Men's basketball
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts Prv
|1. Duke (37)
|12-1
|1535
|1
|2. Michigan (9)
|15-0
|1499
|2
|3. Tennessee (13)
|12-1
|1481
|3
|4. Virginia (5)
|13-0
|1471
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|14-2
|1319
|7
|6. Michigan St.
|13-2
|1291
|8
|7. Kansas
|12-2
|1159
|5
|8. Texas Tech
|13-1
|1109
|11
|9. Virginia Tech
|13-1
|1093
|10
|10. Nevada
|14-1
|920
|6
|11. Auburn
|11-2
|919
|12
|12. North Carolina
|11-3
|889
|15
|13. Florida St.
|12-2
|879
|9
|14. Mississippi St.
|12-1
|683
|17
|15. N.C. State
|13-1
|674
|18
|16. Ohio St.
|12-2
|620
|14
|17. Houston
|15-0
|565
|19
|18. Kentucky
|10-3
|520
|13
|19. Buffalo
|13-1
|434
|20
|20. Iowa St.
|12-2
|344
|—
|21. Marquette
|12-3
|340
|16
|22. Indiana
|12-3
|245
|21
|23. Oklahoma
|12-2
|243
|23
|24. St. John's
|14-1
|221
|—
|25. TCU
|12-1
|99
|—
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.
Women's basketball
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Notre Dame (12)
|14-1
|715
|2
|2. Louisville (10)
|14-0
|708
|3
|3. UConn (3)
|12-1
|701
|1
|4. Baylor (5)
|11-1
|687
|8
|5. Oregon
|13-1
|616
|5
|6. Stanford
|12-1
|609
|6
|7. Mississippi St.
|14-1
|575
|7
|8. NC State
|15-0
|536
|9
|9. Maryland
|13-1
|500
|4
|10. Oregon St.
|12-2
|487
|11
|11. Texas
|12-2
|443
|13
|12. Syracuse
|13-2
|411
|14
|13. Tennessee
|12-2
|394
|10
|14. Gonzaga
|15-1
|318
|17
|15. Marquette
|12-3
|282
|20
|16. Kentucky
|14-2
|268
|16
|17. Iowa
|10-3
|253
|19
|18. Minnesota
|12-2
|186
|12
|19. Arizona St.
|11-3
|167
|22
|20. Iowa St.
|12-2
|163
|25
|21. South Carolina
|10-4
|162
|23
|22. Florida St.
|14-1
|118
|-
|23. Michigan St.
|11-3
|103
|15
|24. California
|10-3
|101
|18
|25. Indiana
|14-1
|74
|-
Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent Michigan 3, Utah 2, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Virginia Tech 1, UCF 1.
Iowa 71, Wisconsin 53
WISCONSIN (10-6, 1-3) – Kelly Karlis 3-9 0-2 2 8, Marsha Howard 1-6 0-4 5 2, Imani Lewis 10-15 2-4 4 22, Suzanne Gilreath 0-5 0-0 0 0, Kendra Van Leeuwen 3-11 0-0 2 7, Jasmine Hale 1-2 0-0 1 2, Alex Luehring 0-2 0-0 1 0, Niya Beverley 1-3 0-0 1 2, Abby Laszewski 5-6 0-0 3 10, Diamond Bragg 0-0 0-2 0 0, Kara Crowley 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24-59 2-12 19 53.
IOWA (11-3, 2-1) – Hannah Stewart 5-12 1-2 3 11, Megan Gustafson 9-16 3-3 2 21, Makenzie Meyer 4-7 0-0 1 10, Tania Davis 2-7 0-0 1 4, Kathleen Doyle 5-13 2-2 2 15, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Amanda Ollinger 2-2 1-2 2 5, Alexis Sevillian 1-4 0-0 0 3, Monika Czinano 1-1 0-1 1 2, Logan Cook 0-1 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 1 0, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 29-63 7-10 13 71.
Wisconsin;13;14;13;13;--;53
Iowa;21;13;19;18;--;71
3-point goals – Wisconsin 3-12 (Karlis 2-3, Van Leeuwen 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Hale 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Gilreath 0-2); Iowa 6-18 (Doyle 3-6, Meyer 2-5, Sevillian 1-4, Czinano 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds – Wisconsin 40 (Lewis 11, Howard 10); Iowa 36 (Gustafson 12). Assists – Wisconsin 11 (Karlis 5); Iowa 23 (Doyle 7). Turnovers – Wisconsin 17 (Gilreath 6); Iowa 10 (Stewart 2, Davis 2, Sevillian 2, Ollinger 2). Blocks – Wisconsin 0; Iowa 5 (Gustafson 3). Steals – Wisconsin 6 (Lewis 2); Iowa 9 (Doyle 3). A – 3,428
