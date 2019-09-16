Football

FCS coaches poll

1. North Dakota St. (26) ;3-0;650;1

2. James Madison ;2-1;621;2

3. South Dakota St. ;2-1;593;3

4. UC Davis ;2-1;570;4

5. Towson ;3-0;521;8

6. Kennesaw St. ;2-1;511;7

7. Weber State ;1-2;450;6

8. Northern Iowa ;1-1;449;10

9. Nicholls ;1-1;396;11

10. Illinois State ;2-1;370;12

11. Eastern Washington ;1-2;367;5

12. Central Arkansas ;3-0;359;14

13. Jacksonville St. ;2-1;358;16

14. Montana State ;2-1;340;15

15. Furman ;1-2;281;13

16. Maine ;1-2;269;9

17. North Carolina A&T ;2-1;230;17

18. Villanova ;3-0;215;23

19. Montana ;2-1;189;T18

20. Delaware ;2-1;153’T18

21. Youngstown St. ;3-0;104;NR

22. Elon ;2-1;80;NR

23. Southeastern Louisiana ;1-1;75;24

24. Princeton ;0-0;61;25

25. Southeast Missouri St. ;1-2;57;20

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 33; Sam Houston St. 26; South Carolina St. 20; The Citadel 16; Houston Baptist 11; Indiana St. 10; Northern Arizona 10; Sacramento St. 9; Stony Brook 9; Dayton 7; McNeese 7; William & Mary 7; Mercer 4; Yale 4; Dartmouth 3; Southern Illinois 3; Austin Peay 2.

