Football
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:
1. Ohio State, 2. LSU, 3. Clemson, 4. Alabama, 5. Georgia, 6. Oklahoma, 7. Utah, 8. Florida, 9. Baylor, 10. Penn State, 11. Michigan, 12. Oregon, 13. Notre Dame, 14. Wisconsin, 15. Auburn, 16. Iowa, 17. Minnesota, 18. Cincinnati, 19. Boise State, 20. Memphis, 21. Virginia Tech, 22. Oklahoma State, 23. Appalachian State, 24. Iowa State, 25. Navy
AP top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU (50)
|11-0
|1537
|1
|2. Ohio St. (9)
|11-0
|1486
|2
|3. Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1440
|3
|4. Georgia
|10-1
|1347
|4
|5. Alabama
|10-1
|1283
|5
|6. Utah
|10-1
|1231
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1189
|8
|8. Florida
|9-2
|1058
|10
|9. Minnesota
|10-1
|996
|11
|10. Michigan
|9-2
|913
|12
|11. Baylor
|10-1
|910
|13
|12. Penn St.
|9-2
|903
|9
|13. Wisconsin
|9-2
|791
|14
|14. Oregon
|9-2
|784
|6
|15. Notre Dame
|9-2
|701
|15
|16. Auburn
|8-3
|635
|16
|17. Memphis
|10-1
|535
|18
|18. Cincinnati
|10-1
|518
|17
|19. Iowa
|8-3
|510
|19
|20. Boise St.
|10-1
|410
|20
|21. Oklahoma St.
|8-3
|266
|22
|22. Appalachian St.
|10-1
|206
|23
|23. Virginia Tech
|8-3
|147
|25
|24. Navy
|8-2
|99
|-
|25. Southern Cal
|8-4
|79
|-
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Amway coaches poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (52)
|11-0
|1561
|1
|2. Ohio State (7)
|11-0
|1510
|2
|3. Clemson (4)
|11-0
|1464
|3
|4. Georgia
|10-1
|1351
|4
|5. Alabama
|10-1
|1325
|5
|6. Utah
|10-1
|1252
|8
|7. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1223
|7
|8. Florida
|9-2
|1074
|10
|9. Minnesota
|10-1
|1014
|11
|10. Baylor
|10-1
|924
|13
|11. Michigan
|9-2
|893
|12
|12. Penn State
|9-2
|857
|9
|13. Oregon
|9-2
|816
|6
|14. Wisconsin
|9-2
|799
|14
|15. Notre Dame
|9-2
|737
|15
|16. Auburn
|8-3
|652
|16
|17. Cincinnati
|10-1
|535
|17
|18. Memphis
|10-1
|528
|18
|19. Boise State
|10-1
|493
|19
|20. Iowa
|8-3
|434
|20
|21. Oklahoma State
|8-3
|256
|23
|22. Appalachian State
|10-1
|232
|22
|23. Virginia Tech
|8-3
|123
|—
|24. Navy
|8-2
|110
|—
|25. Southern California
|8-4
|75
|—
Others receiving votes: Air Force 74; Iowa State 55; Virginia 32; Texas A&M 26; UL Lafayette 18; Southern Methodist 18; Wake Forest 5; San Diego State 4; Indiana 2; Hawaii 2; Temple 1.
FCS playoffs
First round
Saturday's games
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls State (8-4), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 1 p.m.
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (8-4), noon
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeast Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (10-2), 1 p.m.
Second round
Dec. 7
North Dakota/Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Illinois State/Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany/Central Connecticut State winner at Montana State (9-3), 2 p.m.
Furman/Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 8 p.m.
Kennesaw State/Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 2 p.m.
Villanova/Southeast Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego/Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 1 p.m.
Holy Cross/Monmouth winner at James Madison (11-1), noon
Division II playoffs
Second round
Saturday's games
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon
Notre Dame, Ohio (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon
Lindenwood (9-3) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.
Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce (9-2) at Colorado Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon
Carson Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA
Division III playoffs
Second round
Saturday's games
Huntingdown (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon
Central (10-1) at Wheaton (11-0), noon
Saint Johns, Minn. (10-1) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.
