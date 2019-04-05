Men’s basketball
NCAA Final Four
At U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Saturday’s semifinals
Virginia 63, Auburn 62
Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51
Monday's championship game
Virginia (34-3) vs. Texas Tech (31-6), 8:20 p.m.
Women’s basketball
NCAA Final Four
At Tampa, Fla.
Friday’s semifinals
Baylor 72, Oregon 67
Notre Dame 81, UConn 76
Today's championship game
Baylor (36-1) vs. Notre Dame (35-3), 5 p.m.
Baseball
Iowa 9, Rutgers 5
Rutgers;100;000;400;--;5;12;1
Iowa;110;104;20x;--;9;12;0
Tommy Genuario, Steven Acosta (6), Eric Reardon (7), Garrett French (7) and Peter Serruto; Cam Baumann, Jason Foster (7), Grant Leonard (7) and Austin Martin. WP -- Baumann (2-2). LP -- Genuario (1-2). Two or more hits -- Rutgers, Kevin Welsh 3, Chris Brito, Mike Nyisztor; Iowa, Zeb Adreon 3, Connor McCaffery. 2B -- Rutgers, Welsh; Iowa, Mitchell Boe, Ben Norman, McCaffery, Adreon. HR -- Rutgers, Nyisztor; Iowa, Tanner Wetrich. RBIs -- Rutgers, Carmen Sclafani 2, Tyler McNamara, Nyisztor, Welsh; Iowa, Adreon 4, Boe 2, Matthew Sosa, Norman, Wetrich. Records -- Rutgers 8-19, 1-4; Iowa 18-11, 5-3
Black Hawk College 3-11, Highland 0-1
First game
Highland;000;000;0;--;0;4;1
Black Hawk;000;012;X;--;3;5;0
WP -- Reese. LP -- Vogel. S -- Dominik. Two or more hits -- Highland, Dryden; Black Hawk, Conley. 2B -- Highland, Smith, Groshans; Black Hawk, Wright, White. RBIs -- Black Hawk, Conley.
Second game (six innings)
Highland;001;000;--;1;3;3
Black Hawk;006;023;--;11;10;2
WP -- Villasenor. LP -- Raum. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Conley, Hart, Traystman. 2B -- Highland, Howell; Black Hawk, Traystman, Acri, Conley, Hart. RBIs -- Highland, Howell; Black Hawk, Acri 3, Hebreard 2, Wright 2, Conley.
Softball
Wisconsin 9, Iowa 1
Iowa;000;100;--;1;3;3
Wisconsin;200;511;--;9;9;0
DoniRae Mayhew, Sarah Lehman (5) and Abby Lien; Haley Hestekin and Taylor Johnson. WP -- Hestekin (13-3). LP -- Mayhew (0-7). Two or more hits -- Wisconsin, Jolie Fish 3, Johnson. 2B -- Iowa, Mayhew; Wisconsin, Fish. 3B -- Iowa, Mallory Kilian. HR -- Wisconsin, Stephanie Lombardo, Johnson. RBIs -- Iowa, Kilian; Wisconsin, Johnson 4, Caroline Hedgcock, Kelly Welsh, Fish, Lombardo. Records -- Iowa 15-17, 1-7; Wisconsin 29-5, 6-2
Augustana 2, Millikin 1
Augustana;000;200;0;--;2;7;0
Millikin;100;000;0;--;1;6;1
WP -- Kelcie Fredrickson. LP -- Patting. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Brittany Pospishil; Millikin, Comerford, Trenkle. 2B -- Augustana, Pospishil; Millikin, Comerford, Trenkle. RBIs -- Augustana, Pospishil 2; Millikin, Comerford.
St. Ambrose 8-7, Trinity International 4-0
First game
Trinity;002;000;2;--;4;10;3
St. Ambrose;101;330;X;--;8;13;1
WP -- Christina Pembrook. LP -- Magnuson. Two or more hits -- Trinity, Heraty, Bozzi; Ambrose, Olivia McClintock 3, Pembrook, Karley Kopaska, Colleen Barrett. 2B -- Trinity, Knox; Ambrose, Pembrook, Kopaska. HR -- Ambrose, Pembrook. RBIs -- Trinity, Gentry 2, Heraty; Ambrose, Kopaska 2, Pembrook 2, McClintock, Barrett, Makenna Butcher, Morgan Krieger.
Second game
Trinity;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
St. Ambrose;003;022;X;--;7;14;0
WP -- Jane Thomas. LP -- Carli. Two or more hits -- Trinity, Kuriger, Grygus; Ambrose, Morgan Krieger 3, Tara Lance 3, Madelyn Thompson, Karley Kopaska, Jasmine Brown. 2B -- Ambrose, Krieger. RBIs -- Ambrose, Kopaska 2, Thompson 2, Krieger, Lance, Christina Pembrook.
