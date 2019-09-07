Football

Saturday's scores

Top 25

1) Clemson 24, 12) Texas A&M 10

2) Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10

3) Georgia 63, Murray State 17

4) Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14

5) Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0

6) LSU vs. 9) Texas

7) Michigan 24, Army 21 (OT)

10) Auburn 24, Tulane 6

11) Florida 45, UT-Martin 0

13) Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17

14) Washington vs. California, late

15) Penn State 45, Buffalo 13

16) Oregon vs. Nevada, late

17) Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0

18) UCF 48, Florida Atlantic 14

19) Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17

20) Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

Maryland 63, 21) Syracuse 20

22) Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17

23) Stanford at USC, late

Colorado 34, 25) Nebraska 31 (OT)

Big Ten

Iowa 30, Rutgers 0

Michigan 24, Army 21 (OT)

Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0

Maryland 63, Syracuse 20

Purdue 42, Vanderbilt 24

Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0

Colorado 34, Nebraska 31 (OT)

Illinois 31, Connecticut 23

Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0

Penn State 45, Buffalo 13

Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17

Minnesota at Fresno State, late

Big 12

Kansas State 52, Bowling Green 0

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

Baylor 63, UTSA 14

Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14

Coastal Carolina 12, Kansas 7

McNeese at Oklahoma State, late

LSU at Texas, late

UTEP at Texas Tech, late

Missouri Valley 

Northern Iowa 34, Southern Utah 14

Dayton 42, Indiana State 35

Youngstown State 54, Howard 28

Southern Illinois 45, UMass 20

North Dakota State 38, North Dakota 7

Colorado State 38, Western Illinois 13

Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14

South Dakota State 38, Long Island 3

Illinois State 42, Morehead State 14

Mid-States

St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37

Siena Heights 20, Olivet Nazarene 18

Saint Xavier 45, Lawrence Tech 13

Concordia 17, Kentucky Wesleyan 14

Robert Morris 31, Taylor 14

St. Thomas 69, Trinity 3

St. Francis (Ind.) 56, St. Francis (Ill.) 6

CCIW

Augustana 41, Coe 3

North Central 43, Christopher Newport 13

Carroll 44, Lakeland 34

Wheaton 38, Monmouth 0

UW-Oshkosh 20, Carthage 19

Anderson 34, North Park 21

Washington-University 43, Chicago 7

American Rivers

Whittier 38, Luther 26

Augustana 41, Coe 3

Wartburg 60, Greenville 21

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 35, Loras 3

Central 42, Northwestern-St. Paul 12

Bethel 42, Simpson 10

Nebraska Wesleyan 49, Westminster 35

Wisconsin-Whitewater 42, Dubuque 7

FBS

Pittsburgh 20, Ohio 10

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

UAB 31, Akron 20

Kent State 26, Kennesaw State 23

Memphis 55, Southern 24

Missouri 38, West Virginia 7

South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

NC State 41, Western Carolina 0

Ball State 57, Fordham 29

Georgia Tech 14, South Florida 10

Miami (Ohio) 48, Tennessee Tech 17

Appalachian State 56, Charlotte 41

Louisiana Tech 20, Grambling 14

Boston College 45, Richmond 13

Mississippi State 38, Southern Mississippi 15

San Diego State 23, UCLA 14

Florida State 45, Louisiana Monroe 44 (OT)

