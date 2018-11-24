Football

Top 25

Saturday's scores

No. 1 Alabama 52, Auburn 21

No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35

No. 3 Notre Dame at Southern Cal, late

No. 10 Ohio State 62, No. 4 Michigan 39 

No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21

No. 8 LSU vs. Texas A&M, late

No. 13 Florida 41, Florida State 14

No. 14 Utah State at No. 21 Boise State, late

No. 15 Penn State 38, Maryland 3

No. 17 Kentucky 56, Louisville 10

No. 18 Utah vs. BYU, late

No. 19 Syracuse 42, Boston College 21

No. 20 Northwestern 24, Illinois 16

Miami 24, No. 24 Pittsburgh 3

No. 25 Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38

Big Ten

Northwestern 24, Illinois 16

Ohio State 62, Michigan 39

Purdue 28, Indiana 21 

Penn State 38, Maryland 3

Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15

Michigan State 14, Rutgers 10

Big 12

Saturday's scores

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38

Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24

Oklahoma State at TCU, late

Other FBS scores

Georgia Southern 35, Georgia State 14

Marshall 28, Florida International 25

Western Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15

Tulane 29, Navy 28

NC State 34, North Carolina 28

Wake Forest 59, Duke 7

Rice 27, Old Dominion 13

Liberty 28, New Mexico State 21

Wyoming 31, New Mexico 3

Appalachian State 21, Troy 10

Southern Mississippi 39, UTEP 7

Louisiana Lafayette 31, Louisiana Monroe 28

Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3

Stanford 49, UCLA 42

Arizona State 41, Arizona 40

Tulsa 27, SMU 24

Temple 57, UConn 7

Arkansas State 33, Texas State 7

Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13

Charlotte 27, Florida Atlantic 24

Fresno State 31, San Jose State 13

California 33, Colorado 21

North Texas 24, UTSA 21

Nevada vs. UNLV, late

Hawaii vs. San Diego State, late

FCS playoffs

First round

Saturday's scores

Duquesne 31, Towson 10

Wofford 19, Elon 7

SE Missouri St. 28, Stony Brook 14

Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14

James Madison 20, Delaware 6

Nicholls St. 49, San Diego 30

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Jacksonville St. 34, ETSU 27

Second Round

Saturday, Dec. 1

Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.

James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon

Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 1 p.m.

Montana State (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 2 p.m.

Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota St. (8-2), 2 p.m.

SE Missouri St. (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 3 p.m.

Nicholls State (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.

Division II playoffs

Second round

Saturday's scores

Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20

Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14

Valdosta State 66, Bowie State 16

Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7

Ferris State 27, Northwest Missouri State 21

Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17

Minnesota-Mankato 24, Colorado State-Pueblo 10

Tarleton State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28

Division III playoffs

Second round

Saturday's scores

Mount Union 51, Centre 35

Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6

RPI 21, Brockport 13 

Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27 

Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9

St. John's (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24

Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21

Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24

NAIA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday's scores

Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson State (N.D.) 40

Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38

Kansas St.;0;21;10;7;—;38

Iowa St.;7;7;7;21;—;42

First quarter

ISU -- Butler 1 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 5:15

Second quarter

KST -- Barnes 10 run (Lynch kick), 14:26

ISU -- Montgomery 3 run (Assalley kick), 12:15

KST -- Thompson 4 run (Lynch kick), 6:50

KST -- Zuber 6 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), :30

Third quarter

ISU -- Montgomery 11 run (Assalley kick), 12:23

KST -- Lynch 36 field goal, 9:07

KST -- Taylor 9 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), 4:25

Fourth quarter

KST -- Zuber 4 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), 12:27

ISU -- Seonbuchner 3 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:18

ISU -- Rose 21 fumble return (Assalley kick), 8:34

ISU -- Montgomery 18 run (Assalley kick), 4:34

Team statistics 

;KST;ISU

First downs;22;22

Rushes-yards;47-245;32-156

Passing yards;183;337

Comp-Att-Int;18-27-0;20-27-2

Return yards;113;136

Punts-avg.;4-37.75;0-null

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;7-61;5-56

Time of Possession;35:18;24:42

Individual statistics 

Rushing

Kansas St. -- Barnes 28-184, D.Warmack 6-39, Thompson 13-22

Iowa St. -- Montgomery 19-149, Purdy 10-37, Croney 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 28)

