Men's basketball
NCAA Tournament glance
East Regional
Regional semifinals
At Capital One Arena, Washington
Friday's games
Michigan State (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:39 p.m.
South Regional
Regional semifinals
At KFC Yum! Center, Louisville
Today's games
Tennessee (31-5) vs. Purdue (25-9), 6:29 p.m.
Virginia (31-3) vs. Oregon (25-12), 8:57 p.m.
Midwest Regional
Regional semifinals
At Sprint Center, Kansas City
Friday's games
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:20 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 8:57 p.m.
West Regional
Regional semifinals
At Honda Center, Anaheim
Today's games
Gonzaga (32-3) vs. Florida State (29-7), 6:09 p.m.
Michigan (30-6) vs. Texas Tech (28-6), 8:39 p.m.
NIT glance
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's results
Lipscomb 94, N.C. State 93
Texas 68, Colorado 55
Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden, New York
Tuesday, April 2
Wichita State (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 7 or 9:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
NCAA Tournament glance
Greensboro Regional
Regional semifinals
At Greensboro, N.C.
Saturday's games
N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), 10:30 a.m.
Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), 1 p.m.
Portland regional
Regional semifinals
At Portland, Ore.
Friday's games
Mississippi State (32-2) vs. Arizona State (22-10), 8 p.m.
South Dakota State (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), 10 p.m.
Chicago Regional
Regional semifinals
At Chicago
Friday's games
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), 3 p.m.
Missouri State (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), 5:30 p.m.
Albany Regional
Regional semifinals
At Albany, N.Y.
Friday's games
UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), 6 p.m.
Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon State (26-7), 8:30 p.m.
WNIT glance
Third round
Tuesday's result
Georgetown 53, Providence 46
Wednesday's result
Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54
Today's games
Western Kentucky (20-14) at Ohio (29-5), 6 p.m.
Butler (23-9) at Cincinnati (23-10), 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech (22-11) at James Madison (27-5), 6 p.m.
TCU (22-10) at Arkansas (22-14), 7 p.m.
Pepperdine (22-11) at Wyoming (24-8), 7:30 p.m.
Idaho (22-11) at Arizona (20-13), 8:30 p.m.
Baseball
St. Francis (IL) 5-8, St. Ambrose 2-1
First game
St. Ambrose;002;000;0;--;2;1;0
St. Francis;004;100;X;--;5;10;1
Colton Carr, Ryan Andrews (4) and Michael Ryan; Riordan and Cibulka. WP -- Riordan (4-1). LP -- Carr (0-5). Two or more hits -- St. Francis, Krob, Peterson. 2B -- St. Francis, Krob, Cibulka, Peterson. HR -- Ambrose, Andrew Rodriguez; St. Francis, Schoonover. RBIs -- Ambrose, Rodriguez 2; St. Francis, Wolf 2, Peterson, Schoonover, Harper.
Second game
St. Ambrose;000;010;000;--;1;7;2
St. Francis;105;002;00X;--;8;10;0
Noah Kesselmeyer, Jack Staten (4), Lucas Benda (7) and Michael Ryan; Quiram, Murawski (9) and Cibulka. Two or more hits -- Ambrose, Mike Coughlin 3, Josh Hlubek; St. Francis, Faron 3, Harper, Schoonover. 2B -- St. Francis, Schoonover, LaSota, Cibulka. HR -- St. Francis, Schoonover, Faron. RBIs -- Ambrose, Coughlin; St. Francis, Faron 2, LaSota 2, Schoonover 2, Krob, Harper.
Black Hawk College 5-4, Moraine Valley 3-6
First game
Moraine Valley;000;201;0;--;3;3;0
Black Hawk;000;122;X;--;5;7;3
WP -- Steidler. LP -- Czajowski. Two or more hits -- Black Hawk, Traystman. 2B -- Black Hawk, Conley, White. 3B -- Black Hawk, Traystman. RBIs -- Moraine Valley, Butler; Black Hawk, White 2, Conley, Hart, Hebreard.
Second game
Moraine Valley;004;200;0;--;6;5;5
Black Hawk;100;300;0;--;4;5;1
WP -- Kiernicki. LP -- Stoddard. Two or more hits -- Moraine Valley, Esparza. 2B -- Moraine Valley, Curtis, Villagomez; Black Hawk, Hart. RBIs -- Moraine Valley, Curtis 3, Esparza 2, Powell; Black Hawk, Traystman, Hebreard, McFarland.
Augustana 11, Millikin 10
Millikin;010;213;120;--;10;16;3
Augustana;010;640;00X;--;11;12;1
Evan Lawrence, Nick Followell (5), Jack Morgan (5), Jared Buzan (6) and Jake Stanton; Chris Refka, Josh Chamberlain (6), Vince O'Meara (8), John Hayes (9) and Ryan Grannemann. WP -- Refka (2-1). LP -- Lawrence (0-3). S -- Hayes (3). Two or more hits -- Millikin, Brent Beals 4, Jon Walters 3, Mason Bruce 3, Kyle Kane, Frank Bryan; Augustana, Will Troia 3, Grannemann, Ryan Kairis, Mitch Owens. 2B -- Millikin, Walters, Kane; Augustana, Grannemann 2, Troia. HR -- Millikin, Bruce, Bryan; Augustana, Owens. RBIs -- Millikin, Bruce 3, Bryan 2, Kane 2, Beals, Walters, Anthony Bryan; Augustana, Troia 3, Owens 2, Tyler Nunez 2, Kairis.
