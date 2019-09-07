Football
Saturday's scores
Top 25
1) Clemson 24, 12) Texas A&M 10
2) Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
3) Georgia 63, Murray State 17
4) Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
5) Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
6) LSU vs. 9) Texas
7) Michigan 24, Army 21 (OT)
10) Auburn 24, Tulane 6
11) Florida 45, UT-Martin 0
13) Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17
14) Washington vs. California, late
15) Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
16) Oregon vs. Nevada, late
17) Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
18) UCF 48, Florida Atlantic 14
19) Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
20) Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
Maryland 63, 21) Syracuse 20
22) Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17
23) Stanford at USC, late
Colorado 34, 25) Nebraska 31 (OT)
Big Ten
Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
Michigan 24, Army 21 (OT)
Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
Maryland 63, Syracuse 20
Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24
Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
Colorado 34, Nebraska 31 (OT)
Illinois 31, Connecticut 23
Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0
Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
Minnesota at Fresno State, late
Big 12
Kansas State 52, Bowling Green 0
Missouri 38, West Virginia 7
Baylor 63, UTSA 14
Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
Coastal Carolina 12, Kansas 7
McNeese at Oklahoma State, late
LSU at Texas, late
UTEP at Texas Tech, late
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14
Dayton 42, Indiana State 35
Youngstown State 54, Howard 28
Southern Illinois 45, UMass 20
North Dakota State 38, North Dakota 7
Colorado State 38, Western Illinois 13
Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
South Dakota State 38, Long Island 3
Illinois State 42, Morehead State 14
Mid-States
St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37
Siena Heights 20, Olivet Nazarene 18
Saint Xavier 45, Lawrence Tech 13
Concordia 17, Kentucky Wesleyan 14
Robert Morris 31, Taylor 14
St. Thomas 69, Trinity 3
St. Francis (Ind.) 56, St. Francis (Ill.) 6
CCIW
Augustana 41, Coe 3
North Central 43, Christopher Newport 13
Carroll 44, Lakeland 34
Wheaton 38, Monmouth 0
UW-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 19
Anderson 34, North Park 21
Washington-University 43, Chicago 7
American Rivers
Whittier 38, Luther 26
Augustana 41, Coe 3
Wartburg 60, Greenville 21
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 35, Loras 3
Central 42, Northwestern-St. Paul 12
Bethel 42, Simpson 10
Nebraska Wesleyan 49, Westminster 35
Wisconsin-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7
FBS
Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10
Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17
UAB 31, Akron 20
Kent State 26, Kennesaw State 23
Memphis 55, Southern 24
Missouri 38, West Virginia 7
South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
NC State 41, Western Carolina 0
Ball State 57, Fordham 29
Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10
Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17
Appalachian State 56, Charlotte 41
Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling 14
Boston College 45, Richmond 13
Mississippi State 38, Southern Mississippi 15
San Diego State 23, UCLA 14
Florida State 45, Louisiana Monroe 44 (OT)
Duke 45, North Carolina A&T 13
East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9
Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18
Georgia State 48, Furman 42
South Alabama 37, Jackson State 14
Wyoming 23, Texas State 14
Western Kentucky 20, Florida International 14