Union, N.Y. (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.
NAIA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
St. Xavier, Ill. (9-2) at Morningside (11-0)
Cumberlands, Ky. (10-1) at Marian, Ind. (10-0)
Lindsey Wilson, Ky. (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0)
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0)
Wrestling
Iowa 29, Iowa State 6
125 -- Spencer Lee, Iowa, tech. fall Alex Mackall, 17-2; 133 -- Austin DeSanto, Iowa, major dec. Todd Small, 16-5; 141 -- Ian Parker, Iowa State, dec. Carter Happel, 6-4 (SV1); 149 -- Pat Lugo, Iowa, dec. Jarrett Degen, 4-2; 157 -- David Carr, Iowa State, dec, Kaleb Young, 6-1; 165 -- Alex Marinelli, Iowa, dec. Chase Straw, 13-7; 174 -- Michael Kemerer, Iowa, major dec. Marcus Coleman, 14-5; 184 -- Nelson Brands, Iowa, dec. Sam Colbray, 4-3 (TB1); 197 -- Jacob Warner, Iowa, major dec. Joel Shapiro, 11-2; 285 -- Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, dec. Gannon Gremmel, 6-0. Records -- Iowa 2-0, Iowa State 1-1. A -- 11,238
Lindenwood Open
Iowa results from Lindenwood Open in St. Charles, Missouri:
Open division first place -- 141, Alex Butler, Missouri, dec. Justin Stickley, Iowa, 3-1; 149, Vince Turk, Iowa, major dec. Eric Yang, Northwestern, 10-2
Open division third place -- 149, Trevor Chumbley, Northwestern, dec. Zach Axmear, Iowa, 12-9; 184, Aba Assad, Iowa, dec. Canten Marriott, Missouri, 3-2; 285, Aaron Costello, Iowa, pinned Logan Radik, Maryville, 2:43
Open division fifth place -- 197, Connor Corbin, Iowa, med. default Sam Cook, Iowa
Freshman/sophomore division first place -- 197, Zach Glazier, Iowa, pinned Evan Brooks, Maryville, 6:47
8-Man Battles
At Eau Claire, Wis.
Team results
1. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 160, 2. Concordia-Moorhead 120, 3. Buena Vista 94.5, 4. Augustana 72.5
Augustana results
First place -- 149, Jake Drexler, Wisconsin-Eau Claire, pinned Danny Terronez, Augustana, 2:38
Third place -- 125, Brandon Foster, Buena Vista, dec. Ellex Williams, Augustana, 3-2; 133, Trevor Borlya, Augustana, dec. Juan Millan, Augustana, 4-2, 141, Jacob Hanssen, Buena Vista, pinned Alex Cruz, Augustana, 6:08; 157, Garret Bruce, Buena Vista, major dec. Chase Clark, Augustana, 17-3; 165, Neil O'Shaughnessy, Augustana, major de. TJ Lunney, Augustana, 13-4; 174, Floyd Miller, Buena Vista, dec. AJ Geraci, Augustana, 4-0; 285, Austin Ratliff, Concordia-Moorhead, dec. Jacob Ramos, Augustana, 8-4
