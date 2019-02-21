Football
2019 Western Illinois schedule
August -- 29, at North Alabama
September -- 7, at Colorado State; 14, Montana State; 21, Tennessee Tech
October -- 5, Missouri State; 12, at Indiana State; 19, Illinois State; 26, at Youngstown State
November -- 2, South Dakota, 9, at North Dakota State; 16, Southern Illinois; 23, at Northern Iowa
Men's basketball
CCAC Championships
Tuesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 81, Olivet Nazarene 80; Holy Cross 82, Cardinal Stritch 68; Governors State 87, St. Ambrose 78; Roosevelt 79, Robert Morris (Ill.) 70
Thursday's results -- (8) St. Francis (Ill.) 68, (4) Roosevelt 63; Governors State 70, Holy Cross 64
Saturday's championship -- (8) St. Francis (Ill.) vs. (3) Governors State at site of highest seed, TBA
CCIW Championships
Tuesday's results -- Wheaton 85, Elmhurst 75; Illinois Wesleyan 82, Carroll 73
Today's semifinals at Rock Island -- (3) Wheaton vs. (2) North Central, 5 p.m.; (4) Illinois Wesleyan vs. (1) Augustana, 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship at Rock Island -- Wheaton/North Central winner vs. Illinois Wesleyan/Augustana winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday's results
Top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 92, Pepperdine 64
No. 7 Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
Big Ten
Michigan 69, Minnesota 60
Area Division I
Belmont 99, Eastern Illinois 58
Carl Sandburg 74, Black Hawk 69
CARL SANDBURG -- Dugan 1 0-0 1 3, Robinson 1 3-8 3 5, Pendleton 3 0-2 1 6, Stipp 1 0-0 2 2, Margenthaler 1 0-0 1 3, Hanner 1 0-0 0 2, Young 1 3-6 1 5, Gowan 5 4-4 2 17, Akale 4 3-4 4 13, Fayhee 7 3-5 4 18. Totals 25 16-29 19 74.
BLACK HAWK -- Blake Maris 3 0-0 3 7, Jayin Trumbull 5 6-8 2 16, Owen Landwehr 5 0-0 3 11, Jacob Pauley 4 3-4 4 14, Ben Buresh 4 1-3 5 9, Cole Bizarri 0 0-0 0 0, Sion Lightfoot 0 0-0 0 0, Dalton Wolf 2 1-2 2 5, Tory Turner 2 2-2 2 7, Jesus Vargas 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25 13-19 22 69.
Halftime -- Black Hawk 37, Carl Sandburg 22. 3-point goals -- Sandburg 8 (Dugan, Margenthaler, Gowan 3, Akale 2, Fayhee); Black Hawk 6 (Maris, Landwehr, Pauley 3, Turner). Records -- Black Hawk 10-16, 3-5.
Women's basketball
CCAC Championships
Wednesday's results -- St. Francis (Ill.) 74, Judson 42; Olivet Nazarene 104, St. Ambrose 76; Holy Cross 65, St. Xavier 60; Cardinal Stritch 77, Robert Morris (Ill.) 48
Today's semifinals -- (4) Olivet Nazarene at (1) St. Francis (Ill.), 7 p.m.; (6) Holy Cross at (2) Cardinal Stritch, 7 p.m..
Monday's championship -- Olivet Nazarene/St. Francis winner vs. Holy Cross/Cardinal Stritch winner at site of highest seed, TBA
CCIW Championships
Tuesday's results -- Carthage 61, Elmhurst 53; North Park 63, Augustana 47
Today's semifinals at Wheaton -- (3) Carthage vs. (2) Illinois Wesleyan, 5 p.m.; (5) North Park vs. (1) Wheaton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship at Wheaton -- Carthage/Illinois Wesleyan winner vs. North Park/Wheaton winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday's results
Top 25
No. 4 Louisville 71, Virginia 49
No. 5 Notre Dame 89, Duke 61
No. 6 Mississippi State 80, Mississippi 66
No. 8 Maryland 71, Minnesota 69
No. 9 NC State 80, Wake Forest 46
Indiana 75, No. 10 Iowa 73
No. 16 Kentucky 65, No. 13 South Carolina 57
Virginia Tech 73, No. 14 Miami 65
No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, late
No. 18 Syracuse 90, Pittsburgh 63
No. 21 Texas A&M 79, Tennessee 62
No. 23 South Dakota 73, Denver 58
Big Ten
Indiana 75, Iowa 73
Maryland 71, Minnesota 69
Michigan 86, Rutgers 76
Penn State 72, Purdue 61
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Ohio State 77, Michigan State 70
Area Division I
Belmont 98, Eastern Illinois 57
Indiana 75, Iowa 73
IOWA (21-6) -- Stewart 3-7 0-1 6, Gustafson 10-13 6-10 26, Davis 5-11 0-0 12, Doyle 5-17 5-6 17, Meyer 2-6 1-2 7, Czinano 0-1 0-0 0, Ollinger 1-1 0-0 2, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 12-19 73.