Softball
Western Illinois 10, Iowa 1
Western Illinois;050;201;2;--;10;12;0
Iowa;010;000;0;--;1;5;0
Emily Ira and Meghan Hanson; Erin Riding, Allison Doocy (2), Sarah Lehman (5) and Abby Lien, Elizabeth DeShields. WP -- Ira (5-5). LP -- Riding (1-3). Two or more hits -- Western Illinois, Ira, Payton Abbott, Hailey Duwa, Halle Hollatz, Aly Compton; Iowa, Hallie Ketcham. 2B -- Western Illinois, Duwa, Hollatz; Iowa, Cameron Cecil. 3B -- Iowa, Lea Thompson. HR -- Western Illinois, Abbott, Duwa. RBIs -- Western Illinois, Abbott 4, Duwa 3, Hollatz 2, Compton; Iowa, Thompson.
Coe 8-10, Augustana 1-2
First game
Augustana;000;010;0;--;1;6;1
Coe;052;001;X;--;8;8;0
Kelcie Fredrickson and Marissa Catalano; Alyssa Olson and Megan Weber. WP -- Olson (11-1). LP -- Fredrickson (3-3). Two or more hits -- Augustana, Dina Falk, Brittany Pospishil; Coe, Kelsey Hora 3. 2B -- Augustana, Carly Wilson; Coe, Haley Jones. HR -- Augustana, Pospishil; Coe, Maddy Ryan. RBIs -- Augustana, Pospishil; Coe, Jones 3, Hora 2, Ryan 2, Anna Jones.
Second game
Augustana;100;010;--;2;7;2
Coe;230;104;--;10;11;1
Cecelia Peine, Hope Moos (6) and Marissa Catalano; Bailey Smith and Megan Weber. WP -- Smith (8-2). LP -- Peine (2-2). Two or more hits -- Augustana, Claire Weeks 3; Coe, Haley Jones 3, Allie O'Brien 3, Anna Jones. 2B -- Augustana, Alyssa Klahn; Coe, Natalie Blank. HR -- Coe, Haley Jones. RBIs -- Augustana, Klahn, Taylor Belo; Coe, Haley Jones 3, O'Brien 3, Madi Miller 2, Blank.
Men's lacrosse
Augustana 18, Cornell 3
Cornell;1;1;1;0;--;3
Augustana;2;7;3;6;--;18
Goals -- Cornell, Kyle Jussila 2, Caleb Moen; Augustana, William 3, Travis Hastings 2, Matthew Lampasona 2, Joey Kreis 2, Trevor Moore 2, Lee Whorwell, Mark Teschke, Jason VanDyck, Matt Pierson, John Calabrese, Jack Preston, Dylan Drawer. Assists -- Cornell, Moen 2, Brodie Vieweg; Augustana, Whorwell 4, Hastings 2, Teschke 2, Kreis, Lampasona, VanDyck, Shane Forsythe. Shots -- Cornell 17, Augustana 37. Saves -- Cornell 9 (Quinten Howe 9); Augustana 4 (Tommy Angelos 4). Turnovers -- Cornell 31, Augustana 26.
St. Ambrose 22, Clarke 8
St. Ambrose;5;4;7;6;--;22
Clarke;3;2;2;1;--;8
Goals -- Ambrose, Chris Scislowski 4, Myles Leyden 4, Jared Morgan 4, Danny Kinnerk 3, Elijah Gash 2, Sam Kerr 2, Thomas Parker 2, Hayden Latham; Clarke, Micah Sundman 3, Tucker La Belle 2, Luke Wolf, Trey Overholser, Nick Lundberg. Assists -- Ambrose, Kinnerk 4, Latham 2, Scislowski, Leyden, Parker; Clarke, Lundberg 4. Shots -- Ambrose 71, Clarke 20. Saves -- Ambrose 5 (Adam Kasper 2, Johnny Moran 2, Andrew Lis); Clarke 17 (Eric Wenzel 17). Turnovers -- Ambrose 17, Clarke 17.
Women's lacrosse
Augustana 18, Monmouth 8
Halftime score -- Augustana 10, Monmouth 4. Goals -- Monmouth, Kara-Jade Gordon 3, Amanda Green 2, Aspen Chadderdon 2, Kaelin Sommer; Augustana, Carla Bennett 6, Christina McCabe 4, Kathryn Hettiger 3, Bailey Aasen 3, Sandra Pielechaty, Margaret Cecilio. Assists -- Monmouth, Green, Angham Jaradat; Augustana, McCabe 2, Aasen, Hettiger, Pielechaty, Emily Lucnik. Shots -- Monmouth 26, Augustana 31. Saves -- Monmouth 5 (Olivia Matlock 4, Kaitlin Korf); Augustana 13 (Courtney Veitch 13). Fouls -- Monmouth 12, Augustana 8. Turnovers -- Monmouth 25, Augustana 22.
Clarke 19, St. Ambrose 16
Halftime score -- Clarke 9, St. Ambrose 8. Goals -- Ambrose, Katie Baranski 6, Allie Ruggiero 4, McKenna Curzon 3, Erin Green 2, Maura Healy; Clarke, Gabby Moran 10, Kylee Liginski 3, Nitshelle Duverseau 2, Elena Dominguez, Nicole Nelson, Kristen Bogacz, Olivia Haack. Assists -- Ambrose, Healy, McKenna Palmer, Avery Cummins, Katrina Lisowski, Katie Baranski; Clarke, Liginski 4, Darcy Davis, Megan Markin. Shots -- Ambrose 37, Clarke 29. Saves -- Ambrose 3 (Allison Claus 2, Katrina Lisowski); Clarke 10 (Mackenzie Wieczorek 10). Fouls -- Ambrose 13, Clarke 14. Turnovers -- Ambrose 12, Clarke 14.
