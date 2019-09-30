Football

FCS coaches poll

;Rec;Pts;LW

1. North Dakota State (26) ;4-0;650;1

2. James Madison ;4-1;621;2

3. South Dakota State ;3-1;594;3

4. Kennesaw State ;4-1;551;4

5. Weber State ;2-2;521;6

6. Illinois State ;3-1;484;8

7. Montana State ;4-1;477;11

8. Villanova ;5-0;466;13

9. Montana ;4-1;388;17

10. Central Arkansas ;2-2;379;14

10. Towson ;3-2;379;10

12. UC Davis ;2-3;356;5

13. Northern Iowa ;2-2;340;7

14. Furman ;3-2;329;15

15. Nicholls ;2-2;267;9

16. North Carolina A&T ;3-1;265;18

17. Youngstown State ;4-0;248;20

18. Delaware ;3-2;189;19

19. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-1;172;22

20. Jacksonville State ;3-2;134;12

21. Eastern Washington ;2-3;129;21

22. Maine ;2-3;127;16

23. Princeton ;2-0;91;23

24. Stony Brook ;4-1;67;NR

25. Houston Baptist ;4-1;34;NR

25. Southeast Missouri State ;2-2;34;NR

Others receiving votes: Tennessee Tech 23; South Carolina State 21; Yale 19; Austin Peay 15; Dartmouth 13; North Dakota 13; Sacramento State 12; Sam Houston State 12; Elon 9; Samford 9; Idaho State 5; Campbell 3; Indiana State 2; Central Connecticut State 1; The Citadel 1.

Stats FCS poll

;Rec;Pts;LW

1. North Dakota State (152);4-0;3968;1

2. James Madison (7);4-1;3786;2

3. South Dakota State ;3-1;3670;3

4. Weber State ;2-2;3349;5

5. Villanova ;5-0;3178;8

6. Montana State ;4-1;3058;7

7. Kennesaw State ;4-1;2928;6

8. Montana ;4-1;2594;18

9. Towson ;3-2;2370;10

10. Illinois State ;3-1;2307;14

11. Central Arkansas ;3-1;2096;15

12. UC Davis ;2-3;2021;4

13. UNI ;2-2;1962;9

14. Furman ;3-2;1943;16

15. North Carolina A&T ;3-1;1754;17

16. Nicholls ;2-2;1505;12

17. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-1;1393;19

18. Youngstown State ;4-0;1253;22

19. Delaware ;3-2;1167;20

20. Maine ;2-3;1147;12

21. Jacksonville State ;3-2;892;11

22. Eastern Washington ;2-3;731;21

23. Southeast Missouri State ;2-2;616;23

24. Stony Brook ;4-1;527;NR

25. Princeton 2-0483;NR

Others receiving votes: Dartmouth 146; South Carolina State 113; Austin Peay 99; Sam Houston State 97; Houston Baptist 86; Elon 82; Indiana State 66; Yale 66; Citadel 40; Sacramento State 32; Samford 30; Wofford 26; Tennessee Tech 24; Southern Illinois 23; Central Connecticut State 17; Idaho State 13; Eastern Kentucky 12; Alcorn State 2; North Dakota 2; Cal Poly 1.

