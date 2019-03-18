Men's basketball
NCAA tournament
FIRST FOUR
at Dayton, Ohio
Today's games
Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) vs. Prairie View A&M (22-12), 5:40 p.m.
Belmont (26-5) vs. Temple (23-9), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12), 8:10 p.m.
EAST REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday's games
at Jacksonville, Fla.
LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.
Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont-Temple winner, 2:10 p.m.
At Des Moines, Iowa
Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.
Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.
Friday's games
At Columbia, S.C.
Duke (29-5) vs. N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner, 6:10 p.m.
VCU (25-7) vs. UCF (23-8), 8:40 p.m.
At San Jose, Calif.
Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 6:27 p.m.
Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12), 8:57 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday's games
At Hartford, Conn.
Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.
Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.
Friday's games
At Columbia, S.C.
Mississippi (20-12) vs. Oklahoma (19-13), 11:40 a.m.
Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11), 2:10 p.m.
At Columbus, Ohio
Cincinnati (28-6) vs. Iowa (22-11), 11:15 a.m.
Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10), 1:45 p.m.
At San Jose, Calif.
Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12), 3:30 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday's games
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.
Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.
At Salt Lake City
Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.
Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.
Friday's games
At Columbus, Ohio
Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 5:50 p.m.
North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15), 8:20 p.m.
At Tulsa, Okla.
Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 6:20 p.m.
Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14), 8:50 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
First Round
Thursday's games
At Hartford, Conn.
Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.
Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.
At Des Moines, Iowa
Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.
Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.
At Salt Lake City
Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M winner, 6:27 p.m.
Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.
Friday's games
At Tulsa, Okla.
Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State-St. John's winner, 3 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
Today's games
Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 6 p.m.
Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 6 p.m.
Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 6 p.m.
Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.
San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 7 p.m.
Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 8 p.m.
South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 8 p.m.
Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 10 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.
Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.
AP Top 25
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Duke (58);29-5;1592;5
2. Virginia (5);29-3;1497;2
3. North Carolina;27-6;1453;3
4. Gonzaga (1);30-3;1398;1
5. Michigan State;28-6;1382;6
6. Tennessee;29-5;1270;8
7. Kentucky;27-6;1232;4
8. Michigan;28-6;1146;10
9. Texas Tech;26-6;1033;7
10. Florida State;27-7;1017;12
11. Houston;31-3;933;11
12. LSU;26-6;886;9
13. Purdue;23-9;727;13
14. Auburn;26-9;665;22
15. Buffalo;31-3;608;18
16. Virginia Tech;24-8;595;16
17. Kansas;25-9;590;17
18. Kansas State;25-8;529;15
19. Wofford;29-4;385;20
20. Nevada;29-4;361;14
21. Wisconsin;23-10;339;19
22. Cincinnati;28-6;335;24
23. Villanova;25-9;306;25
24. Iowa State;23-11;245;--
25. Utah State;28-6;73;--
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.
