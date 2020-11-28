Football
AP Top 25
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (62)
|8-0
|1550
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|9-0
|1481
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|4-0
|1403
|3
|4. Clemson
|8-1
|1392
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|6-1
|1262
|5
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1226
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1204
|7
|8. BYU
|9-0
|1113
|8
|9. Miami
|7-1
|991
|10
|10. Indiana
|5-1
|984
|12
|11. Georgia
|6-2
|919
|13
|12. Iowa St.
|7-2
|873
|15
|13. Oklahoma
|6-2
|815
|14
|14. Coastal Carolina
|9-0
|694
|16
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|600
|17
|16. Northwestern
|5-1
|577
|11
|17. Southern Cal
|3-0
|540
|19
|18. Wisconsin
|2-1
|531
|18
|19. Oklahoma St.
|6-2
|426
|21
|20. Louisiana-Lafayette
|8-1
|352
|23
|21. Oregon
|3-1
|326
|9
|22. Tulsa
|5-1
|244
|24
|23. Washington
|3-0
|218
|-
|24. Iowa
|4-2
|119
|-
|25. Liberty
|9-1
|67
|-
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.
Batterson's ballot
Quad-City Times reporter Steve Batterson's ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll:
1. Alabama, 2. Notre Dame, 3. Ohio State, 4. Clemson, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Florida, 7. Cincinnati, 8. Brigham Young, 9. Indiana, 10. Georgia, 11. Iowa State, 12. Miami (Fla.), 13. Oregon, 14. Oklahoma, 15. Northwestern, 16. Wisconsin, 17. Marshall, 18. Coastal Carolina, 19. USC, 20. Oklahoma State, 21. Louisiana, 22. Tulsa, 23. Iowa, 24. Buffalo, 25. Washington
Men’s basketball
Sunday’s results
Big Ten
Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64
Maryland 79, St. Mary’s 61
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT
Big 12
Iowa State 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
Baylor 86, Washington 52
Houston 64, Texas Tech 53
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52
Richmond 76, No. 10 Kentucky 64
No. 11 Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58
No. 17 Houston 64, No. 14 Texas Tech 53
No. 18 Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77
No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64
No. 24 Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT
Iowa State 80, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
UAPB — Bell 7-13 0-0 15, Stredic 1-3 0-2 2, Johnson 2-10 2-2 6, Doss 7-13 1-2 15, Morris 6-8 2-2 14, Lynn 2-5 1-2 7, Jones 0-3 4-5 4, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 10-15 63.
IOWA STATE — Johnson 3-10 0-0 6, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 5-10 14, Coleman-Lands 7-14 0-0 17, Bolton 7-11 0-0 16, Dubar 3-7 1-2 7, Conditt 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 0-0 3-5 3, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Foster 2-4 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 4-7 80.
Halftime — UAPB 37, ISU 34. 3-point field goals — UAPB 3-14 (Lynn 2-5, Bell 1-3, Doss 0-2, Jones 0-2, Johnson 0-1, Boyd 0-1), ISU 12-32 (Harris 4-8, Coleman-Lands 3-9, Johnson 2-7, Bolton 2-5, Walker 1-1, Dubar 0-1, Foster 0-1). Rebounds — UAPB 36 (Bell 10, Morris 10), ISU 31 (Dubar 8). Assists — UAPB 10 (Doss 3, Jones 3), ISU 21 (Bolton 7). Steals — UAPB 5 (Morris 3), ISU 10 (Young 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Bolton 2). Blocked shots — UAPB 5 (Bell 2, Stredic 2), ISU 3 (Johnson, Harris, Conditt). Turnovers — UAPB 17 (Stredic 5), ISU 10 (Coleman-Lands 4).
Women’s basketball
Sunday's results
Big Ten
Wisconsin 73, Western Illinois 66
Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47
Maryland 115, Arkansas 96
Purdue 80, North Alabama 69
Big 12
Kansas State 66, Southern 51
Kansas 85, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 43
Oklahoma State 73, Oral Roberts 54
Texas 106, North Texas 69
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 21 Gonzaga 72
No. 5 Louisville 101, Eastern Kentucky 58
No. 6 Mississippi State 88, Jackson State 58
No. 7 Arizona 76, Northern Arizona 60
No. 8 NC State 108, Radford 70
No. 11 Kentucky 70, Belmont 50
No. 12 Maryland 115, No. 14 Arkansas 96
No. 20 Ohio State 82, Duquesne 47
No. 22 Notre Dame 88, Miami (Ohio) 68
No. 23 Syracuse 50, Stony Brook 39
Wake Forest 68, No. 24 Missouri State 59
