Football

AP top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. LSU (17)8-014762
2. Alabama (21)8-014741
3. Ohio St. (17)8-014683
4. Clemson (7)8-014064
5. Penn St.8-013026
6. Florida7-112267
7. Oregon7-1110811
8. Georgia6-1109310
9. Utah7-1103212
10. Oklahoma7-110175
11. Auburn6-29109
12. Baylor7-088214
13. Minnesota8-077817
14. Michigan6-274419
15. SMU8-066616
16. Notre Dame5-25638
17. Cincinnati6-152418
18. Wisconsin6-251313
19. Iowa6-245620
20. Appalachian St.7-039321
21. Boise St.6-128022
22. Kansas St.5-2218-
23. Wake Forest6-120025
24. Memphis7-1188-
25. San Diego St.7-150-

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.

Amway coaches poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPvs
1. Alabama (40)8-015931
2. LSU (7)8-015153
3. Clemson (10)8-015082
4. Ohio State (8)8-014914
5. Penn State8-013596
6. Florida7-112718
7. Georgia6-111809
8. Oregon7-1116311
9. Oklahoma7-110695
10. Utah7-1104812
11. Baylor7-092114
12. Auburn6-286910
13. Minnesota8-084016
14. SMU8-072717
15. Michigan6-265220
16. Notre Dame5-26247
17. Wisconsin6-253713
18. Cincinnati6-152318
19. Iowa6-249219
20. Appalachian State7-039822
21. Boise State6-138221
22. Wake Forest6-128023
23. Memphis7-118725
24. Texas5-310415
25. Kansas State5-2102NR

Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments