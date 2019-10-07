Football
FCS coaches Top 25
Rec;Pts;LW
1. North Dakota State (26) ;5-0;650;1
2. James Madison ;5-1;621;2
3. South Dakota State ;4-1;598;3
4. Kennesaw State ;4-1;548;4
5. Weber State ;3-2;536;5
6. Montana State ;5-1;508;7
7. Villanova ;6-0;506;8
8. Montana ;5-1;480;9
9. Towson ;3-2;406;10
10. Northern Iowa ;3-2;392;13
11. Furman ;4-2;380;14
12. Nicholls ;3-2;345;15
13. Illinois State ;3-2;340;6
14. North Carolina A&T ;4-1;329;16
15. Delaware ;3-2;243;18
16. Central Arkansas ;3-2;231;10
17. Youngstown State ;4-1;210;17
18. Jacksonville State ;4-2;191;20
19. Princeton ;3-0;146;23
20. Maine ;2-3;130;22
21. UC Davis ;2-4;114;12
22. Southeast Missouri St. ;3-2;103;25
23. Stony Brook ;4-2;93;24
24. Sam Houston State ;4-2;57;NR
25. Southeastern Louisiana ;3-2;55;19
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 50; Sacramento St. 42; Yale 30; Dartmouth 26; South Carolina St. 22; Austin Peay 18; Houston Baptist 16; Tennessee Tech 14; Eastern Washington 5; Wofford 4; Cal Poly 3; New Hampshire 3; Campbell 2; Central Connecticut St. 1; Idaho 1; Incarnate Word 1
Stats FCS Top 25
;Pts;Rec;LW
1. North Dakota State (155) ;3,899;5-0;1
2. James Madison (1) ;3,704;5-1;2
3. South Dakota State ;3,611;4-1;3
4. Weber State ;3,286;3-2;4
5. Villanova ;3,221;6-0;5
6. Montana State ;3,043;5-1;6
7. Kennesaw State ;2,820;4-1;7
8. Montana ;2,815;5-1;8
9. Towson ;2,497;3-2;9
10. Northern Iowa ;2,357;3-2;13
11. Furman ;2,271;4-2;14
12. Nicholls ;2,173;3-2;16
13. North Carolina A&T ;1,993;4-1;15
14. Illinois State ;1,810;3-2;10
15. Delaware ;1,437;3-2;19
16. Central Arkansas ;1,391;3-2;11
17. Jacksonville State ;1,118;4-2;21
18. Maine ;1,071;2-3;20
19. Youngstown State ;985;4-1;18
20. Southeast Missouri ;959;3-2;23
21. Princeton ;775;3-0;25
22. Stony Brook ;680;4-2;24
23. Southeastern Louisiana ;525;3-2;17
24. UC Davis 414;2-4;12
25. Sam Houston State 351;4-2;NR
Others receiving votes: Sacramento State 350; Dartmouth 281; South Carolina State 198; North Dakota 195; Austin Peay 114; Yale 88; Central Connecticut State 70; Wofford 39; Alcorn State 28; Eastern Washington 26; New Hampshire 24; Tennessee Tech 23; McNeese 20; Houston Baptist 17; Samford 8; UT Martin 7; Elon 3; Georgetown 2; Cal Poly 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.