Men's basketball
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (42)
|29-2
|1578
|1
|2. Virginia (21)
|26-2
|1553
|2
|3. North Carolina
|24-5
|1428
|5
|4. Duke (1)
|25-4
|1399
|3
|5. Tennessee
|26-3
|1366
|7
|6. Kentucky
|24-5
|1274
|4
|7. Michigan
|26-4
|1216
|9
|8. Texas Tech
|24-5
|1100
|11
|9. Michigan St.
|23-6
|1039
|6
|10. LSU
|24-5
|1005
|13
|11. Purdue
|22-7
|999
|14
|12. Houston
|27-2
|895
|8
|13. Kansas
|22-7
|798
|15
|14. Florida St.
|23-6
|702
|18
|15. Virginia Tech
|22-6
|668
|20
|16. Marquette
|23-6
|626
|10
|17. Nevada
|26-3
|579
|12
|18. Kansas St.
|22-7
|499
|16
|19. Buffalo
|26-3
|437
|21
|20. Cincinnati
|25-4
|408
|23
|21. Wisconsin
|20-9
|322
|19
|22. Wofford
|26-4
|269
|24
|23. Villanova
|22-8
|214
|—
|24. Maryland
|21-9
|207
|17
|25. UCF
|22-6
|48
|—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
Monday's results
Top 25
No. 2 Virginia 79, Syracuse 53
No. 8 Texas Tech 70, Texas 51
No. 18 Kansas State 64, TCU 52
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Purdue;15;3;22;7
Michigan;15;4;26;4
Michigan State;14;4;23;6
Wisconsin;12;6;20;9
Maryland;12;7;21;9
Iowa;10;8;21;8
Minnesota;8;10;18;11
Ohio State;8;10;18;11
Rutgers;7;11;14;14
Illinois;7;11;11;18
Indiana;6;12;15;14
Nebraska;5;13;15;14
Penn State;5;13;12;17
Northwestern;3;15;12;17
Iowa this week
Thursday: at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday: at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
Illinois this week
Thursday: Indiana, 7 p.m., FS1
Sunday: at Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Texas Tech;13;4;25;5
Kansas State;13;4;23;7
Kansas;11;5;22;7
Baylor;10;6;19;10
Iowa State;9;7;20;9
Texas;8;9;16;14
Oklahoma;6;10;18;11
TCU;6;11;18;12
West Virginia;3;13;11;18
Oklahoma State;3;13;10;19
Iowa State this week
Wednesday: at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday: Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNews
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Drake;12;6;23;8
Loyola;12;6;19;12
Southern Illinois;10;8;17;14
Missouri State;10;8;16;15
Bradley;9;9;17;14
Illinois State;9;9;16;15
Northern Iowa;9;9;14;17
Indiana State;7;11;15;15
Valparaiso;7;11;14;17
Evansville;5;13;11;20
Northern Iowa this week
Friday: vs. Southern Illinois in quarterfinals of Missouri Valley tourney, 8:30 p.m.
CCIW
Augustana this week
Friday: vs. Wheaton in NCAA Division III Sweet 16, 7:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (28)
|27-1
|700
|1
|2. UConn
|27-2
|663
|2
|3. Louisville
|27-2
|638
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|27-3
|625
|4
|5. Mississippi St.
|27-2
|580
|5
|6. Oregon
|27-3
|567
|6
|7. Stanford
|25-4
|518
|7
|8. Maryland
|26-3
|508
|8
|9. N.C. State
|25-4
|442
|10
|10. Iowa
|23-6
|431
|12
|11. Oregon St.
|24-6
|428
|9
|12. South Carolina
|21-8
|348
|14
|13. Kentucky
|24-6
|326
|11
|14. Gonzaga
|27-3
|320
|16
|15. Texas A&M
|23-6
|307
|19
|16. Miami
|24-7
|289
|15
|17. Marquette
|24-6
|268
|13
|18. Syracuse
|22-7
|239
|17
|19. Iowa St.
|22-7
|235
|20
|20. Arizona St.
|19-9
|151
|21
|21. Texas
|21-8
|119
|18
|22. Florida St.
|22-7
|82
|22
|22. Drake
|23-5
|82
|23
|24. Rice
|24-3
|75
|24
|25. UCLA
|19-11
|62
|25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Kansas St. 7, Rutgers 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.
