Women's volleyball
Mount Mercy 19-25-17-28-15, St. Ambrose 25-16-25-26-7
Kills -- MM, Alyssa Weldon 22, Maddie Bell 14, Torie Alexander 6; SAU, Jenny Koerner 18, Abby Happ 17, Rachael Dion 9. Assists -- MM, Kayla Daggett 41; SAU, Amber Tomlin 38. Aces -- MM, Daggett 3, Haley Stecklein 2; SAU, Grace McGrath 3, Mickey Hayes 2. Digs -- MM, Weldon 16, Stecklein 14, Madelyn Orton 13; SAU, Happ 19, McGrath 18, Tomlin 11. Blocks -- MM, Abbi Tunis 5, Olivia Makinen 4; SAU, Dion 3.