Fifth place -- 157, Gabe Allen, Concordia-Moorhead, dec. Clem Martin, Augustana, 5-3 (SV1); 174, Diego Escarcega, Buena Vista, pinned Buddy Mancia, Augustana, 3:35; 184, Triston Richardson, Augustana, dec. Tom Liesz, Augustana, 8-2; 197, Mason Hawkins, Wisconsin-Eau Claire, pinned Cannon Kelly, 4:09
Seventh place -- 141, Ben Gruenstein, Augustana, pinned Jonathan Thomas, Buena Vista, 3:56; 149, Jake Larson, Augustana, med. forfeit Zachary Kelsey, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; 165, Jeremiah Acosta, Augustana won by forfeit
Men's basketball
Sunday's results
Top 25
No. 2 Louisville 82, Akron 76
No. 7 Virginia 48, Arizona State 45
No. 9 Kentucky 81, Lamar 56
No. 12 Texas Tech 96, Brooklyn 66
No. 14 Arizona 104, Long Beach State 67
No. 15 Utah State 68, North Texas 59
No. 24 Baylor 87, No. 17 Villanova 78
Florida 70, No. 18 Xavier 65
No. 23 Colorado 56, Wyoming 41
San Diego at No. 25 Washington, late
Big Ten
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56
Big 12
Baylor 87, Villanova 78
Texas Tech 96, Brooklyn 66
TCU at Clemson, late
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
CAL POLY;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Jaakkola;34;9;10;0;0;2;1;0;18
Colvin;19;0;6;0;0;3;4;1;0
Harwell;27;3;8;2;2;5;2;0;10
Ballard;26;5;18;0;0;4;2;1;11
JSmith;16;0;4;0;0;1;3;0;0
Koroma;17;2;7;3;3;7;4;1;7
KSmith;22;2;5;0;0;3;0;5;4
Rogers;18;2;4;0;0;2;2;1;4
Crowe;8;1;2;0;0;0;2;0;2
Alexander;9;0;0;1;2;1;1;0;1
McCarthy;3;0;1;2;2;1;0;1;2
Rice;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
team ;;;;;;3;;;
Totals;200;24;65;8;9;32;21;11;59
IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Nunge;12;1;4;1;2;5;0;2;3
Wieskamp;28;3;7;3;3;5;1;1;10
Garza;27;8;13;1;2;9;0;1;18
Fredrick;26;7;8;2;3;1;0;5;21
CMcCaffery;30;2;4;2;2;2;0;7;6
Baer;3;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0
Toussaint;17;1;9;3;5;8;0;2;5
Evelyn;14;2;2;0;1;0;0;0;4
Ash;3;0;2;0;0;0;1;0;0
Kriener;15;3;3;1;2;4;2;1;7
Till;8;0;0;1;4;2;1;0;1
Hobbs;3;0;0;0;0;0;1;0;0
Pemsl;16;3;5;4;5;3;3;2;10
team ;;;;;;3;;;
Totals ;200;30;57;18;29;43;9;21;85
Halftime – Iowa 35, Cal Poly 25. 3-point field goals – Cal Poly 3-22 (Harwell 2-5, Ballard 1-7, Colvin 0-3, JSmith 0-2, Rogers 0-2, KSmith 0-1, Crowe 0-1, McCarthy 0-1), Iowa 7-16 (Fredrick 5-5, Wieskamp 1-3, Garza 1-2, Nunge 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, CMcCaffery 0-1, Ash 0-1). Blocked shots – Cal Poly 2 (Jaakkola, Harwell), Iowa 6 (Garza 3). Steals – Cal Poly 7 (Ballard 2, KSmith 2), Iowa 8 (CMcCaffery 3). Turnovers – Cal Poly 14 (Harwell 3, KSmith 3, Rogers 3), Iowa 11 (Evelyn 3).
A – 10,730.
