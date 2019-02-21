Football

2019 Western Illinois schedule

August -- 29, at North Alabama

September -- 7, at Colorado State; 14, Montana State; 21, Tennessee Tech

October -- 5, Missouri State; 12, at Indiana State; 19, Illinois State; 26, at Youngstown State

November -- 2, South Dakota, 9, at North Dakota State; 16, Southern Illinois; 23, at Northern Iowa

Men's basketball

CCAC Championships

Tuesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 81, Olivet Nazarene 80; Holy Cross 82, Cardinal Stritch 68; Governors State 87, St. Ambrose 78; Roosevelt 79, Robert Morris (Ill.) 70

Thursday's results -- (8) St. Francis (Ill.) 68, (4) Roosevelt 63; Governors State 70, Holy Cross 64

Saturday's championship -- (8) St. Francis (Ill.) vs. (3) Governors State at site of highest seed, TBA

CCIW Championships

Tuesday's results -- Wheaton 85, Elmhurst 75; Illinois Wesleyan 82, Carroll 73

Today's semifinals at Rock Island -- (3) Wheaton vs. (2) North Central, 5 p.m.; (4) Illinois Wesleyan vs. (1) Augustana, 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship at Rock Island -- Wheaton/North Central winner vs. Illinois Wesleyan/Augustana winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday's results

Top 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64

No. 7 Michigan 69, Minnesota 60

Big Ten

Michigan 69, Minnesota 60

Area Division I

Belmont 99, Eastern Illinois 58

Carl Sandburg 74, Black Hawk 69

CARL SANDBURG -- Dugan 1 0-0 1 3, Robinson 1 3-8 3 5, Pendleton 3 0-2 1 6, Stipp 1 0-0 2 2, Margenthaler 1 0-0 1 3, Hanner 1 0-0 0 2, Young 1 3-6 1 5, Gowan 5 4-4 2 17, Akale 4 3-4 4 13, Fayhee 7 3-5 4 18. Totals 25 16-29 19 74.

BLACK HAWK -- Blake Maris 3 0-0 3 7, Jayin Trumbull 5 6-8 2 16, Owen Landwehr 5 0-0 3 11, Jacob Pauley 4 3-4 4 14, Ben Buresh 4 1-3 5 9, Cole Bizarri 0 0-0 0 0, Sion Lightfoot 0 0-0 0 0, Dalton Wolf 2 1-2 2 5, Tory Turner 2 2-2 2 7, Jesus Vargas 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25 13-19 22 69.

Halftime -- Black Hawk 37, Carl Sandburg 22. 3-point goals -- Sandburg 8 (Dugan, Margenthaler, Gowan 3, Akale 2, Fayhee); Black Hawk 6 (Maris, Landwehr, Pauley 3, Turner). Records -- Black Hawk 10-16, 3-5.

Women's basketball

CCAC Championships

Wednesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 74, Judson 42; Olivet Nazarene 104, St. Ambrose 76; Holy Cross 65, St. Xavier 60; Cardinal Stritch 77, Robert Morris (Ill.) 48

Today's semifinals -- (4) Olivet Nazarene at (1) St. Francis (Ill.), 7 p.m.; (6) Holy Cross at (2) Cardinal Stritch, 7 p.m..

Monday's championship -- Olivet Nazarene/St. Francis winner vs. Holy Cross/Cardinal Stritch winner at site of highest seed, TBA

CCIW Championships

Tuesday's results -- Carthage 61, Elmhurst 53; North Park 63, Augustana 47

Today's semifinals at Wheaton -- (3) Carthage vs. (2) Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; (5) North Park vs. (1) Wheaton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's championship at Wheaton -- Carthage/Illinois Wesleyan winner vs. North Park/Wheaton winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday's results

Top 25

No. 4 Louisville 71, Virginia 49

No. 5 Notre Dame 89, Duke 61

No. 6 Mississippi State 80, Mississippi 66

No. 8 Maryland 71, Minnesota 69

No. 9 NC State 80, Wake Forest 46

Indiana 75, No. 10 Iowa 73 

No. 16 Kentucky 65, No. 13 South Carolina 57 

Virginia Tech 73, No. 14 Miami 65 

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late

No. 18 Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63

No. 21 Texas A&M 79, Tennessee 62

No. 23 South Dakota 73, Denver 58

Big Ten

Indiana 75, Iowa 73 

Maryland 71, Minnesota 69

Michigan 86, Rutgers 76

Penn State 72, Purdue 61 

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

Ohio State 77, Michigan State 70

Area Division I

Belmont 98, Eastern Illinois 57 

Indiana 75, Iowa 73

IOWA (21-6) -- Stewart 3-7 0-1 6, Gustafson 10-13 6-10 26, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Doyle 5-17 5-6 17, Meyer 2-6 1-2 7, Czinano 0-1 0-0 0, Ollinger 1-1 0-0 2, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 12-19 73.

