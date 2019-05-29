Men's basketball
Augustana 83, European Academy 56
Augustana stats:
Augustana -- Jelen 3-7 0-0 3 8, Clark 0-0 0-0 0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 1 2, Wofford 4-11 2-2 1 11, Elledge 6-13 2-2 0 17, Tribble 7-8 0-0 0 15, Cassens 1-2 0-0 0 3, Youngblut 0-2 0-0 4 0, Ferguson 3-6 0-0 1 6, Martin 5-9 0-2 0 10, Frakes 4-6 3-3 0 11, Schwenbrock 0-2 0-0 1 0. Totals 34-67 7-9 10 83
Halftime -- Augustana 34, European Academy 31. 3-point goals -- Augustana 8-16 (Elledge 3-6, Jelen 2-2, Tribble 1-1, Cassens 1-1, Wofford 1-3, Schwenbrock 0-1, Frakes 0-2); European Academy 6-21. Rebounds -- Augustana 38 (Wofford 9, Youngblut 9, Jelen 7); European Academy 24. Assists -- Augustana 20 (Jelen 5, Elledge 4, Wofford 3); European Academy 9. Turnovers -- Augustana 11 (Wofford 3); European Academy 22. Blocks -- Augustana 3 (Ferguson, Youngblut, Johnson); European Academy 1. Steals -- Augustana 9 (Frakes 2, Elledge 2); European Academy 6