Duke 45, North Carolina A&T 13

East Carolina 48, Gardner-Webb 9

Georgia Southern 26, Maine 18

Georgia State 48, Furman 42 

South Alabama 37, Jackson State 14 

Wyoming 23, Texas State 14

Western Kentucky 20, Florida International 14

Middle Tennessee 45, Tennessee State 26

SMU 49, North Texas 27

Louisville 42, Eastern Kentucky 0

BYU 29, Tennessee 26, 2OT

Louisiana Lafayette 35, Liberty 14

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, late

Arkansas at Mississippi, late

Stony Brook at Utah State, late

Prairie View at Houston, late

Miami at North Carolina, late

Tulsa at San Jose State, late

Arkansas State at UNLV, late

Northern Arizona at Arizona, late

Oregon State at Hawaii, late

St. Ambrose 45, Missouri Baptist 37

St. Ambrose;14;10;7;14;--;45

Missouri Baptist;23;0;7;7;--;37

First quarter

MBU – Safety, 10:14

MBU – Chris Baldwin 4 run (Landon Pickens kick), 9:27

SAU – John Benckendorf 9 run (Tom Gillen kick), 6:15

MBU – Isaiah King 39 pass from John Lux (Pickens kick), 4:32

MBU – Darian Pollion 7 run (Pickens kick), 2:33

SAU – Matthew Coovert 5 run (Gillen kick), 1:26

Second quarter

SAU – Gillen 40 field goal, 5:14

SAU – Benckendorf 2 run (Gillen kick), 0:00

Third quarter

SAU – Garret Tiarks 6 run (Gillen kick), 10:07

MBU – Pollion 9 pass from Sergio Lopez (Pickens kick), 1:35

Fourth quarter

SAU – Jeremiah Jackson 61 interception return (Gillen kick), 10:14

SAU – Vince Vignali 6 pass from Benckendorf (Gillen kick), 3:21

MBU – Pollion 3 pass from Lux (Pickens kick), 2:12

Team statistics

;SAU;MBU

First downs;24;17

Rushes-yards;54-208;27-67

Passing;182;271

Comp-Att-Int;15-31-0;27-49-2

Return yards;36;192

Punts-avg.;4-34.8;6-39.2

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-60;4-32

Individual statistics

Rushing

SAU – Garret Tiarks 17-89; Brandon Baalman 17-89; Dino Borrelli 8-14; Tyler Martyn 2-12; John Benckendorf 5-11; Tom Macari 1-8; Matthew Coovert 1-5; Vince Shaw 1-0; Adam Sigwarth 1-(-18)

MBU – Chris Baldwin 9-23; Kendell Davis 6-18; John Lux 10-13; Darian Pollion 1-7; Jordan Benavides 1-6

Passing

SAU – Borreli 12-23-0, 149; Benckendorf 3-8-0, 33

MBU – Lux 26-48-2, 262; Sergio Lopez 1-1-0, 9

Receiving

SAU – J.D. Villafuerte 5-100; Vince Vignali 3-34; Coovert 1-14; Martyn 1-14; Macari 1-9; Blake Wittman 2-6; Jett Schmitt 1-5

MBU – Anthony Taele 7-64; Isaiah King 3-60; DeMario Phelps 1-51; Pollion 5-39; Lopez 3-21; Davis 1-8; Benavides 1-8; Nick Brown 2-8; Nick Barron 2-8; T.J. Rogers 2-4

Augustana 41, Coe 3

Coe;3;0;0;0;—;3

Augustana;6;7;14;14;—;41

First quarter

Coe -- Tristan Connell 28 FG, 8:37

Augie -- Tom Dolis 10 pass from Zach Fuller (run failed after bad snap), 1:51

Second quarter

Augie -- Max Uranich 28 pass from Zach Fuller (Owen Ennis kick), 13:42

Third quarter

Augie -- Zach Fuller 7 run (Ennis kick), 9:24

Augie -- Ethan Jennings 18 pass from Fuller (Ennis kick), 7:37

Fourth quarter

Augie -- Dolis 35 pass from Fuller (Ennis kick), 11:28

Augie -- Travor Spicer 2 run (Ennis kick), 1:42

;COE;AUG

First downs;10;21

Rushing-yards;38-108;40-184

Passing yards;85;265

Passes (C-A-I);11-26-4;17-25-1

Total offense;64-193;65-449

Punts;5-39.6;5-40.4

Fumbles lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties;5-45;5-34

Individual statistics

Rushing

Coe -- Tyler Dralle 16-53, Max Ridenour 11-29, Mitch Stopko 3-16, Jaylon Carter 3-8, Cody Russell 4-7, Nick Casey 1-5. 

Augie -- Bobby Jarosz 21-113, Antonio Cannon 10-41, Alek Jacobs 4-13, Zach Fuller 3-13, Travor Spicer 2-4.

Passing

Coe -- Ridenour 11-26-4, 85 yards. 

Augie -- Fuller 16-24-1, 238 yards; Jacobs 1-1-0, 27 yards.

Receiving

Coe -- Dralle 3-24, Eric Aguilar 2-17, Russell 2-16, Colton White 2-13, Joshua Bishop 1-12, Kyle Green 1-3. 

Augie -- Dolis 3-86, Jennings 3-61, Jarosz 3-36, Jacobs 3-9, Uranich 2-31, Tyler Davis 1-27, Craig shelton 1-10, Cannon 1-5.

