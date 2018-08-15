Men’s basketball

Iowa non-conference schedule

November — 4, Guilford College (exhibition); 8, UMKC; 11, Green Bay; 15, vs. Oregon (in New York; 16, vs. Connecticut or Syracuse (in New York); 21, Alabama State; 27, Pittsburgh

December — 6, Iowa State; 15, vs. Northern Iowa (in Des Moines); 18, Western Carolina; 22, Savannah State; 29, Bryant

