No. 1 Alabama 52, Auburn 21
No. 2 Clemson 56, South Carolina 35
No. 3 Notre Dame at Southern Cal, late
No. 10 Ohio State 62, No. 4 Michigan 39
No. 5 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 21
No. 8 LSU vs. Texas A&M, late
No. 13 Florida 41, Florida State 14
No. 14 Utah State at No. 21 Boise State, late
No. 15 Penn State 38, Maryland 3
No. 17 Kentucky 56, Louisville 10
No. 18 Utah vs. BYU, late
No. 19 Syracuse 42, Boston College 21
No. 20 Northwestern 24, Illinois 16
Miami 24, No. 24 Pittsburgh 3
No. 25 Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38
Big Ten
Northwestern 24, Illinois 16
Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
Purdue 28, Indiana 21
Penn State 38, Maryland 3
Minnesota 37, Wisconsin 15
Michigan State 14, Rutgers 10
Big 12
Saturday's scores
Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38
Baylor 35, Texas Tech 24
Oklahoma State at TCU, late
Other FBS scores
Georgia Southern 35, Georgia State 14
Marshall 28, Florida International 25
Western Kentucky 30, Louisiana Tech 15
Tulane 29, Navy 28
NC State 34, North Carolina 28
Wake Forest 59, Duke 7
Rice 27, Old Dominion 13
Liberty 28, New Mexico State 21
Wyoming 31, New Mexico 3
Appalachian State 21, Troy 10
Southern Mississippi 39, UTEP 7
Louisiana Lafayette 31, Louisiana Monroe 28
Middle Tennessee 27, UAB 3
Stanford 49, UCLA 42
Arizona State 41, Arizona 40
Tulsa 27, SMU 24
Temple 57, UConn 7
Arkansas State 33, Texas State 7
Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13
Charlotte 27, Florida Atlantic 24
Fresno State 31, San Jose State 13
California 33, Colorado 21
North Texas 24, UTSA 21
Nevada vs. UNLV, late
Hawaii vs. San Diego State, late
FCS playoffs
First round
Saturday's scores
Duquesne 31, Towson 10
Wofford 19, Elon 7
SE Missouri St. 28, Stony Brook 14
Montana State 35, Incarnate Word 14
James Madison 20, Delaware 6
Nicholls St. 49, San Diego 30
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Jacksonville St. 34, ETSU 27
Second Round
Saturday, Dec. 1
Jacksonville St. (9-3) at Maine (8-3), 11 a.m.
James Madison (9-3) at Colgate (9-1), noon
Wofford (9-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1), 1 p.m.
Montana State (8-4) at N. Dakota St. (11-0), 2 p.m.
Duquesne (9-3) at South Dakota St. (8-2), 2 p.m.
SE Missouri St. (9-3) at Weber St. (9-2), 3 p.m.
Nicholls State (9-3) at E. Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.
Northern Iowa (7-5) at UC Davis (9-2), 6 p.m.
Division II playoffs
Second round
Saturday's scores
Slippery Rock 59, New Haven 20
Notre Dame (Ohio) 19, Hillsdale 14
Valdosta State 66, Bowie State 16
Ouachita Baptist 35, Indianapolis 7
Ferris State 27, Northwest Missouri State 21
Lenoir-Rhyne 21, Wingate 17
Minnesota-Mankato 24, Colorado State-Pueblo 10
Tarleton State 34, Texas A&M-Commerce 28
Division III playoffs
Second round
Saturday's scores
Mount Union 51, Centre 35
Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6
RPI 21, Brockport 13
Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9
St. John's (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24
Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21
Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24
NAIA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's scores
Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23
Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14
Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38
Kansas Wesleyan 43, Dickinson State (N.D.) 40
Iowa State 42, Kansas State 38
Kansas St.;0;21;10;7;—;38
Iowa St.;7;7;7;21;—;42
First quarter
ISU -- Butler 1 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 5:15
Second quarter
KST -- Barnes 10 run (Lynch kick), 14:26
ISU -- Montgomery 3 run (Assalley kick), 12:15
KST -- Thompson 4 run (Lynch kick), 6:50