Middle Tennessee 45, Tennessee State 26
SMU 49, North Texas 27
Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0
BYU 29, Tennessee 26, 2OT
Louisiana Lafayette 35, Liberty 14
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, late
Arkansas at Mississippi, late
Stony Brook at Utah State, late
Prairie View at Houston, late
Miami at North Carolina, late
Tulsa at San Jose State, late
Arkansas State at UNLV, late
Northern Arizona at Arizona, late
Oregon State at Hawaii, late
St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37
St. Ambrose;14;10;7;14;--;45
Missouri Baptist;23;0;7;7;--;37
First quarter
MBU – Safety, 10:14
MBU – Chris Baldwin 4 run (Landon Pickens kick), 9:27
SAU – John Benckendorf 9 run (Tom Gillen kick), 6:15
MBU – Isaiah King 39 pass from John Lux (Pickens kick), 4:32
MBU – Darian Pollion 7 run (Pickens kick), 2:33
SAU – Matthew Coovert 5 run (Gillen kick), 1:26
Second quarter
SAU – Gillen 40 field goal, 5:14
SAU – Benckendorf 2 run (Gillen kick), 0:00
Third quarter
SAU – Garret Tiarks 6 run (Gillen kick), 10:07
MBU – Pollion 9 pass from Sergio Lopez (Pickens kick), 1:35
Fourth quarter
SAU – Jeremiah Jackson 61 interception return (Gillen kick), 10:14
SAU – Vince Vignali 6 pass from Benckendorf (Gillen kick), 3:21
MBU – Pollion 3 pass from Lux (Pickens kick), 2:12
Team statistics
;SAU;MBU
First downs;24;17
Rushes-yards;54-208;27-67
Passing;182;271
Comp-Att-Int;15-31-0;27-49-2
Return yards;36;192
Punts-avg.;4-34.8;6-39.2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-60;4-32
Individual statistics
Rushing
SAU – Garret Tiarks 17-89; Brandon Baalman 17-89; Dino Borrelli 8-14; Tyler Martyn 2-12; John Benckendorf 5-11; Tom Macari 1-8; Matthew Coovert 1-5; Vince Shaw 1-0; Adam Sigwarth 1-(-18)
MBU – Chris Baldwin 9-23; Kendell Davis 6-18; John Lux 10-13; Darian Pollion 1-7; Jordan Benavides 1-6
Passing
SAU – Borreli 12-23-0, 149; Benckendorf 3-8-0, 33
MBU – Lux 26-48-2, 262; Sergio Lopez 1-1-0, 9
Receiving
SAU – J.D. Villafuerte 5-100; Vince Vignali 3-34; Coovert 1-14; Martyn 1-14; Macari 1-9; Blake Wittman 2-6; Jett Schmitt 1-5
MBU – Anthony Taele 7-64; Isaiah King 3-60; DeMario Phelps 1-51; Pollion 5-39; Lopez 3-21; Davis 1-8; Benavides 1-8; Nick Brown 2-8; Nick Barron 2-8; T.J. Rogers 2-4
Augustana 41, Coe 3
Coe;3;0;0;0;—;3
Augustana;6;7;14;14;—;41
First quarter
Coe -- Tristan Connell 28 FG, 8:37
Augie -- Tom Dolis 10 pass from Zach Fuller (run failed after bad snap), 1:51
Second quarter
Augie -- Max Uranich 28 pass from Zach Fuller (Owen Ennis kick), 13:42
Third quarter
Augie -- Zach Fuller 7 run (Ennis kick), 9:24
Augie -- Ethan Jennings 18 pass from Fuller (Ennis kick), 7:37
Fourth quarter
Augie -- Dolis 35 pass from Fuller (Ennis kick), 11:28
Augie -- Travor Spicer 2 run (Ennis kick), 1:42
;COE;AUG
First downs;10;21
Rushing-yards;38-108;40-184
Passing yards;85;265
Passes (C-A-I);11-26-4;17-25-1
Total offense;64-193;65-449
Punts;5-39.6;5-40.4
Fumbles lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties;5-45;5-34
Individual statistics
Rushing
Coe -- Tyler Dralle 16-53, Max Ridenour 11-29, Mitch Stopko 3-16, Jaylon Carter 3-8, Cody Russell 4-7, Nick Casey 1-5.
Augie -- Bobby Jarosz 21-113, Antonio Cannon 10-41, Alek Jacobs 4-13, Zach Fuller 3-13, Travor Spicer 2-4.
Passing
Coe -- Ridenour 11-26-4, 85 yards.
Augie -- Fuller 16-24-1, 238 yards; Jacobs 1-1-0, 27 yards.
Receiving
Coe -- Dralle 3-24, Eric Aguilar 2-17, Russell 2-16, Colton White 2-13, Joshua Bishop 1-12, Kyle Green 1-3.
Augie -- Dolis 3-86, Jennings 3-61, Jarosz 3-36, Jacobs 3-9, Uranich 2-31, Tyler Davis 1-27, Craig shelton 1-10, Cannon 1-5.
Tackles
Coe -- AJ Christensen 5-2-7, Jacob Elsbury 2-4-6, Brian Robertson 2-4-6, Cam Elam 1-5-6, Nolan Melchert 1-3-4.
Augie -- Luke Sawicki 5-6-11, John Kappel 5-4-9, Zach Stewart 4-1-5, David Lane 4-1-5, Matt Payton 2-3-5, Sam Francis 1-4-5, Xavier Holley 1-4-5.
