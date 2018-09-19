Football
Big Ten
West Division
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;1;0;1;2
Iowa;0;0;3;0
Minnesota;0;0;3;0
Illinois;0;0;2;1
Wisconsin;0;0;2;1
Nebraska;0;0;0;2
Purdue;0;1;0;3
East Division
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Ohio State;1;0;3;0
Indiana;0;0;3;0
Penn State;0;0;3;0
Maryland;0;0;2;1
Michigan;0;0;2;1
Michigan State;0;0;1;1
Rutgers;0;1;1;2
Friday’s game
Penn State at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
Saturday’s games
Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., KLJB
Nebraska at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Boston College at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Tulane at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;1;0;3;0
Oklahoma State;0;0;3;0
West Virginia;0;0;2;0
Baylor;0;0;2;1
Kansas;0;0;2;1
Kansas State;0;0;2;1
TCU;0;0;2;1
Texas;0;0;2;1
Texas Tech;0;0;2;1
Iowa State;0;1;0;2
Saturday’s games
Akron at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FSN
Kansas State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Army at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Illinois State;0;0;2;0
North Dakota State;0;0;2;0
South Dakota State;0;0;2;0
Indiana State;0;0;2;1
Missouri State;0;0;2;1
South Dakota;0;0;2;1
Southern Illinois;0;0;1;2
Western Illinois;0;0;1;2
Youngstown State;0;0;1;2
Northern Iowa;0;0;0;2
Saturday’s games
Hampton at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m., KGCW
Delaware at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Illinois State at Colorado State, 2 p.m.
CCIW
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;1;0;2;0
Millikin;1;0;2;0
North Central;1;0;2;0
Carthage;1;0;1;1
Illinois Wesleyan;1;0;1;1
Carroll;0;1;1;1
Elmhurst;0;1;1;1
North Park;0;1;1;1
Wash U-St. Louis;0;1;1;1
Wheaton;0;1;1;1
Saturday’s games
Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 6 p.m.
North Central at North Park, 1 p.m.
Carroll at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.
Carthage at Washington U.-St Louis, 1 p.m.
Millikin at Wheaton, 6 p.m.
Mid-States
Midwest League
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
St. Ambrose;0;0;2;1
St. Xavier;0;0;2;2
Olivet Nazarene;0;0;1;2
St. Francis (Ill.);0;0;1;2
Trinity International;0;0;1;3
Robert Morris (Ill.);0;0;0;4
Mideast League
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Siena Heights;1;0;3;0
Concordia (Mich.);0;0;3;0
St. Francis (Ind.);0;0;3;0
Marian;0;0;2;0
Taylor;0;0;2;1
Lindnwd-Bellville;0;0;0;3
Missouri Baptist;0;1;1;3
Saturday’s games
Missouri Baptist at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.
Lindenwood-Belleville at Indiana Wesleyan, noon
St. Francis (Ind.) at St. Xavier, 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) at Robert Morris (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Siena Heights at St. Francis (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene at Marian, 5 p.m.
American Rivers
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Central;1;0;3;0
Dubuque;1;0;2;1
Simpson;1;0;2;1
Wartburg;1;0;2;1
Loras;0;0;1;1
Buena Vista;0;1;1;2
Coe;0;1;1;2
Nebraska Wesleyan;0;1;1;2
Luther;0;1;0;3
Saturday’s games
Central at Dubuque, 1 p.m.
Loras at Luther, 1 p.m.
Coe at Buena Vista, 1 p.m.
Wartburg at Nebraska Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Midwest Conference South
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Cornell;0;0;1;1
Grinnell;0;0;1;1
Lake Forest;0;0;1;1
Monmouth;0;0;1;1
Illinois College;0;0;0;2
Knox;0;0;0;2
Saturday’s games
Macalester at Monmouth, 1 p.m.
Knox at Ripon, 1 p.m.
Illinois College at Univ. of Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Beloit, 1 p.m.
Grinnell at St. Norbert, 1 p.m.
Lawrence at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.
Women's golf
CCIW Fall Preview
At Joliet Country Club, Joliet, Ill, Par 72
Team results -- 1. Carthage 336, 2. Augustana 362, 3. Wheaton 397, 4. Elmhurst 418
Individual results -- 1. Sarah Lyman, Carthage 77; 2. tie between Kate Munro, Carthage and Marin Halvorsen, Wheaton, 84
Augustana results -- 6. Melanie Loefler 88, 7. Kyle Schurter 89, 11. Miranda Sharp 92, 12. Jennifer Filotto 93, 21. Jillian Stone 100
Women's soccer
St. Ambrose 1, Trinity International
Halftime -- St. Ambrose 0, Trinity 0. Goals -- St. Ambrose, Tori Timerman (unassisted) 88th minute. Saves -- Trinity, Rebecca Wells 8; St. Ambrose, Molly McLaughlin 4. Corners -- St. Ambrose 5, Trinity 1. Shots -- St. Ambrose 15, Trinity 6. Yellow cards -- St. Ambrose, Maddie Aguilar. Records -- St. Ambrose (6-1, 1-0), Trinity (2-4-1, 0-1)
Men’s soccer
Trinity International 2, St. Ambrose 1
Halftime — St. Ambrose 1, Trinity 1. Goals — St, Ambrose, Tom Greenwood (Nathan Lukasik), 17th minute. Trinity, Nate Michaelis (unassisted), 19th minute; Jorge Vazquez (unassisted), 81st minute. Saves — Trinity, Eddie Windsor 4; St. Ambrose, Lewis Moston 2/ Corners — Trinity 1, St. Ambrose 6. Shots — Trinity 5, St. Ambrose 9. Records — St, Ambrose (2-4-1, 0-1), Trinity (4-2, 1-0)