KST -- Zuber 6 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), :30
Third quarter
ISU -- Montgomery 11 run (Assalley kick), 12:23
KST -- Lynch 36 field goal, 9:07
KST -- Taylor 9 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), 4:25
Fourth quarter
KST -- Zuber 4 pass from Thompson (Lynch kick), 12:27
ISU -- Seonbuchner 3 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:18
ISU -- Rose 21 fumble return (Assalley kick), 8:34
ISU -- Montgomery 18 run (Assalley kick), 4:34
Team statistics
;KST;ISU
First downs;22;22
Rushes-yards;47-245;32-156
Passing yards;183;337
Comp-Att-Int;18-27-0;20-27-2
Return yards;113;136
Punts-avg.;4-37.75;0-null
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-61;5-56
Time of Possession;35:18;24:42
Individual statistics
Rushing
Kansas St. -- Barnes 28-184, D.Warmack 6-39, Thompson 13-22
Iowa St. -- Montgomery 19-149, Purdy 10-37, Croney 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 28)
Passing
Kansas St. -- Thompson 18-27-0, 183 yards
Iowa St. -- Purdy 20-27-2, 337 yards
Receiving
Kansas St. -- Zuber 7-65, Schoen 2-54, Taylor 2-17, Barnes 2-8, Gammon 2-7, Reuter 1-20, Gill 1-9, D.Warmack 1-3
Iowa St. -- Butler 5-144, Kolar 3-42, D.Jones 3-21, Montgomery 3-20, Milton 2-71, Seonbuchner 2-5, Eaton 1-28, C.Allen 1-6
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Iowa St., Assalley 38
Northwestern 24, Illinois 16
Illinois;3;3;0;10;—;16
Northwestern;7;14;3;0;—;24
First quarter
NW -- Skowronek 8 pass from Thorson (Collins kick), 5:53
ILL -- McLaughlin 21 field goal, :32
Second quarter
ILL -- McLaughlin 29 field goal, 8:31
NW -- Thorson 1 run (Collins kick), 3:43
NW -- Lees 5 pass from Thorson (Collins kick), :17
Third quarter
NW -- Collins 25 field goal, 10:03
Fourth quarter
ILL -- McLaughlin 26 field goal, 13:22
ILL -- Smalling 10 pass from Bush (McLaughlin kick), 7:57
A -- 37,124.
Team statistics
;ILL;NW
First downs;24;19
Rushes-yards;32-149;46-261
Passing yards;286;110
Comp-Att-Int;23-39-1;12-18-0
Return yards;85;33
Punts-avg.;3-38.66;4-45.75
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;7-66;1-15
Time of Possession;31:06;28:54
Individual statistics
Rushing
Illinois -- Corbin 13-78, Bush 16-51, Bonner 3-20
Northwestern -- Bowser 18-166, Hanaoka 8-48, Moten 8-47, Vault 5-7, T.Green 1-2, Thorson 3-(minus 2), J.Roberts 1-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4).
Passing
Illinois -- Bush 23-39-1, 286 yards
Northwestern -- Thorson 12-17-0, 110 yards, T.Green 0-1-0, 0 yards
Receiving
Illinois -- Smalling 7-77, Mays 4-69, Stampley 4-69, Corbin 4-22, Reams 3-46, T.Davis 1-3
Northwestern -- Lees 3-25, Chiaokhiao-Bowman 1-25, Fessler 1-15, Bowser 1-14, Cam.Green 1-9, McGowan 1-9, Skowronek 1-8, Hanaoka 1-8, B.Holman 1-4, Jefferson 1-(minus 7)
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- None
Northern Iowa 16, Lamar 13
Lamar;13;0;0;0;—;13
N. Iowa;3;10;0;3;—;16
First quarter
LAM -- Banks 73 pass from Colbert (run failed), 14:23.
UNI -- Errthum 21 field goal, 12:21.
LAM -- Robinson 25 pass from Colbert (Martinez kick), 7:29.
Second quarter
UNI -- Errthum 44 field goal, 8:16.
UNI -- Rima 32 pass from Dunne (Errthum kick), 1:59.
Fourth quarter
UNI -- Errthum 35 field goal, 13:09.
Team statistics
;LAM;UNI
First downs;19;19
Rushes-yards;44-149;50-239
Passing yards;268;107
Comp-Att-Int;14-27-1;8-21-1
Return yards;7;123
Punts-avg.;4-46.8;6-40.2
Fumbles-lost;3-3;1-0
Penalty-yards;4-32;5-70
Time of Possession;27:48;32:12
Individual statistics
Rushing
Lamar -- M. Wanza 14-85, A. Walker 11-28, B. Arnold 1-23, D. Colbert Jr. 18-13
N. Iowa -- M. Weymiller 29-128, T. Allen 18-112, E. Dunne 2-(minus 1)
Passing
Lamar -- D. Colbert Jr. 14-25-1, 268 yards, D. Thompson Jr. 0-1-0, 0 yards N. Iowa, E. Dunne 8-21-1-107.
