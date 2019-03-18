Men's basketball

NCAA tournament

FIRST FOUR

at Dayton, Ohio

Today's games

Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) vs. Prairie View A&M (22-12), 5:40 p.m.

Belmont (26-5) vs. Temple (23-9), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12), 8:10 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday's games

at Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.

Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont-Temple winner, 2:10 p.m.

At Des Moines, Iowa

Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.

Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.

Friday's games

At Columbia, S.C.

Duke (29-5) vs. N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner, 6:10 p.m.

VCU (25-7) vs. UCF (23-8), 8:40 p.m.

At San Jose, Calif.

Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 6:27 p.m.

Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12), 8:57 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday's games

At Hartford, Conn.

Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.

Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.

Friday's games

At Columbia, S.C.

Mississippi (20-12) vs. Oklahoma (19-13), 11:40 a.m.

Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11), 2:10 p.m.

At Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati (28-6) vs. Iowa (22-11), 11:15 a.m.

Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10), 1:45 p.m.

At San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12), 3:30 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday's games

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.

Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.

At Salt Lake City

Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.

Friday's games

At Columbus, Ohio

Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 5:50 p.m.

North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15), 8:20 p.m.

At Tulsa, Okla.

Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 6:20 p.m.

Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14), 8:50 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday's games

At Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.

Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.

At Des Moines, Iowa

Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.

Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.

At Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M winner, 6:27 p.m.

Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.

Friday's games

At Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State-St. John's winner, 3 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Today's games

Campbell (20-12) at UNC-Greensboro (28-6), 6 p.m.

Lipscomb (25-7) at Davidson (24-9), 6 p.m.

Hofstra (27-7) at NC State (22-11), 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (18-14) at Indiana (17-15), 6 p.m.

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.

San Diego (21-14) at Memphis (21-13), 7 p.m.

Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 8 p.m.

South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 8 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 8 p.m.

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.

Wright State (21-13) at Clemson (19-13), 6 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.

AP Top 25

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Duke (58);29-5;1592;5

2. Virginia (5);29-3;1497;2

3. North Carolina;27-6;1453;3

4. Gonzaga (1);30-3;1398;1

5. Michigan State;28-6;1382;6

6. Tennessee;29-5;1270;8

7. Kentucky;27-6;1232;4

8. Michigan;28-6;1146;10

9. Texas Tech;26-6;1033;7

10. Florida State;27-7;1017;12

11. Houston;31-3;933;11

12. LSU;26-6;886;9

13. Purdue;23-9;727;13

14. Auburn;26-9;665;22

15. Buffalo;31-3;608;18

16. Virginia Tech;24-8;595;16

17. Kansas;25-9;590;17

18. Kansas State;25-8;529;15

19. Wofford;29-4;385;20

20. Nevada;29-4;361;14

21. Wisconsin;23-10;339;19

22. Cincinnati;28-6;335;24

23. Villanova;25-9;306;25

24. Iowa State;23-11;245;--

25. Utah State;28-6;73;--

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.

