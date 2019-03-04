Men's basketball

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (42)29-215781
2. Virginia (21)26-215532
3. North Carolina24-514285
4. Duke (1)25-413993
5. Tennessee26-313667
6. Kentucky24-512744
7. Michigan26-412169
8. Texas Tech24-5110011
9. Michigan St.23-610396
10. LSU24-5100513
11. Purdue22-799914
12. Houston27-28958
13. Kansas22-779815
14. Florida St.23-670218
15. Virginia Tech22-666820
16. Marquette23-662610
17. Nevada26-357912
18. Kansas St.22-749916
19. Buffalo26-343721
20. Cincinnati25-440823
21. Wisconsin20-932219
22. Wofford26-426924
23. Villanova22-8214
24. Maryland21-920717
25. UCF22-648

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

Monday's results

Top 25

No. 2 Virginia 79, Syracuse 53

No. 8 Texas Tech 70, Texas 51

No. 18 Kansas State 64, TCU 52

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Purdue;15;3;22;7

Michigan;15;4;26;4

Michigan State;14;4;23;6

Wisconsin;12;6;20;9

Maryland;12;7;21;9

Iowa;10;8;21;8

Minnesota;8;10;18;11

Ohio State;8;10;18;11

Rutgers;7;11;14;14

Illinois;7;11;11;18

Indiana;6;12;15;14

Nebraska;5;13;15;14

Penn State;5;13;12;17

Northwestern;3;15;12;17

Iowa this week

Thursday: at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday: at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

Illinois this week

Thursday: Indiana, 7 p.m., FS1

Sunday: at Penn State, 11 a.m., FS1

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Texas Tech;13;4;25;5

Kansas State;13;4;23;7

Kansas;11;5;22;7

Baylor;10;6;19;10

Iowa State;9;7;20;9

Texas;8;9;16;14

Oklahoma;6;10;18;11

TCU;6;11;18;12

West Virginia;3;13;11;18

Oklahoma State;3;13;10;19

Iowa State this week

Wednesday: at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday: Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNews

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Drake;12;6;23;8

Loyola;12;6;19;12

Southern Illinois;10;8;17;14

Missouri State;10;8;16;15

Bradley;9;9;17;14

Illinois State;9;9;16;15

Northern Iowa;9;9;14;17

Indiana State;7;11;15;15

Valparaiso;7;11;14;17

Evansville;5;13;11;20

Northern Iowa this week

Friday: vs. Southern Illinois in quarterfinals of Missouri Valley tourney, 8:30 p.m.

CCIW

Augustana this week

Friday: vs. Wheaton in NCAA Division III Sweet 16, 7:30 p.m.

Women's basketball

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Baylor (28)27-17001
2. UConn27-26632
3. Louisville27-26383
4. Notre Dame27-36254
5. Mississippi St.27-25805
6. Oregon27-35676
7. Stanford25-45187
8. Maryland26-35088
9. N.C. State25-444210
10. Iowa23-643112
11. Oregon St.24-64289
12. South Carolina21-834814
13. Kentucky24-632611
14. Gonzaga27-332016
15. Texas A&M23-630719
16. Miami24-728915
17. Marquette24-626813
18. Syracuse22-723917
19. Iowa St.22-723520
20. Arizona St.19-915121
21. Texas21-811918
22. Florida St.22-78222
22. Drake23-58223
24. Rice24-37524
25. UCLA19-116225

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Kansas St. 7, Rutgers 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.

Coaches all-Big Ten

First team

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Hallie Thome, Michigan; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Teniya Page, Penn State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue

Second team

Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Jenna Allen, Michigan State; Destiny Pitts, Minnesota; Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Stasha Carey, Rutgers

Honorable mention

Tania Davis, Iowa; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Nicole Munger, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Hannah Whitish, Nebraska; Carmen Grande, Ohio State; Dominque Oden, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Marsha Howard, Wisconsin

All-defensive team

Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue

All-freshman team

Shakira Austin, Maryland; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State

Individual honors

Player of the year: Megan Gustason, Iowa

Defensive player of the year: Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue

Freshman of the year: Taylor Mikesell, Maryland

Sixth player of the year: Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Coach of the year: Brenda Frese, Maryland

Media all-Big Ten

First team

Megan Gustafson, Iowa; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Taylor Mikesell, Maryland; Naz Hillmon, Michigan; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Destiny Pitts, Minnesota; Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Northwestern; Lindsey Pulliam, Northwestern; Teniya Page, Penn State; Karissa McLaughlin, Purdue

Second team

Alex Wittinger, Illinois; Ali Patberg, Indiana; Kathleen Doyle, Iowa; Stephanie Jones, Maryland; Hallie Thome, Michigan; Jenna Allen, Michigan State; Shay Colley, Michigan State; Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue; Stasha Carey, Rutgers; Marsha Howard, Wisconsin

Honorable mention

Jaelynn Penn, Indiana; Brenna Wise, Indiana; Tania Davis, Iowa; Shakira Austin, Maryland; Nicole Munger, Michigan; Nia Clouden, Michigan State; Taryn McCutcheon, Michigan State; Taiye Bello, Minnesota; Hannah Whitish, Nebraska; Carmen Grande, Ohio State; Dorka Juhasz, Ohio State; Carly Santoro, Ohio State; Dominique Oden, Purdue; Arella Guirantes, Rutgers; Imani Lewis, Wisconsin

Individual honors

Player of the year: Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Freshman of the year: Naz Hillmon, Michigan

Coach of the year: Brenda Frese, Maryland

Monday's results

Top 25

No. 1 Baylor 63, West Virginia 57

No. 2 UConn 57, South Florida 47

No. 19 Iowa State 69, Kansas 49

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Maryland;15;3;26;3

Iowa;14;4;23;6

Rutgers;13;5;21;8

Michigan;11;7;20;10

Ohio State;10;8;14;13

Minnesota;9;9;20;9

Michigan State;9;9;19;10

Northwestern;9;9;16;13

Nebraska;9;9;14;15

Indiana;8;10;19;11

Purdue;8;10;17;14

Penn State;5;13;12;17

Wisconsin;4;14;13;17

Illinois;2;16;10;19

Iowa this week

Friday: vs. Indiana or Minnesota in quarterfinals of Big Ten tourney, Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Illinois this week

Wednesday: vs. Purdue in first round of Big Ten tourney, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., BTN

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;18;0;28;1

Iowa State;13;5;23;7

Texas;11;6;21;8

West Virginia;11;7;20;9

TCU;10;7;20;8

Kansas State;10;7;19;10

Oklahoma State;5;12;14;14

Oklahoma;4;13;8;20

Texas Tech;3;14;12;16

Kansas;2;16;12;17

Iowa State this week

Saturday: at Big 12 tourney quarterfinals at Oklahoma City, TBA

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Drake;15;1;23;5

Missouri State;14;2;18;9

Northern Iowa;11;5;18;10

Bradley;10;6;20;7

Illinois State;10;6;17;10

Southern Illinois;6;10;13;14

Loyola;6;11;12;16

Indiana State;5;11;11;16

Evansville;2;14;4;23

Valparaiso;2;15;6;23

Northern Iowa this week

Thursday: Bradley, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Illinois State, 2 p.m.

Iowa State 69, Kansas 49

KANSAS (12-17, 2-16) -- Christalah Lyons 5-16 2-2 13, Aniya Thomas 4-8 2-2 11, Austin Richardson 4-12 1-2 11, Kylee Kopatich 4-8 1-2 9, Bailey Helgren 0-2 0-0 0, Chelsea Lott 2-4 0-0 4, Brittany Franklin 0-6 1-2 1, Marian De Carvalho 0-6 0-0 0, Brianna Osorio 0-4 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Niccolly Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Sara Boric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 7-10 49

IOWA STATE (23-7, 13-5) -- Bridget Carleton 6-14 7-8 20, Ashley Joens 4-10 3-3 13, Madison Wise 5-9 0-0 11, Alexa Middleton 2-5 2-4 6, Meredith Burkhall 0-3 0-0 0, Kristin Scott 4-11 4-4 12, Rae Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Ines Nezerwa 1-1 0-0 2, Adriana Camber 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 23-58 19-23 69

Kansas;18;8;14;9;--;49

Iowa State;17;17;15;20;--;69

Three-point goals -- Kansas 4-20 (Richardson 2-6, Lyons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Kopatich 0-4, Osorio 0-2, De Carvalho 0-1, Mitchell 0-1); Iowa State 4-19 (Joens 2-7, Carleton 1-2, Wise 1-2, Scott 0-4, Camber 0-2, Middleton 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds -- Kansas 41 (Richardson 8, Lyons 7, Franklin 7); Iowa State 45 (Scott 14, Carleton 11). Assists -- Kansas 6 (Kopatcih 2, Osorio 2); Iowa State 13 (Middleton 4, Carleton 3). Blocks -- Kansas 4 (Franklin 2); Iowa State 11 (Scott 4, Carleton 3). Steals -- Kansas 5 (Kopatich 3); Iowa State 7 (Carleton 4). Turnovers -- Kansas 18 (Lyons 4); Iowa State 15 (Carleton 4, Middleton 4). Team fouls -- Kansas 23, Iowa State 15. Fouled out -- none.

Men's track

Wartburg Qualifier

60 -- 1. Jacob Ridenhour, Webster, :06.86; 2. Michael Johnson, Augustana, :06.93

200 -- 1. Jeremiah Davis, Greenville, :22.09; 8. Johnson, Augustana, :22.62; 16. Tyree Colbert, Augustana, :23.74

400 -- 1. Peyton Piron, North Central, :48.44; 18. Ian Rothery, Augustana, :51.82

Distance medley -- 1. Wartburg, 10:02.26; 6. Augustana, 10:39.62

High jump -- 1. Ryan Thornton, Augustana, 6-8.75; 8. Colbert, Augustana, 6-2.75

Weight throw -- 1. Andrew Jarrett, Wisconsin-LaCrosse, 71-2.75; 5. Cody Wheeler, Augustana, 57-11.75

Women's track

Wartburg Qualifier

1600 relay -- 1. Nebraska Wesleyan, 3:49.68; 7. Augustana, 3:56.22