Receiving
Lamar -- K. Banks 2-77, T. Givens 2-56, J. Ruffin 3-49, C. Robinson 3-34, D. Gaston 1-25, M. Wanza 2-21, D. Thompson Jr. 1-6
N. Iowa -- J. James 4-55, J. Rima 1-32, D. McShane 2-13, B. Moore 1-7
Men's basketball
Saturday's results
Top 25
No. 12. Kansas State 77, Lehigh 58
No. 13 Virginia Tech 75, Saint Francis (Pa.) 37
No. 22 Buffalo 76, Marist 49
Big Ten
Nebraska 73, Western Illinois 49
Big 12
Kansas State 77, Lehigh 58
Texas Tech 93, Northern Colorado 62
West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76
Baylor 72, George Mason 61
Area Div. I
James Madison 78, Northern Illinois 74
Bradley 86, Chicago State 70
Illinois State 79, Lindenwood 62
West Virginia 88, Valparaiso 76
Augustana 78, Rockford University 64
Augustana (4-1) -- Pierson Wofford 8-17 6-6 4 25, Micah Martin 2-6 0-0 3 4, Nolan Ebel 2-9 8-9 0 13, Chrishawn Orange 1-7 4-5 4 6, Brett Benning 6-13 4-4 2 19, Lucas Simon 1-3 0-0 1 2, Donovan Ferguson 3-5 1-2 1 7, Joe Kellen 1-2 0-0 1 2, Jack Jelen 0-2 0-2 2 0, Austin Elledge 0-4 0-0 3 0. Totals 24-68 23-28 21 78
Rockford (0-4) -- Taylor Krocker 2-5 2-4 2 6, Tony Diemer 5-13 4-5 4 15, Jeremiah Stewart 1-3 3-8 4 5, Brandon Emerick 5-16 1-2 3 11, Kivontay Shaw 2-5 0-0 3 6, Denzel Halliburton 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kevin Diemer 4-11 6-10 2 14, Talon Hardin 2-5 0-0 1 5, Christian Payne 1-1 0-0 4 2. Totals 22-60 16-29 23 64
Halftime -- Augustana 40, Rockford 21. 3-point goals -- Augustana 7-23 (Wofford 3-6, Benning 3-8, Ebel 1-3, Orange 0-1, Elledge 0-1, Jelen 0-2, Simon 0-2); Rockford 4-16 (Shaw 2-3, Hardin 1-2, Tony Diemer 1-4, Krocker 0-1, Kevin Diemer 0-1, Emerick 0-5). Rebounds -- Augustana 54 (Wofford 15); Rockford 39 (Tony Diemer 10). Assists -- Augustana 17 (Ebel 3, Simon 3, Kellen 3, Elledge 3); Rockford 10 (Emerick 5). Blocks -- Augustana 4 (Ferguson 2); Rockford 4 (Stewart 3). Steals -- Augustana 10 (Ebel 2, Orange 2, Kellen 2); Rockford 9 (Emerick 4). Turnovers -- Augustana 18 (Wofford 5); Rockford 18 (Emerick 5)
Women's basketball
Saturday's results
Top 25
No. 1 Notre Dame 91, No. 9 Oregon State 81
No. 2 UConn 86, Purdue 40
No. 3 Oregon 79, Saint Mary's 55
No. 4 Baylor vs. Georgetown, late
No. 5 Louisville 86, Hartford 69
No. 6 Mississippi State 105, Jackson State 38
No. 7 Maryland 58, Georgia 51
No. 8 Stanford 71, American 49
No. 10 Texas 69, Michigan 52
No. 11 Tennessee 73, UAB 69
Florida State 71, No. 12 Iowa 67
No. 13 South Carolina vs. Drake, late
No. 14 Syracuse 83, No. 16 DePaul 81, OT
No. 17 South Florida 60, UCLA 56
No. 18 California 70, San Diego 53
No. 19 Arizona State 82, Southern Illinois 38
No. 21 Missouri 65, Quinnipiac 51
No. 22 Marquette 96, UIC 32
No. 25 West Virginia 81, Eastern Kentucky 39
Big Ten
Florida State 71, Iowa 67
Sacramento State 109, Illinois 107
Wisconsin 58, Tennessee State 53
Maryland 58, Georgia 51
Rutgers 68, East Tennessee State 44
UConn 86, Purdue 40
