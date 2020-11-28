 Skip to main content
College
College

Football

AP Top 25

 RecPtsPrv
1. Alabama (62)8-015501
2. Notre Dame9-014812
3. Ohio St.4-014033
4. Clemson8-113924
5. Texas A&M6-112625
6. Florida7-112266
7. Cincinnati8-012047
8. BYU9-011138
9. Miami7-199110
10. Indiana5-198412
11. Georgia6-291913
12. Iowa St.7-287315
13. Oklahoma6-281514
14. Coastal Carolina9-069416
15. Marshall7-060017
16. Northwestern5-157711
17. Southern Cal3-054019
18. Wisconsin2-153118
19. Oklahoma St.6-242621
20. Louisiana-Lafayette8-135223
21. Oregon3-13269
22. Tulsa5-124424
23. Washington3-0218-
24. Iowa4-2119-
25. Liberty9-167-

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

Batterson's ballot

Quad-City Times reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:

1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Florida, 7. Cincinnati, 8. Brigham Young, 9. Indiana, 10. Georgia, 11. Iowa State, 12. Miami (Fla.), 13. Oregon, 14. Oklahoma, 15. Northwestern, 16. Wisconsin, 17. Marshall, 18. Coastal Carolina, 19. USC, 20. Oklahoma State, 21. Louisiana, 22. Tulsa, 23. Iowa, 24. Buffalo, 25. Washington

Men’s basketball

Sunday’s results

Big Ten

Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64

Maryland 79, St. Mary’s 61

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

Big 12

Iowa State 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63

Baylor 86, Washington 52

Houston 64, Texas Tech 53

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52

Richmond 76, No. 10 Kentucky 64

No. 11 Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58

No. 17 Houston 64, No. 14 Texas Tech 53

No. 18 Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77

No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64

No. 24 Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

Iowa State 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63

UAPB — Bell 7-13 0-0 15, Stredic 1-3 0-2 2, Johnson 2-10 2-2 6, Doss 7-13 1-2 15, Morris 6-8 2-2 14, Lynn 2-5 1-2 7, Jones 0-3 4-5 4, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-15 63.

IOWA STATE — Johnson 3-10 0-0 6, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 5-10 14, Coleman-Lands 7-14 0-0 17, Bolton 7-11 0-0 16, Dubar 3-7 1-2 7, Conditt 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 0-0 3-5 3, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Foster 2-4 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 4-7 80.

Halftime — UAPB 37, ISU 34. 3-point field goals — UAPB 3-14 (Lynn 2-5, Bell 1-3, Doss 0-2, Jones 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Boyd 0-1), ISU 12-32 (Harris 4-8, Coleman-Lands 3-9, Johnson 2-7, Bolton 2-5, Walker 1-1, Dubar 0-1, Foster 0-1). Rebounds — UAPB 36 (Bell 10, Morris 10), ISU 31 (Dubar 8). Assists — UAPB 10 (Doss 3, Jones 3), ISU 21 (Bolton 7). Steals — UAPB 5 (Morris 3), ISU 10 (Young 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Bolton 2). Blocked shots — UAPB 5 (Bell 2, Stredic 2), ISU 3 (Johnson, Harris, Conditt). Turnovers — UAPB 17 (Stredic 5), ISU 10 (Coleman-Lands 4).

Women’s basketball

Sunday's results

Big Ten

Wisconsin 73, Western Illinois 66

Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47

Maryland 115, Arkansas 96

Purdue 80, North Alabama 69

Big 12

Kansas State 66, Southern 51

Kansas 85, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 43

Oklahoma State 73, Oral Roberts 54

Texas 106, North Texas 69

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 21 Gonzaga 72

No. 5 Louisville 101, Eastern Kentucky 58

No. 6 Mississippi State 88, Jackson State 58

No. 7 Arizona 76, Northern Arizona 60

No. 8 NC State 108, Radford 70

No. 11 Kentucky 70, Belmont 50

No. 12 Maryland 115, No. 14 Arkansas 96

No. 20 Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47

No. 22 Notre Dame 88, Miami (Ohio) 68

No. 23 Syracuse 50, Stony Brook 39

Wake Forest 68, No. 24 Missouri State 59

