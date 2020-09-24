 Skip to main content
COLLEGE
COLLEGE

Football

Northern Iowa 2020-21 schedule

Feb. 20 -- Illinois State

Feb. 26 -- at South Dakota

March 6 -- Missouri State

March 13 -- at Western Illinois

March 20 -- at Southern Illinois

March 27 -- at Youngstown State

April 10 -- North Dakota State

April 17 -- South Dakota State

Western Illinois 2020-21 schedule

Feb. 19 -- at South Dakota

March 6 -- at Illinois State

March 13 -- Northern Iowa

March 20 -- at South Dakota State

March 27 -- North Dakota

April 3 -- Youngstown State

April 10 -- at Southern Illinois

April 17 -- Indiana State