Women's basketball
Sunday's results
Top 25
No. 1 Oregon 81, No. 17 Syracuse 64
No. 3 Stanford 88, Buffalo 69
No. 4 UConn 73, Ohio State 62
No. 5 South Carolina 84, Clemson 48
No. 8 Louisville 98, Boise State 82
No. 9 Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 52
No. 14 NC State 87, Saint Mary's 70
No. 15 Michigan State 79, Hartford 34
California 84, No. 20 Arkansas 80
No. 22 South Florida 62, St. Francis (PA) 23
Big Ten
UConn 73, Ohio State 62
Maryland 107, Quinnipiac 52
Michigan State 79, Hartford 34
George Mason 78, Penn State 68
Purdue 68, Northern Illinois 63
Illinois 69, Bryant 55
Creighton 79, Nebraska 74
LSU 64, Rutgers 58
Big 12
Texas 93, Southern 39
Kansas 68, Texas State 48
UT Arlington 57, Kansas State 53
Area Division I
Drake 94, Western Illinois 75
Northern Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri State 53
Illinois 69, Bryant 55
BRYANT (1-4) -- Sydney Holloway 2-11 5-8 9, Brooke Bjelko 2-2 0-0 4, Masey Zegarowski 5-11 1-2 12, Taty LaFrance Boyce 4-8 1-3 9, Nicole Gallagher 2-5 0-0 6, Alana Perkins 3-11 1-2 10, Stephanie Lesko 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Bravo 2-4 0-0 5, Bianca Chasco 0-1 0-0 0, Shannon O'Connor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 8-15 55
ILLINOIS (5-1) -- Kennedy Myles 0-6 3-4 3, Ali Andrews 4-5 1-2 10, J-Naya Ephraim 1-4 0-0 3, Jada Peebles 3-10 0-0 6, Petra Holesinska 5-9 3-4 17, Brandi Beasley 3-10 2-2 8, Jeanae Terry 3-7 0-0 7, Courtney Joens 3-5 0-0 6, Cierra Rice 1-1 1-2 4, Mackenzie Blazek 1-1 3-4 5, Lyric Robins 0-0 0-0 0, Carolyn Waleski 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-18 69
Bryant;12;14;13;16;--;55
Illinois;21;18;17;13;--;69
Three-point goals -- Bryant 7-20 (Perkins 3-9, Gallagher 2-4, Zegarowski 1-5, Bravo 1-1, Lesko 0-1); Illinois 8-14 (Holesinska 4-5, Andrews 1-2, Terry 1-2, Ephraim 1-1, Rice 1-1, Peebles 0-2, Beasley 0-1). Rebounds -- Bryant 33 (Holloway 13, Bjelko 6, Boyce 5); Illinois 38 (Holesinska 6, Joens 6). Assists -- Bryant 13 (Holloway 3, Gallagher 3); Illinois 14 (Terry 4, Ephraim 3, Holesinska 3). Steals -- Bryant 5 (Holloway 2); Illinois 14 (Ephraim 3, Peebles 3). Blocks -- Bryant 1 (Bjelko); Illinois 3 (Andrews 2, Myles). Turnovers -- Bryant 20 (Gallagher 5); Illinois 18 (Myles 5). Team fouls -- Bryant 18, Illinois 18. Fouled out -- none.
Northern Iowa 78, Northwest Missouri State 53
NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE (3-3) -- Kenedy Eaton 10-25 4-4 27, Jaelyn Haggard 4-12 0-0 12, Erika Schlosser 1-2 0-0 3, Paityn Rau 1-4 1-1 3, Mia Stillman 0-2 1-2 1, Jayna Green 2-2 0-0 5, Zoie Hayward 1-4 0-0 2, Ellie Horn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 6-7 53
UNI (5-0) -- Rose Simon-Ressler 6-8 0-0 14, Megan Maahs 2-6 4-5 8, Nicole Kroeger 3-3 0-0 8, Bre Gunnels 1-4 3-4 6, Karli Rucker 2-10 0-0 4, Kristina Cavey 5-6 2-3 12, Cynthia Wolf 3-5 0-2 8, Abby Gerrits 2-6 2-2 7, Kam Finley 2-9 2-4 7, Cailyn Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, Kiana Barney 1-3 0-0 2, Heidi Hillyard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 13-20 78
Northwest Missouri State;12;16;14;11;--;53
UNI;24;17;19;18;--;78
Three-point goals -- NW 9-19 (Haggard 4-8, Eaton 3-6, Schlosser 1-1, Green 1-1, Stillman 0-2, Rau 0-1); UNI 9-22 (Simon-Ressler 2-2, Kroeger 2-2, Wolf 2-2, Finley 1-5, Gunnels 1-3, Gerrits 1-3, Maahs 0-2, Rucker 0-2, Hillyard 0-1). Rebounds -- NW 29 (Schlosser 5, Rau 5); UNI 41 (Maahs 7, Gunnels 7). Assists -- NW 7 (Haggard 2, Schlosser 2); UNI 11 (Rucker 4). Blocks -- NW 7 (Schlosser 2, Horn 2); UNI 8 (Gunnels 2, Wolf 2). Steals -- NW 8 (Schlosser 3); UNI 10 (Wolf 3). Turnovers -- NW 23 (Schlosser 6); UNI 13 (Maahs 2, Cavey 2, Wolf 2, Gerrits 2, Finley 2). Team fouls -- NW 23, UNI 10. Fouled out -- none.
