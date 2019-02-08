Men's basketball
Big Ten standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Michigan;;10;2;21;2
Purdue;;9;2;16;6
Michigan State;;9;3;18;5
Wisconsin;;9;3;17;6
Maryland;;9;4;18;6
Iowa;;7;5;18;5
Minnesota;;6;6;16;7
Ohio State;;5;6;15;7
Indiana;;4;8;13;10
Rutgers;;4;8;11;11
Illinois;;4;8;8;15
Northwestern;;3;8;12;10
Nebraska;;3;9;13;10
Penn State;;1;11;8;15
Today's games
Wisconsin at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Sunday's games
Ohio State at Indiana, noon
Northwestern at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Women's basketball
Friday's results
Top 25
No. 3 Oregon vs. California, late
No. 11 Stanford 61, No. 7 Oregon State 44
No. 8 Marquette 59, Georgetown 52
USC 84, No. 17 Utah 80
Area Division I
Northern Iowa 71, Loyola-Chicago 65
Drake 88, Valparaiso 62
Missouri State 70, Southern Illinois 58
Illinois State 82, Evansville 59
Bradley 81, Indiana State 80
DePaul 93, Villanova 70
Illinois-Chicago vs. Cleveland State 74, Illinois-Chicago 48
Northern Iowa 71, Loyola Chicago 65
UNI (14-8, 7-3 MVC) -- Mikaela Morgan 4-7 4-6 0 14, Taylor Hagen 5-9 1-5 0 11, Karli Rucker 4-9 1-2 4 10, Nicole Kroeger 3-7 1-2 1 10, Bre Gunnels 2-4 0-0 3 5, Cynthia Wolf 4-7 2-2 1 13, Abby Gerrits 2-8 3-4 0 8, Heidi Hillyard 0-1 0-0 2 0, Alyssa Iverson 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24-52 12-21 11 71
LOYOLA (10-11, 4-6 MVC) -- Janae Gonzales 8-17 0-1 3 20, Abby O'Connor 7-16 0-0 2 15, Ellie Rice 3-7 6-8 4 12, Allison Day 4-7 0-0 5 8, Tiara Wallace 3-9 0-0 2 6, Citiana Negatu 1-3 0-0 2 2, Kailyn Strawbridge 1-1 0-0 0 2, Alexis Meyer 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 27-60 6-9 19 65
UNI;20;20;17;14;--;71
Loyola;20;12;11;22;--;65
3-point goals -- UNI 11-26 (Kroeger 3-5, Wolf 3-6, Morgan 2-4, Gunnels 1-2, Rucker 1-3, Gerrits 1-5, Hillyard 0-1); Loyola 5-18 (Gonzales 4-11, O'Connor 1-3, Day 0-2, Wallace 0-2). Rebounds -- UNI 37 (Rucker 10); Loyola 30 (O'Connor 11). Assists -- UNI 16 (Rucker 5); Loyola 11 (Wallace 5). Turnovers -- UNI 11 (Rucker 3); Loyola 10 (Wallace 3). Blocks -- UNI 3 (Hillyard 2); Loyola 3 (Gonzales, O'Connor, Day). Steals -- UNI 5 (Rucker 2); Loyola 2 (Meyer, Wallace).
Wrestling
Iowa 48, Maryland 0
149 – Pat Lugo (IA) tech. fall Pete Tedesco, 24-8 in 4:38; 157 – Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Ryan Diehl, 10-4; 165 – Alex Marinelli (IA) pinned Philip Spadafora, 3:50; 174 – Mitch Bowman (IA) pinned Josh Ugalde, 2:44; 184 – Cash Wilcke (IA) major dec. Kyle Jasenski, 23-9; 197 – Jacob Warner (IA) tech. fall Niko Cappello, 24-9; 285 – Sam Stoll (IA) dec. Youssif Hemida, 1-0; 125 – Spencer Lee (IA) pinned Brandon Cray, 0:30; 133 – Paul Glynn (IA) pinned Orion Anderson, 2:46; 141 – Max Murin (IA) major dec. Danny Bertoni, 12-3. Records – Maryland 0-9, 0-6; Iowa 12-0, 7-0. A – 9.738
