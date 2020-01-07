You are the owner of this article.
College
agate

College

Men's Basketball

Tuesday's scores

AP Top 25

No. 4 Baylor 57, No. 22 Texas Tech  52

No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55

No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58

No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59

Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53

Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61

Big Ten

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

Area Division I

Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Wieskamp;10;23;0;0;7;2;2;21

Garza;7;15;2;3;18;2;2;16

CMcCaffery;3;8;0;2;2;3;3;9

Toussaint;7;18;0;0;6;4;4;14

Kriener;3;7;0;0;7;2;2;6

Evelyn;0;3;0;0;0;3;2;0

Pemsl;2;3;0;1;3;0;1;4

Til;0;0;0;0;0;3;0

team ;;;;;;5;;;

Totals ;200;32;77;2;5;48;21;17;70

Nebraska;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Ouedraogo;2;4;1;2;7;2;3;5

Mack;6;13;2;7;2;0;10;15

Cheatham;4;8;3;8;6;0;0;14

Burke Jr;5;8;2;3;1;4;0;13

Thorbjarnar;6;9;2;4;9;3;1;17

Cross;3;8;4;5;5;3;0;11

Easley;0;3;1;2;1;2;1;1

Kavas;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0

team ;;;;;;5;;;

Totals;200;26;53;14;26;34;14;16;76

Halftime -- Nebraska 38, Iowa 31. Three-point goals Iowa 4-33 (McCaffery 3-7, Wieskamp 1-10, Pemsl 0-1, Kriener 0-3, Evelyn 0-3, Garza 0-4, Toussaint 0-5), Nebraska 10-26 (Cheatham 3-4, Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Mack 2-7, Bubrke Jr. 1-3, Cross 1-3, Easley 0-3). Rebounds -- Iowa 48 (Garza 18), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 7). Assists -- Iowa 17 (McCaffery 4, Toussaint 4), Nebraska 16 (Mack 10). Blocks -- Iowa 3 (Garza 1, Pemsl 1, Evelyn 1), Nebraska 1 (Kavas 1). Steals -- Iowa 6 (McCaffery 3), Nebraska 7 (Thorbjarnarson 2, Easley 2). Turnovers -- Iowa 11, Nebraska 11.

Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60

Indiana State (8-6) -- Tyreke Key 5-12 2-2 5 14, Jake LaRavia 5-6 2-4 3 12, Christian Williams 4-7 0-0 3 10, Tre Williams 3-8 1-2 1 7, Jordan Barnes 3-7 0-0 2 7, Bronson Kessinger 2-2 0-0 0 5, Cobie Barnes 1-2 0-0 1 3, Cooper Neese 0-2 2-2 1 2, De'Avion Washington 0-0 0-0 0 0, Cameron Bacote 0-2 0-0 0 0, Totals 23-48 7-10 16 60.

Northern Iowa (13-3) -- Trae Berhow 5-9 5-6 3 16, AJ Green 5-12 3-3 0 15, Austin Phyfe 6-8 1-2 3 13, Isaiah Brown 2-11 2-2 2 6, Tywhon Pickford 2-2 2-3 2 6, Antwan Kimmons 2-2 0-0 1 4, James Betz 2-2 0-0 0 4, Justin Dahl 1-3 1 2, Noah Carter 1-2 0-0 0 2, Totals 26-51 13-16 12 68.

Halftime -- ISU 24, UNI 31. Three-point goals -- ISU 7-16, (Key 2-5, Williams 2-3, J. Barnes 1-2, C. Barnes 1-2, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-2, Bacote 0-1); UNI 3-15, (Green 2-5, Berhow 1-4, Brown 0-5, Carter 0-1). Assists -- ISU 8, (Key 3); UNI 13, (Brown 3, Pickford 3, Green 3). Rebounds -- ISU 17, (Laravia 6); UNI 33, (Phyfe 12). Blocks -- ISU 3, (Williams, Barnes, Kessinger); UNI 1, Phyfe). Steals -- ISU 6, (Barnes 2, C. Williams 2); UNI 6, (Brown 2). Turnovers -- ISU 9, (Barnes 4); UNI 11, (Phyfe 3).

Wrestling

NCAA Division I team poll

National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Iowa (14);4-0;350;1

2. Nebraska;5-0;328;2

3. Penn State;3-1;314;3

4. Virginia Tech;5-0;302;5

5. Ohio State;3-1;290;7

6. North Carolina State;7-0;284;6

7. Arizona State;5-0;282;4

8. Wisconsin;7-1;251;8

9. Oklahoma State;4-1;245;9

10. Pittsburgh;5-1;217;10

11. Iowa State;2-1;201;11

12. Princeton;2-2;196;12

13. Northwestern;2-1;183;13

14. Lehigh;4-3;165;14

15. Minnesota;5-3;140;15

16. Northern Iowa;1-2;133;16

17. North Carolina;7-1;130;17

18. Purdue;7-1;106;18

19. Cornell;4-3;105;18

20. Army;6-2;69;21

21. Missouri;5-4;68;19

22. Virginia;3-1;54;23

23. Stanford;4-1;39;25

24. Rutgers;6-0;29;NR

25. Michigan;1-2;13;22

Others receiving votes: Central Michigan 12, Illinois 11, Campbell 8, Rider 8, Oregon State 5, Lock Haven 4, Northern Illinois 4, Wyoming 4

