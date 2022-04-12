Baseball
Iowa 16, Milwaukee 2
Iowa;610;008;001;--;16;18;0
Milwaukee;000;200;000;--;2;2;0
Connor Schultz, Chas Wheatley (2), Jared Simpson (3), Marcus Morgan (4), Jacob Henderson (4), Benjamin DeTaeye (5), Cam Baumann (7), Tyson James (8), Brody Brecht (8) and Ben Tallman, Cade Moss; Logan Schulfer, Johnny Kelliher (1), Keagan Kaufmann (3), Andrew Neu (4), Adam LaRock (5), Curtis Sheahan (5), James Severson (8), Nate DeYoung (9) and Jack Thelen. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Peyton Williams 3, Will Mulflur 3, Michael Seegers 2, Izaya Fullard 2, Sam Petersen 2, Tallman 2. 2B -- Iowa, Petersen, Mulflur, Tallman. HR -- Iowa, Keaton Anthony, Brett McCleary./////////
Black Hawk 13, Sauk Valley 0 (5)
Black Hawk;070;60—13;7;1
Sauk Valley;000;00—0;0;0
Grant Baker (WP) and Sebastian Cabeza, Reid Murphy; Cameron Miller (LP), Forss (4), Houghton (4), and Woolley. 2B – BHC, Tucker Cole, Colin Bruce, Petey Kiefer. HR – BHC, Ryne Schimmel. Two or more RBIs – BHC, Kiefer 3.
Black Hawk 4, Sauk Valley 1
Black Hawk;003;100;0—4;6;1
Sauk Valley;000;001;0—1;5;3
Giacomo O’Neill (WP), Justin Egan (6), and Cabeza; Jacob Ryan and Daubman. Two or more hits – BHC, Schimmel, Cabeza, Brandon Roth; SV, Noah Petersen. 2B – BHC, Schimmel, Cabeza.
Softball
St. Ambrose 6-3, Trinity Christian 5-5
First game
St. Ambrose;002;010;3;--;6;8;0
Trinity Christian;000;011;3;--;5;12;2
Erica Ralfs, Alyia Oliver (6) and Kayla Stenger; Jordan Jones, Gia Cozzi (4), Madi De Graaf (7) and Faith Bruinius, Sydni Mitchell (4). Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Stenger 2; Trinity Christian, Jenna O'Brien 3, Myleigh Halmon 3, Jordan Jones 2, Alyssa Martin 2. 2B -- Trinity Christian, Martin. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Alyssa Schumacher. HR -- St. Ambrose, Stenger. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Olivia Wells 2, Stenger 2, Schumacher; Trinity Christian, Julie Robertson, Alex Hofman, Jones, Halmon, Mitchell.
Second game
St. Ambrose;000;020;1;--;3;8;0
Trinity Christian;301;010;x;--;5;8;1
Alyia Oliver, Maria Provenzano (2) and Kayla Stenger; Myleigh Halmon, Gia Cozzi (6) and Sydni Mitchell. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Olivia McClintock 2, Shai Erdrich 2, Sophia Delgado 2; Trinity Christian, Jolie Robertson 2B -- St. Ambrose, Delgado; Trinity Christian, Robertson, Halmon. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Aleah Wight, Alyssa Schumacher, Stenger; Trinity Christian, Alex Hofman 2, Alyssa Martin, Robertson, Mitchell. Records -- St. Ambrose 23-6, 7-3; Trinity Chrsitian, 10-16, 5-5
Augustana 4-8, Monmouth 0-3
First game
Monmouth;000;000;0—0;0;1
Augustana;003;100;x—4;10;0
Abby Leber (LP, 3-8) and Biancha Luna; Nadia Ranieri (WP, 4-4) and Morgan Bielfeldt. Two or more hits – Augie, Claudia Buchholz, Josie Smith, Sydney Ohrtmann. 2B – Augie, Smith. Two or more RBIs – Augie, Nichole Nash, Bielfeldt.
Second game
Monmouth;000;300;0—3;5;6
Augustana;112;400;x—8;12;1
Jenna Pauley (LP, 1-5), Anna McCarty, and Luna; Becca Cash (WP, 5-2), Shaye Arwood, and BIelfeldt. Two or more hits – Augie, Buchholz 4, Nash, Bielfeldt. 2B – Augie, Buchholz. HR – Monmouth, Luna. Two or more RBIs – Monmouth, Luna 3; Augie, Bielfeldt.
Black Hawk 9-3, Highland 1-8
First game
Highland;000;01;--;1;5;6
Black Hawk;101;25;--;9;8;3
WP: Emily Gamble. LP: Clark. Two or more hits -- BH, Hannah Malmstrom 4. 2B -- H, Salisbury, Ramos; BH, Malmstrom, Dawsyn Hartman. HR -- BH, Malmstrom. RBI -- H, Ramos; BH, Malmstrom 4, Alexis Mulvehill, Rachel Worley.
Second game
Highland;032;102;0;--;8;9;0
Black Hawk;100;000;2;--;3;5;4
WP: Ramos. LP: Hananh Malmstrom. Two or more hits -- H, Salisbury 2, Ramos 2, Schuler 2; BH, Malmstrom 2. 2B -- H, Ramos, Nanni; BH, Malmstrom, Dawsyn Hartman. HR -- BH, Malmstrom. RBI -- H, Schuler 3, Ramos, Salisbury; BH, Hartman 2, Malmstrom.
Men's golf
Ryerson Invitational
At Bos Landen, Pella, Iowa, Par 72
Team results -- 1. Central 317, 2. Central B 319, 3. Central C 320, 4. Augustana 330, 5. Buena Vista 333, 6. Simpson 343, 7. Central D 346
Medalist -- 1. Cole Hartnett, Central B, 77; 2. tie between Trey Wood, Central and John Oltman, Central C, 78
Augustana -- 5. Adam Soczka 79, 11. Daniel Ford 81, 18. Jonah Snelling 84, 23. Tyler Langel 86, 28. Hunter Love 87