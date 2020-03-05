COLLEGE
Men's basketball

Thursday's results

AP Top 25

No. 5 San Diego State 73, Air Force 60

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, late

No. 19 Ohio State 71, No. 23 Illinois 63

UConn 77, No. 21 Houston 71

No. 25 Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Big Ten

;Conf.;;Overall

Maryland;13;6;23;7

Wisconsin;13;6;20;10

Michigan State;13;6;21;9

Illinois;12;7;20;10

Penn State;11;8;21;9

Ohio State;11;8;21;9

Iowa;11;8;20;10

Michigan;10;9;19;11

Rutgers;10;9;19;11

Purdue;9;10;16;14

Indiana;9;10;19;11

Minnesota;7;12;13;16

Northwestern;2;17;7;22

Nebraska;2;17;7;23

Thursday's games

Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Ohio State 71, Illinois 63

Missouri Valley Championships

At Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Thursday's results -- Drake 75, Illinois State 65; (7) Valparaiso vs. (10) Evansville, late

Today's games -- (1) Northern Iowa vs. (8) Drake, noon; (4) Bradley vs. (5) Southern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Loyola vs. Valparaiso/Evansville winner, 6 p.m.; (3) Indiana State vs. (6) Missouri State, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, Northern Iowa/Drake winner vs. Bradley/Southern Illinois winner, 2:30; Loyola/Valparaiso/Evansville winner vs. Indiana State/Missouri State winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 1 p.m.

Ohio State 71, Illinois 63

ILLINOIS (20-10) -- Cockburn 2-5 2-2 6, Dosunmu 9-14 2-2 21, Feliz 4-14 2-2 11, Frazier 3-10 1-2 8, Williams 2-3 0-0 6, Griffin 2-5 2-2 7, Nichols 1-3 0-0 2, Bezhanishvili 1-1 0-0 2, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-10 63.

OHIO ST. (21-9) -- A.Wesson 2-8 4-4 8, K.Wesson 7-10 3-4 19, Hummer 1-1 0-0 2, Muhammad 0-6 1-2 1, Washington 3-12 2-2 9, Walker 2-10 11-13 15, Liddell 7-9 3-3 17, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 24-28 71.

Halftime -- Illinois 37-30. 3-Point goals -- Illinois 6-22 (Williams 2-3, Dosunmu 1-3, Griffin 1-3, Feliz 1-6, Frazier 1-6, Nichols 0-1), Ohio St. 3-15 (K.Wesson 2-4, Washington 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Walker 0-2, A.Wesson 0-4). Fouledout -- K.Wesson. Rebounds -- Illinois 28 (Feliz 11), Ohio St. 35 (Liddell 11). Assists -- Illinois 10 (Dosunmu 5), Ohio St. 11 (Walker 5). Total Foul -- Illinois 22, Ohio St. 13. A -- 16,382 (18,809).

Women's basketball

Thursday's results

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 69, Texas 53

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Washington State, late

No. 23 Missouri State 85, Valparaiso 70

California 71, No. 24 Arizona State 67

No. 25 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

Missouri Valley

Missouri State 85, Valparaiso 70

Illinois State 68 Evansville 51

Bradley 58, Indiana State 59

Southern Illinois 58, Loyola 41

Big Ten Championships

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday's results -- Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55; Minnesota 85, Penn State 65

Thursday's results -- Purdue 72, Michigan State 63; Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55; Michigan 81, Nebraska 75; Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56

Today's games -- (1) Maryland vs. (9) Purdue, 11 a.m.; (4) Indiana vs. (5) Rutgers, 1:15 p.m.; (2) Northwestern vs. (7) Michigan, 5:30 p.m.; (3) Iowa vs. (6) Ohio State, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday's games -- Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.

Sunday's game -- Championship, 5 p.m.

NJCAA Region IV District L tourney

Saturday's championship game at Palos Hills -- (3) Black Hawk vs. (1) Bryant & Stratton, noon

All-Arrowhead Conference

All-Arrowhead Conference women's basketball team as selected by conference coaches:

First team

Kennedy Jackson, Carl Sandburg, soph.; Megan Teal, Black Hawk, fr.; Morgan Baker, Kishwaukee, soph.; Hailey Lovetinsky, Carl Sandburg, soph.; Gabby Englehaupt, Illinois Valley, fr.

Second team

Sydney Hannam, Black Hawk, fr.; Shian Gallbreth, Sauk Valley, soph.; Cesca Vardman, Kishwaukee, soph.; Margie Villaruz, Black Hawk, soph.; Jessica Stice, Black Hawk, fr.; Destiny Allen, Carl Sandburg, fr.