Men's volleyball
CCAC Championships
At Lee Lohman Arena, Davenport
Friday's semifinals -- St. Xavier 9-25-25-23-15, Cardinal Stritch 25-23-22-25-13; St. Ambrose 25-26-20, Robert Morris 23-24-20
Saturday's championship -- St. Xavier 25-25-29, St. Ambrose 21-23-27
St. Xavier 25-25-29, St. Ambrose 21-23-27
Leaders -- Kills, St. Xavier, Ben Gabor 13, Kyle Springer 11; St. Ambrose, Jaylen Clark 10. Aces, St. Xavier, Aaron Kummer, Jake Olson; St. Ambrose, Adam Campbell 2. Blocks, St. Xavier, Elonas Marcauskas 4; St. Ambrose, Scott MacGillis 2, Jake Snyder 2, Clark 2. Assists, St. Xavier, Kummer 34; St. Ambrose, Campbell 19, Snyder 11. Digs, St. Xavier, Ryan Gossett 10; St. Ambrose, Avery Clark 8, Campbell 7. Records -- St. Xavier 20-7, St. Ambrose 15-10
Mt. St. Joseph 19-25-25-28, Augustana 25-18-22-26
Leaders -- Kills, Augustana, Luis Zavala 9, Jason Szara 8, Justin Murphy 8; Mt. St. Joseph, Darrell Swanson 12, Jason Hasher 12. Aces, Augustana, Sahchit Khaitan 3; Mt. St. Joseph, Swanson 3. Blocks, Augustana, Zavala 3; Mt. St. Joseph, Jack Spohn 5, Ben Holt 4. Assists, Augustana, Khaitan 24; Mt. St. Joseph, Rey Sanchez 36. Digs, Augustana, Matthew Schiferl 17; Mt. St. Joseph, Swanson 13, Nick Melbardis 12. Records -- Augustana 11-15, 4-4; Mt. St. Joseph 9-16, 5-3
Women's lacrosse
Illinois Wesleyan 15, Augustana 6
Halftime score -- Illinois Wesleyan 11, Augustana 1. Goals -- Illinois Wesleyan, Dani Engelbreit 4, Grainne Kelly 3, Riley Rooney 3, Claudia Richman 2, Maggie Torres 2, Bridget O'Malley; Augustana, Christina McCabe 4, Carla Bennett, Bailey Aasen. Assists -- Illinois Wesleyan, Sam Bidlack 4, Kelly 2, Rooney, O'Malley, Cassandra Jones; Augustana, Bennett 2. Shots -- Illinois Wesleyan 37, Augustana 22. Saves -- Illinois Wesleyan, Sydney MacDonald 4, Janaye Godfrey 3; Augustana, Courtney Veitch 17. Turnovers -- Illinois Wesleyan 18, Augustana 22. Fouls -- Illinois Wesleyan 25, Augustana 10.
Men's tennis
Augustana 7, St. Francis (IL) 2
Singles
Caio DeRezende (Augustana) def. Ian Milan Vetokhin 6-3, 6-0; Alvaro Leal (Augustana) def. Avilash Mishra 6-3, 6-3; Sriram Sugumaran (Augustana) def. Miguel Rayos del Sol 6-3, 6-1; Peter Alex (Augustana) def. Mike Hasler 6-3, 6-1; Turiel Fernando (St. Francis) def. Guilherme Calixto 6-3, 7-6, 10-9; Jack Morkin (Augustana) def. Antonio Sanmartin 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
Sugumaran/Alex (Augustana) def. Vetokhin/Mishra 8-7; Hasler/del Sol (St. Francis) def. Rodrigo Medeiros/Leonardo Panosso 8-7; Scott Daluga/Kyle Boudreau (Augustana) def. Turiel/Martin Rayos del Sol 8-4
Augustana 9, North Central 0
Singles
Caio DeRezende (Augustana) def. Victor Krueger 6-0, 6-0; Alvaro Leal (Augustana) def. Tyler Bussell 6-1, 6-0; Peter Alex (Augustana) def. Tyler Haizel 6-1, 6-1; Guilherme Calixto (Augustana) def. Justin Howes 6-3, 6-4; Leonardo Panosso (Augustana) def. Andy Hinch 2-6, 6-0, 10-3; Rodrigo Medeiros (Augustana) def. Lucas Pindak 7-5, 6-2
Doubles
Sriram Sugumaran/Alex (Augustana) def. Krueger/Howes 8-2; Leal/Panosso (Augustana) def. Haizel/Hinch 8-2; DeRezende/Medeiros (Augustana) def. Bussell/Pindak 8-4