Saturday's late result
Southeastern 75, Black Hawk 66
BLACK HAWK -- King 0-2 0-0 0, Villaruz 5-7 0-0 10, Webster 0-3 1-2 1, Taylor 9-15 2-5 20, Hannam 1-5 8-10 11, Teal 6-16 0-0 13, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stice 2-4 0-0 4, Flynn 0-0 0-0 0, Billups 2-5 3-6 7. Totals 25-57 14-23 66
SOUTHEASTERN -- Caldwell 6-9 5-5 18, Saccheus 8-9 3-3 23, Schuster 3-7 1-2 9, Knipe 4-17 5-6 13, McWhite 3-8 1-4 8, Trujillo 0-4 0-0 0, Cecilia 0-1 0-0 0, Lasley 0-0 0-0 0, Kindig 2-2 0-3 4. Totals 26-57 15-23 75
Southeastern;--;18;24;22;11;--;75
Black Hawk;24;9;19;14;--;66
Three-point goals -- BHC 2-10 (Teal 1-4, Hannam 1-3, King 0-2, Villaruz 0-1); Southeastern 8-17 (Saccheus 4-4, Schuster 2-4, McWhite 1-4, Caldwell 1-3, Trujillo 0-1, Cecilia 0-1). Rebounds -- BHC 25 (Teal 5, Johnson 5, Billups 5); Southeastern 44 (Caldwell 11, Kindig 9, Knipe 7). Assists -- BHC 8 (Taylor 3, Hannam 3); Southeastern 8 (Caldwell 5). Blocks -- BHC 0, Southeastern 1 (Caldwell). Steals -- BHC 9 (Taylor, Teal, Stice); Southeastern 3 (Knipe 2). Turnovers -- BHC 12 (Teal 5); Southeastern 17 (Caldwell 6). Team fouls -- BHC 21, Southeastern 21. Fouled out -- none.
Men's cross country
NAIA Championships
8K, At Vancouver, Wash.
Team results (37 teams) -- 1. Oklahoma City 110, 2. Taylor 171, 3. Lewis & Clark 187, 4. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 195, 4. College of Idaho 203
Individual results -- 1. Mark Shaw, Oklahoma City, 24:39.5; 2. Tony Floyd, Madonna, 24:43.0
St. Ambrose results -- 136. Matt Jung, 26:41.3
Women's cross country
NAIA Championships
5K, At Vancouver, Wash.
