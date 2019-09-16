Football
FCS coaches poll
1. North Dakota St. (26) ;3-0;650;1
2. James Madison ;2-1;621;2
3. South Dakota St. ;2-1;593;3
4. UC Davis ;2-1;570;4
5. Towson ;3-0;521;8
6. Kennesaw St. ;2-1;511;7
7. Weber State ;1-2;450;6
8. Northern Iowa ;1-1;449;10
9. Nicholls ;1-1;396;11
10. Illinois State ;2-1;370;12
11. Eastern Washington ;1-2;367;5
12. Central Arkansas ;3-0;359;14
13. Jacksonville St. ;2-1;358;16
14. Montana State ;2-1;340;15
15. Furman ;1-2;281;13
16. Maine ;1-2;269;9
17. North Carolina A&T ;2-1;230;17
18. Villanova ;3-0;215;23
19. Montana ;2-1;189;T18
20. Delaware ;2-1;153’T18
21. Youngstown St. ;3-0;104;NR
22. Elon ;2-1;80;NR
23. Southeastern Louisiana ;1-1;75;24
24. Princeton ;0-0;61;25
25. Southeast Missouri St. ;1-2;57;20
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 33; Sam Houston St. 26; South Carolina St. 20; The Citadel 16; Houston Baptist 11; Indiana St. 10; Northern Arizona 10; Sacramento St. 9; Stony Brook 9; Dayton 7; McNeese 7; William & Mary 7; Mercer 4; Yale 4; Dartmouth 3; Southern Illinois 3; Austin Peay 2.
