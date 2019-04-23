Baseball

Black Hawk 1-11, Carl Sandburg 2-15

Black Hawk;000;000;1;--;1;2;2

Carl Sandburg;002;000;X;--;2;4;0

Reece and Acaba; Orman and Darst. WP -- Orman. LP -- Reece. RBI -- SAU, Stonskas; CS, Blackford.

Second game

Carl Sandburg;034;107;X;--;15;17;0

Black Hawk;106;220;0;--;11;11;3

Jenkins, Baysingar (4), Osburn (6), and Womack; Stiedler, Bird (3), Dominik (6). WP -- Osburn. LP -- Dominik. Two or more hits -- CS, Blackford 3, Riegler 3, Hoepfner, Chandler, O'Brien, Womack, Takacs; BH, Hebreard, Acri, Conley, White. 2B -- CS, Womack, Riegler; BH, Traystman, Stonskas, White. HR -- CS, Blackford, Womack. RBI -- CS, Blackford 4, Hoepfner 4, Womack 3, O'Brien 2, Chandler, Riegler; BH, Conley 4, Acri, Stonskas, Acaba, Wright.

Softball

Olivet Nazarene 7-8, St. Ambrose 1-2

St. Ambrose;001;000;0;--;1;8;1

Olivet Nazarene;400;102;X;--;7;14;2

Jane Thomas, Ella Specht (4) and Madelyn Thompson; Emily Carstens and Sara Beers. WP -- Carstens. LP -- Thomas. Two or more hits -- SAU, Thompson, Libby Munsterman; ONU, Kelly Rinker 3, Beers, Carstens, Alli Davis, Makenna Emerson. 2B -- ONU, Beers, Carstens, Miranda Southall. RBI -- SAU, Morgan Krieger; ONU, Carstens 2, Davis, Southall, Emerson, Morgan Winkler, Alyssa Pusateri.

Second game

St. Ambrose;101;000;0;--;2;9;1

Olivet Nazarene;203;030;X;--;8;9;1

Christina Pembrook, Ella Specht (5) and Madelyn Thompson; Katie Marker, Miranda Southall (4) and Sara Beers. WP -- Southall. LP -- Pembrook. Two or more hits -- SAU, Olivia McClintock 3, Thompson; ONU, Southall 3, Beers, Emily Carstens. 2B -- ONU, Southall, Carstens. 3B -- ONU, Southall. RBI -- SAU, Pembrook, Thompson; ONU, Southall 6, Carstens, Felicia Wacasey.