Coaches all-Big Ten
First team
Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Hallie Thome, Michigan; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Teniya Page, Penn State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue
Second team
Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Jenna Allen, Michigan State; Destiny Pitts, Minnesota; Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Stasha Carey, Rutgers
Honorable mention
Tania Davis, Iowa; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Nicole Munger, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Hannah Whitish, Nebraska; Carmen Grande, Ohio State; Dominque Oden, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Marsha Howard, Wisconsin
All-defensive team
Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue
All-freshman team
Shakira Austin, Maryland; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State
Individual honors
Player of the year: Megan Gustason, Iowa
Defensive player of the year: Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue
Freshman of the year: Taylor Mikesell, Maryland
Sixth player of the year: Naz Hillmon, Michigan
Coach of the year: Brenda Frese, Maryland
Media all-Big Ten
First team
Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Destiny Pitts, Minnesota; Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Teniya Page, Penn State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue
Second team
Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Hallie Thome, Michigan; Jenna Allen, Michigan State; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Stasha Carey, Rutgers; Marsha Howard, Wisconsin
Honorable mention
Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Brenna Wise, Indiana; Tania Davis, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Nicole Munger, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Hannah Whitish, Nebraska; Carmen Grande, Ohio State; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Carly Santoro, Ohio State; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin
Individual honors
Player of the year: Megan Gustafson, Iowa
Freshman of the year: Naz Hillmon, Michigan
Coach of the year: Brenda Frese, Maryland
Monday's results
Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 63, West Virginia 57
No. 2 UConn 57, South Florida 47
No. 19 Iowa State 69, Kansas 49
Big Ten
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Maryland;15;3;26;3
Iowa;14;4;23;6
Rutgers;13;5;21;8
Michigan;11;7;20;10
Ohio State;10;8;14;13
Minnesota;9;9;20;9
Michigan State;9;9;19;10
Northwestern;9;9;16;13
Nebraska;9;9;14;15
Indiana;8;10;19;11
Purdue;8;10;17;14
Penn State;5;13;12;17
Wisconsin;4;14;13;17
Illinois;2;16;10;19
Iowa this week
Friday: vs. Indiana or Minnesota in quarterfinals of Big Ten tourney, Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Illinois this week
Wednesday: vs. Purdue in first round of Big Ten tourney, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., BTN
Big 12
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;18;0;28;1
Iowa State;13;5;23;7
Texas;11;6;21;8
West Virginia;11;7;20;9
TCU;10;7;20;8
Kansas State;10;7;19;10
Oklahoma State;5;12;14;14
Oklahoma;4;13;8;20
Texas Tech;3;14;12;16
Kansas;2;16;12;17
Iowa State this week
Saturday: at Big 12 tourney quarterfinals at Oklahoma City, TBA
Missouri Valley
;Conf;;Overall;
;W;L;W;L
Drake;15;1;23;5
Missouri State;14;2;18;9
Northern Iowa;11;5;18;10
Bradley;10;6;20;7
Illinois State;10;6;17;10
Southern Illinois;6;10;13;14
Loyola;6;11;12;16
Indiana State;5;11;11;16
Evansville;2;14;4;23
Valparaiso;2;15;6;23
Northern Iowa this week
Thursday: Bradley, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Illinois State, 2 p.m.
Iowa State 69, Kansas 49
KANSAS (12-17, 2-16) -- Christalah Lyons 5-16 2-2 13, Aniya Thomas 4-8 2-2 11, Austin Richardson 4-12 1-2 11, Kylee Kopatich 4-8 1-2 9, Bailey Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Chelsea Lott 2-4 0-0 4, Brittany Franklin 0-6 1-2 1, Marian De Carvalho 0-6 0-0 0, Brianna Osorio 0-4 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Niccolly Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Sara Boric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 7-10 49
IOWA STATE (23-7, 13-5) -- Bridget Carleton 6-14 7-8 20, Ashley Joens 4-10 3-3 13, Madison Wise 5-9 0-0 11, Alexa Middleton 2-5 2-4 6, Meredith Burkhall 0-3 0-0 0, Kristin Scott 4-11 4-4 12, Rae Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Ines Nezerwa 1-1 0-0 2, Adriana Camber 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 23-58 19-23 69
Kansas;18;8;14;9;--;49
Iowa State;17;17;15;20;--;69
Three-point goals -- Kansas 4-20 (Richardson 2-6, Lyons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Kopatich 0-4, Osorio 0-2, De Carvalho 0-1, Mitchell 0-1); Iowa State 4-19 (Joens 2-7, Carleton 1-2, Wise 1-2, Scott 0-4, Camber 0-2, Middleton 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds -- Kansas 41 (Richardson 8, Lyons 7, Franklin 7); Iowa State 45 (Scott 14, Carleton 11). Assists -- Kansas 6 (Kopatcih 2, Osorio 2); Iowa State 13 (Middleton 4, Carleton 3). Blocks -- Kansas 4 (Franklin 2); Iowa State 11 (Scott 4, Carleton 3). Steals -- Kansas 5 (Kopatich 3); Iowa State 7 (Carleton 4). Turnovers -- Kansas 18 (Lyons 4); Iowa State 15 (Carleton 4, Middleton 4). Team fouls -- Kansas 23, Iowa State 15. Fouled out -- none.
Men's track
Wartburg Qualifier
60 -- 1. Jacob Ridenhour, Webster, :06.86; 2. Michael Johnson, Augustana, :06.93
200 -- 1. Jeremiah Davis, Greenville, :22.09; 8. Johnson, Augustana, :22.62; 16. Tyree Colbert, Augustana, :23.74
400 -- 1. Peyton Piron, North Central, :48.44; 18. Ian Rothery, Augustana, :51.82
Distance medley -- 1. Wartburg, 10:02.26; 6. Augustana, 10:39.62
High jump -- 1. Ryan Thornton, Augustana, 6-8.75; 8. Colbert, Augustana, 6-2.75
Weight throw -- 1. Andrew Jarrett, Wisconsin-LaCrosse, 71-2.75; 5. Cody Wheeler, Augustana, 57-11.75
Women's track
Wartburg Qualifier
1600 relay -- 1. Nebraska Wesleyan, 3:49.68; 7. Augustana, 3:56.22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.