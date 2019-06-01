Baseball
Division I regionals
Double Elimination
At Morgantown, W.Va.
Friday
Duke 8, Texas A&M 5
West Virginia 6, Fordham 2
Saturday
Texas A&M 11, Fordham 2, Fordham eliminated
Duke 4, West Virginia 0
Today
Game 5 — Texas A&M (38-22-1) vs. West Virginia (38-21), 11 a.m.
Game 6 — Duke (33-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
At Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday
North Carolina 7, UNC Wilmington 6
Liberty 6 vs. Tennessee 1
Saturday
Tennessee 10, UNC Wilmington 3, UNCW eliminated
North Carolina 16, Liberty 1
Today
Game 5 — Tennessee (39-20) vs. vs. Liberty (43-20), noon
Game 6 — North Carolina (44-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
At Greenville, N.C.
Friday
Campbell 5, N.C. State 4
Saturday
Quinnipiac 5, East Carolina 4
Today
Game 3 — N.C. State (42-18) vs. East Carolina (42-16), 11 a.m.
Game 4 — Campbell (36-19) vs. Quinnipiac (30-27), 3 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
At Louisville, Ky.
Friday
Illinois State 8, Indiana 7
Louisville 5, UIC 3
Saturday
Indiana 9, UIC 5, UIC eliminated
Illinois State 4 vs. Louisville 2
Today
Game 5 — Indiana (37-22) vs. Louisville (44-16), 11 a.m.
Game 6 — Illinois State (36-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
At Athens, Ga.
Friday
Florida State 13, FAU 7
Georgia 13, Mercer 3
Saturday
FAU 10, Mercer 6, Mercer eliminated
Florida State 12, Georgia 3
Today
Game 5 — FAU (41-20) vs. Georgia (45-16), 11 a.m.
Game 6 — Florida State (38-21) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
At Atlanta
Friday
Auburn 16, Coastal Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 13, Florida A&M 2
Saturday
Coastal Carolina 9, Florida A&M 4, FAMU eliminated
Georgia Tech 6, Auburn 5
Today
Game 5 — Coastal Carolina (36-25-1) vs. Georgia Tech (42-18), 11 a.m.
Game 6 — Auburn (35-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m.
At Nashville, Tenn.
Friday
Indiana State 6, McNeese 5
Vanderbilt 8, Ohio State 2
Saturday
Ohio State 9, McNeese 8, 13 innings, McNeese eliminated
Vanderbilt 8, Indiana State 5
Today
Game 5 — Ohio State (36-26) vs. Indiana State (42-17), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Vanderbilt (51-10) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Starkville, Miss.
Friday
Mississippi State 11, Southern 6
Central Michigan 6, Miami 5
Saturday
Miami 12, Southern 2, SU eliminated
Mississippi State 7, Central Michigan 2
Today
Game 5 — Miami (40-19) vs. Central Michigan (47-13), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Mississippi State (48-13) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Oxford, Miss.
Friday
Clemson 8, Illinois 4
Mississippi 16, Jacksonville State 2
Saturday
Jacksonville State 7, Illinois 5, Illinois eliminated
Mississippi x, Clemson x
Today
Game 5 — Jacksonville State (38-22) vs. Clemson (35-25), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Mississippi (39-25) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday
Arkansas 11, CCSU 5
TCU 13, California 2
Saturday
CCSU 7, California 4, Cal eliminated
Arkanas 3, TCU 1
Today
Game 5 — CCSU (31-22) vs. TCU (33-27), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Arkansas (43-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Baton Rouge, La.
Friday
Southern Miss. 15, Arizona State 3
LSU 17, Stony Brook 3
Saturday
Arizona State 13, Stony Brook 5, SBU eliminated
LSU 8, Southern Miss. 4
Today
Game 5 — Arizona State (38-18) vs. Southern Miss. (39-20), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — LSU (39-24) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Oklahoma City
Friday
Nebraska 8, UConn 5
Oklahoma State 2, Harvard 0
Saturday
UConn 10, Harvard 2, Harvard eliminated
Game 4 — Nebraska (32-22) vs. Oklahoma State (37-18), late
Today
Game 5 — UConn (37-24) vs. Game 4 loser, noon
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
At Lubbock, Texas
Friday
Texas Tech 11, Army 2
Dallas Baptist 11, Florida 8
Saturday
Florida 13, Army 5, Army eliminated
Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 2
Today
Game 5 — Florida (34-25) vs. Dallas Baptist (42-19), 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Texas Tech (41-17) vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Corvallis, Ore.
Friday
Michigan 6, Creighton 0
Cincinnati 7, Oregon State 6
Saturday
Creighton 4, Oregon State 1, OSU eliminated
Game 4 — Michigan (42-18) vs. Cincinnati (31-29), late
Today
Game 5 — Creighton (39-12) vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Stanford, Calif.
Friday
Stanford 11, Sacramento State 0
Fresno State 9, UC Santa Barbara 2
Saturday
Sacramento State 6, UC Santa Barbara 4, UCSB eliminated
Game 4 — Stanford (42-11) vs. Fresno State (39-14-1), late
Today
Game 5 — Sacramento State (40-24) vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
At Los Angeles
Friday
Loyola Marymount 3, Baylor 1
UCLA 5, Omaha 2
Saturday
Baylor 24, Omaha 6, Omaha eliminated
Game 4 — Loyola Marymount (33-23) vs. UCLA (48-8), late
Today
Game 5 — Baylor (35-17), vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Softball
Division I World Series
At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City
Double Elimination
Thursday
Arizona 3, Washington 1, 8 innings
UCLA 7, Minnesota 2
Oklahoma State 2, Florida 1
Oklahoma 3, Alabama 2
Friday
UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1
Saturday
Washington 5, Minnesota 3, Minnesota eliminated
Alabama 15, Florida 3, Florida eliminated
Game 9 — Oklahoma State (45-16) vs. Washington (51-8), late
Game 10 — Arizona (48-13) vs. Alabama (58-9), late
Men's basketball
Augustana 76, Maturo Parc 55
Note: Augustana stats only
Augustana -- Jelen 2-4 0-0 4, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Wofford 8-12 3-7 19, Elledge 10-16 0-0 25, Tribble 0-0 0-0 0, Cassens 0-3 0-0 0, Youngblut 1-2 0-0 2, Ferguson 1-1 1-2 3, Martin 1-2 2-2 4, Frakes 5-7 0-0 12, Schwenbrock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 31-54 6-11 76.
Halftime -- Maturo Parc 39, Augustana 36. 3-point goals -- 8-19 (Elledge 5-7, Frakes 2-3, Clark 1-3, Cassens 0-3, Jelen 0-2, Wofford 0-1). Rebounds -- 31 (Wofford 8). Assists -- 14 (Jelen 5). Steals -- 8 (Jelen 3). Blocks -- 3 (Youngblut 2). Turnovers -- 16 (Jelen) 4. Fouls -- 22. Fouled out -- Martin.