Individual honors

Most valuable player: Kennedy Jackson, Carl Sandburg

Coach of the year: Logan Frye, Black Hawk

Men's swimming

NAIA Championships

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Second-day team leaders

1. Keiser 244, 2. Savannah College of Art & Design 225, 3. Lindsey Wilson 124, 4. Midland 118, 5. Cumberlands 92, 8. St. Ambrose 71

Second-day individual results

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Keiser, 1:19.77; 6. St. Ambrose (Caleb Gaylor, Petter Kolaas, Victor Del Rio Foces, Reece Powell), 1:24.75

500 freestyle -- 1. Joel Thatcher, Savannah College of Art and Design, 4:22.37; 24. Justin Fales, St. Ambrose, 4:46.16; 42. Isaac Garcia, 4:56.56

200 IM -- 1. Lukas Macek, Keiser, 1:48.75; 14. Rais Hassim, St. Ambrose, 1:54.08

50 freestyle -- 1. Marcel Nagy, Keiser, :20.06; 13. Gaylor, St. Ambrose, :21.31; 21. Victor Del Rio Foces, St. Ambrose, :21.52; 23. Peter Kolaas, St. Ambrose, :21.54; 25. Reece Powell, St. Ambrose, :21.57; 40. Ryan Warrick, St. Ambrose, :22.05; 43. Keegan Dolphin, St. Ambrose, :22.13; 46. Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, :2.26; 49. Zac Robinson, St. Ambrose, :22.43

400 medley relay -- 1. Keiser, 3:16.29; 5. St. Ambrose (Quincy Walker, Krupitzer, Hassim, Gaylor), 3:26.21

Women's swimming

NAIA Championships

At Knoxville, Tenn.

Second-day team leaders

1. Savannah College of Art & Design 293.5, 2. Keiser 160, 3. Cumberlands 145, 4. Olivet Nazarene 137, 5. Indiana Wesleyan 102, 10. St. Ambrose 57

Second-day individual results

1-meter diving -- 1. Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, 249.70; 2. Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose, 228.75

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Savannah College of Art & Design, 1:33.32; 13. St. Ambrose (Adam, Catie Schimmelpfenning, Francesca Walker-Rozo, Kelly Baughman), 1:42.39

500 freestyle -- 1. Mendy De Rooi, Cumberlands, 4:58.51; 28. Emily Hartman, St. Ambrose, 5:24.73; 43. Molly Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 5:33.06

50 freestyle -- 1. Anna McGinty, Savannah College of Art and Design, :23.27; 29. Adam, St. Ambrose, :25.05; 47. Walker-Rozo, St. Ambrose, :25.61; 51. Catie Schimmelpfenning, :25.81

400 medley relay -- 1. Keiser, 3:45.52; 14. St. Ambrose (Bethany Anderson, Sullivan, Walker-Rozo, Schimmelpfenning), 4:10.15

Women's track

NAIA Championships

At Brookings, S.D.

Thursday's preliminary results

5,000 -- 1. Emily Kearney, Savannah College of Art & Design-Atlanta, 17:36.17; 22. Michaela Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 18:06.79

Baseball

Augustana 4, Bluffton 2

Augustana;011;000;110;—;4;11;1

Bluffton;000;110;000;—;2;6;2

Hoban, Chamberlain (5), and Pschigoda; Garrison, Slade (7), Krizek (9), and Reynolds. Two or more hits – Augustana, Baker 3, Owens 3, Huber 2. Bluffton, O’Reilly 2. 2B – Bluffton, O’Reilly. HR – Augustana, Marcucci.

Records – Augustana 2-2, Bluffton 2-5.

Men’s lacrosse

Augustana 13, Cornell 4

Augustana;1;6;4;2;—;13

Cornell;0;0;0;4;—;4

Augustana goals – Mark Teschke 4, Trever Moore 4, Steve Robertson 1, John Caabrese 1, Matt Pierson 1, Shane Forsyth 1, Robert Kibble 1. Augustana assists – Matteo Uccelli 3, Robertson 2, Sam Shaver 2, Teschke 2, Calabrese 1, Adam Fisher 1, Pierson 1.

Shots – Augustana 66, Cornell 16. Ground balls – Augustana 55, Cornell 17. Saves – Augustana (Tommy Angelos 5, Cameron Duffy 1) 6, Cornell 20. Turnovers – Augustana 12, Cornell 30.

Records – Augustana 14, Cornell 1-1.

