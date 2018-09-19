Football

Big Ten

West Division

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;1;0;1;2

Iowa;0;0;3;0

Minnesota;0;0;3;0

Illinois;0;0;2;1

Wisconsin;0;0;2;1

Nebraska;0;0;0;2

Purdue;0;1;0;3

East Division

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Ohio State;1;0;3;0

Indiana;0;0;3;0

Penn State;0;0;3;0

Maryland;0;0;2;1

Michigan;0;0;2;1

Michigan State;0;0;1;1

Rutgers;0;1;1;2

Friday’s game

Penn State at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

Saturday’s games

Wisconsin at Iowa, 7:30 p.m., KLJB

Nebraska at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Boston College at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Tulane at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;1;0;3;0

Oklahoma State;0;0;3;0

West Virginia;0;0;2;0

Baylor;0;0;2;1

Kansas;0;0;2;1

Kansas State;0;0;2;1

TCU;0;0;2;1

Texas;0;0;2;1

Texas Tech;0;0;2;1

Iowa State;0;1;0;2

Saturday’s games

Akron at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FSN

Kansas State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Army at Oklahoma, 6 p.m. 

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Illinois State;0;0;2;0

North Dakota State;0;0;2;0

South Dakota State;0;0;2;0

Indiana State;0;0;2;1

Missouri State;0;0;2;1

South Dakota;0;0;2;1

Southern Illinois;0;0;1;2

Western Illinois;0;0;1;2

Youngstown State;0;0;1;2

Northern Iowa;0;0;0;2

Saturday’s games

Hampton at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m., KGCW

Delaware at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Colorado State, 2 p.m.

CCIW

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;1;0;2;0

Millikin;1;0;2;0

North Central;1;0;2;0

Carthage;1;0;1;1

Illinois Wesleyan;1;0;1;1

Carroll;0;1;1;1

Elmhurst;0;1;1;1

North Park;0;1;1;1

Wash U-St. Louis;0;1;1;1

Wheaton;0;1;1;1

Saturday’s games

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana, 6 p.m.

North Central at North Park, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Elmhurst, 1 p.m.

Carthage at Washington U.-St Louis, 1 p.m.

Millikin at Wheaton, 6 p.m.

Mid-States

Midwest League

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

St. Ambrose;0;0;2;1

St. Xavier;0;0;2;2

Olivet Nazarene;0;0;1;2

St. Francis (Ill.);0;0;1;2

Trinity International;0;0;1;3

Robert Morris (Ill.);0;0;0;4

Mideast League

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Siena Heights;1;0;3;0

Concordia (Mich.);0;0;3;0

St. Francis (Ind.);0;0;3;0

Marian;0;0;2;0

Taylor;0;0;2;1

Lindnwd-Bellville;0;0;0;3

Missouri Baptist;0;1;1;3

Saturday’s games

Missouri Baptist at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.

Lindenwood-Belleville at Indiana Wesleyan, noon

St. Francis (Ind.) at St. Xavier, 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) at Robert Morris (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Siena Heights at St. Francis (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene at Marian, 5 p.m.

American Rivers

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Central;1;0;3;0

Dubuque;1;0;2;1

Simpson;1;0;2;1

Wartburg;1;0;2;1

Loras;0;0;1;1

Buena Vista;0;1;1;2

Coe;0;1;1;2

Nebraska Wesleyan;0;1;1;2

Luther;0;1;0;3

Saturday’s games

Central at Dubuque, 1 p.m.

Loras at Luther, 1 p.m.

Coe at Buena Vista, 1 p.m.

Wartburg at Nebraska Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Midwest Conference South

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Cornell;0;0;1;1

Grinnell;0;0;1;1

Lake Forest;0;0;1;1

Monmouth;0;0;1;1

Illinois College;0;0;0;2

Knox;0;0;0;2

Saturday’s games

Macalester at Monmouth, 1 p.m.

Knox at Ripon, 1 p.m.

Illinois College at Univ. of Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Beloit, 1 p.m.

Grinnell at St. Norbert, 1 p.m.

Lawrence at Lake Forest, 1 p.m.

Women's golf

CCIW Fall Preview

At Joliet Country Club, Joliet, Ill, Par 72

Team results -- 1. Carthage 336, 2. Augustana 362, 3. Wheaton 397, 4. Elmhurst 418

Individual results -- 1. Sarah Lyman, Carthage 77; 2. tie between Kate Munro, Carthage and Marin Halvorsen, Wheaton, 84

Augustana results -- 6. Melanie Loefler 88, 7. Kyle Schurter 89, 11. Miranda Sharp 92, 12. Jennifer Filotto 93, 21. Jillian Stone 100

Women's soccer

St. Ambrose 1, Trinity International 

Halftime -- St. Ambrose 0, Trinity 0. Goals -- St. Ambrose, Tori Timerman (unassisted) 88th minute. Saves -- Trinity, Rebecca Wells 8; St. Ambrose, Molly McLaughlin 4. Corners -- St. Ambrose 5, Trinity 1. Shots -- St. Ambrose 15, Trinity 6. Yellow cards -- St. Ambrose, Maddie Aguilar. Records -- St. Ambrose (6-1, 1-0), Trinity (2-4-1, 0-1)

Men’s soccer

Trinity International 2, St. Ambrose 1

Halftime — St. Ambrose 1, Trinity 1. Goals — St, Ambrose, Tom Greenwood (Nathan Lukasik), 17th minute. Trinity, Nate Michaelis (unassisted), 19th minute; Jorge Vazquez (unassisted), 81st minute. Saves — Trinity, Eddie Windsor 4; St. Ambrose, Lewis Moston 2/ Corners — Trinity 1, St. Ambrose 6. Shots — Trinity 5, St. Ambrose 9. Records — St, Ambrose (2-4-1, 0-1), Trinity (4-2, 1-0)

