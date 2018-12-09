Men's basketball
Sunday's results
Top 25
No. 7 Tennessee 76, No. 1 Gonzaga 73
No. 4 Virginia 57, VCU 49
No. 6 Nevada 74, Grand Canyon 66
No. 15 Virginia Tech 81, S.C. State 44
Big Ten
Texas 72, Purdue 68
Big 12
Iowa State 101, Southern 65
SOUTHERN (1-9) -- Richard Lee 7-13 3-4 22, Bryan Assie 4-7 2-3 10, Eddie Reese 4-12 1-3 9, Brendon Brooks 3-7 2-2 10, Aaron Ray 0-6 0-0 0, Isaiah Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Hassan Hussein 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Ennis 0-0 1-2 1, Sidney Umude 6-10 1-3 13, Marcel Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-17 65
IOWA STATE (8-2) -- Nick Weiler-Babb 2-6 0-0 5, Marial Shayok 11-15 3-4 26, Talen Horton-Tucker 7-9 1-2 17, Michael Jaocbson 1-2 0-1 2, Tyrese Haliburton 5-7 2-2 15, Zion Griffin 3-5 1-1 9, Cameron Lard 4-4 0-0 8, George Condit IV 2-2 0-0 4, Carter Boothe 0-1 0-0 0, Zoran Talley Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Terrence Lewis 5-6 2-3 15, Eric Steyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-57 9-13 101
Halftime score -- Iowa State 46, Southern 29. Three-point goals -- Southern 7-19 (Lee 5-10, Brooks 2-5, Reese 0-3, Umude 0-1); ISU 12-25 (Haliburton 3-5, Lewis 3-4, Horton-Tucker 2-3, Griffin 2-3, Weiler-Babb 1-4, Shayok 1-4, Jacobson 0-1, Boothe 0-1). Rebounds -- Southern 26 (Assie 6, Umude 6); ISU 31 (Shayok 5, Horton-Tucker 5). Assists -- Southern 11 (Brooks 5, Reese 4); ISU 28 (Haliburton 17, Horton-Tucker 4). Blocks -- Southern 0; ISU 7 (Conditt IV 3). Steals -- Southern 7 (Reese 3); ISU 5 (Weiler-Babb 2, Haliburton 2). Turnovers -- Southern 15 (Umude 5); ISU 13 (Weiler-Babb 3, Jacobson 3). Team fouls -- Southern 16, ISU 16. Fouled out -- none.
Women's basketball
Sunday's results
Top 25
Michigan State 88, No. 3 Oregon 82
No. 5 Louisville 80, No. 19 Kentucky 75
No. 8 Oregon State 82, Santa Clara 31
No. 9 Tennessee 88, No. 12 Texas 82
No. 14 Minnesota 77, Boston College 69
No. 17 Arizona State 70, Colorado State 39
No. 18 Marquette 76, Northwestern 57
No. 20 DePaul 87, Oklahoma 76
No. 22 South Carolina at Duke, ppd., weather
No. 23 Missouri 74, Saint Louis 62
No. 24 Gonzaga 76, Washington State 53
No. 25 Miami 78, New Orleans 38
Big Ten
Minnesota 77, Boston College 69
Marquette 76, Northwestern 57
Indiana 98, Missouri State 74
Michigan 85, Oakland 59
Penn State 80, St. Bonaventure 65
Purdue 65, Loyola-Chicago 41
Big 12
Tennessee 88, Texas 82
DePaul 87, Oklahoma 76
Iowa State 87, North Dakota 35
Kansas 76, Grambling 45
NORTH DAKOTA (2-7) -- Lexi Klabo 3-5 0-0 6, Bailey Strand 2-5 0-0 4, Faith Dooley 1-2 0-2 2, Jill Morton 0-5 0-0 0, Mikayla Reinke 0-5 0-0 0, Julia Fleecs 3-6 2-3 9, Melissa Dailey 2-11 0-0 5, Alaina Jarnot 2-4 0-0 4, Jaclyn Jarnot 1-8 0-0 3, Juliet Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Claire Orth 0-5 0-0 0, Melissa Leet 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-60 2-5 35
IOWA STATE (7-2) -- Bridget Carleton 6-9 3-4 18, Ashley Joens 4-7 1-2 11, Meredith Burkhall 4-6 1-1 9, Madison Wise 2-6 0-0 4, Alexa Middleton 1-6 1-1 3, Ines Nezerwa 3-6 5-6 11, Kristin Scott 3-8 3-5 10, Adriana Camber 3-8 0-0 8, Jade Thurmon 2-5 2-2 6, Rae Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Nia Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 16-21 87
North Dakota;9;4;13;9;--;35
Iowa State;26;26;22;13;--;87
Three-point goals -- ND (3-24 (Dailey 1-5, J. Jarnot 1-4, Fleecs 1-2, Strand 0-3, Morton 0-3, Reinke 0-2, A. Jarnot 0-2, Leet 0-2, Orth 0-1); ISU 9-25 (Carleton 3-5, Camber 2-6, Joens 2-5, Scott 1-3, Johnson 1-2, Wise 0-2, Middleton 0-2). Rebounds -- ND 37 (Klabo 6, Dooley 4, Fleecs 4); ISU 50 (Scott 8, Carleton 7, Joens 6). Assists -- ND 3 (A. Jarnot 3); ISU 19 (Washington 4, Middleton 3, Johnson 3). Blocks -- ND 6 (Klabo 3); ISU 5 (Joens, Wise, Nezerwa, Johnson, Washington). Steals -- ND 6 (Morton, Fleecs, A. Jarnot, J. Jarnot, Orth, Leet); ISU 13 (Carleton 7). Turnovers -- ND 22 (A. Jarnot 6, Dailey 3); ISU 12 (Johnson 2, Mills 2). Team fouls -- ND 18, ISU 10. Fouled out -- none.
