Keiser, :20.06; 13. Gaylor, St. Ambrose, :21.31; 21. Victor Del Rio Foces, St. Ambrose, :21.52; 23. Peter Kolaas, St. Ambrose, :21.54; 25. Reece Powell, St. Ambrose, :21.57; 40. Ryan Warrick, St. Ambrose, :22.05; 43. Keegan Dolphin, St. Ambrose, :22.13; 46. Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, :2.26; 49. Zac Robinson, St. Ambrose, :22.43
400 medley relay -- 1. Keiser, 3:16.29; 5. St. Ambrose (Quincy Walker, Krupitzer, Hassim, Gaylor), 3:26.21
Women's swimming
NAIA Championships
At Knoxville, Tenn.
Second-day team leaders
1. Savannah College of Art & Design 293.5, 2. Keiser 160, 3. Cumberlands 145, 4. Olivet Nazarene 137, 5. Indiana Wesleyan 102, 10. St. Ambrose 57
Second-day individual results
1-meter diving -- 1. Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, 249.70; 2. Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose, 228.75
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Savannah College of Art & Design, 1:33.32; 13. St. Ambrose (Adam, Catie Schimmelpfenning, Francesca Walker-Rozo, Kelly Baughman), 1:42.39
500 freestyle -- 1. Mendy De Rooi, Cumberlands, 4:58.51; 28. Emily Hartman, St. Ambrose, 5:24.73; 43. Molly Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 5:33.06
50 freestyle -- 1. Anna McGinty, Savannah College of Art and Design, :23.27; 29. Adam, St. Ambrose, :25.05; 47. Walker-Rozo, St. Ambrose, :25.61; 51. Catie Schimmelpfenning, :25.81
400 medley relay -- 1. Keiser, 3:45.52; 14. St. Ambrose (Bethany Anderson, Sullivan, Walker-Rozo, Schimmelpfenning), 4:10.15
Women's track
NAIA Championships
At Brookings, S.D.
Thursday's preliminary results
5,000 -- 1. Emily Kearney, Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta, 17:36.17; 22. Michaela Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 18:06.79
Baseball
Augustana 4, Bluffton 2
Augustana;011;000;110;—;4;11;1
Bluffton;000;110;000;—;2;6;2
Hoban, Chamberlain (5), and Pschigoda; Garrison, Slade (7), Krizek (9), and Reynolds. Two or more hits – Augustana, Baker 3, Owens 3, Huber 2. Bluffton, O’Reilly 2. 2B – Bluffton, O’Reilly. HR – Augustana, Marcucci.
Records – Augustana 2-2, Bluffton 2-5.
Men’s lacrosse
Augustana 13, Cornell 4
Augustana;1;6;4;2;—;13
Cornell;0;0;0;4;—;4
Augustana goals – Mark Teschke 4, Trever Moore 4, Steve Robertson 1, John Caabrese 1, Matt Pierson 1, Shane Forsyth 1, Robert Kibble 1. Augustana assists – Matteo Uccelli 3, Robertson 2, Sam Shaver 2, Teschke 2, Calabrese 1, Adam Fisher 1, Pierson 1.
Shots – Augustana 66, Cornell 16. Ground balls – Augustana 55, Cornell 17. Saves – Augustana (Tommy Angelos 5, Cameron Duffy 1) 6, Cornell 20. Turnovers – Augustana 12, Cornell 30.
Records – Augustana 14, Cornell 1-1.