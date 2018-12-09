Men's basketball

Sunday's results

Top 25

No. 7 Tennessee 76, No. 1 Gonzaga 73

No. 4 Virginia 57, VCU 49

No. 6 Nevada 74, Grand Canyon 66

No. 15 Virginia Tech 81, S.C. State 44

Big Ten

Texas 72, Purdue 68

Big 12

Iowa State 101, Southern 65

SOUTHERN (1-9) -- Richard Lee 7-13 3-4 22, Bryan Assie 4-7 2-3 10, Eddie Reese 4-12 1-3 9, Brendon Brooks 3-7 2-2 10, Aaron Ray 0-6 0-0 0, Isaiah Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Hassan Hussein 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Ennis 0-0 1-2 1, Sidney Umude 6-10 1-3 13, Marcel Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-17 65

IOWA STATE (8-2) -- Nick Weiler-Babb 2-6 0-0 5, Marial Shayok 11-15 3-4 26, Talen Horton-Tucker 7-9 1-2 17, Michael Jaocbson 1-2 0-1 2, Tyrese Haliburton 5-7 2-2 15, Zion Griffin 3-5 1-1 9, Cameron Lard 4-4 0-0 8, George Condit IV 2-2 0-0 4, Carter Boothe 0-1 0-0 0, Zoran Talley Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Terrence Lewis 5-6 2-3 15, Eric Steyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-57 9-13 101

Halftime score -- Iowa State 46, Southern 29. Three-point goals -- Southern 7-19 (Lee 5-10, Brooks 2-5, Reese 0-3, Umude 0-1); ISU 12-25 (Haliburton 3-5, Lewis 3-4, Horton-Tucker 2-3, Griffin 2-3, Weiler-Babb 1-4, Shayok 1-4, Jacobson 0-1, Boothe 0-1). Rebounds -- Southern 26 (Assie 6, Umude 6); ISU 31 (Shayok 5, Horton-Tucker 5). Assists -- Southern 11 (Brooks 5, Reese 4); ISU 28 (Haliburton 17, Horton-Tucker 4). Blocks -- Southern 0; ISU 7 (Conditt IV 3). Steals -- Southern 7 (Reese 3); ISU 5 (Weiler-Babb 2, Haliburton 2). Turnovers -- Southern 15 (Umude 5); ISU 13 (Weiler-Babb 3, Jacobson 3). Team fouls -- Southern 16, ISU 16. Fouled out -- none.

Women's basketball

Sunday's results

Top 25

Michigan State 88, No. 3 Oregon 82

No. 5 Louisville 80, No. 19 Kentucky 75

No. 8 Oregon State 82, Santa Clara 31

No. 9 Tennessee 88, No. 12 Texas 82

No. 14 Minnesota 77, Boston College 69

No. 17 Arizona State 70, Colorado State 39

No. 18 Marquette 76, Northwestern 57

No. 20 DePaul 87, Oklahoma 76

No. 22 South Carolina at Duke, ppd., weather

No. 23 Missouri 74, Saint Louis 62

No. 24 Gonzaga 76, Washington State 53

No. 25 Miami 78, New Orleans 38

Big Ten

Michigan State 88, Oregon 82

Minnesota 77, Boston College 69

Marquette 76, Northwestern 57

Indiana 98, Missouri State 74

Michigan 85, Oakland 59

Penn State 80, St. Bonaventure 65

Purdue 65, Loyola-Chicago 41

Big 12

Tennessee 88, Texas 82

DePaul 87, Oklahoma 76

Iowa State 87, North Dakota 35

Kansas 76, Grambling 45

Iowa State 87, North Dakota 35

NORTH DAKOTA (2-7) -- Lexi Klabo 3-5 0-0 6, Bailey Strand 2-5 0-0 4, Faith Dooley 1-2 0-2 2, Jill Morton 0-5 0-0 0, Mikayla Reinke 0-5 0-0 0, Julia Fleecs 3-6 2-3 9, Melissa Dailey 2-11 0-0 5, Alaina Jarnot 2-4 0-0 4, Jaclyn Jarnot 1-8 0-0 3, Juliet Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, Claire Orth 0-5 0-0 0, Melissa Leet 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-60 2-5 35

IOWA STATE (7-2) -- Bridget Carleton 6-9 3-4 18, Ashley Joens 4-7 1-2 11, Meredith Burkhall 4-6 1-1 9, Madison Wise 2-6 0-0 4, Alexa Middleton 1-6 1-1 3, Ines Nezerwa 3-6 5-6 11, Kristin Scott 3-8 3-5 10, Adriana Camber 3-8 0-0 8, Jade Thurmon 2-5 2-2 6, Rae Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Nia Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 16-21 87

North Dakota;9;4;13;9;--;35

Iowa State;26;26;22;13;--;87

Three-point goals -- ND (3-24 (Dailey 1-5, J. Jarnot 1-4, Fleecs 1-2, Strand 0-3, Morton 0-3, Reinke 0-2, A. Jarnot 0-2, Leet 0-2, Orth 0-1); ISU 9-25 (Carleton 3-5, Camber 2-6, Joens 2-5, Scott 1-3, Johnson 1-2, Wise 0-2, Middleton 0-2). Rebounds -- ND 37 (Klabo 6, Dooley 4, Fleecs 4); ISU 50 (Scott 8, Carleton 7, Joens 6). Assists -- ND 3 (A. Jarnot 3); ISU 19 (Washington 4, Middleton 3, Johnson 3). Blocks -- ND 6 (Klabo 3); ISU 5 (Joens, Wise, Nezerwa, Johnson, Washington). Steals -- ND 6 (Morton, Fleecs, A. Jarnot, J. Jarnot, Orth, Leet); ISU 13 (Carleton 7). Turnovers -- ND 22 (A. Jarnot 6, Dailey 3); ISU 12 (Johnson 2, Mills 2). Team fouls -- ND 18, ISU 10. Fouled out -- none.