Team results (37 teams) -- 1. Madonna 111, 2. College of Idaho 147, 3. SCAD-Atlanta 163, 4. St. Francis (Ill.) 238, 5. Aquinas 240
Individual results -- 1. Hannah Stoffel, Huntington, 17:18.4; 2. Emily Kearney, SCAD-Atlanta, 17:34.8
St. Ambrose results -- 54. Michaela Pieroni, 19:02.0; 149. Megan Grady, 19"47.8
Men's swimming
Illinois Wesleyan Invitational
Team results
1. Washington U-St. Louis 144, 2. Augustana 101, 3. Illinois Wesleyan 91, 4. Principia 52
Individual results
200 medley relay -- 1. Wash U, 1:34.73; 2. Augustana, 1:40.71
50 freestyle -- 1. Michael Kincheloe, Wash U, :22.03; 4. Jeremy Wolf, Augustana, :22.67
100 freestyle -- 1. Kevin Hao, Wash U, :48.51; 4. Wolf, Augustana, :49.47
100 breaststroke -- 1. Vincent Huang, Wash U, 1:00.2; 3. Brett Keefe, Augustana, 1:02.01
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Wolf, Aidan McConkey, Isaiah Valentine, Jack Blumenfeld), 1:30.41
Augustana 119, Monmouth 83
200 medley relay -- 1. Augustana (Greg Roskowic, Brett Keefe, Isaiah Valentine, Adam Smith), 1:41.2; 3. Augustana B, 1:48.85
1000 freestyle -- 1. Tyler Davis, Monmouth, 10:42.11; 2. Valentine, Augustana, 11:01.56; 3. Smith, Augustana, 11:01.59
200 freestyle -- 1. Aidan McConkey, Augustana, 1:49.73; 2. Jack Blumenfeld, Augustana, 1:50.22
50 freestyle -- 1. Preston Bocchi, Monmouth, :22.02; 2. Jeremy Wolf, Augustana, :22.66
200 IM -- 1. Joseph Addison, Monmouth, 2:00.74; 2. Keefe, Augustana, 2:05.01; 3. Matthew Felber, Augustana, 2:05.69
100 butterfly -- 1. Wolf, Augustana, :54:26; 2. Roskowic, Augustana, :56.56
100 freestyle -- 1. Roskowic, Augustana, :50.29; 2. Valentine, Augustana, :50.44; 3. Zach Ogden, Augustana, :50.87
100 backstroke -- 1. Bocchi, Monmouth, :55.5; 2. Roskowic, Augustana, 1:01.05; 3. Charlie Young, Augustana, 1:02.1
500 freestyle -- 1. Rik Doornenbal, Monmouth, 5:03.92; 2. McConkey, Augustana, 5:04.37; 3. Ogden, Augustana, 5:42.05
100 breaststroke -- 1. Kyle Jones, Monmouth, 1:02.25; 2. Keefe, Augustana, 1:02.53; 3. Felber, Augustana, 1:05.05
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (McConkey, Wolf, Felber, Blumenfeld), 1:30.8
Midland 103, St. Ambrose 102
400 medley relay -- 1. Midland, 3:27.77; 3. St. Ambrose B, 3:42.95
1000 freestyle -- 1. Isaac Garcia, St. Ambrose, 9:58.75; 3. Justin Fales, St. Ambrose, 10:19.02
200 freestyle -- 1. Tyler Penney, Midland, 1:45.33; 2. Petter Kolaas, St. Ambrose, 1:45.97; 3. Leo Edwards, St. Ambrose, 1:46.61
50 freestyle -- 1. Scott Cain, Midland, :20.5; 2. Ryan Warrick, St. Ambrose, :21.37; 3. Reece Powell, St. Ambrose, :21.39
200 IM -- 1. Rais Hassim, St. Ambrose, 1:56.8
100 butterfly -- 1. Michael Richmond, Midland, :51.46; 3. Hassim, St. Ambrose, :52.26
100 freestyle -- 1. Cain, Midland, :45.89; 2. Caleb Gaylor, St. Ambrose, :47.15; 3. Warrick, St. Ambrose, :47.38
100 backstroke -- 1. Victor Del Rio Foces, St. Ambrose, :53.94
500 freestyle -- 1. Caleb Miller, Midland, 4:50.72; 2. Garcia, St. Ambrose, 4:55.71; 3. Fales, St. Ambrose, 4:59.62
100 breaststroke -- 1. Kevin Krupitzer, St. Ambrose, :56.21
400 freestyle relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Kolaas, Powell, Del Rio Foces, Keagan Dolphin), 3:11.06
Women's swimming
Illinois Wesleyan Invitational
