Men’s basketball
NCAA Final Four
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Saturday’s semifinals
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), approx. 7:49
Championship game
Monday, April 8
Semifinal winners, tba
NIT
At Madison Square Garden, New York
Today’s semifinals
Wichita State (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.
Championship game
Thursday
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CollegeInsider.com tournament
Today’s semifinals
Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.
Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.
Championship game
Thursday
Semifinal winners, tba
CBI
Championship series (best-of-3)
Monday’s results
South Florida 63, DePaul 61, South Florida leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s game
South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), tba
Friday’s game
South Florida at DePaul, tba, if necessary
Women’s basketball
NCAA tournament
Sunday’s results
Portland Regional
Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84
Albany Regional
UConn 80, Louisville 73
Monday’s results
Greensboro regional
Baylor 85, Iowa 53
Chicago Regional
Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68
Final Four
At Tampa, Fla.
Friday’s semifinals
Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 6 or 8:30 p.m.
Championship game
Sunday
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
WNIT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.
Championship game
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Baylor 85, Iowa 53
IOWA (29-7) -- Hannah Stewart 3-10 2-2 3 8, Megan Gustafson 9-17 5-10 0 23, Makenzie Meyer 0-5 2-2 3 2, Tania Davis 3-11 3-4 2 10, Kathleen Doyle 3-11 2-2 5 10, Alexis Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0 0, Amanda Ollinger 0-1 0-0 1 0, Monika Szinano 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18-56 14-20 14 53
BAYLOR (35-1) -- Lauren Cox 10-16 2-3 2 22, Kalani Brown 6-11 2-3 3 14, DiDi Richards 7-10 2-3 3 16, Juicy Landrum 2-9 0-0 2 5, Chloe Jackson 7-16 0-0 4 14, Nalyssa Smith 3-4 0-0 1 6, Honesty Scott-Grayson 0-0 4-4 0 4, Moon Ursin 2-4 0-0 1 4, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0 0, Aquira DeCosta 0-0 0-0 0 0, Queen Egbo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Caitlin Bickle 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 37-70 10-13 16 85
Iowa;13;14;15;11;--;53
Baylor;21;20;24;20;--;85
3-point goals -- Iowa 3-10 (Doyle 2-4, Davis 1-3, Sevillian 0-1, Meyer 0-2); Baylor 1-8 (Landrum 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Ursin 0-1, Cox 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 26 (Gustafson 9); Baylor 47 (Cox 11, Richards 10). Assists -- Iowa 12 (Doyle 6); Baylor 16 (Richards 6). Turnovers -- Iowa 16 (Gustafson 5); Baylor 17 (Richards 3, Landrum 3, Jackson 3). Blocks -- Iowa 1 (Gustafson); Baylor 6 (Brown 3). Steals -- Iowa 11 (Stewart 4, Doyle 4); Baylor 12 (Richards 6). A -- 4,164
AP All-America team
First team — Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, sr.; Megan Gustafson, Iowa, 6-3, sr.; Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, jr.; Asia Durr, Louisville, 5-10, sr.; Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 6-7, sr.
Second team — Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, 5-8, sr.; Kalani Brown, Baylor, 6-7, sr.; Kristine Anigwe, California, 6-4, sr.; Alanna Smith, Stanford, 6-3, sr.; Bridget Carleton, Iowa State, 6-1, sr.
Third team — Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, sr.; Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame, 6-4, sr.; Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, jr.; Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, 6-1, sr.; Jackie Young, Notre Dame, 6-0, jr.
Honorable mention — Bella Alarie, Princeton; Chastadie Barrs, Lamar; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Cierra Dillard, Buffalo; Reyna Frost, Central Michigan; Ae'rianna Harris, Purdue; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette; Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State; Anriel Howard, Mississippi State; Kiara Leslie, N.C. State; Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Destiny Slocum, Oregon State.
Baseball
Kishwaukee 8-6, Black Hawk 0-9
First game
Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
Kishwaukee;050;210;X;--;8;8;1
WP -- Prieto. LP -- Reese. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Traystman; Kishwaukee, Doyle, Duverger. 2B -- Kishwaukee, Duverger 2, Doyle. RBIs -- Kishwaukee, Doyle 2, Duverger 2, Valerio, Prieto, Ryan, DeLeon.
Second game
Black Hawk;140;202;0;--;9;12;2
Kishwaukee;010;050;0;--;6;8;3
WP -- Villasenor. LP -- Vera. S -- Dominik. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Hebreard, Acri, Stonskas, Acaba; Kishwaukee, Doyle. 2B -- Black Hawk, Acaba; Kishwaukee, Howard. HR -- Kishwaukee, Ryan. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Acri 2, Stonskas 2, White 2, Traystman, Hart; Kishwaukee, Ryan 4, Wetzel, DeLeon.