Tackles

Coe -- AJ Christensen 5-2-7, Jacob Elsbury 2-4-6, Brian Robertson 2-4-6, Cam Elam 1-5-6, Nolan Melchert 1-3-4. 

Augie -- Luke Sawicki 5-6-11, John Kappel 5-4-9, Zach Stewart 4-1-5, David Lane 4-1-5, Matt Payton 2-3-5, Sam Francis 1-4-5, Xavier Holley 1-4-5.

Tackles for loss

Coe -- Logan Rickard 1-2, H.Semelroth 1-1. 

Augie -- Sawicki 3-5, Holley .5-5, Daniel Tjaden .5-4, Tim Swaney .5-3, Chase Tatum 5.-2.

Sacks

Augie -- Sawicki 1-3, Holley .5-5, Tjaden .5-4.

Interceptions

Coe -- Robertson 1-1. 

Augie -- Luke Phelan 2-17, Sawicki 1-0. Kappel 1-0.

Illinois 31, UConn 23

Illinois02470—31
UConn10373—23
First Quarter

UCONN—Coyle 52 interception return (C.Harris kick), 11:14

UCONN—FG C.Harris 35, 3:56

Second Quarter

UCONN—FG C.Harris 29, 14:57

ILL—Bonner 28 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 11:43

ILL—Imatorbhebhe 9 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 5:51

ILL—Barker 18 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), :55

ILL—FG McCourt 53, :00

Third Quarter

UCONN—Mensah 2 run (C.Harris kick), 11:36

ILL—Imatorbhebhe 13 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:09

Fourth Quarter

UCONN—FG C.Harris 33, 11:39

A—23,108.

———

 ILLUCONN
First downs2116
Rushes-yards35-13029-10
Passing227275
Comp-Att-Int24-35-121-31-2
Return Yards17028
Punts-Avg.4-38.755-36.6
Fumbles-Lost3-22-1
Penalties-Yards9-984-34
Time of Possession29:1530:45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Illinois, Norwood 6-62, D.Brown 9-33, Bonner 10-19, Peters 6-16, Sims 1-13, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Stampley 1-(minus 10). UConn, Mensah 14-27, Thompkins 8-14, Zergiotis 7-(minus 31).

PASSING—Illinois, Peters 24-35-1-227. UConn, Zergiotis 21-31-2-275.

RECEIVING—Illinois, Smalling 7-56, Sidney 5-25, Imatorbhebhe 4-42, Barker 2-44, Sims 2-7, Bonner 1-28, J.Williams 1-14, D.Brown 1-9, Norwood 1-2. UConn, A.Brown 7-81, Ross 4-85, Thompkins 4-21, Rose 2-31, D.Williams 1-23, Drayton 1-19, Maurisseau 1-8, Hairston 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Colorado St. 38, W. Illinois 13

W. Illinois3307—13
Colorado St.141473—38
First Quarter

CSU—Wright 75 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 14:50

WIL—FG N.Erickson 32, 8:52

CSU—Kinsey 77 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 7:53

Second Quarter

WIL—FG N.Erickson 44, 14:53

CSU—Scott 10 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 8:43

CSU—Kinsey 14 pass from Hill (Poduska kick), 5:27

Third Quarter

CSU—Wright 33 run (Davis kick), 8:45

Fourth Quarter

CSU—FG Davis 41, 8:12

WIL—Tate 26 pass from Sampson (N.Erickson kick), 5:52

———

 WILCSU
First downs1225
Rushes-yards28-6436-189
Passing151396
Comp-Att-Int22-37-026-33-0
Return Yards6551
Punts-Avg.7-39.143-44.0
Fumbles-Lost1-14-2
Penalties-Yards8-358-97
Time of Possession29:3230:28

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—W. Illinois, K.Walker 9-65, Ratkovich 7-32, Tate 4-18, Drake 1-0, Sampson 7-(minus 51). Colorado St., Kinsey 13-89, Wright 1-33, McElroy 7-31, Thomas 5-27, Hunter 4-7, McCoy 2-3, Hill 4-(minus 1).

PASSING—W. Illinois, Sampson 22-37-0-151. Colorado St., Hill 25-32-0-367, O'Brien 1-1-0-29.

RECEIVING—W. Illinois, Ratkovich 5-23, Houston 4-50, Tate 4-45, G.Wahee 4-14, Angel 3-19, Drake 1-1, K.Walker 1-(minus 1). Colorado St., Wright 7-111, W.Jackson 7-55, Scott 4-63, Tr.McBride 3-23, Kinsey 2-91, McCullouch 1-29, J.Walker 1-16, Hunter 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Colorado St., Poduska 49, Davis 61, Poduska 43.