Texas 69, Michigan 52
Big 12
West Virginia 81, Eastern Kentucky 39
Kansas State 80, Princeton 61
Texas Tech 82, Houston Baptist 76
Texas 69, Michigan 52
TCU vs. San Diego State, late
Baylor vs. Georgetown, late
Area Div. I
Boise State 61, Northern Iowa 60
South Carolina vs. Drake, late
Bradley 80, Florida Atlantic 59
Arizona State 82, Southern Illinois 38
Florida State 71, Iowa 67
Florida State (6-1) -- Nausia Woolfolk 8-16 8-11 0 25, Kiah Gillespie 6-15 0-0 0 13, Nicki Ekhomu 4-9 2-4 4 10, Valencia Myers 3-7 4-4 2 10, Kourtney Weber 0-4 0-0 0 0, Sayawni Lassiter 2-2 0-0 1 5, Savannah Wilkinson 2-4 0-0 1 4, Mo. Jones 2-5 0-0 1 4, Amaya Brown 0-2 0-0 1 0. Totals 27-64 14-19 10 71
Iowa (4-1) -- Tania Davis 8-18 3-4 4 22, Megan Gustafson 8-8 0-0 3 16, Hannah Stewart 7-14 0-0 2 14, Makenzie Meyer 2-8 0-0 3 5, Alexis Sevillian 2-4 0-0 3 4, Zion Sanders 1-2 0-0 2 2, Amanda Ollinger 1-4 0-0 1 2, Monika Czinano 1-1 0-0 0 2, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 30-59 3-4 19 67
Florida State;10;24;15;22;--;71
Iowa;16;13;14;24;--;67
3-point goals -- Florida State 3-14 (Lassiter 1-1, Woolfolk 1-3, Gillespie 1-3, Ekhomu 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Brown 0-1), Weber 0-3); Iowa 4-15 (Davis 3-7, Meyer 1-5, Sevillian 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Ollinger 0-1). Rebounds -- Florida State 38 (Gillespie 9, Myers 9); Iowa 30 (Stewart 9). Assists -- Florida State 10 (Brown 2, Ekhomu 2, Myers 2); Iowa 18 (Davis 6). Turnovers -- Florida State 14 (Weber 3); Iowa 19 (Stewart 4, Meyer 4, Davis 4, Sevillian 4). Blocks -- Iowa 2 (Stewart, Ollinger). Steals -- Florida State 9 (Wilkinson 2, Jones 2, Woolfolk 2); Iowa 6 (Stewart 3)
Sacramento State 109, Illinois 107
Sacramento State (2-1) -- Hannah Friend 11-25 4-6 3 33, Tiara Scott 11-19 0-0 1 29, Kennedy Nicholas 4-13 4-4 4 12, Summer Menke 1-7 1-2 1 4, Maesyn Rix 1-1 1-2 3 3, Tiana Johnson 5-11 0-0 1 14, Sarah Abney 2-7 0-0 1 5, Milee Enger 1-4 2-2 3 5, Raegen Rohn 1-7 0-0 1 2, Anna Weibel 1-2 0-2 0 2, Quayonna Harris 0-5 0-0 1 0. Totals 38-101 12-18 19 109
Illinois (4-1) -- Alex Wittinger 15-27 2-2 1 32, Brandi Beasley 4-8 4-4 2 12, Cierra Rice 4-9 2-2 2 10, Ali Andrews 3-5 2-2 5 9, Courtney Joens 4-6 0-0 1 8, Arieal Scott 6-13 3-4 3 18, Sarah Shewan 6-7 2-4 0 15, J-Naya Ephraim 1-4 1-2 0 3, Mackenzie Blazek 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 43-79 16-20 15 107
Sacramento State;34;28;18;29;--;109
Illinois;23;25;37;22;--;107
3-point goals -- Sacramento State 21-57 (Scott 7-13, Friend 7-16, Johnson 4-8, Enger 1-4, Menke 1-4, Abney 1-5, Nicholas 0-1, Rohn 0-3, Harris 0-3); Illinois 5-20 (Scott 3-10, Shewan 1-2, Andrews 1-2, Beasley 0-1, Ephraim 0-1, Joens 0-2, Rice 0-2). Rebounds -- Sacramento State 48 (Nicholas 15); Illinois 56 (Wittinger 14). Assists -- Sacramento State 21 (Enger 6); Illinois 23 (Beasley 10). Turnovers -- Sacramento State 11 (Menke 4); Illinois 21 (Beasley 5). Blocks -- Sacramento State 2 (Nicholas, Abney); Illinois 6 (Wittinger 3). Steals -- Sacramento State 14 (Menke 3, Friend 3); Illinois 3 (Scott, Shewan, Beasley). Fouled out -- Illinois (Andrews)
