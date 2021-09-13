 Skip to main content
College
agate

College

Wrestling

St. Ambrose 2021-22 schedule

November -- 1, Augustana, 7 p.m.; 6, at Simpson Open; 11, at Joliet JC; 13, at Grand View Open; 20, at Northwestern College Duals; 30, William Penn, 6 p.m.

December -- 5, at Iowa State Open; 10, Grand View, 6 p.m.; 11, at Buena Vista Open; 16, at Valley Clash Duals

January -- 8, at Central Invitational; 12, at Lincoln College Duals; 14, vs. Baker and Missouri Valley at Marshall, Mo.; 19, at Iowa Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; 26, at Waldorf, 6 p.m.

February -- 5, at Dave Edmonds Open at Sioux City; 10, at Graceland, 6 p.m.; 19, at Heart of America Championships at Oskaloosa

March -- 4-5, at NAIA Championships at Wichita, Kan.

Women's golf

Viterbo Invitational

At LaCrosse Country Club, Park 72

Team results -- 1. Wisconsin-LaCrosse 329, 2. Viterbo 331, 3. Augustana 349, 4. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 360, 5. Wisconsin-Stevens Point 374, 6. Wisconsin-Platteville 378, 7. St. Norbert 418

Medalist -- 1. Madison Zloto, Viterbo 78, 2. tie between Paige Breslin, Augustana and Grace Ellison, Wisconsin-LaCrosse 80

Augustana results -- 2. Breslin 80, 6. Avery Frick 83, 9. Rylie Schurter 84, 16. Karli Borsch 88, 21. Jennifer Larson 90, 24. Elena Kuczkowski 91, 24. Kelsey O'Connor 91, 30. Flynn Hartigan 95, 30. Grace Loverde 95, 41. Brooke Dean 102

