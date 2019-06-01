Baseball

Division I regionals

Double Elimination

At Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday

Duke 8, Texas A&M 5

West Virginia 6, Fordham 2

Saturday

Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2, Fordham eliminated

Duke 4, West Virginia 0

Today

Game 5 — Texas A&M (38-22-1) vs. West Virginia (38-21), 11 a.m.

Game 6 — Duke (33-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

At Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday

North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6

Liberty 6 vs. Tennessee 1

Saturday

Tennessee 10, UNC Wilmington 3, UNCW eliminated

North Carolina 16, Liberty 1

Today

Game 5 — Tennessee (39-20) vs. vs. Liberty (43-20), noon

Game 6 — North Carolina (44-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

At Greenville, N.C.

Friday

Campbell 5, N.C. State 4

Saturday

Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4

Today

Game 3 — N.C. State (42-18) vs. East Carolina (42-16), 11 a.m.

Game 4 — Campbell (36-19) vs. Quinnipiac (30-27), 3 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.

At Louisville, Ky.

Friday

Illinois State 8, Indiana 7

Louisville 5, UIC 3

Saturday

Indiana 9, UIC 5, UIC eliminated

Illinois State 4 vs. Louisville 2

Today

Game 5 — Indiana (37-22) vs. Louisville (44-16), 11 a.m.

Game 6 — Illinois State (36-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

At Athens, Ga.

Friday

Florida State 13, FAU 7

Georgia 13, Mercer 3

Saturday

FAU 10, Mercer 6, Mercer eliminated

Florida State 12, Georgia 3

Today

Game 5 — FAU (41-20) vs. Georgia (45-16), 11 a.m.

Game 6 — Florida State (38-21) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

At Atlanta

Friday

Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2

Saturday

Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4, FAMU eliminated

Georgia Tech 6, Auburn 5

Today

Game 5 — Coastal Carolina (36-25-1) vs. Georgia Tech (42-18), 11 a.m.

Game 6 — Auburn (35-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.

At Nashville, Tenn.

Friday

Indiana State 6, McNeese 5

Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2

Saturday

Ohio State 9, McNeese 8, 13 innings, McNeese eliminated

Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5

Today

Game 5 — Ohio State (36-26) vs. Indiana State (42-17), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Vanderbilt (51-10) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Starkville, Miss.

Friday

Mississippi State 11, Southern 6

Central Michigan 6, Miami 5

Saturday

Miami 12, Southern 2, SU eliminated

Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2

Today

Game 5 — Miami (40-19) vs. Central Michigan (47-13), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Mississippi State (48-13) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Oxford, Miss.

Friday

Clemson 8, Illinois 4

Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2

Saturday

Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5, Illinois eliminated

Mississippi x, Clemson x

Today

Game 5 — Jacksonville State (38-22) vs. Clemson (35-25), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Mississippi (39-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday

Arkansas 11, CCSU 5

TCU 13, California 2

Saturday

CCSU 7, California 4, Cal eliminated

Arkanas 3, TCU 1

Today

Game 5 — CCSU (31-22) vs. TCU (33-27), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Arkansas (43-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Baton Rouge, La.

Friday

Southern Miss. 15, Arizona State 3

LSU 17, Stony Brook 3

Saturday

Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5, SBU eliminated

LSU 8, Southern Miss. 4

Today

Game 5 — Arizona State (38-18) vs. Southern Miss. (39-20), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — LSU (39-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Oklahoma City

Friday

Nebraska 8, UConn 5

Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0

Saturday

UConn 10, Harvard 2, Harvard eliminated

Game 4 — Nebraska (32-22) vs. Oklahoma State (37-18), late

Today

Game 5 — UConn (37-24) vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

At Lubbock, Texas

Friday

Texas Tech 11, Army 2

Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8

Saturday

Florida 13, Army 5, Army eliminated

Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 2

Today

Game 5 — Florida (34-25) vs. Dallas Baptist (42-19), 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Texas Tech (41-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Corvallis, Ore.

Friday

Michigan 6, Creighton 0

Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6

Saturday

Creighton 4, Oregon State 1, OSU eliminated

Game 4 — Michigan (42-18) vs. Cincinnati (31-29), late

Today

Game 5 — Creighton (39-12) vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Stanford, Calif.

Friday

Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0

Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2

Saturday

Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated

Game 4 — Stanford (42-11) vs. Fresno State (39-14-1), late

Today

Game 5 — Sacramento State (40-24) vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

At Los Angeles

Friday

Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1

UCLA 5, Omaha 2

Saturday

Baylor 24, Omaha 6, Omaha eliminated

Game 4 — Loyola Marymount (33-23) vs. UCLA (48-8), late

Today

Game 5 — Baylor (35-17), vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Softball

Division I World Series 

At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

Double Elimination

Thursday

Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings

UCLA 7, Minnesota 2

Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1

Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2

Friday

UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday

Washington 5, Minnesota 3, Minnesota eliminated

Alabama 15, Florida 3, Florida eliminated

Game 9 — Oklahoma State (45-16) vs. Washington (51-8), late

Game 10 — Arizona (48-13) vs. Alabama (58-9), late

Men's basketball

Augustana 76, Maturo Parc 55

Note: Augustana stats only

Augustana -- Jelen 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Wofford 8-12 3-7 19, Elledge 10-16 0-0 25, Tribble 0-0 0-0 0, Cassens 0-3 0-0 0, Youngblut 1-2 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-1 1-2 3, Martin 1-2 2-2 4, Frakes 5-7 0-0 12, Schwenbrock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 31-54 6-11 76.

Halftime -- Maturo Parc 39, Augustana 36. 3-point goals -- 8-19 (Elledge 5-7, Frakes 2-3, Clark 1-3, Cassens 0-3, Jelen 0-2, Wofford 0-1). Rebounds -- 31 (Wofford 8). Assists -- 14 (Jelen 5). Steals -- 8 (Jelen 3). Blocks -- 3 (Youngblut 2). Turnovers -- 16 (Jelen) 4. Fouls -- 22. Fouled out -- Martin.

