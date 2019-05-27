Baseball

NCAA Tournament

West Virginia Regional

Friday's games

Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 3 p.m.

Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 7 p.m.

North Carolina Regional

Friday's games

UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 1 p.m.

Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 6 p.m.

East Carolina Regional

Friday's games

Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), 11 a.m.

Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 5 p.m.

Louisville Regional

Friday's games

Illinois State (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 1 p.m.

UIC (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 5 p.m.

Georgia Regional

Friday's games

Florida State (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), 11 a.m.

Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech Regional

Friday's games

Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), 11 a.m.

Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt Regional

Friday's games

McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana State (41-16), noon

Ohio State (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 6 p.m.

Mississippi State Regional

Friday's games

Southern (32-22) at Mississippi State (46-13), noon

Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 7 p.m.

Mississippi Regional

Friday's games

Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 7 p.m.

Arkansas Regional

Friday's games

CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 1 p.m.

TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 6 p.m.

LSU Regional

Friday's games

Southern Miss. (38-19) vs. Arizona State (37-17), noon

Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State Regional

Friday's games

Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), noon

Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma State (36-18), 6 p.m.

Texas Tech Regional

Friday's games

Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 3 p.m.

Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 7 p.m.

Oregon State Regional

Friday's games

Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 3 p.m.

Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon State (36-18-1), 9 p.m.

Stanford Regional

Friday's games

Sacramento State (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 3 p.m.

Fresno State (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 9 p.m.

UCLA Regional

Friday's games

Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 3 p.m.

Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 9 p.m.

Softball

College World Series

at Oklahoma City

Thursday's games

Game 1 — Washington (50-7) vs. Arizona (47-12), 11 a.m.

Game 2 — UCLA (51-6) vs. Minnesota (46-12), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Florida (49-16) vs. Oklahoma State (44-15), 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Oklahoma (54-3) vs. Alabama 57-8), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 7 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m.