N. Iowa 34, S. Utah 14

S. Utah0077—14
N. Iowa717100—34
First Quarter

UNI—McShane 56 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 2:10.

Second Quarter

UNI—Weston 39 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 12:02.

UNI—FG Cook 45, 7:54.

UNI—James 10 pass from McElvain (Cook kick), 2:34.

Third Quarter

UNI—FG Cook 27, 9:10.

UNI—McCabe 1 run (Cook kick), 3:22.

SUU—Helbig 4 run (Sasaoka kick), 0:33.

Fourth Quarter

SUU—Helbig 5 run (Sasaoka kick), 0:46.

———

 SUUUNI
First downs1515
Rushes-yards46-10137-105
Passing126262
Comp-Att-Int16-31-117-25-0
Return Yards115-1
Punts-Avg.7-36.14-40.5
Fumbles-Lost0-04-2
Penalty-Yards9-743-40
Time of Possession29:4330:17

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—S. Utah, J. Felila 14-38, L. Lawson 5-37, L. Dillard 8-27, C. Helbig 11-13, T. Duckett 4-12, I. Diego-Williams 3-11, M. Berz 1-(minus 37). N. Iowa, T. Allen 17-77, W. McElvain 8-17, N. McCabe 6-12, A. Soko 5-2, D. McShane 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—S. Utah, C. Helbig 16-31-1-126. N. Iowa, W. McElvain 17-25-0-262.

RECEIVING—S. Utah, L. Lawson 7-57, Z. Nelson 1-41, C. Baker 2-18, J. Cockett 1-3, N. Colson 1-3, J. Felila 3-2, I. Diego-Williams 1-2. N. Iowa, D. McShane 8-110, I. Weston 5-105, J. James 2-33, T. Allen 1-8, T. Bohr 1-6.

Volleyball 

Augustana 26-11-25-16-15, MSOE 24-25-18-25-12

Kills -- AUGIE, Grace Bialobok 18, Brooke Harmon 8, Lexi Miller 7; MSOE, Chloe Wallace 16, Italia Fields 14, Quinn Borchert 13. Digs -- AUGIE, Jessica Nguyen 25, Olivia Doak 13, Brooke Keegan 10; MSOE, Bekah Smith 23, Grace Brock 10, Chloe Wallace 9, Amanda Yackley 9. Assists -- AUGIE, Olivia Doak 40; MSOE, Amanda Yackley 22, Grace Brock 15. Blocks -- AUGIE, Ja'nya Davis. Aces -- AUGIE, Olivia Doak, Brooke Harmon, Madi Glatz; MSOE, Grace Brock 3, Italia Fields 3, Amanda Yackley 3, Allie Laurent 3

Records: Augustana 2-4; MSOE 1-4  

Women's Soccer

St. Ambrose 3, Viterbo 2

Haltime -- SAU 1, Vieterbo 2. Goals -- VU Sydney King (assisted by Rachel Rudd), 1st minute. SAU Katie Pendleton (unassisted), 14th minute. VU Abbey Kellner (assisted by Emma Weber), 23rd minute. SAU Lisa Walter (unassisted) 58th minute. SAU Alyssa Schichner (unassisted) 107th minute. Shots -- SAU 17, VU 12. Saves -- SAU (Molly McLaughlin 7); VU (Abby Breitbach 8). Offsides -- SAU 2, VU 1. Corner kicks -- SAU 6, VU 1. Fouls -- SAU 19, VU 14.

Records: St. Ambrose 1-2-1; Viterbo 2-2-1

Men's Golf

Carthage Tim Kopka Memorial Tournament

At Randall Oaks Golf Club

Teams -- 1. Illinois Wesleyan 558; 2. Webster University 580; 3. Aurora University 584; 4. Denison 587; 5. Carthage College 598

Top 5 individuals -- T1. Zac Ciesla (Webster) 137; T1. Rob Wuethrich (Illinois Wesleyan) 137; 3. Andrew Abel (Illinois Wesleyan) 138; T4. Nate Kirberg (Benedictine) 139; T4. Tyler Reitz (Millikin) 139

Augustana -- Jack Neenan 153, Dylan Flock 157, Hunter Love 162, Jason Czabaj 164, Jack Glenn 165

