Men's Basketball
Tuesday's scores
AP Top 25
No. 4 Baylor 57, No. 22 Texas Tech 52
No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55
No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58
No. 14 Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
No. 16 Villanova 64, Creighton 59
Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53
Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61
Big Ten
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Area Division I
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
IOWA ;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Wieskamp;10;23;0;0;7;2;2;21
Garza;7;15;2;3;18;2;2;16
CMcCaffery;3;8;0;2;2;3;3;9
Toussaint;7;18;0;0;6;4;4;14
Kriener;3;7;0;0;7;2;2;6
Evelyn;0;3;0;0;0;3;2;0
Pemsl;2;3;0;1;3;0;1;4
Til;0;0;0;0;0;3;0
team ;;;;;;5;;;
Totals ;200;32;77;2;5;48;21;17;70
Nebraska;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Ouedraogo;2;4;1;2;7;2;3;5
Mack;6;13;2;7;2;0;10;15
Cheatham;4;8;3;8;6;0;0;14
Burke Jr;5;8;2;3;1;4;0;13
Thorbjarnar;6;9;2;4;9;3;1;17
Cross;3;8;4;5;5;3;0;11
Easley;0;3;1;2;1;2;1;1
Kavas;0;0;0;0;0;0;1;0
team ;;;;;;5;;;
Totals;200;26;53;14;26;34;14;16;76
Halftime -- Nebraska 38, Iowa 31. Three-point goals Iowa 4-33 (McCaffery 3-7, Wieskamp 1-10, Pemsl 0-1, Kriener 0-3, Evelyn 0-3, Garza 0-4, Toussaint 0-5), Nebraska 10-26 (Cheatham 3-4, Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Mack 2-7, Bubrke Jr. 1-3, Cross 1-3, Easley 0-3). Rebounds -- Iowa 48 (Garza 18), Nebraska 34 (Ouedraogo 7). Assists -- Iowa 17 (McCaffery 4, Toussaint 4), Nebraska 16 (Mack 10). Blocks -- Iowa 3 (Garza 1, Pemsl 1, Evelyn 1), Nebraska 1 (Kavas 1). Steals -- Iowa 6 (McCaffery 3), Nebraska 7 (Thorbjarnarson 2, Easley 2). Turnovers -- Iowa 11, Nebraska 11.
Northern Iowa 68, Indiana State 60
Indiana State (8-6) -- Tyreke Key 5-12 2-2 5 14, Jake LaRavia 5-6 2-4 3 12, Christian Williams 4-7 0-0 3 10, Tre Williams 3-8 1-2 1 7, Jordan Barnes 3-7 0-0 2 7, Bronson Kessinger 2-2 0-0 0 5, Cobie Barnes 1-2 0-0 1 3, Cooper Neese 0-2 2-2 1 2, De'Avion Washington 0-0 0-0 0 0, Cameron Bacote 0-2 0-0 0 0, Totals 23-48 7-10 16 60.
Northern Iowa (13-3) -- Trae Berhow 5-9 5-6 3 16, AJ Green 5-12 3-3 0 15, Austin Phyfe 6-8 1-2 3 13, Isaiah Brown 2-11 2-2 2 6, Tywhon Pickford 2-2 2-3 2 6, Antwan Kimmons 2-2 0-0 1 4, James Betz 2-2 0-0 0 4, Justin Dahl 1-3 1 2, Noah Carter 1-2 0-0 0 2, Totals 26-51 13-16 12 68.
Halftime -- ISU 24, UNI 31. Three-point goals -- ISU 7-16, (Key 2-5, Williams 2-3, J. Barnes 1-2, C. Barnes 1-2, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-2, Bacote 0-1); UNI 3-15, (Green 2-5, Berhow 1-4, Brown 0-5, Carter 0-1). Assists -- ISU 8, (Key 3); UNI 13, (Brown 3, Pickford 3, Green 3). Rebounds -- ISU 17, (Laravia 6); UNI 33, (Phyfe 12). Blocks -- ISU 3, (Williams, Barnes, Kessinger); UNI 1, Phyfe). Steals -- ISU 6, (Barnes 2, C. Williams 2); UNI 6, (Brown 2). Turnovers -- ISU 9, (Barnes 4); UNI 11, (Phyfe 3).
Wrestling
NCAA Division I team poll
National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
Rank;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Iowa (14);4-0;350;1
2. Nebraska;5-0;328;2
3. Penn State;3-1;314;3
4. Virginia Tech;5-0;302;5
5. Ohio State;3-1;290;7
6. North Carolina State;7-0;284;6
7. Arizona State;5-0;282;4
8. Wisconsin;7-1;251;8
9. Oklahoma State;4-1;245;9
10. Pittsburgh;5-1;217;10
11. Iowa State;2-1;201;11
12. Princeton;2-2;196;12
13. Northwestern;2-1;183;13
14. Lehigh;4-3;165;14
15. Minnesota;5-3;140;15
16. Northern Iowa;1-2;133;16
17. North Carolina;7-1;130;17
18. Purdue;7-1;106;18
19. Cornell;4-3;105;18
20. Army;6-2;69;21
21. Missouri;5-4;68;19
22. Virginia;3-1;54;23
23. Stanford;4-1;39;25
24. Rutgers;6-0;29;NR
25. Michigan;1-2;13;22
Others receiving votes: Central Michigan 12, Illinois 11, Campbell 8, Rider 8, Oregon State 5, Lock Haven 4, Northern Illinois 4, Wyoming 4