Passing

Kansas St. -- Thompson 18-27-0, 183 yards

Iowa St. -- Purdy 20-27-2, 337 yards

Receiving

Kansas St. -- Zuber 7-65, Schoen 2-54, Taylor 2-17, Barnes 2-8, Gammon 2-7, Reuter 1-20, Gill 1-9, D.Warmack 1-3

Iowa St. -- Butler 5-144, Kolar 3-42, D.Jones 3-21, Montgomery 3-20, Milton 2-71, Seonbuchner 2-5, Eaton 1-28, C.Allen 1-6

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Iowa St., Assalley 38

Northwestern 24, Illinois 16

Illinois;3;3;0;10;—;16

Northwestern;7;14;3;0;—;24

First quarter

NW -- Skowronek 8 pass from Thorson (Collins kick), 5:53

ILL -- McLaughlin 21 field goal, :32

Second quarter

ILL -- McLaughlin 29 field goal, 8:31

NW -- Thorson 1 run (Collins kick), 3:43

NW -- Lees 5 pass from Thorson (Collins kick), :17

Third quarter

NW -- Collins 25 field goal, 10:03

Fourth quarter

ILL -- McLaughlin 26 field goal, 13:22

ILL -- Smalling 10 pass from Bush (McLaughlin kick), 7:57

A -- 37,124.

Team statistics 

;ILL;NW

First downs;24;19

Rushes-yards;32-149;46-261

Passing yards;286;110

Comp-Att-Int;23-39-1;12-18-0

Return yards;85;33

Punts-avg.;3-38.66;4-45.75

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-66;1-15

Time of Possession;31:06;28:54

Individual statistics 

Rushing

Illinois -- Corbin 13-78, Bush 16-51, Bonner 3-20

Northwestern -- Bowser 18-166, Hanaoka 8-48, Moten 8-47, Vault 5-7, T.Green 1-2, Thorson 3-(minus 2), J.Roberts 1-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4).

Passing

Illinois -- Bush 23-39-1, 286 yards

Northwestern -- Thorson 12-17-0, 110 yards, T.Green 0-1-0, 0 yards

Receiving

Illinois -- Smalling 7-77, Mays 4-69, Stampley 4-69, Corbin 4-22, Reams 3-46, T.Davis 1-3

Northwestern -- Lees 3-25, Chiaokhiao-Bowman 1-25, Fessler 1-15, Bowser 1-14, Cam.Green 1-9, McGowan 1-9, Skowronek 1-8, Hanaoka 1-8, B.Holman 1-4, Jefferson 1-(minus 7)

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- None

Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13

Lamar;13;0;0;0;—;13

N. Iowa;3;10;0;3;—;16

First quarter

LAM -- Banks 73 pass from Colbert (run failed), 14:23.

UNI -- Errthum 21 field goal, 12:21.

LAM -- Robinson 25 pass from Colbert (Martinez kick), 7:29.

Second quarter

UNI -- Errthum 44 field goal, 8:16.

UNI -- Rima 32 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 1:59.

Fourth quarter

UNI -- Errthum 35 field goal, 13:09.

Team statistics 

;LAM;UNI

First downs;19;19

Rushes-yards;44-149;50-239

Passing yards;268;107

Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;8-21-1

Return yards;7;123

Punts-avg.;4-46.8;6-40.2

Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-0

Penalty-yards;4-32;5-70

Time of Possession;27:48;32:12

Individual statistics 

Rushing

Lamar -- M. Wanza 14-85, A. Walker 11-28, B. Arnold 1-23, D. Colbert Jr. 18-13

N. Iowa -- M. Weymiller 29-128, T. Allen 18-112, E. Dunne 2-(minus 1)

Passing

Lamar -- D. Colbert Jr. 14-25-1, 268 yards, D. Thompson Jr. 0-1-0, 0 yards N. Iowa, E. Dunne 8-21-1-107.