Tackles for loss
Coe -- Logan Rickard 1-2, H.Semelroth 1-1.
Augie -- Sawicki 3-5, Holley .5-5, Daniel Tjaden .5-4, Tim Swaney .5-3, Chase Tatum 5.-2.
Sacks
Augie -- Sawicki 1-3, Holley .5-5, Tjaden .5-4.
Interceptions
Coe -- Robertson 1-1.
Augie -- Luke Phelan 2-17, Sawicki 1-0. Kappel 1-0.
Illinois 31, UConn 23
|Illinois
|0
|24
|7
|0—31
|UConn
|10
|3
|7
|3—23
|First Quarter
UCONN—Coyle 52 interception return (C.Harris kick), 11:14
UCONN—FG C.Harris 35, 3:56
|Second Quarter
UCONN—FG C.Harris 29, 14:57
ILL—Bonner 28 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 11:43
ILL—Imatorbhebhe 9 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 5:51
ILL—Barker 18 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), :55
ILL—FG McCourt 53, :00
|Third Quarter
UCONN—Mensah 2 run (C.Harris kick), 11:36
ILL—Imatorbhebhe 13 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:09
|Fourth Quarter
UCONN—FG C.Harris 33, 11:39
A—23,108.
———
|ILL
|UCONN
|First downs
|21
|16
|Rushes-yards
|35-130
|29-10
|Passing
|227
|275
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-1
|21-31-2
|Return Yards
|170
|28
|Punts-Avg.
|4-38.75
|5-36.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-98
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|29:15
|30:45
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Illinois, Norwood 6-62, D.Brown 9-33, Bonner 10-19, Peters 6-16, Sims 1-13, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Stampley 1-(minus 10). UConn, Mensah 14-27, Thompkins 8-14, Zergiotis 7-(minus 31).
PASSING—Illinois, Peters 24-35-1-227. UConn, Zergiotis 21-31-2-275.
RECEIVING—Illinois, Smalling 7-56, Sidney 5-25, Imatorbhebhe 4-42, Barker 2-44, Sims 2-7, Bonner 1-28, J.Williams 1-14, D.Brown 1-9, Norwood 1-2. UConn, A.Brown 7-81, Ross 4-85, Thompkins 4-21, Rose 2-31, D.Williams 1-23, Drayton 1-19, Maurisseau 1-8, Hairston 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|0
|7—13
|Colorado St.
|14
|14
|7
|3—38
|First Quarter
CSU—Wright 75 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 14:50
WIL—FG N.Erickson 32, 8:52
CSU—Kinsey 77 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 7:53
|Second Quarter
WIL—FG N.Erickson 44, 14:53
CSU—Scott 10 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 8:43
CSU—Kinsey 14 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 5:27
|Third Quarter
CSU—Wright 33 run (Davis kick), 8:45
|Fourth Quarter
CSU—FG Davis 41, 8:12
WIL—Tate 26 pass from Sampson (N.Erickson kick), 5:52
———
|WIL
|CSU
|First downs
|12
|25
|Rushes-yards
|28-64
|36-189
|Passing
|151
|396
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-0
|26-33-0
|Return Yards
|65
|51
|Punts-Avg.
|7-39.14
|3-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-35
|8-97
|Time of Possession
|29:32
|30:28
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—W. Illinois, K.Walker 9-65, Ratkovich 7-32, Tate 4-18, Drake 1-0, Sampson 7-(minus 51). Colorado St., Kinsey 13-89, Wright 1-33, McElroy 7-31, Thomas 5-27, Hunter 4-7, McCoy 2-3, Hill 4-(minus 1).
PASSING—W. Illinois, Sampson 22-37-0-151. Colorado St., Hill 25-32-0-367, O'Brien 1-1-0-29.
RECEIVING—W. Illinois, Ratkovich 5-23, Houston 4-50, Tate 4-45, G.Wahee 4-14, Angel 3-19, Drake 1-1, K.Walker 1-(minus 1). Colorado St., Wright 7-111, W.Jackson 7-55, Scott 4-63, Tr.McBride 3-23, Kinsey 2-91, McCullouch 1-29, J.Walker 1-16, Hunter 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Colorado St., Poduska 49, Davis 61, Poduska 43.
