FCS coaches Top 25

Rec;Pts;LW

1. North Dakota State (26) ;5-0;650;1

2. James Madison ;5-1;621;2

3. South Dakota State ;4-1;598;3

4. Kennesaw State ;4-1;548;4

5. Weber State ;3-2;536;5

6. Montana State ;5-1;508;7

7. Villanova ;6-0;506;8

8. Montana ;5-1;480;9

9. Towson ;3-2;406;10

10. Northern Iowa ;3-2;392;13

11. Furman ;4-2;380;14

12. Nicholls ;3-2;345;15

13. Illinois State ;3-2;340;6

14. North Carolina A&T ;4-1;329;16

15. Delaware ;3-2;243;18

16. Central Arkansas ;3-2;231;10

17. Youngstown State ;4-1;210;17

18. Jacksonville State ;4-2;191;20

19. Princeton ;3-0;146;23

20. Maine ;2-3;130;22

21. UC Davis ;2-4;114;12

22. Southeast Missouri St. ;3-2;103;25

23. Stony Brook ;4-2;93;24

24. Sam Houston State ;4-2;57;NR

25. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-2;55;19

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 50; Sacramento St. 42; Yale 30; Dartmouth 26; South Carolina St. 22; Austin Peay 18; Houston Baptist 16; Tennessee Tech 14; Eastern Washington 5; Wofford 4; Cal Poly 3; New Hampshire 3; Campbell 2; Central Connecticut St. 1; Idaho 1; Incarnate Word 1

Stats FCS Top 25

;Pts;Rec;LW

1. North Dakota State (155) ;3,899;5-0;1

2. James Madison (1) ;3,704;5-1;2

3. South Dakota State ;3,611;4-1;3

4. Weber State ;3,286;3-2;4

5. Villanova ;3,221;6-0;5

6. Montana State ;3,043;5-1;6

7. Kennesaw State ;2,820;4-1;7

8. Montana ;2,815;5-1;8

9. Towson ;2,497;3-2;9

10. Northern Iowa ;2,357;3-2;13

11. Furman ;2,271;4-2;14

12. Nicholls ;2,173;3-2;16

13. North Carolina A&T ;1,993;4-1;15

14. Illinois State ;1,810;3-2;10

15. Delaware ;1,437;3-2;19

16. Central Arkansas ;1,391;3-2;11

17. Jacksonville State ;1,118;4-2;21

18. Maine ;1,071;2-3;20

19. Youngstown State ;985;4-1;18

20. Southeast Missouri ;959;3-2;23

21. Princeton ;775;3-0;25

22. Stony Brook ;680;4-2;24

23. Southeastern Louisiana ;525;3-2;17

24. UC Davis 414;2-4;12

25. Sam Houston State 351;4-2;NR

Others receiving votes: Sacramento State 350; Dartmouth 281; South Carolina State 198; North Dakota 195; Austin Peay 114; Yale 88; Central Connecticut State 70; Wofford 39; Alcorn State 28; Eastern Washington 26; New Hampshire 24; Tennessee Tech 23; McNeese 20; Houston Baptist 17; Samford 8; UT Martin 7; Elon 3; Georgetown 2; Cal Poly 1