Receiving

Lamar -- K. Banks 2-77, T. Givens 2-56, J. Ruffin 3-49, C. Robinson 3-34, D. Gaston 1-25, M. Wanza 2-21, D. Thompson Jr. 1-6

N. Iowa -- J. James 4-55, J. Rima 1-32, D. McShane 2-13, B. Moore 1-7

Men's basketball

Saturday's results

Top 25

No. 12. Kansas State 77, Lehigh 58

No. 13 Virginia Tech 75, Saint Francis (Pa.) 37

No. 22 Buffalo 76, Marist 49

Big Ten

Nebraska 73, Western Illinois 49

Big 12

Kansas State 77, Lehigh 58

Texas Tech 93, Northern Colorado 62

West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76

Baylor 72, George Mason 61

Area Div. I

James Madison 78, Northern Illinois 74

Bradley 86, Chicago State 70

Illinois State 79, Lindenwood 62

West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76

Augustana 78, Rockford University 64

Augustana (4-1) -- Pierson Wofford 8-17 6-6 4 25, Micah Martin 2-6 0-0 3 4, Nolan Ebel 2-9 8-9 0 13, Chrishawn Orange 1-7 4-5 4 6, Brett Benning 6-13 4-4 2 19, Lucas Simon 1-3 0-0 1 2, Donovan Ferguson 3-5 1-2 1 7, Joe Kellen 1-2 0-0 1 2, Jack Jelen 0-2 0-2 2 0, Austin Elledge 0-4 0-0 3 0. Totals 24-68 23-28 21 78

Rockford (0-4) -- Taylor Krocker 2-5 2-4 2 6, Tony Diemer 5-13 4-5 4 15, Jeremiah Stewart 1-3 3-8 4 5, Brandon Emerick 5-16 1-2 3 11, Kivontay Shaw 2-5 0-0 3 6, Denzel Halliburton 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kevin Diemer 4-11 6-10 2 14, Talon Hardin 2-5 0-0 1 5, Christian Payne 1-1 0-0 4 2. Totals 22-60 16-29 23 64

Halftime -- Augustana 40, Rockford 21. 3-point goals -- Augustana 7-23 (Wofford 3-6, Benning 3-8, Ebel 1-3, Orange 0-1, Elledge 0-1, Jelen 0-2, Simon 0-2); Rockford 4-16 (Shaw 2-3, Hardin 1-2, Tony Diemer 1-4, Krocker 0-1, Kevin Diemer 0-1, Emerick 0-5). Rebounds -- Augustana 54 (Wofford 15); Rockford 39 (Tony Diemer 10). Assists -- Augustana 17 (Ebel 3, Simon 3, Kellen 3, Elledge 3); Rockford 10 (Emerick 5). Blocks -- Augustana 4 (Ferguson 2); Rockford 4 (Stewart 3). Steals -- Augustana 10 (Ebel 2, Orange 2, Kellen 2); Rockford 9 (Emerick 4). Turnovers -- Augustana 18 (Wofford 5); Rockford 18 (Emerick 5) 

