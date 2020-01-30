College
agate

College

  • Updated
  • 0

Men’s basketball

Big Ten

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Michigan State;8;2;16;5

Illinois;8;2;16;5

Maryland;7;3;17;4

Rutgers;7;3;16;5

Iowa;6;4;15;6

Penn State;5;4;15;5

Indiana;5;5;15;6

Wisconsin;5;5;12;9

Minnesota;5;6;11;10

Purdue;4;6;11;10

Ohio State;3;6;13;7

Michigan;3;6;12;8

Nebraska;2;8;7;14

Northwestern;1;9;6;14

Today's games

Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, noon

Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Sunday's game

Illinois at Iowa, noon

Big 12

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;7;0;18;1

Kansas;6;1;17;3

West Virginia;4;3;16;4

Texas Christian;4;3;13;7

Texas Tech;4;3;13;7

Oklahoma;3;4;13;7

Texas;3;4;13;7

Iowa State;2;5;9;11

Kansas State;2;5;9;11

Oklahoma State;0;7;10;10

Today's games

Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m.

Kansas State at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Christian at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Northern Iowa;7;2;18;3

Bradley;6;3;15;7

Loyola;6;3;14;8

Southern Illinois;6;3;12;10

Drake;5;4;15;7

Indiana State;5;4;12;8

Valparaiso;4;5;11;11

Missouri State;4;5;10;12

Illinois State;2;7;7;14

Evansville;0;9;9;13

Today's games

Northern Iowa at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Drake, 5 p.m.

Bradley at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

CCIW

;Conf;;Overall;

;W;L;W;L

Elmhurst;8;2;17;2

North Central;8;2;15;4

Augustana;7;3;13;6

Illinois Wesleyan;6;3;12;6

Wheaton;6;3;12;6

Carthage;4;6;12;7

Carroll;2;8;9;10

North Park;2;8;4;15

Millikin;1;9;4;15

Today's games

Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.

North Park at North Central, 7 p.m.

Wheaton at Elmhurst, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

Women's basketball

Top 25

Friday's results

No. 2 Baylor 64, Texas 44

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, late

No. 16 Arizona 92, No. 8 UCLA 66

Creighton 63, No. 11 DePaul 61

No. 19 Arizona State 76, Southern Cal 75 (3OT)

No. 24 Missouri State 90, Bradley 56

Missouri Valley

Friday's results

Northern Iowa 70, Loyola 50

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Missouri State 90, Bradley 56

Illinois State 62, Southern Illinois 54

Indiana State 68, Evansville 58

Northern Iowa 70, Loyola Chicago 50

Northern Iowa -- Karli Rucker 6-13 1-2 1 15, Abby Gerrits 4-10 0-0 0 10, Megan Maahs 4-9 0-0 2 9, Cynthia Wolf 3-7 2-3 2 9, Heidi Hillyard 2-5 2-2 0 7, Bre Gunnels 2-3 1-1 0 5, Nicole Kroeger 2-3 0-0 3 5, Cailyn Morgan 1-1 1-2 2 4, Rose Simon-Ressler 1-1 0-0 2 3, Kristina Cavey 1-4 1-2 0 3, Kiana Barney 0-1 0-0 0 0, Totals 26-57 8-12 12 70. 

Loyola Chicago -- Tiara Wallace 5-8 0-0 0 10, Allison Day 3-11 0-0 2 6, Abby O'Connor 3-10 0-0 1 6, Sam Galanopoulos 2-6 2-3 3 6, Ella Rice 2-5 0-0 2 5, Jala Johnson 1-7 3-5 1 5, Julia Hoefling 2-4 1-2 0 5, Alexis Meyer 2-3 0-0 2 4, Kat Nolan 1-3 0-0 4 3, Janae Gonzales 0-4 0-0 0 0, Anna Brown 0-0 0-0 3 0, Totals 21-61 6-10 18 50.

LUC;8;10;13;19;--;50

NIU;18;25;12;15;--;70

Three-point goals -- UNI 10-28, (Rucker 2-5, Gerrits 2-7, Kroeger 1-2, Maahs 1-2, Morgan 1-1, Simon-Ressler 1-1, Wolf 1-4, Hillyard 1-3); LUC 2-13, (Rice 1-2, Nolan 1-1, Day 0-1, Gonzales 0-2, O'Connor 0-3, Wallace 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Galanopoulos 0-1, Hoefling 0-1). Assists -- UNI 14, (Simon-Ressler 3); LUC  9, (Wallace 4). Rebounds -- UNI 27, (Wolf 10); LUC 30, (Day 6, O'Connor 6). Blocks -- UNI 8, (Wolf 3); LUC 6, (Wallace 2). Steals -- UNI 5, (Wolf 2); LUC 4, (Day 2). Turnovers -- UNI 10, (Simon-Ressler 3); LUC 11, (Galanopoulos 4). 

Wrestling

Iowa 19, Penn State 17

125 – Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall Brandon Meredith, 16-1 in 3:17; 133 – Roman Bravo-Young (PS) injury default Austin DeSanto; 141 – Nick Lee (PS) tech. fall Carter Happel, 20-5 in 5:53; 149 – Pat Lugo (IA) dec. Jarod Verkleeren, 6-1; 157 – Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Bo Pipher, 6-1; 165 – Vincenzo Joseph (PS) dec. Alex Marinelli, 7-5; 174 – Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. Mark Hall, 11-6; 184 – Aaron Brooks (PS) dec. Abe Assad, 7-3; 197 – Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Shakur Rasheed, 4-2; 285 – Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. Seth Nevills, 7-0. Records – Penn State 7-2, 4-1; Iowa 9-0, 6-0. A – 14,905

