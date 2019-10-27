Football
AP top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU (17)
|8-0
|1476
|2
|2. Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1474
|1
|3. Ohio St. (17)
|8-0
|1468
|3
|4. Clemson (7)
|8-0
|1406
|4
|5. Penn St.
|8-0
|1302
|6
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1226
|7
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1108
|11
|8. Georgia
|6-1
|1093
|10
|9. Utah
|7-1
|1032
|12
|10. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1017
|5
|11. Auburn
|6-2
|910
|9
|12. Baylor
|7-0
|882
|14
|13. Minnesota
|8-0
|778
|17
|14. Michigan
|6-2
|744
|19
|15. SMU
|8-0
|666
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|5-2
|563
|8
|17. Cincinnati
|6-1
|524
|18
|18. Wisconsin
|6-2
|513
|13
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|456
|20
|20. Appalachian St.
|7-0
|393
|21
|21. Boise St.
|6-1
|280
|22
|22. Kansas St.
|5-2
|218
|-
|23. Wake Forest
|6-1
|200
|25
|24. Memphis
|7-1
|188
|-
|25. San Diego St.
|7-1
|50
|-
Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, Southern Cal 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, North Dakota St. 1, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Iowa St. 1.
Amway coaches poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (40)
|8-0
|1593
|1
|2. LSU (7)
|8-0
|1515
|3
|3. Clemson (10)
|8-0
|1508
|2
|4. Ohio State (8)
|8-0
|1491
|4
|5. Penn State
|8-0
|1359
|6
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1271
|8
|7. Georgia
|6-1
|1180
|9
|8. Oregon
|7-1
|1163
|11
|9. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1069
|5
|10. Utah
|7-1
|1048
|12
|11. Baylor
|7-0
|921
|14
|12. Auburn
|6-2
|869
|10
|13. Minnesota
|8-0
|840
|16
|14. SMU
|8-0
|727
|17
|15. Michigan
|6-2
|652
|20
|16. Notre Dame
|5-2
|624
|7
|17. Wisconsin
|6-2
|537
|13
|18. Cincinnati
|6-1
|523
|18
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|492
|19
|20. Appalachian State
|7-0
|398
|22
|21. Boise State
|6-1
|382
|21
|22. Wake Forest
|6-1
|280
|23
|23. Memphis
|7-1
|187
|25
|24. Texas
|5-3
|104
|15
|25. Kansas State
|5-2
|102
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: San Diego State 94; Navy 75; Central Florida 24; Louisiana Tech 22; Indiana 18; Texas A&M 16; Washington 15; Oklahoma State 7; Virginia Tech 3; UAB 3; Iowa State 3; Arizona State 3; Air Force 3; Wyoming 2; Virginia 2.
