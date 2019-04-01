Men’s basketball

NCAA Final Four

At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Saturday’s semifinals

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), approx. 7:49

Championship game

Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners, tba

NIT

At Madison Square Garden, New York

Today’s semifinals

Wichita State (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 6 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 8:30 p.m.

Championship game

Thursday

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CollegeInsider.com tournament

Today’s semifinals

Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 6 p.m.

Texas Southern (24-13) at Green Bay (20-16), 8 p.m.

Championship game

Thursday

Semifinal winners, tba

CBI

Championship series (best-of-3)

Monday’s results

South Florida 63, DePaul 61, South Florida leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s game

South Florida (23-13) at DePaul (18-16), tba

Friday’s game

South Florida at DePaul, tba, if necessary

Women’s basketball

NCAA tournament

Sunday’s results

Portland Regional

Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84

Albany Regional

UConn 80, Louisville 73

Monday’s results

Greensboro regional

Baylor 85, Iowa 53

Chicago Regional

Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68

Final Four

At Tampa, Fla.

Friday’s semifinals

Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

Championship game

Sunday

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

WNIT

Wednesday’s semifinals

Northwestern (20-14) at James Madison (29-5), 6 p.m.

TCU (24-10) at Arizona (22-13), 8:30 p.m.

Championship game

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Baylor 85, Iowa 53

IOWA (29-7) -- Hannah Stewart 3-10 2-2 3 8, Megan Gustafson 9-17 5-10 0 23, Makenzie Meyer 0-5 2-2 3 2, Tania Davis 3-11 3-4 2 10, Kathleen Doyle 3-11 2-2 5 10, Alexis Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0 0, Amanda Ollinger 0-1 0-0 1 0, Monika Szinano 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18-56 14-20 14 53

BAYLOR (35-1) -- Lauren Cox 10-16 2-3 2 22, Kalani Brown 6-11 2-3 3 14, DiDi Richards 7-10 2-3 3 16, Juicy Landrum 2-9 0-0 2 5, Chloe Jackson 7-16 0-0 4 14, Nalyssa Smith 3-4 0-0 1 6, Honesty Scott-Grayson 0-0 4-4 0 4, Moon Ursin 2-4 0-0 1 4, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0 0, Aquira DeCosta 0-0 0-0 0 0, Queen Egbo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Caitlin Bickle 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 37-70 10-13 16 85

Iowa;13;14;15;11;--;53

Baylor;21;20;24;20;--;85

3-point goals -- Iowa 3-10 (Doyle 2-4, Davis 1-3, Sevillian 0-1, Meyer 0-2); Baylor 1-8 (Landrum 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Ursin 0-1, Cox 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 26 (Gustafson 9); Baylor 47 (Cox 11, Richards 10). Assists -- Iowa 12 (Doyle 6); Baylor 16 (Richards 6). Turnovers -- Iowa 16 (Gustafson 5); Baylor 17 (Richards 3, Landrum 3, Jackson 3). Blocks -- Iowa 1 (Gustafson); Baylor 6 (Brown 3). Steals -- Iowa 11 (Stewart 4, Doyle 4); Baylor 12 (Richards 6). A -- 4,164

AP All-America team

First team — Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, sr.; Megan Gustafson, Iowa, 6-3, sr.; Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, jr.; Asia Durr, Louisville, 5-10, sr.; Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 6-7, sr.

Second team — Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, 5-8, sr.; Kalani Brown, Baylor, 6-7, sr.; Kristine Anigwe, California, 6-4, sr.; Alanna Smith, Stanford, 6-3, sr.; Bridget Carleton, Iowa State, 6-1, sr.

Third team — Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, sr.; Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame, 6-4, sr.; Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, jr.; Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, 6-1, sr.; Jackie Young, Notre Dame, 6-0, jr.

Honorable mention — Bella Alarie, Princeton; Chastadie Barrs, Lamar; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Cierra Dillard, Buffalo; Reyna Frost, Central Michigan; Ae'rianna Harris, Purdue; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette; Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State; Anriel Howard, Mississippi State; Kiara Leslie, N.C. State; Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Destiny Slocum, Oregon State.

Baseball

Kishwaukee 8-6, Black Hawk 0-9

First game

Black Hawk;000;000;0;--;0;3;4

Kishwaukee;050;210;X;--;8;8;1

WP -- Prieto. LP -- Reese. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Traystman; Kishwaukee, Doyle, Duverger. 2B -- Kishwaukee, Duverger 2, Doyle. RBIs -- Kishwaukee, Doyle 2, Duverger 2, Valerio, Prieto, Ryan, DeLeon.

Second game

Black Hawk;140;202;0;--;9;12;2

Kishwaukee;010;050;0;--;6;8;3

WP -- Villasenor. LP -- Vera. S -- Dominik. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Hebreard, Acri, Stonskas, Acaba; Kishwaukee, Doyle. 2B -- Black Hawk, Acaba; Kishwaukee, Howard. HR -- Kishwaukee, Ryan. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Acri 2, Stonskas 2, White 2, Traystman, Hart; Kishwaukee, Ryan 4, Wetzel, DeLeon.

