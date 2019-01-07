Men's basketball

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPts Prv
1. Duke (37)12-115351
2. Michigan (9)15-014992
3. Tennessee (13)12-114813
4. Virginia (5)13-014714
5. Gonzaga14-213197
6. Michigan St.13-212918
7. Kansas12-211595
8. Texas Tech13-1110911
9. Virginia Tech13-1109310
10. Nevada14-19206
11. Auburn11-291912
12. North Carolina11-388915
13. Florida St.12-28799
14. Mississippi St.12-168317
15. N.C. State13-167418
16. Ohio St.12-262014
17. Houston15-056519
18. Kentucky10-352013
19. Buffalo13-143420
20. Iowa St.12-2344
21. Marquette12-334016
22. Indiana12-324521
23. Oklahoma12-224323
24. St. John's14-1221
25. TCU12-199

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.

Women's basketball

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Notre Dame (12)14-17152
2. Louisville (10)14-07083
3. UConn (3)12-17011
4. Baylor (5)11-16878
5. Oregon13-16165
6. Stanford12-16096
7. Mississippi St.14-15757
8. NC State15-05369
9. Maryland13-15004
10. Oregon St.12-248711
11. Texas12-244313
12. Syracuse13-241114
13. Tennessee12-239410
14. Gonzaga15-131817
15. Marquette12-328220
16. Kentucky14-226816
17. Iowa10-325319
18. Minnesota12-218612
19. Arizona St.11-316722
20. Iowa St.12-216325
21. South Carolina10-416223
22. Florida St.14-1118-
23. Michigan St.11-310315
24. California10-310118
25. Indiana14-174-

Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent Michigan 3, Utah 2, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Virginia Tech 1, UCF 1.

Iowa 71, Wisconsin 53

WISCONSIN (10-6, 1-3) – Kelly Karlis 3-9 0-2 2 8, Marsha Howard 1-6 0-4 5 2, Imani Lewis 10-15 2-4 4 22, Suzanne Gilreath 0-5 0-0 0 0, Kendra Van Leeuwen 3-11 0-0 2 7, Jasmine Hale 1-2 0-0 1 2, Alex Luehring 0-2 0-0 1 0, Niya Beverley 1-3 0-0 1 2, Abby Laszewski 5-6 0-0 3 10, Diamond Bragg 0-0 0-2 0 0, Kara Crowley 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24-59 2-12 19 53.

IOWA (11-3, 2-1) – Hannah Stewart 5-12 1-2 3 11, Megan Gustafson 9-16 3-3 2 21, Makenzie Meyer 4-7 0-0 1 10, Tania Davis 2-7 0-0 1 4, Kathleen Doyle 5-13 2-2 2 15, Tomi Taiwo 0-0 0-0 0 0, Amanda Ollinger 2-2 1-2 2 5, Alexis Sevillian 1-4 0-0 0 3, Monika Czinano 1-1 0-1 1 2, Logan Cook 0-1 0-0 0 0, Zion Sanders 0-0 0-0 1 0, Paula Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 29-63 7-10 13 71.

Wisconsin;13;14;13;13;--;53

Iowa;21;13;19;18;--;71

3-point goals – Wisconsin 3-12 (Karlis 2-3, Van Leeuwen 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Hale 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Gilreath 0-2); Iowa 6-18 (Doyle 3-6, Meyer 2-5, Sevillian 1-4, Czinano 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds – Wisconsin 40 (Lewis 11, Howard 10); Iowa 36 (Gustafson 12). Assists – Wisconsin 11 (Karlis 5); Iowa 23 (Doyle 7). Turnovers – Wisconsin 17 (Gilreath 6); Iowa 10 (Stewart 2, Davis 2, Sevillian 2, Ollinger 2). Blocks – Wisconsin 0; Iowa 5 (Gustafson 3). Steals – Wisconsin 6 (Lewis 2); Iowa 9 (Doyle 3). A – 3,428

