Baseball
Black Hawk 1-11, Carl Sandburg 2-15
Black Hawk;000;000;1;--;1;2;2
Carl Sandburg;002;000;X;--;2;4;0
Reece and Acaba; Orman and Darst. WP -- Orman. LP -- Reece. RBI -- SAU, Stonskas; CS, Blackford.
Second game
Carl Sandburg;034;107;X;--;15;17;0
Black Hawk;106;220;0;--;11;11;3
Jenkins, Baysingar (4), Osburn (6), and Womack; Stiedler, Bird (3), Dominik (6). WP -- Osburn. LP -- Dominik. Two or more hits -- CS, Blackford 3, Riegler 3, Hoepfner, Chandler, O'Brien, Womack, Takacs; BH, Hebreard, Acri, Conley, White. 2B -- CS, Womack, Riegler; BH, Traystman, Stonskas, White. HR -- CS, Blackford, Womack. RBI -- CS, Blackford 4, Hoepfner 4, Womack 3, O'Brien 2, Chandler, Riegler; BH, Conley 4, Acri, Stonskas, Acaba, Wright.
Softball
Olivet Nazarene 7-8, St. Ambrose 1-2
St. Ambrose;001;000;0;--;1;8;1
Olivet Nazarene;400;102;X;--;7;14;2
Jane Thomas, Ella Specht (4) and Madelyn Thompson; Emily Carstens and Sara Beers. WP -- Carstens. LP -- Thomas. Two or more hits -- SAU, Thompson, Libby Munsterman; ONU, Kelly Rinker 3, Beers, Carstens, Alli Davis, Makenna Emerson. 2B -- ONU, Beers, Carstens, Miranda Southall. RBI -- SAU, Morgan Krieger; ONU, Carstens 2, Davis, Southall, Emerson, Morgan Winkler, Alyssa Pusateri.
Second game
St. Ambrose;101;000;0;--;2;9;1
Olivet Nazarene;203;030;X;--;8;9;1
Christina Pembrook, Ella Specht (5) and Madelyn Thompson; Katie Marker, Miranda Southall (4) and Sara Beers. WP -- Southall. LP -- Pembrook. Two or more hits -- SAU, Olivia McClintock 3, Thompson; ONU, Southall 3, Beers, Emily Carstens. 2B -- ONU, Southall, Carstens. 3B -- ONU, Southall. RBI -- SAU, Pembrook, Thompson; ONU, Southall 6, Carstens, Felicia Wacasey.
