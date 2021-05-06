Football
NCAA FCS semifinals
Saturday's games
Delaware at South Dakota State, 11 a.m., ESPN
James Madison at Sam Houston State, 1:30 p.m., ABC
NAIA championship
Monday's game at Grambling, La.
Lindsey Wilson vs. Northwestern (Iowa), 6 p.m.
Baseball
Augustana 3, Carroll 2
Augustana;000;030;000;--;3;10;0
Carroll;020;000;000;--;2;5;1
Max Mead, Josh Chamberlain (7), John Hayes (8) and Griffen Pschigoda. Ben Ellifson, Nick Evert (5), Josh Streu (7), Dawson Kiphart (8), Jake Nitch (9) and Trevor Benz. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Pschigoda 3, Zachary Vrbancic; Carroll, Mitch Massino. 2B -- Augustana, Pschigoda, Brett Benedetti. RBI -- Augustana, Pshigoda, Alec McGinnis, Vrbancic; Carroll, Benton Holly, Justin Baker. Records -- Augustana 28-6, 20-6; Carroll 18-19, 12-17
Black Hawk 11-24, Highland 0-13
Game 1
Highland;000;00;--;0;2;1
Black Hawk;161;3x;--;11;10;0
WP -- Barrios. LP -- Singley. Two or more hits -- BHC, Resetich, Webster, Schneider. 2B -- BHC, Resetich. HR -- BHC, Resetich. RBI -- BHC, Webster 4, Resetich 2, Hernandez 2, Kiefer, McFarland.
Game 2
Highland;415;102;--;13;11;5
Black Hawk;317;436;24;15;2
WP -- West. Two or more hits -- H, Colon, Aponte, Bell, Freeman; BHC, Resetich 4, Davis 4, Webster 3, Kiefer. 2B -- H, Galassi, Colon, Aponte, Bell; BHC, Webster, Roth, Resetich. HR -- H, Bell; BHC, Webster. RBI -- H, Aponte 3, Bell 3, Rosado 2, Freeman 2; BHC, Webster 8, Davis 5, Roth 2, Resetich, Kiefer, Bruce, Hernandez.
Softball
Augustana 5, Elmhurst 4
CCIW Championships at Decatur, Ill.
Elmhurst;002;002;0;--;4;5;3
Augustana;400;010;x;--;5;8;1
Jens Hicks and Amaya Chavez; Cecelia Peine, Erin Smith (4) and Kaitln Rusin. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Molly Wrenn 2, Ashley Dehmlow 2. 2B -- Augustana, Tristan Bautista, Sydney Ohrtmann. RBI -- Elmhurst, Alyssa Fitkowski, Jenna Geraci, Chavez; Augustana, Claire Weeks, Dehmlow, Smith. Records -- Elmhurst 9-21, Augustana 14-25
Millikin 9, Augustana 5
CCIW Championships at Decatur, Ill.
Augustana;100;003;1;--;5;8;2
Millikin;052;002;x;--;9;8;3
Ranieri, Page (2) and Bielfeldt; Armstrong, Coffman (7) and Foreman. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Blood 2, Smith 2, Weeks 2; Millikin, Pulec 2. 2B -- Augustana, Blood, Smith; Millikin, Pulec, Trenkle. RBI -- Augustana, Blood, Smith, Weeks; Millikin, Blake 2, Foreman 2. Records -- Augustana 14-26, Millikin 28-11
Men's lacrosse
Keiser 12, St. Ambrose 7
NAIA Nationals quarterfinals
At Savannah, Ga.
St. Ambrose;3;2;1;1;--;7
Keiser;1;2;6;3;--;12
Goals -- St. Ambrose, Cole Danner 2, Michael Shakerin 2, Isaiah Hahn, Makaile Shaddix, Sam Kerr; Kaiser, Hunter East 3, John Senior 3, Dylan Sharpe 3, Anthony Senior 2, Cam Provines. Assists -- St. Ambrose, Christian Dimaano, Shakerin; Keiser, Cole Stassi 4, Sharpe 2, Landon Underwood, East. Saves -- St. Ambrose, Nolan Hayes 11; Keiser, Cole George 12. Shots -- St. Ambrose 42, Keiser 39. Ground balls -- St. Ambrose 23, Keiser 28. Turnovers -- St. Ambrose 22, Keiser 22. Penalties -- St. Ambrose 7, Keiser 11. Records -- St. Ambrose 13-4, Keiser 7-2