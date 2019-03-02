Men's basketball

Sunday's results

AP Top 25

No. 9 Michigan 69, No. 17 Maryland, 62

Creighton 66, No. 10 Marquette 60

No. 25 Washington 62, Stanford 61

Big Ten

Michigan 69, Maryland, 62

Illinois 81, Northwestern 76

Missouri Valley Conference tournament

At St. Louis

Thursday’s games

Indiana State vs. Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Loyola Chicago vs. Indiana State-Valpo winner, 12 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Bradley, 2:30 p.m.

Drake vs. Illinois State-Evansville winner, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. UNI, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

First semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

Second semifinal, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Championship game, 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III sectional

At Carver Center, Rock Island

Friday's games

Oswego (24-5) vs. Marietta (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Wheaton (21-8) vs. Augustana (26-3), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Oswego/Marietta winner vs. Wheaton/Augustana winner, 7 p.m.

Illinois 81, Northwestern 76

NORTHWESTERN (12-17) -- Kopp 4-11 3-3 13, Law 3-11 2-2 9, Pardon 5-10 6-9 16, Taylor 5-10 0-0 13, Gaines 2-6 5-5 9, Falzon 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 5-13 1-2 12, Nance 1-1 0-1 2, Benson 1-2 0-0 2, Greer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 17-22 76.

ILLINOIS (11-18) -- Bezhanishvili 2-6 8-8 12, Williams 2-2 1-2 6, Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Frazier 2-6 6-6 11, Dosunmu 4-9 1-3 12, Nichols 2-3 1-1 5, De La Rosa 0-1 0-1 0, Underwood 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 2-3 0-0 4, Feliz 5-9 16-17 26. Totals 21-47 33-38 81.

Halftime—Illinois 39-27. 3-point goals—Northwestern 7-28 (Taylor 3-5, Kopp 2-6, Law 1-5, Turner 1-8, Greer 0-1, Falzon 0-1, Gaines 0-2), Illinois 6-16 (Dosunmu 3-5, Williams 1-1, Frazier 1-2, Jordan 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Bezhanishvili 0-2). Fouled out—Law, Gaines. Rebounds—Northwestern 29 (Pardon 9), Illinois 39 (Jordan 10). Assists—Northwestern 14 (Gaines 4), Illinois 16 (Frazier, Dosunmu 5). Total fouls—Northwestern 27, Illinois 22.

Women's basketball

Sunday's results

AP Top 25

No. 3 Louisville 67, Pittsburgh 40

No. 4 Notre Dame 103, Virginia 66

No. 5 Mississippi State 68, No. 14 South Carolina 64

No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 21 Arizona State 59

No. 7 Stanford 72, Washington 53

No. 9 Oregon State 65, Arizona 60, 2OT

No. 10 N.C. State 70, No. 15 Miami 68

No. 11 Kentucky 58, Georgia 53

No. 12 Iowa 74, Northwestern 50

No. 13 Marquette 80, Providence 57

No. 17 Syracuse 76, Boston College 59

No. 19 Texas A&M 66, Arkansas 53

No. 22 Florida State 64, Georgia Tech 55

No. 23 Drake 70, Missouri State 61

No. 25 UCLA 84, Colorado 50

Big Ten

Indiana 73, Purdue 51

Michigan 59, Wisconsin 49

Rutgers 66, Ohio State 56

Minnesota 81, Michigan State 63

Iowa 74, Northwestern 50

Area teams

Northern Iowa 76, Southern Illinois 67

Iowa 74, Northwestern 50

NORTHWESTERN (16-13, 9-9) -- Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah 5-9 1-2 3 11, Abi Scheid 2-8 0-2 2 4, Sydney Wood 0-0 0-0 0 0, Lindsey Pulliam 6-14 1-2 1 13, Veronica Burton 0-7 0-0 3 0, Abbie Wolf 7-9 1-2 3 15, Byrdy Galernik 1-6 2-2 0 4, Jess Sancataldo 1-4 0-0 1 3, Bryanna Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0 0, Amber Jamison 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22-58 5-10 13 50.

IOWA (23-6, 14-4) -- Hannah Stewart 6-8 0-0 0 12, Megan Gustafson 14-17 6-6 3 34, Makenzie Meyer 0-2 2-2 2 2, Tania Davis 2-4 2-2 0 7, Kathleen Doyle 5-9 0-0 2 12, Alexis Sevillian 2-5 0-0 0 5, Amanda Ollinger 1-2 0-0 1 2, Monika Czinano 0-2 0-0 1 0, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Logan Cook 0-0 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 0 0, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 30-49 10-10 9 74.

Northwestern;11;12;12;15;--;50

Iowa;15;13;21;25;--;74

3-point goals -- Northwestern 1-14 (Sancataldo 1-1, Galernik 0-2, Pulliam 0-2, Scheid 0-4, Burton 0-5); Iowa 4-13 (Doyle 2-6, Davis 1-2, Sevillian 1-3, Meyer 0-2). Rebounds -- Northwestern 22 (Kunaiyi-Akpanah 5); Iowa 35 (Gustafson 12). Assists -- Northwestern 11 (Burton 3); Iowa 25 (Doyle 7). Turnovers -- Northwestern 10 (Scheid 3); Iowa 16 (Meyer 4). Blocks -- Northwestern 0; Iowa 2 (Stewart, Gustafson). Steals -- Northwestern 9 (Pulliam 3, Burton 3); Iowa 5 (Stewart 2, Gustafson 2). A -- 12,051

Big Ten Tournament

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday's games

Wisconsin (13) vs. Penn State (12), 12:30 p.m.

Illinois (14) vs. Purdue (11), 3 p.m.

Thursday's games

Michigan State (9) vs. Northwestern (8), 11 a.m.

Ohio State (5) vs. Wisconsin/Penn State winner, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana (10) vs. Minnesota (7), 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska (6) vs. Illinois/Purdue winner, 8 p.m.

Friday's games

Maryland (1) vs. Michigan State/Northwestern winner, 11 a.m.

Michigan (4) vs. Ohio State/Wisconsin/Penn State winner, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa (2) vs. Indiana/Minnesota winner, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers (3) vs. Nebraska/Illinois/Purdue winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

First semifinal, 4 p.m.

Second semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's game

Championship, 5 p.m.

Softball

Iowa 10, Ball State 3

At Clearwater, Fla.

Iowa;000;152;2;--;10;13;1

Ball State;000;003;0;--;3;8;2

Allison Doocy and Abby Lien; Aeshia Miles, Sarah Venker (5), Alyssa Rothwell (7) and Madison Lee. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Mallory Kilian 3, Aralee Bogar 2, Lien 2; Ball State, Janae Hogg 2, Amaia Daniel 2. 2B -- Iowa, Lien 2, Kilian 2, Daniel. 3B -- Iowa, Bogar. RBI -- Iowa, Lea Thompson 2, Kilian 2, DoniRae Mayhew, Kate Claypool, Sydney Owens, Lien, Bogar; Ball State, Daniel 2. Records -- Iowa 11-8, Ball State 12-9