Women's basketball

Saturday's results

Top 25

No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Oregon State 81

No. 2 UConn 86, Purdue 40

No. 3 Oregon 79, Saint Mary's 55

No. 4 Baylor vs. Georgetown, late

No. 5 Louisville 86, Hartford 69

No. 6 Mississippi State 105, Jackson State 38

No. 7 Maryland 58, Georgia 51

No. 8 Stanford 71, American 49

No. 10 Texas 69, Michigan 52

No. 11 Tennessee 73, UAB 69

Florida State 71, No. 12 Iowa 67

No. 13 South Carolina vs. Drake, late

No. 14 Syracuse 83, No. 16 DePaul 81, OT

No. 17 South Florida 60, UCLA 56

No. 18 California 70, San Diego 53

No. 19 Arizona State 82, Southern Illinois 38

No. 21 Missouri 65, Quinnipiac 51

No. 22 Marquette 96, UIC 32

No. 25 West Virginia 81, Eastern Kentucky 39

Big Ten

Florida State 71, Iowa 67

Sacramento State 109, Illinois 107

Wisconsin 58, Tennessee State 53

Maryland 58, Georgia 51

Rutgers 68, East Tennessee State 44

UConn 86, Purdue 40 

Texas 69, Michigan 52

Big 12

West Virginia 81, Eastern Kentucky 39

Kansas State 80, Princeton 61

Texas Tech 82, Houston Baptist 76

Texas 69, Michigan 52

TCU vs. San Diego State, late

Baylor vs. Georgetown, late

Area Div. I

Boise State 61, Northern Iowa 60

South Carolina vs. Drake, late

Bradley 80, Florida Atlantic 59

Arizona State 82, Southern Illinois 38

Florida State 71, Iowa 67

Florida State (6-1) -- Nausia Woolfolk 8-16 8-11 0 25, Kiah Gillespie 6-15 0-0 0 13, Nicki Ekhomu 4-9 2-4 4 10, Valencia Myers 3-7 4-4 2 10, Kourtney Weber 0-4 0-0 0 0, Sayawni Lassiter 2-2 0-0 1 5, Savannah Wilkinson 2-4 0-0 1 4, Mo. Jones 2-5 0-0 1 4, Amaya Brown 0-2 0-0 1 0. Totals 27-64 14-19 10 71

Iowa (4-1) -- Tania Davis 8-18 3-4 4 22, Megan Gustafson 8-8 0-0 3 16, Hannah Stewart 7-14 0-0 2 14, Makenzie Meyer 2-8 0-0 3 5, Alexis Sevillian 2-4 0-0 3 4, Zion Sanders 1-2 0-0 2 2, Amanda Ollinger 1-4 0-0 1 2, Monika Czinano 1-1 0-0 0 2, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 30-59 3-4 19 67

Florida State;10;24;15;22;--;71

Iowa;16;13;14;24;--;67

3-point goals -- Florida State 3-14 (Lassiter 1-1, Woolfolk 1-3, Gillespie 1-3, Ekhomu 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Brown 0-1), Weber 0-3); Iowa 4-15 (Davis 3-7, Meyer 1-5, Sevillian 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Ollinger 0-1). Rebounds -- Florida State 38 (Gillespie 9, Myers 9); Iowa 30 (Stewart 9). Assists -- Florida State 10 (Brown 2, Ekhomu 2, Myers 2); Iowa 18 (Davis 6). Turnovers -- Florida State 14 (Weber 3); Iowa 19 (Stewart 4, Meyer 4, Davis 4, Sevillian 4). Blocks -- Iowa 2 (Stewart, Ollinger). Steals -- Florida State 9 (Wilkinson 2, Jones 2, Woolfolk 2); Iowa 6 (Stewart 3) 

Sacramento State 109, Illinois 107

Sacramento State (2-1) -- Hannah Friend 11-25 4-6 3 33, Tiara Scott 11-19 0-0 1 29, Kennedy Nicholas 4-13 4-4 4 12, Summer Menke 1-7 1-2 1 4, Maesyn Rix 1-1 1-2 3 3, Tiana Johnson 5-11 0-0 1 14, Sarah Abney 2-7 0-0 1 5, Milee Enger 1-4 2-2 3 5, Raegen Rohn 1-7 0-0 1 2, Anna Weibel 1-2 0-2 0 2, Quayonna Harris 0-5 0-0 1 0. Totals 38-101 12-18 19 109

Illinois (4-1) -- Alex Wittinger 15-27 2-2 1 32, Brandi Beasley 4-8 4-4 2 12, Cierra Rice 4-9 2-2 2 10, Ali Andrews 3-5 2-2 5 9, Courtney Joens 4-6 0-0 1 8, Arieal Scott 6-13 3-4 3 18, Sarah Shewan 6-7 2-4 0 15, J-Naya Ephraim 1-4 1-2 0 3, Mackenzie Blazek 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 43-79 16-20 15 107

Sacramento State;34;28;18;29;--;109

Illinois;23;25;37;22;--;107

3-point goals -- Sacramento State 21-57 (Scott 7-13, Friend 7-16, Johnson 4-8, Enger 1-4, Menke 1-4, Abney 1-5, Nicholas 0-1, Rohn 0-3, Harris 0-3); Illinois 5-20 (Scott 3-10, Shewan 1-2, Andrews 1-2, Beasley 0-1, Ephraim 0-1, Joens 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds -- Sacramento State 48 (Nicholas 15); Illinois 56 (Wittinger 14). Assists -- Sacramento State 21 (Enger 6); Illinois 23 (Beasley 10). Turnovers -- Sacramento State 11 (Menke 4); Illinois 21 (Beasley 5). Blocks -- Sacramento State 2 (Nicholas, Abney); Illinois 6 (Wittinger 3). Steals -- Sacramento State 14 (Menke 3, Friend 3); Illinois 3 (Scott, Shewan, Beasley). Fouled out -- Illinois (Andrews) 

