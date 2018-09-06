Men’s basketball
Iowa 2018-19 schedule
(with start times and TV information)
November — 4, Guilford College (exhibition; 2 p.m., BTN Plus); 8, UMKC (7 p.m., BTN Plus); 11, Green Bay (2 p.m., BTN Plus); 15, vs. Oregon (in New York; 8:15 p.m., ESPN2); 16, vs. Connecticut or Syracuse (in New York; 3:30 or 5:45 p.m., ESPN2); 21, Alabama State (7:30 p.m., BTN); 27, Pittsburgh (8 p.m., ESPNU); 30, Wisconsin (7 p.m., BTN)
December — 3, at Michigan State (5:30 p.m., FS1); 6, Iowa State (7 p.m., FS1); 15, vs. Northern Iowa (in Des Moines; 6 p.m., BTN); 18, Western Carolina (8 p.m., BTN); 22, Savannah State (noon, BTN Plus); 29, Bryant (7 p.m., ESPNU)
January — 3, at Purdue (6 p.m., BTN); 6, Nebraska (2:15 or 4:30 p.m., BTN); 9, at Northwestern (8 p.m., BTN); 12, Ohio State (1:30 p.m., BTN); 16, at Penn State (6 p.m., BTN); 20, Illinois (noon, BTN); 24, Michigan State (6 or 7 p.m., FS1); 27, at Minnesota (4 p.m., FS1)
February — 1, Michigan (6 p.m., FS1); 7, at Indiana (8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2); 10, Northwestern (5:30 p.m., BTN); 16, at Rutgers (5 p.m., FS1); 19, Maryland (7 p.m., BTN); 22, Indiana (8 p.m., FS1); 26, at Ohio State (6 p.m., BTN)
March — 2, Rutgers (4 p.m., BTN); 7, at Wisconsin (6 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2); 10, at Nebraska (1 p.m., BTN); 13-17, Big Ten tournament at Chicago
Women's soccer
Augustana 4, Coe College 2
Goals -- Augie, Andria Serra (15:48) unassisted, Cora Jacobsen (15:48) unassisted, Sandra Camarillo (53:43) assisted by Lauren Muzzalupo, Andria Serra (85:53) unassisted; Coe, Sofia Schnur (74:52) corner kick, Layne Pullen (75:36) unassisted. Shots -- Augie 15; Coe 4. Saves -- Augie, Sydney Ion 2; Coe, Nell Rosenthal 9. Corner kicks -- Augie 3; Coe 2.
Volleyball
Cardinal Stritch 21-25-22-25-15, St. Ambrose 25-16-25-16-6
Kills -- CS, Jordan Cloyd 14, Maida Wolff 11, Mary Bowe 10, Tricia Graham 10; SAU, Riley Hummert 17, Abby Happ 9, Allie Brent 7. Assists -- CS, Cara Johnson 24, Saige Smith 19; SAU, Morgan Twing 39. Aces -- CS, Johnson 4, Smith 2; SAU, Hummert 2, Twing 2. Digs -- CS, Cloyd 19, Hannah Schein 12; SAU, Jenna Laxton 17, Happ 15. Blocks -- CS, Amani Monroe, Cloyd; SAU, Breanne Cunningham 2.
Records -- CS (8-6, 2-0 CCAC); SAU (1-5, 0-2 CCAC)