N. Iowa 34, S. Utah 14
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—14
|N. Iowa
|7
|17
|10
|0
|—34
|First Quarter
UNI—McShane 56 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 2:10.
|Second Quarter
UNI—Weston 39 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 12:02.
UNI—FG Cook 45, 7:54.
UNI—James 10 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 2:34.
|Third Quarter
UNI—FG Cook 27, 9:10.
UNI—McCabe 1 run (Cook kick), 3:22.
SUU—Helbig 4 run (Sasaoka kick), 0:33.
|Fourth Quarter
SUU—Helbig 5 run (Sasaoka kick), 0:46.
———
|SUU
|UNI
|First downs
|15
|15
|Rushes-yards
|46-101
|37-105
|Passing
|126
|262
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-31-1
|17-25-0
|Return Yards
|115
|-1
|Punts-Avg.
|7-36.1
|4-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalty-Yards
|9-74
|3-40
|Time of Possession
|29:43
|30:17
———
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—S. Utah, J. Felila 14-38, L. Lawson 5-37, L. Dillard 8-27, C. Helbig 11-13, T. Duckett 4-12, I. Diego-Williams 3-11, M. Berz 1-(minus 37). N. Iowa, T. Allen 17-77, W. McElvain 8-17, N. McCabe 6-12, A. Soko 5-2, D. McShane 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—S. Utah, C. Helbig 16-31-1-126. N. Iowa, W. McElvain 17-25-0-262.
RECEIVING—S. Utah, L. Lawson 7-57, Z. Nelson 1-41, C. Baker 2-18, J. Cockett 1-3, N. Colson 1-3, J. Felila 3-2, I. Diego-Williams 1-2. N. Iowa, D. McShane 8-110, I. Weston 5-105, J. James 2-33, T. Allen 1-8, T. Bohr 1-6.
Volleyball
Augustana 26-11-25-16-15, MSOE 24-25-18-25-12
Kills -- AUGIE, Grace Bialobok 18, Brooke Harmon 8, Lexi Miller 7; MSOE, Chloe Wallace 16, Italia Fields 14, Quinn Borchert 13. Digs -- AUGIE, Jessica Nguyen 25, Olivia Doak 13, Brooke Keegan 10; MSOE, Bekah Smith 23, Grace Brock 10, Chloe Wallace 9, Amanda Yackley 9. Assists -- AUGIE, Olivia Doak 40; MSOE, Amanda Yackley 22, Grace Brock 15. Blocks -- AUGIE, Ja'nya Davis. Aces -- AUGIE, Olivia Doak, Brooke Harmon, Madi Glatz; MSOE, Grace Brock 3, Italia Fields 3, Amanda Yackley 3, Allie Laurent 3
Records: Augustana 2-4; MSOE 1-4
Women's Soccer
St. Ambrose 3, Viterbo 2
Haltime -- SAU 1, Vieterbo 2. Goals -- VU Sydney King (assisted by Rachel Rudd), 1st minute. SAU Katie Pendleton (unassisted), 14th minute. VU Abbey Kellner (assisted by Emma Weber), 23rd minute. SAU Lisa Walter (unassisted) 58th minute. SAU Alyssa Schichner (unassisted) 107th minute. Shots -- SAU 17, VU 12. Saves -- SAU (Molly McLaughlin 7); VU (Abby Breitbach 8). Offsides -- SAU 2, VU 1. Corner kicks -- SAU 6, VU 1. Fouls -- SAU 19, VU 14.
Records: St. Ambrose 1-2-1; Viterbo 2-2-1
Men's Golf
Carthage Tim Kopka Memorial Tournament
At Randall Oaks Golf Club
Teams -- 1. Illinois Wesleyan 558; 2. Webster University 580; 3. Aurora University 584; 4. Denison 587; 5. Carthage College 598
Top 5 individuals -- T1. Zac Ciesla (Webster) 137; T1. Rob Wuethrich (Illinois Wesleyan) 137; 3. Andrew Abel (Illinois Wesleyan) 138; T4. Nate Kirberg (Benedictine) 139; T4. Tyler Reitz (Millikin) 139
Augustana -- Jack Neenan 153, Dylan Flock 157, Hunter Love 162, Jason Czabaj 164, Jack Glenn 165
