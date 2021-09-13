Wrestling
St. Ambrose 2021-22 schedule
November -- 1, Augustana, 7 p.m.; 6, at Simpson Open; 11, at Joliet JC; 13, at Grand View Open; 20, at Northwestern College Duals; 30, William Penn, 6 p.m.
December -- 5, at Iowa State Open; 10, Grand View, 6 p.m.; 11, at Buena Vista Open; 16, at Valley Clash Duals
January -- 8, at Central Invitational; 12, at Lincoln College Duals; 14, vs. Baker and Missouri Valley at Marshall, Mo.; 19, at Iowa Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; 26, at Waldorf, 6 p.m.
February -- 5, at Dave Edmonds Open at Sioux City; 10, at Graceland, 6 p.m.; 19, at Heart of America Championships at Oskaloosa
March -- 4-5, at NAIA Championships at Wichita, Kan.
Women's golf
Viterbo Invitational
At LaCrosse Country Club, Park 72
Team results -- 1. Wisconsin-LaCrosse 329, 2. Viterbo 331, 3. Augustana 349, 4. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 360, 5. Wisconsin-Stevens Point 374, 6. Wisconsin-Platteville 378, 7. St. Norbert 418
Medalist -- 1. Madison Zloto, Viterbo 78, 2. tie between Paige Breslin, Augustana and Grace Ellison, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 80