INDIANA (18-10) -- Royster 2-3 1-2 5, Wise 9-16 2-2 24, Patberg 7-13 1-2 21, Penn 5-13 2-2 14, Yeaney 2-7 0-2 4, Gulbe 0-3 0-0 0, Marchese 1-2 0-0 2, Berger 2-6 1-2 5, Warthen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 7-12 75.
Iowa;24;14;16;19;—;73
Indiana;12;18;21;24;—;75
3-point goals -- Iowa 7-21 (Davis 2-5, Doyle 2-7, Meyer 2-5, Sevillian 1-4); Indiana 12-29 (Wise 4-7, Patberg 6-8, Penn 2-7, Yeaney 0-1, Gulbe 0-2, Berger 0-2, Warthen 0-2). Assists -- Iowa 19 (Doyle 9); Indiana 18 (Patberg 7). Fouled out -- None. Rebounds -- Iowa 35 (Gustafson 12); Indiana 40 (Wise 12). Total fouls -- Iowa 16, Indiana 20. Technical fouls - none. A -- 3,812.
Baseball
Augustana 11, Bates 8
At Winter Haven, Fla.
Augustana;320;003;003;--;11;15;0
Bates;106;000;010;--;8;19;1
Connor Berek, Josh Chamberlain (3), Alec Michaelson (5), Bryson Prusator (5) and Ryan Grannemann; Brendan Smith, Jared Pantalony (4), Miles Michaud (7), Alex Simon (9) and Jack Arend. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Grannemann 5, Nick Mosele 3, Tyler Nunez 2, Sam Beyer 2; Bates, Justin White 3, Pat Beaton 3, Jon Lindgren 3, Christian Beal 2, Dan Trulli 2, Andrew Chi 2. 2B -- Augustana, Grannemann, Mosele; Bates, Beal, Lindgren. HR -- Augustana, Grannemann, Mosele. RBI -- Augustana, Grannemann 3, Mosele 3, Beyer 2, Josh Barker, Gunnar Haskins, Jake Huber; Bates, Beal, Jack Arend, Trulli, White, Chi, Beaton, Kyle Carter, Lindgren. Records -- Augustana 2-0, Bates 0-2
Men's lacrosse
Transylvania 16, Augustana 7
Augustana;3;2;1;1;--;7
Transylvania;5;6;4;1;--;16
Goals -- Augustana, Adam Borgetti 3, Shane Forsythe 2, Trever Moore, Jason VanByck; Transylvania, Bryce Lowe 3, Nick Bailey 3, Trenton Snead 2, Kayd Aquino 2, Corbyn Buchart 2, Peyton Bray, T.J. Toivonen, Quinn Fox, Sheymus Maloney. Assists -- Augustana, Moore, William Reece; Transylvania, Sneed 3, Bray 2, Fox, Jack May, Toivonen. Saves -- Augustana, Cameron Duffy 12, Tommy Angelos 0; Transylvania, Luke Garas 5, Michael Webb 2. Shots -- Augustana 22, Transylvania 50. Penalties -- Augustana 3, Transylvania 3. Records -- Augustana 1-1, Transylvania 1-0
Men's volleyball
St. Ambrose 25-25-25, Trinity Christian 19-22-21
Kills -- Trinity 28 (Jake Ostema 8, Djordje Novakovic 8, Ben Tocila 5); Ambrose 44 (Scott MacGillis 10, Zach Schmidt 9, Levi Vermeulen 8). Digs -- Trinity 22 (Mike Quiroz 7, Djordje Novakovic 4, Micah Vanderbilt 3; Ambrose 30 (Scott MacGillis 9, Avery Clark 6, Robby Hoffman 6). Assists -- Trinity 26 (Mike Quiroz 26); Ambrose 42 (Adam Campbell 36). Aces -- Trinity 3 (Dan Ryan 2, Djordje Novakovic); Ambrose 5 (Scott MacGillis 3, Jaylen Clark, Levi Vermeulen). Blocks -- Trinity 3 (Jonathan Poortinga, Mike Quiroz, Ben Tocila); Ambrose 7 (Zach Schmidt 3, Scott MacGillis 3)
Records: St. Ambrose (6-4, 4-1 CCAC); Trinity Christian (8-5, 4-2 CCAC)
Men's wrestling
Northern Iowa 22, Iowa State 13
125 -- Jay Schwarm (UNI) dec. Alex Mackall (ISU), 6-3. 133 -- Austin Gomez (ISU) TF Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI), 21-4 (4:02). 141 -- Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Ian Parker (ISU), 3-1. 149 -- Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Jarrett Degen (ISU), 7-5. 157 -- Chase Straw (ISU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 9-4. 165 -- Bryce Steiert (UNI) TF Logan Schumacher (ISU), 16-1 (7:00). 174 -- Taylor Lujan (UNI) pinned Marcus Coleman (ISU), 6:39. 184 -- Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Drew Foster (UNI), 8-5. 197 -- Willie Miklus (ISU) dec. Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 5-0. 285 -- Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Gannon Gremmel (ISU), 2-0.
Note: Both teams were deducted one team point in the 197 pound match for unsportsmanlike conduct.