Augustana 69, Webster University 59
Augustana (3-2) -- Sadie Roberts 1-4 1-2 3 3, Clare Kramer 2-8 0-2 3 4, Alexis Jones 11-15 6-8 3 28, Izzy Anderson 4-11 7-8 5 16, Scooter Lopez 0-4 0-0 4 0, Jeni Crain 1-4 0-0 3 2, Mia Lambert 1-4 1-2 2 4, Carly McCameron 0-0 2-2 4 2, Justice Edell 1-3 2-3 3 4, Lauren Hall 0-0 0-0 0 0, Maddy Murillo 0-1 0-0 1 0. Totals 21-54 19-27 31 63
Webster (2-1) -- Brylee Manes 2-12 2-2 3 6, Addison Beussink 4-10 8-15 3 16, Kiara Rhines 0-5 1-2 5 1, Hannah Cottrell 2-7 5-6 4 9, Jaysea Morgan 3-8 5-7 3 11, Taylor Zarr 1-2 1-2 0 3, Darieana Hunter 2-3 2-2 3 6, Allyssa McByers 1-5 2-2 0 4, Caity Jones 0-1 1-2 2 1, Lauryn Freeman 1-2 0-0 1 2, Kaylee Heggemann 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 16-55 27-40 24 59
Augustana;25;8;15;15;--;63
Webster;21;14;8;16;--;59
3-point goals -- Augustana 2-12 (Anderson 1-2, Lambert 1-3, Kramer 0-1, Jones 0-2, Lopez 0-2, Crain 0-2); Webster 0-6 (Cottrell 0-1, Jones 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Manes 0-3). Rebounds -- Augustana 29 (Jones 6, Roberts 6); Webster 49 (Beussink 14). Assists -- Augustana 14 (Lopez 7); Webster 11 (Beussink 16). Turnovers -- Augustana 21 (Lopez 5); Webster 28 (Morgan 7). Blocks -- Augustana 4 (Roberts 2); Webster 1 (Cottrell). Steals -- Augustana 16 (Jones 6); Webster 9 (Morgan 2, Cottrell 1, Manes 2). Fouled out -- Augustana (Anderson); Webster (Rhines)
Des Moines Area 70, Black Hawk 39
BLACK HAWK (0-5) -- Thomer 3 1-4 3 7, Finch 0 0-0 2 0, Hunt 8 2-4 1 18, Jacobson 0 0-0 1 0, Waltz 1 0-0 1 2, Johnson 0 0-0 1 0, Jackson 3 0-0 1 7, Aude 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 17 3-8 12 39.
DMACC (4-5) -- Jackson 7 0-2 0 14, Porter 1 0-0 0 3, Mena 5 1-1 1 13, Shonka 0 3-5 0 3, Evans 2 0-0 1 5, Robinson 4 2-2 2 11, Abernathy 0 1-2 0 1, Stalzer 2 1-4 0- 5, Rouse 2 3-4 0 8, Horn 1 0-2 2 2, Brewster 2 0-0 0 5. Totals 25 11-22 7 70
Black Hawk;11;7;12;9;--;39
Des Moines Area;15;19;15;21;--;70
3-point goals -- Black Hawk 2 (Jackson 2); DMACC 6 (Mena 2, Porter 1, Evans 1, Robinson 1, Rouse 1, Brewster 1).
Wrestling
Iowa 26, Purdue 9
197 -- Mitch Bowman (IA) dec. Christian Brunner, 7-5; 285 -- Jacob Aven (P) dec. Aaron Costello, 3-1 (SV1); 125 -- Devin Shroder (P) dec. Perez Perez, 4-2; 133 -- Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. Ben Thornton, 5-2; 141 -- Max Murin (IA) dec. Nate Limex, 5-0; 149 -- Carter Happel (IA) dec. Parker Filius, 2-0; 157 -- Kaleb Young (IA) pinned Griffin Parriott, 3:37; 165 -- Alex Marinelli (IA) major dec. Cole Wysocki, 14-3; 174 -- Dylan Lydy (P) dec. Myles Wilson, 7-3; 184 -- Cash Wilcke (IA) major dec. Max Lyon, 12-4. Records -- Iowa 4-0, 1-0; Purdue 2-1, 0-1. A -- 8,122