Augustana 69, Webster University 59

Augustana (3-2) -- Sadie Roberts 1-4 1-2 3 3, Clare Kramer 2-8 0-2 3 4, Alexis Jones 11-15 6-8 3 28, Izzy Anderson 4-11 7-8 5 16, Scooter Lopez 0-4 0-0 4 0, Jeni Crain 1-4 0-0 3 2, Mia Lambert 1-4 1-2 2 4, Carly McCameron 0-0 2-2 4 2, Justice Edell 1-3 2-3 3 4, Lauren Hall 0-0 0-0 0 0, Maddy Murillo 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 21-54 19-27 31 63

Webster (2-1) -- Brylee Manes 2-12 2-2 3 6, Addison Beussink 4-10 8-15 3 16, Kiara Rhines 0-5 1-2 5 1, Hannah Cottrell 2-7 5-6 4 9, Jaysea Morgan 3-8 5-7 3 11, Taylor Zarr 1-2 1-2 0 3, Darieana Hunter 2-3 2-2 3 6, Allyssa McByers 1-5 2-2 0 4, Caity Jones 0-1 1-2 2 1, Lauryn Freeman 1-2 0-0 1 2, Kaylee Heggemann 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16-55 27-40 24 59

Augustana;25;8;15;15;--;63

Webster;21;14;8;16;--;59

3-point goals -- Augustana 2-12 (Anderson 1-2, Lambert 1-3, Kramer 0-1, Jones 0-2, Lopez 0-2, Crain 0-2); Webster 0-6 (Cottrell 0-1, Jones 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Manes 0-3). Rebounds -- Augustana 29 (Jones 6, Roberts 6); Webster 49 (Beussink 14). Assists -- Augustana 14 (Lopez 7); Webster 11 (Beussink 16). Turnovers -- Augustana 21 (Lopez 5); Webster 28 (Morgan 7). Blocks -- Augustana 4 (Roberts 2); Webster 1 (Cottrell). Steals -- Augustana 16 (Jones 6); Webster 9 (Morgan 2, Cottrell 1, Manes 2). Fouled out -- Augustana (Anderson); Webster (Rhines)

Des Moines Area 70, Black Hawk 39

BLACK HAWK (0-5) -- Thomer 3 1-4 3 7, Finch 0 0-0 2 0, Hunt 8 2-4 1 18, Jacobson 0 0-0 1 0, Waltz 1 0-0 1 2, Johnson 0 0-0 1 0, Jackson 3 0-0 1 7, Aude 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 17 3-8 12 39.

DMACC (4-5) -- Jackson 7 0-2 0 14, Porter 1 0-0 0 3, Mena 5 1-1 1 13, Shonka 0 3-5 0 3, Evans 2 0-0 1 5, Robinson 4 2-2 2 11, Abernathy 0 1-2 0 1, Stalzer 2 1-4 0- 5, Rouse 2 3-4 0 8, Horn 1 0-2 2 2, Brewster 2 0-0 0 5. Totals 25 11-22 7 70

Black Hawk;11;7;12;9;--;39

Des Moines Area;15;19;15;21;--;70

3-point goals -- Black Hawk 2 (Jackson 2); DMACC 6 (Mena 2, Porter 1, Evans 1, Robinson 1, Rouse 1, Brewster 1).

Wrestling

Iowa 26, Purdue 9

197 -- Mitch Bowman (IA) dec. Christian Brunner, 7-5; 285 -- Jacob Aven (P) dec. Aaron Costello, 3-1 (SV1); 125 -- Devin Shroder (P) dec. Perez Perez, 4-2; 133 -- Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ben Thornton, 5-2; 141 -- Max Murin (IA) dec. Nate Limex, 5-0; 149 -- Carter Happel (IA) dec. Parker Filius, 2-0; 157 -- Kaleb Young (IA) pinned Griffin Parriott, 3:37; 165 -- Alex Marinelli (IA) major dec. Cole Wysocki, 14-3; 174 -- Dylan Lydy (P) dec. Myles Wilson, 7-3; 184 -- Cash Wilcke (IA) major dec. Max Lyon, 12-4. Records -- Iowa 4-0, 1-0; Purdue 2-1, 0-1. A -- 8,122

