Football
Northern Iowa 2020-21 schedule
Feb. 20 -- Illinois State
Feb. 26 -- at South Dakota
March 6 -- Missouri State
March 13 -- at Western Illinois
March 20 -- at Southern Illinois
March 27 -- at Youngstown State
April 10 -- North Dakota State
April 17 -- South Dakota State
Western Illinois 2020-21 schedule
Feb. 19 -- at South Dakota
March 6 -- at Illinois State
March 13 -- Northern Iowa
March 20 -- at South Dakota State
March 27 -- North Dakota
April 3 -- Youngstown State
April 10 -- at Southern Illinois
April 17 -- Indiana State