INDIANA (18-10) -- Royster 2-3 1-2 5, Wise 9-16 2-2 24, Patberg 7-13 1-2 21, Penn 5-13 2-2 14, Yeaney 2-7 0-2 4, Gulbe 0-3 0-0 0, Marchese 1-2 0-0 2, Berger 2-6 1-2 5, Warthen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 7-12 75.

Iowa;24;14;16;19;—;73

Indiana;12;18;21;24;—;75

3-point goals -- Iowa 7-21 (Davis 2-5, Doyle 2-7, Meyer 2-5, Sevillian 1-4); Indiana 12-29 (Wise 4-7, Patberg 6-8, Penn 2-7, Yeaney 0-1, Gulbe 0-2, Berger 0-2, Warthen 0-2). Assists -- Iowa 19 (Doyle 9); Indiana 18 (Patberg 7). Fouled out -- None. Rebounds -- Iowa 35 (Gustafson 12); Indiana 40 (Wise 12). Total fouls -- Iowa 16, Indiana 20. Technical fouls - none. A -- 3,812.

Baseball

Augustana 11, Bates 8

At Winter Haven, Fla.

Augustana;320;003;003;--;11;15;0

Bates;106;000;010;--;8;19;1

Connor Berek, Josh Chamberlain (3), Alec Michaelson (5), Bryson Prusator (5) and Ryan Grannemann; Brendan Smith, Jared Pantalony (4), Miles Michaud (7), Alex Simon (9) and Jack Arend. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Grannemann 5, Nick Mosele 3, Tyler Nunez 2, Sam Beyer 2; Bates, Justin White 3, Pat Beaton 3, Jon Lindgren 3, Christian Beal 2, Dan Trulli 2, Andrew Chi 2. 2B -- Augustana, Grannemann, Mosele; Bates, Beal, Lindgren. HR -- Augustana, Grannemann, Mosele. RBI -- Augustana, Grannemann 3, Mosele 3, Beyer 2, Josh Barker, Gunnar Haskins, Jake Huber; Bates, Beal, Jack Arend, Trulli, White, Chi, Beaton, Kyle Carter, Lindgren. Records -- Augustana 2-0, Bates 0-2

Men's lacrosse

Transylvania 16, Augustana 7

Augustana;3;2;1;1;--;7

Transylvania;5;6;4;1;--;16

Goals -- Augustana, Adam Borgetti 3, Shane Forsythe 2, Trever Moore, Jason VanByck; Transylvania, Bryce Lowe 3, Nick Bailey 3, Trenton Snead 2, Kayd Aquino 2, Corbyn Buchart 2, Peyton Bray, T.J. Toivonen, Quinn Fox, Sheymus Maloney. Assists -- Augustana, Moore, William Reece; Transylvania, Sneed 3, Bray 2, Fox, Jack May, Toivonen. Saves -- Augustana, Cameron Duffy 12, Tommy Angelos 0; Transylvania, Luke Garas 5, Michael Webb 2. Shots -- Augustana 22, Transylvania 50. Penalties -- Augustana 3, Transylvania 3. Records -- Augustana 1-1, Transylvania 1-0

Men's volleyball

St. Ambrose 25-25-25, Trinity Christian 19-22-21

Kills -- Trinity 28 (Jake Ostema 8, Djordje Novakovic 8, Ben Tocila 5); Ambrose 44 (Scott MacGillis 10, Zach Schmidt 9, Levi Vermeulen 8). Digs -- Trinity 22 (Mike Quiroz 7, Djordje Novakovic 4, Micah Vanderbilt 3; Ambrose 30 (Scott MacGillis 9, Avery Clark 6, Robby Hoffman 6). Assists -- Trinity 26 (Mike Quiroz 26); Ambrose 42 (Adam Campbell 36). Aces -- Trinity 3 (Dan Ryan 2, Djordje Novakovic); Ambrose 5 (Scott MacGillis 3, Jaylen Clark, Levi Vermeulen). Blocks -- Trinity 3 (Jonathan Poortinga, Mike Quiroz, Ben Tocila); Ambrose 7 (Zach Schmidt 3, Scott MacGillis 3)

Records: St. Ambrose (6-4, 4-1 CCAC); Trinity Christian (8-5, 4-2 CCAC) 

Men's wrestling

Northern Iowa 22, Iowa State 13

125 -- Jay Schwarm (UNI) dec. Alex Mackall (ISU), 6-3. 133 -- Austin Gomez (ISU) TF Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI), 21-4 (4:02). 141 -- Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-1. 149 -- Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Jarrett Degen (ISU), 7-5. 157 -- Chase Straw (ISU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 9-4. 165 -- Bryce Steiert (UNI) TF Logan Schumacher (ISU), 16-1 (7:00). 174 -- Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Marcus Coleman (ISU), 6:39. 184 -- Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Drew Foster (UNI), 8-5. 197 -- Willie Miklus (ISU) dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 5-0. 285 -- Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Gannon Gremmel (ISU), 2-0. 

Note: Both teams were deducted one team point in the 197 pound match for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

