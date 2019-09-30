Football
FCS coaches poll
;Rec;Pts;LW
1. North Dakota State (26) ;4-0;650;1
2. James Madison ;4-1;621;2
3. South Dakota State ;3-1;594;3
4. Kennesaw State ;4-1;551;4
5. Weber State ;2-2;521;6
6. Illinois State ;3-1;484;8
7. Montana State ;4-1;477;11
8. Villanova ;5-0;466;13
9. Montana ;4-1;388;17
10. Central Arkansas ;2-2;379;14
10. Towson ;3-2;379;10
12. UC Davis ;2-3;356;5
13. Northern Iowa ;2-2;340;7
14. Furman ;3-2;329;15
15. Nicholls ;2-2;267;9
16. North Carolina A&T ;3-1;265;18
17. Youngstown State ;4-0;248;20
18. Delaware ;3-2;189;19
19. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-1;172;22
20. Jacksonville State ;3-2;134;12
21. Eastern Washington ;2-3;129;21
22. Maine ;2-3;127;16
23. Princeton ;2-0;91;23
24. Stony Brook ;4-1;67;NR
25. Houston Baptist ;4-1;34;NR
25. Southeast Missouri State ;2-2;34;NR
Others receiving votes: Tennessee Tech 23; South Carolina State 21; Yale 19; Austin Peay 15; Dartmouth 13; North Dakota 13; Sacramento State 12; Sam Houston State 12; Elon 9; Samford 9; Idaho State 5; Campbell 3; Indiana State 2; Central Connecticut State 1; The Citadel 1.
Stats FCS poll
;Rec;Pts;LW
1. North Dakota State (152);4-0;3968;1
2. James Madison (7);4-1;3786;2
3. South Dakota State ;3-1;3670;3
4. Weber State ;2-2;3349;5
5. Villanova ;5-0;3178;8
6. Montana State ;4-1;3058;7
7. Kennesaw State ;4-1;2928;6
8. Montana ;4-1;2594;18
9. Towson ;3-2;2370;10
10. Illinois State ;3-1;2307;14
11. Central Arkansas ;3-1;2096;15
12. UC Davis ;2-3;2021;4
13. UNI ;2-2;1962;9
14. Furman ;3-2;1943;16
15. North Carolina A&T ;3-1;1754;17
16. Nicholls ;2-2;1505;12
17. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-1;1393;19
18. Youngstown State ;4-0;1253;22
19. Delaware ;3-2;1167;20
20. Maine ;2-3;1147;12
21. Jacksonville State ;3-2;892;11
22. Eastern Washington ;2-3;731;21
23. Southeast Missouri State ;2-2;616;23
24. Stony Brook ;4-1;527;NR
25. Princeton 2-0483;NR
Others receiving votes: Dartmouth 146; South Carolina State 113; Austin Peay 99; Sam Houston State 97; Houston Baptist 86; Elon 82; Indiana State 66; Yale 66; Citadel 40; Sacramento State 32; Samford 30; Wofford 26; Tennessee Tech 24; Southern Illinois 23; Central Connecticut State 17; Idaho State 13; Eastern Kentucky 12; Alcorn State 2; North Dakota 2; Cal Poly 1.
