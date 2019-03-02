Men's basketball
Sunday's results
AP Top 25
No. 9 Michigan 69, No. 17 Maryland, 62
Creighton 66, No. 10 Marquette 60
No. 25 Washington 62, Stanford 61
Big Ten
Michigan 69, Maryland, 62
Illinois 81, Northwestern 76
Missouri Valley Conference tournament
At St. Louis
Thursday’s games
Indiana State vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Illinois State vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State-Valpo winner, 12 p.m.
Missouri State vs. Bradley, 2:30 p.m.
Drake vs. Illinois State-Evansville winner, 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois vs. UNI, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
First semifinal, 2:30 p.m.
Second semifinal, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Championship game, 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III sectional
At Carver Center, Rock Island
Friday's games
Oswego (24-5) vs. Marietta (22-6), 5:30 p.m.
Wheaton (21-8) vs. Augustana (26-3), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Oswego/Marietta winner vs. Wheaton/Augustana winner, 7 p.m.
Illinois 81, Northwestern 76
NORTHWESTERN (12-17) -- Kopp 4-11 3-3 13, Law 3-11 2-2 9, Pardon 5-10 6-9 16, Taylor 5-10 0-0 13, Gaines 2-6 5-5 9, Falzon 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 5-13 1-2 12, Nance 1-1 0-1 2, Benson 1-2 0-0 2, Greer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 17-22 76.
ILLINOIS (11-18) -- Bezhanishvili 2-6 8-8 12, Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Frazier 2-6 6-6 11, Dosunmu 4-9 1-3 12, Nichols 2-3 1-1 5, De La Rosa 0-1 0-1 0, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 2-3 0-0 4, Feliz 5-9 16-17 26. Totals 21-47 33-38 81.
Halftime—Illinois 39-27. 3-point goals—Northwestern 7-28 (Taylor 3-5, Kopp 2-6, Law 1-5, Turner 1-8, Greer 0-1, Falzon 0-1, Gaines 0-2), Illinois 6-16 (Dosunmu 3-5, Williams 1-1, Frazier 1-2, Jordan 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Bezhanishvili 0-2). Fouled out—Law, Gaines. Rebounds—Northwestern 29 (Pardon 9), Illinois 39 (Jordan 10). Assists—Northwestern 14 (Gaines 4), Illinois 16 (Frazier, Dosunmu 5). Total fouls—Northwestern 27, Illinois 22.
Women's basketball
Sunday's results
AP Top 25
No. 3 Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40
No. 4 Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66
No. 5 Mississippi State 68, No. 14 South Carolina 64
No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 21 Arizona State 59
No. 7 Stanford 72, Washington 53
No. 9 Oregon State 65, Arizona 60, 2OT
No. 10 N.C. State 70, No. 15 Miami 68
No. 11 Kentucky 58, Georgia 53
No. 12 Iowa 74, Northwestern 50
No. 13 Marquette 80, Providence 57
No. 17 Syracuse 76, Boston College 59
No. 19 Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53
No. 22 Florida State 64, Georgia Tech 55
No. 23 Drake 70, Missouri State 61
No. 25 UCLA 84, Colorado 50
Big Ten
Indiana 73, Purdue 51
Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49
Rutgers 66, Ohio State 56
Minnesota 81, Michigan State 63
Iowa 74, Northwestern 50
Area teams
Northern Iowa 76, Southern Illinois 67
Iowa 74, Northwestern 50
NORTHWESTERN (16-13, 9-9) -- Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah 5-9 1-2 3 11, Abi Scheid 2-8 0-2 2 4, Sydney Wood 0-0 0-0 0 0, Lindsey Pulliam 6-14 1-2 1 13, Veronica Burton 0-7 0-0 3 0, Abbie Wolf 7-9 1-2 3 15, Byrdy Galernik 1-6 2-2 0 4, Jess Sancataldo 1-4 0-0 1 3, Bryanna Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0 0, Amber Jamison 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22-58 5-10 13 50.
IOWA (23-6, 14-4) -- Hannah Stewart 6-8 0-0 0 12, Megan Gustafson 14-17 6-6 3 34, Makenzie Meyer 0-2 2-2 2 2, Tania Davis 2-4 2-2 0 7, Kathleen Doyle 5-9 0-0 2 12, Alexis Sevillian 2-5 0-0 0 5, Amanda Ollinger 1-2 0-0 1 2, Monika Czinano 0-2 0-0 1 0, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 30-49 10-10 9 74.
Northwestern;11;12;12;15;--;50
Iowa;15;13;21;25;--;74
3-point goals -- Northwestern 1-14 (Sancataldo 1-1, Galernik 0-2, Pulliam 0-2, Scheid 0-4, Burton 0-5); Iowa 4-13 (Doyle 2-6, Davis 1-2, Sevillian 1-3, Meyer 0-2). Rebounds -- Northwestern 22 (Kunaiyi-Akpanah 5); Iowa 35 (Gustafson 12). Assists -- Northwestern 11 (Burton 3); Iowa 25 (Doyle 7). Turnovers -- Northwestern 10 (Scheid 3); Iowa 16 (Meyer 4). Blocks -- Northwestern 0; Iowa 2 (Stewart, Gustafson). Steals -- Northwestern 9 (Pulliam 3, Burton 3); Iowa 5 (Stewart 2, Gustafson 2). A -- 12,051
Big Ten Tournament
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday's games
Wisconsin (13) vs. Penn State (12), 12:30 p.m.
Illinois (14) vs. Purdue (11), 3 p.m.
Thursday's games
Michigan State (9) vs. Northwestern (8), 11 a.m.
Ohio State (5) vs. Wisconsin/Penn State winner, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana (10) vs. Minnesota (7), 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska (6) vs. Illinois/Purdue winner, 8 p.m.
Friday's games
Maryland (1) vs. Michigan State/Northwestern winner, 11 a.m.
Michigan (4) vs. Ohio State/Wisconsin/Penn State winner, 1:30 p.m.
Iowa (2) vs. Indiana/Minnesota winner, 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers (3) vs. Nebraska/Illinois/Purdue winner, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
First semifinal, 4 p.m.
Second semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's game
Championship, 5 p.m.
Softball
Iowa 10, Ball State 3
At Clearwater, Fla.
Iowa;000;152;2;--;10;13;1
Ball State;000;003;0;--;3;8;2
Allison Doocy and Abby Lien; Aeshia Miles, Sarah Venker (5), Alyssa Rothwell (7) and Madison Lee. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Mallory Kilian 3, Aralee Bogar 2, Lien 2; Ball State, Janae Hogg 2, Amaia Daniel 2. 2B -- Iowa, Lien 2, Kilian 2, Daniel. 3B -- Iowa, Bogar. RBI -- Iowa, Lea Thompson 2, Kilian 2, DoniRae Mayhew, Kate Claypool, Sydney Owens, Lien, Bogar; Ball State, Daniel 2. Records -- Iowa 11-8, Ball State 12-9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.