Team results
1. Washington U-St. Louis 177, 2. Illinois Wesleyan 115, 3. Augustana 107, 4. Principia 55
Individual results
1-meter diving -- 1. Rose Finglass, Wash U, 393.35; 4. Emma Hydorn, Augustana, 115.55; 5. Amy Nicholson, Augustana, 112.15
200 medley relay -- 1. Wash U, 1:48.86; 2. Augustana, 1:53.72
50 freestyle -- 1. Aviana Zahara, Augustana, :25.0; 5. Isabelle Seten, Augustana, :25.62
100 backstroke -- 1. Zahara, Augustana, :58.76
100 breaststroke -- 1. Stephanie Li, Wash U, 1:07.16; 4. Madelynn Marunde, Augustana, 1:11.86
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Wash U, 1:40.73; 3. Augustana, 1:42.18
Augustana 150, Monmouth 55
200 medley relay -- 1. Augustana (Aviana Zahara, Madelynn Marunde, Dominique Valentine, Patricia Good) 1:56.16; 2. Augustana B, 2:02.25
1000 freestyle -- 1. Lauren Raike, Augustana, 11:23.68; 3. Grace O'Shea, Augustana, 12:14.99
200 freestyle -- 1. Marunde, Augustana, 2:03.29; 2. Maddie McFarland, Augustana, 2:03.95; 3. Valentine, Augustana, 2:06.45
50 freestyle -- 1. Isabelle Seton, Augustana, :25.28; 3. Alicia Garcia, Augustana, :26.48
200 IM -- 1. Gabby Ainsworth, Augustana, 2:23.39; 2. Mykenzie James, Augustana, 2:32.22; 3. O'Shea, Augustana, 2:32.88
100 butterfly -- 1. Raike, Augustana, 1:03.39; 3. James, Augustana, 1:11.91
100 freestyle -- 1. Zahara, Augustana, :53.96; 2. Seten, Augustana, :56.22; 3. Garcia, Augustana, :56.99
100 backstroke -- 1. Jaidlyn Sillers, Monmouth, 1:02.83; 3. McFarland, Augustana, 1:05.13
500 freestyle -- 1. Marunde, Augustana, 5:28.96; 3. Josie Torres, Augustana, 6:20.55
100 breaststroke -- 1. Raike, Augustana, 1:12.82; 3. Ainsworth, Augustana, 1:15.93
200 freestyle relay -- 1. Augustana (Zahara, Megan Frost, Garcia, Seten), 1:42.66; 3. Augustana B, 1:55.56
St. Ambrose 150, Midland 76
400 medley relay -- 1. St. Ambrose (Maria Quilty, Molly Sullivan, Catie Schimmelpfenning, Bethany Anderson), 4:09.65; 3. St. Ambrose B, 4:25.88
1000 freestyle -- 1. Emily Hartman, St. Ambrose, 11:33.63; 3. Caitlin Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 12:02.99; 3. Grace Johann, St. Ambrose, 12:35.3
200 freestyle -- 1. Kadisyn Kircher, Midland, 1:59.46; 2. Kelly Baughman, St. Ambrose, 2:05.24; 3. Delaney Janosek, St. Ambrose, 2:05.53
50 freestyle -- 1. Nerissa Wagner, Midland, :25.1; 3. Andrea Adam, St. Ambrose, :25.79
200 IM -- 1. Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 2:18.25
1-meter diving -- 1. Adam, St. Ambrose, 262.15; 2. Taylor Madison, St. Ambrose, 209.1
100 butterfly -- 1. Anderson, St. Ambrose, :58.82; 2. Sydney Branson, St. Ambrose, 1:06.21
100 freestyle -- 1. Quilty, St. Ambrose, :56.2; 3. Janosek, St. Ambrose, :57.82
100 backstroke -- 1. Wagner, Midland, 1:00.27; 2. Dani Crum, St. Ambrose, 1:06.94; 3. Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 1:07.2
3-meter diving -- 1. Adam, St. Ambrose, 188.45; 2. Madison, St. Ambrose, 164.85
500 freestyle -- 1. Kircher, Midland, 5:27.2; 2. Hartman, St. Ambrose, 5:28.89; 3. Pieroni, St. Ambrose, 5:57.51
100 breaststroke -- 1. Sullivan, St. Ambrose, 1:10.32; 2. Valentina Espinosa, St. Ambrose, 1:13.08
400 freestyle relay 1-- 1. Midland, 3:42.7; 2. St. Ambrose, 3:46.28; 3. St. Ambrose B, 3:55.01