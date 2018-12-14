Men's wrestling 

Cornell 34, Augustana 16

125 -- Keegan Schultschik (C) won by forfeit. 133 -- Devin Stortz (C) won by forfeit. 141 -- Travis Pulse (A) pinned Klayton Keller, 1:41. 149 -- Daniel Terronez (A) dec. Austin Thomas, 8-3. 157 -- Freddy Terranova (A) dec. Casey Allen, 8-4. 165 -- Ben Hewson (C) pinned Frankie Faasen, 1:58. 174 -- Wylie Allen (C) pinned TJ Lunney, 1:43. 184 -- Bryce Oveson (C) major dec. Hunter Holdcraft, 18-7. 197 -- Kendale McCoy (C) pinned Triston Richardson, 6:18. 285 -- Adarios Jones (A) major dec. Chris Lyons, 16-7

Records: Cornell 4-6, Augustana 1-4

Men's basketball 

Black Hawk 97, Glen Oaks 84

GLEN OAKS -- Davon Bradley 3 2-4 5 8, Ronin Green 1 0-0 0 2, Joe Rush 9 3-4 4 22, Jonathan Allison 2 0-0 1 4, Jason Carter 3 3-4 3 9, JoMel Boyd 7 6-10 4 20, Mike Barnfield 5 2-2 5 13, Andre Rush 2 0-0 2 6. Totals 31 16-24 24 84.

BLACK HAWK -- Jayin Trumbull 0 0-2 0 0, Isaiah Lasenby 8 3-6 4 19, William Washington 4 2-5 3 12, Owen Landwehr 8 3-4 0 19, Blake Maris 0 0-0 0 0, Jacob Pauley 7 6-7 2 24, Bradley Henseler 0 2-2 1 2, Sion Lightfoot 0 0-1 0 0, Tory Turner 0 0-0 1 0, Dalton Wolf 5 4-5 3 14, Jesus Vargas 1 0-2 3 2, Gary Morgan 2 0-0 2, Justin Randle 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 35 20-34 19 97.

Halftime score -- Glen Oaks 46, Black Hawk 43. Three-point goals -- Glen Oaks 4 (Rush, Barnfield, Rush 2), Black Hawk 7 (Washington 2, Pauley 4, Morgan). Records -- Black Hawk 4-9, Glen Oaks 2-5.

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

